Help! I’m About the Sic the HOA on My Neighbor’s Giant, Uncontrollable Dog.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I have had no problems with my neighbors who back up to my fence until recently. Their only daughter moved home with a husky mix. The dog is an escape artist and loves to escape into my backyard, as I have a pool. He is an affectionate lug, but I am tired of coming home to find my backyard a mess and a husky pawing at my backdoor. My neighbors are “sorry.” They are sorry every time the dog gets loose and poops in my yard, digs up my lawn, chews up my outdoor furniture, and claws my door. I have been patient because they have put their money where their mouth is. They have replaced my door, my furniture, and plants. Their daughter has apologized and promised it will never happen again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It keeps happening. Legally, if a strange dog is on my property I can call animal control, the dog will be taken away, and the owner fined. The problem is with our HOA—it allows large dogs, but if they become a “nuisance” they will take severe action. And they don’t play around. Several years ago, a large dog got loose and attacked a smaller one while being walked by a little girl. She ended up badly needing stitches. The larger dog was put down, but he was a well-known escape artist in the community. I like my HOA. I actually voted for the measure when it came up.

I don’t want to use this. It will permanently sour my relationship with my neighbors at least, and I really don’t want anything to happen to the dog. But he isn’t mine and I want him out of my yard! (And he jumps over, i.e. not digging. It is a 6-foot-tall perfectly good fence.) Should I have a conversation with my neighbors where I lay down the law concretely (tell them the next time I am calling animal control) or just be vague (remind about our bylaws and ask about doggy daycare) or something else? I am out of ideas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Gone Dog

Dear Gone Dog,

I love huskies, but a husky leaping over a 6-foot fence sounds like something out of Jaws.

You’ve been a good neighbor through all of this, and it sounds like they have, too, albeit more reactive when they should be proactive. Your next step is a frank conversation with them. I don’t know that it will be useful to lay down the law as you’ve explained it—hearing that you’re going to sick animal control on them will likely close off all avenues for your relationship and won’t get you the solution you want. Instead, tell them that this situation has become untenable, that they can’t keep reimbursing you and they can’t keep apologizing. Responsible homeownership and dog ownership both require them to figure out a way to keep their dog in their yard. Tell them you are out of options and you’re appealing to them for help—you don’t want to bring in the HOA or animal control or anyone else but you don’t know what else to do. And then ask them what they would propose. Put the responsibility for action back on them.

If they rise to the challenge and present actual solutions, you may be in the clear. If not, you should loop in the HOA, who can deal with your neighbors human-to-human without harming the dog.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

I have a nice finished basement apartment that I rent out to the local university students. Mostly the international ones. I use the money I get from it to help out my own two kids who go to school out of state. My ex wanted to be near family after the divorce and her mother and sister both had health problems; I didn’t contest. I have a good relationship with my kids. My wife and I have been married five years, and this is both our second marriage. She and my kids get along but aren’t close since they were basically grown when we married.

My wife’s niece, “Nora,” has been a disaster since she was 16. Got pregnant out of wedlock, dropped out of high school, dropped off her kid on her parents, and ran off with some random guy—rinse and repeat. Her parents adopted the first two children and cut ties with Nora.

The state took the third. The last person to try and help Nora was her grandmother—who Nora rewarded by stealing her social security checks. And she has repeated this pattern with her entire family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nora is in prison for multiple thefts and due to get out soon. She has been writing my wife for months and claimed she has found the Lord. She is a “new woman” and ready to make things right. My wife believes her and has driven down to visit Nora several times. My wife wants to house Nora in the apartment until she can get on her feet. I told her over my dead body. First, Nora has burned way too many bridges to make me believe she has changed. Second, I don’t want to be robbed (access to the apartment comes through our kitchen). Third, I need the income to help my kids and save for our retirement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

My wife argues I am not being fair. She says I should trust her judgment here, and if one of my kids needed help, I would let them move in a heartbeat. I told her she can’t compare my kids to Nora. It is apples and rotten oranges. And if they had put me through a fifth of the grief Nora put her parents through I would cut them off without a second thought. My sister-in-law and her husband should be enjoying their golden years and not running after elementary age children. Even with the help of their son, it is very hard on their health.

I told my wife if she was so gung-ho about taking care of Nora, to put her up in the cabin she inherited from her late husband. It might be in the middle of the woods but there are several towns nearby where Nora could seek work, and she could even let Nora have her old truck. She rents it out often enough. My wife told me that was her property and not mine. I told her she proved my point. When we married, we agreed not to mingle our previous assets. My will states my wife will live in this house until she dies, but my kids will get it in the end. This is all legal and has been approved by our attorney.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

My wife cries and called me a “cold-heated son of a bitch.” I just told her I live here but Nora has been nothing but a millstone around everyone’s neck. I offered to take over the majority of the bills and let my wife spend her share on Nora. My wife snapped at me—that will not be enough in this economy. I just told her I loved her, but not to the point of ruin. If Nora was the breaking point, I would break. I love my wife. I don’t want to lose her but I am prepared to. She refuses marriage counseling. Help.

Advertisement

— Wedge

Dear Wedge,

Let’s say that Nora has been rehabilitated by her time in prison, which is the purported aim of incarceration, though not always the effect in our current system. And let’s say that your wife is being so dogged because she believes this transformation in her niece. Let’s assume the best of everyone involved, yourself included.

This leaves the question of why the apartment is the only possible solution. In your letter, you say that your wife rejected using her cabin, which is very concerning to me. Why is she so defensive about her property and so cavalier with yours? Perhaps she feels it’s important to have Nora close by, but from what you write, it would actually be more complicated to kick out your tenants and reconfigure the financial support for your kids than for your wife and Nora to just co-sign a lease someplace in town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It feels like there is something else rooted in your wife’s intractable stance. It can’t just be about Nora, so perhaps this argument is a symptom rather than the cause of your strife.

Perhaps there’s something about the way you govern your finances that rubs her the wrong way. I’m not saying you’re at fault; quite the opposite, as it sounds like you’ve offered a lot of options, including counseling. See if you can have a conversation with your wife about money—present her with the income you bring in from the apartment and the amount you’re putting into retirement and giving to your kids, and ask her if you can work together to find a solution for the lost income, should Nora move in. The emotions seem to be all over the place in this situation, but the numbers won’t lie. If she’s unwilling to engage with that fact, or still calls you cold-hearted for wanting to support your kids, I fear you two have been farther gone for longer than you think.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Dear Prudence,

Several years ago, my then-fiancé and I decided to have three wedding ceremonies, one for her family, one for mine, and one for friends. I asked my favorite older cousin to officiate my family ceremony in the country where my mother was living and she said yes. Several months later, she told me that traveling to my mother’s country would be too inconvenient. Meanwhile, my mother decided that if my cousin wasn’t coming, that the only acceptable alternative was to be part of the friend ceremony. I tried several times to come up with a compromise, but in the end, there was no family ceremony, and my mother didn’t attend my wedding. This has caused me lasting problems with depression. Recently, when I asked for an explanation and/or apology, my cousin expressed her disappointment that I had never invited her or my mother to my wedding, but said she was willing to let bygones be bygones. This infuriated me, and I think I want to cut my cousin out of my life entirely. Am I being unreasonable? For what it’s worth, my therapist is totally on my side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Am I the Asshole or Am I Being Gaslit?

Dear AITA,

I’m going to split the difference here and suggest that part of this is a strange misunderstanding. You did something very thoughtful in planning three weddings and trying to compromise when your cousin said she couldn’t come. I think you’re right to have bruised feelings about that, especially as it resulted in your mother not seeing you get married at all. I wonder, however, based on your cousin’s response, if she assumed that one of the weddings was somehow more official than the others. It seems like your mother zeroed in on the friends’ ceremony; is it possible that your side of the family didn’t understand what you were trying to do and felt slighted? I don’t think you’re the asshole, and it sounds like there may be some other underlying issues with your cousin, but I wonder if it would be clarifying for you to ask your mother or your cousin if they thought that one wedding superseded some of the others. It won’t undo what’s been done, but might help you reframe what’s clearly been a hurtful obstacle for you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch up on this week’s Prudie.

More Advice From Pay Dirt

My grandfather just passed away and left me with a small amount of money for my college education. The will was written when I was still in middle school and I don’t think he expected to be alive by the time I went to college; he ended up living longer than he thought he would. My uncle is the executor of the estate and put this money into a 529 of which he is in charge. The thing is I’m 30, and have already finished my bachelor’s degree, with no plan of seeking further education…