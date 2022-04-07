Help! I Need to Evict My Elderly, Grieving Relative.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

I own and rent out several duplexes in my home town. It is my primary source of income, though I do have a part time job for health insurance. I used to physically maintain all the properties myself but after a car wreck, I couldn’t. I cut a deal with distant cousin “Paul” that he and his elderly mother “Jean” could live in the unit next to mine with a severely reduced rent if Paul took on a handyman role (he worked construction). This worked for several years, until this January, when Paul died of a heart attack. He was only in his fifties. I loved Paul, and I was a pallbearer at his funeral. But I still have to maintain my business.

I told Jean that I would cover all the bills until her lease ran out in May, but I couldn’t afford to keep her in the unit on the reduced rate and hire a new handyman. The plan was for one of Jean’s daughters to move in to care for her, or she would move in with them. Only, it turns out Paul was the only decent one of the bunch. Daughter One refuses to help out unless her violent, drug addict son comes as well. Daughter Two can’t keep a job. Daughter Three told me privately that the “state” will take care of everything and flew off to California after the funeral. Jean is physically disabled but sharp as a tack. She doesn’t want to move out and will never find such a nice place for the pennies I ask. She keeps crying and suggesting untenable solutions, like she will take over the bookkeeping or find a roommate or three (her rent is very, very cheap). I don’t have a problem with bookkeeping, and Jean doesn’t like computers. All her potential “roommates” have come through her church and couldn’t pass a background check.

I love Jean. I don’t want to evict an elderly woman. Without Paul, I can’t afford not to. Jean inherited everything Paul had, but even his life insurance isn’t going to cover her living expenses for more than a few years in his market. She is only in her seventies. And our family often lives past a century. I don’t know what to do. My “options” as suggested by my family are: Jean moves in with me and uses her funds to hire a caretaker/housekeeper, and I rent out her old unit for full market value. Jean isn’t moving in with me. Period. I still don’t want her on the streets. Now or ever. Help.

— In a Hard Place

Dear Hard Place:

From my read, what’s hard about this dilemma is that there are no “musts” here. Only options. It doesn’t sound like you’re under any legal imperative to house Jean past the lease (though you should check that with a lawyer in your state). Are you sure her daughters or other family members understand the seriousness of the situation, that eviction is on the table? Perhaps they could find a way to get it together and step in if they did. Also, are you sure Jean is getting all the benefits she’s due from the state and from Paul’s policies? It may be worth your time, not to mention kind, to help her see.

Practical issues aside, your ethical obligation is, to my mind, in a little bit of a gray area. So I can’t tell you what you have to do. But I will tell you what you ought to do: Let Jean stay. It comes back to bookkeeping, actually. I don’t know how you price your apartments, but you mentioned the rental market twice in your letter. It’s true that inflation has increased the cost of living across the board and so you may have higher utilities, repair supplies may cost you more, and your own personal costs may have gone up. But it’s also true that the rental market is spiking at a rate that outpaces inflation. So I ask: Do you have to charge what the market will bear in order to keep yourself in the black? If Jean’s apartment is rent-stabilized, what other options can you make possible? Does the handyman need to be full-time? Is there another unit you can use as partial compensation for a new handyman? In short, is the market value, your value?

I know that the problem in your letter was about familial obligation and this advice is about profit margins, but the root is the question of what we owe to each other. You were kind to Jean and Paul; you got good work in return. You’re not technically indebted to Jean now. But I believe what’s pulling at you is what you have the capacity to offer, human-to-human. And this human, surely in the thick of grief and panic, could use some grace.

Dear Prudence,

Since moving home after a job loss, I have been trying to rebuild my social circle. Most of my new colleagues are either much older or younger than me, and I am not religious, so I have been trying to reach out to my old high school friends. “Mary” and “Cathy” are both single mothers, but have started to come out on regular runs with me. We all were on the track team together. At first, they were very welcoming to me, but now I feel I am being taken advantage of.

My work schedule is set very early so I am free most afternoons and early evenings. I also am pretty good with kids. Mary and Cathy constantly have childcare emergencies where they are running late or need to run errands so would I “mind” watching their kids. The kids are collectively old enough to entertain with a movie, but not old enough to be left in charge of their younger siblings (think 10 with three younger siblings). Mary and Cathy promise to be only out for a “little bit”—they need to run to the grocery store for milk, but are gone three hours or more.

One Saturday, Cathy just needed to pick up her car from the mechanic and was gone for six hours. She came back with her hair and nails done. We had a serious fight. I felt used and abused, and Cathy ripped into me for being selfish and taking out my struggles on a single mom. I talked to Mary, and she told me I was being a bean counter. It isn’t like I had other plans going on right now.

I will admit to backing down because Mary and Cathy are the best friends I can find here. My other options are teenagers getting drunk and high behind the local barn or minor religious zealots who want to marry me off for a dozen goats. (I have been told I have good child bearing hips and it would be a waste not to use them. To my face.) Since the fight, I have ticked down on the childcare by offering to run the errands for Cathy and Mary. If they need groceries, I offer to pick them up or drop off packages or do anything but watch the kids. I thought it would deflect, but it as just pissing them off. I don’t know what to do. 90 percent of my interactions with Cathy and Mary are great, but the disappearing for hours on a grocery run and not answering the phone while I stay with the kids kills me.

— Childcare No

Dear Childcare No,

I don’t know what Mary and Cathy were like during the track team days, but this dynamic has the distinct air of those high school Queen Bee situations where the popular and connected have no trouble using, bossing around, and sometimes demeaning those with less social standing. I know you said that most of the interactions are great, but their lack of respect for your time and their rage at your boundaries is concerning. Do they see you as a friend? As an equal? Or as a means to an end? Why didn’t they invite you to get your hair and nails done with them? I know that your options aren’t plentiful right now and that’s hard, but I can’t help but think you’d be happier breaking away from them and continuing your search for a peer group. That’s what you need—peers, not old acquaintances who are going to use you as the help.

Dear Prudence,

My sister Barbara is obsessed with my ex-boyfriend, Tom. I knew she had a crush on him when we were dating—she was 15 and we were in our 20s—but that was over a decade ago. I figured that she would have gotten over him, but apparently the exact opposite has happened.

I found this out last week when she turned up at my house with a knife and threatened me to make sure I understood I’d “had my chance” with him and it was her turn. She didn’t hurt me, but she did break a few glasses when I tried to point out that Tom was gay (I’m a guy).

In the end, I just said what she wanted to hear (I don’t know if that was a mistake or not) and called my parents once she left.

It turns out that my little sister, who lives a perfectly functional life, spends all her free time obsessed with Tom. She follows him on social media, she has ledgers of all the secret messages he’s “sent” her, and has made a few troll accounts to bad mouth and attack his boyfriends. She’s convinced that he’s going to marry her as soon as it’s the right time. Also, when she was 17, she flew to where Tom was living and turned up at his door to try and seduce him (no one told me about that at the time).

My parents insist that until recently they thought it was harmless, just like a boy band crush. It isn’t, my mom said, as if it affected her life. Apparently, what changed is that Tom is moving back home for a while to take care of his father who has cancer. To Barbara that meant it was the “right time.”

I think we need to tell Tom what’s going on and seek medical help for my sister. My parents vacillate between agreeing with me, saying that Barbara knows it is a fantasy, and weirdly being part of it by suggesting that maybe Tom and Barbara could get together after all. I’m so bewildered by all of this. Not only is my sister clearly unwell, but my parents seem to be embroiled in it somehow. I’ve maybe not been as close to them as I could have been, but I genuinely never suspected anything like this was going on. I’m floored. I don’t know what to do next. Or how to start doing it.

— A Bit Scared

Dear A Bit Scared,

I can’t tell whether this is a Lifetime movie or real life, but in either case, this has escalated far past the point when intervention is needed. Your parents may not see it, may be in denial, or may be enabling it. You need to have a hard conversation with them about their complicity in all this and the way it has endangered you all. But first you need to talk to Tom. He needs to know the seriousness of Barbara’s obsession so that he can protect himself and those around him. Your family also needs to seek outside help for Barbara, if she’ll accept it (based on the timeline in your letter it sounds like she’d now be at least 25?). Showing up at your house with a knife is a crime and also a cry for help. Seek support from a medical professional right away.

Dear Prudence,

I have a close friend, “Miguel,” who recently came out as gay. We are in our 30s and our close group of friends has always thought Miguel could be gay, but didn’t want to make assumptions and gave him the time and space to share the news with us when it was time. I am thrilled for Miguel and know everyone else in his life is, too.

So here’s the dilemma: He won’t stop talking to everyone about his dating life. Every conversation is now dominated by stories about dating, scrolling through online dating apps, looking at the men he has matched with (who all seem great!). Everything comes back to the plethora of new men in his life. “Hey did anyone see the new Batman movie?” “No but this man I matched with on tinder looks just like the actor.” “Do you want to meet me at the Farmer’s market?” “Sure, ABC man I went out with last night loves growing his own tomatoes.”

At first this was all delightful, charming, and my friends and I were happy to engage with him. But, now it’s very much wearing on everyone. We can’t have a dinner, a party, a phone call, without everything coming back to who Miguel may be dating, sleeping with, or messaging. How long do we let this run its course? Do we continue to indulge every story, photo and Grindr profile for the next few months? Forever? Do we say, we love you but can we please talk about something else? (Your job, your twin sisters, a recent poetry reading). We want Miguel to feel loved and are sensitive to his desire to explore this “new” part of his identity, but also want to talk about things other than his dating life. Please help!

— How Much Is Too Much?

Dear How Much,

You probably already know this, but what Miguel is experiencing—the excitement and the novelty and single-minded focus—is something that many straight people get to go through and get out of their system in high school or college. Sometimes it’s one all-consuming crush that takes up a semester (or a weekend—being a teenager is a wild experience); sometimes it’s the slow rollout of a tidal wave of big feelings across all of adolescence. Miguel watched his peers go through that but never got to go through that himself as an out gay person. There’s a lot of pent up excitement. And there’s probably a part of him that feared this day would never come, so there’s also the excitement of a 30-year-old fully able to express attraction and explore the delightful and wonderful world of app dating. (Kudos to him for enjoying this; you could be getting the kind of complaints that my group chats are filled with.) So, I write all that to suggest that you give him as much leeway as you can stand and then a little more. This enthusiasm won’t last forever. It may last longer than you want and it may be very annoying, but that’s friendship.

Dear Prudence,

What’s the consensus on giving feedback to doctors—general healthcare providers specifically? For the most part, I like my GP, but every year I dread filling out her questionnaire about my eating habits, and she’s recently introduced a body composition analysis device that parses out lean body mass, fat concentration in certain areas, etc. Like many women my age (late 40s), I am sensitive about lectures regarding what I “ought” to be doing better to hit the “right” numbers. For the record, I am not significantly overweight—I’m 5’8” and fluctuate between about 145 and 160 lbs. I don’t really pay much attention to it, honestly, as long as my clothes fit ok!

But the focus on weight, food choices, and body composition in my annual exams has recently made me feel very self-critical—perhaps more so because my doctor is a very slim, fit vegetarian while I am a very average, moderately active omnivore. I don’t want to create tension in an otherwise great healthcare relationship or be a “bratty” patient, but … should I say something during my next appointment? Would an anonymous feedback route be more politic? If I’m having this experience with my M.D., I have to imagine her other patients may be as well. But maybe it’s just my insecurities, and I ought to “suck it up” a couple of times a year? I mean, she’s not wrong and all the data are on her side. It just makes me (mentally) feel like crap.

— Fewer Measurements, Please

Dear Fewer,

My GP always asks “would you like to know your weight?” which I appreciate because it takes the onus off of me to hold that boundary and also because if I’m feeling cheeky I can treat it like a carnival game and call out random numbers. She doesn’t have very good prizes, though, so I rarely make that choice. I’m sorry that your GP doesn’t have that practice in place. It sounds like she may have a philosophy that just doesn’t work for you. But before finding a new GP, you may want to see whether she’ll respect a clearly defined boundary. Call ahead and ask that a note be placed in your file that you’re declining the eating habits questionnaire and the body composition analysis. And when you arrive check with the receptionist to be sure that it’s in there so that you can go into the appointment with the assumption that everyone has done the pre-work they need to do to make this a successful and productive visit for you. If she still presses you on it, you are well within your right to decline to debate it and to give her constructive feedback about the way her office treats notes in patient files. If she’s unable to find ways of treating you without lecturing you, then she’s not the right GP for you.

Dear Prudence,

Several years ago, I accepted a transfer at my company to do my same job in a new city. It was very isolating, and I leaned on my friendship with my older, married colleague “Colin” more than I should have. I had the abrupt realization one day that our friendship had wandered into unhealthy crush territory for me, and also that he was definitely indulging me in what felt like an emotional affair.

I used the feeling of guilt and shame to try and shape my life in a different way—I made a serious effort to join hobby groups and make good friends, threw myself into dating, and generally built a bigger life for myself outside of work. Within two months, I took a job with a different company. I never talked to Colin about this, I just told him I was “busy” every time he contacted me about non-work stuff, blocked his number after-hours, and remained professional but distant when we worked together. He seemed frustrated and annoyed but I just wanted to get out.

Since then, I’ve been loving my new city—I have a social circle I like, a great job, and was recently promoted. I’m in a new, healthy-feeling relationship of about three months. My company is in the final process of hiring a new, specialized employee roughly equal to me, on our team. They invited the team to meet the top three options, and Colin’s name is on the list. How do I handle this? Can I tell my boss somehow? Should I tell my new boyfriend? I’m so ashamed of this and want to leave this guy in the past, not see him every day, but on paper he did nothing wrong.

— This City Ain’t Big Enough

Dear This City,

It’s commendable that you recognized an impulse with Colin that went against your personal code and changed your life to address it. It seems that this coincidence is the last step in the work you’ve done on yourself. Your shame has a hold on you that only the truth will break.

Talk to your boyfriend about the situation—he’ll appreciate knowing some part of who you were and how you’ve changed. You didn’t do anything wrong to him so this isn’t a confession, so much as an act of vulnerability that will help loosen the chains of the memories.

As for the office, it’s wise to first let your boss and/or HR manager know that you’ve worked with Colin before and that you’d like to clear the air with him prior to his eventual hire, if it comes to that. I don’t think they need to whole story, but you don’t want anyone feeling like you’re sneaking around. Once you get their guidance and sign-off, then contact Colin. If you feel compelled to apologize for your part in your emotional affair, you can, but it may not be necessary. Right now, Colin is a ghost from your past, a shame shadow that is still haunting your life. You have the opportunity to banish the ghost and start anew, but it will only come through facing it. I know you don’t want to see the guy from your past every day, but if you reset your relationship with him, make whatever amends you need to make, and establish a healthy new boundary, he won’t be the guy from your past. He’ll be Colin in the present. The guy who holds nothing over you.

