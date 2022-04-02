My Christian Brother’s Crusade to “Save” Me Is Getting Scary.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I am a 40-something woman in a long-term loving relationship with another woman. It took me decades to come out to my family and, to my surprise, they have all been incredibly supportive and welcoming of my partner and me … with one major exception. My older brother and his wife are self-professed Christians who seem to think it’s their job to convert the rest of us. They have made no secret of their homophobia, and I receive messages throughout the year about how they’re praying for me. I finally told them to leave me alone and thought that was that. Apparently, I was wrong. My sister-in-law continues to harass me via text. I’ve tried blocking them, emailing them for the umpteenth time asking to leave me alone, etc. What other recourse do I have? As an aside, I’ve not told my parents about any of this because they would be so hurt. But I’m starting to wonder if maybe I should.

— How Do I “Block” Homophobia?

Dear How Do I “Block” Homophobia,

Part of this question is tech support and part of it is family dynamics. Let’s do tech support first: There’s clearly no reaching these people, so you should stop emailing them asking them to respect your boundary. Depending on what email platform you use, you can mark their emails as spam or block their contact information altogether so that any emails they send go to Junk. iPhones will also let you block a contact and, if that’s not working, you can mute the conversation so you don’t get notifications. If you’ve done all of that and they’re still getting through, I think it’s time to bring in the family. You need support here, and since your brother and sister-in-law are actively harassing you for being gay, you need to pass the buck to your parents. Families have obligations to each other, obligations that frequently get overlooked or trampled on. But your parents deserve to know how their son is treating their daughter. It may upset them, but you’re not the one causing injury. And it may hurt them even more to know that you were keeping this from them and dealing with it alone.

Dear Prudence,

I am 75, chronically depressed, and nonbinary (they/them). My long-time therapist retired over a year ago, just as I was starting to figure out the whole NB thing. I started working with a new therapist last year, but I increasingly feel that she is not especially helpful. She is ditzy (texts me for reassurance as to our phone appointments, which have been the same since our second convo) and adores me. She tried for months to get me to write a book until I finally quit being polite and told her I have absolutely no interest in writing. She says I am eloquent and funny, and has told me she loves me. She is so entertained by my sessions that it is hard for me to get a serious answer out of her when I need help. I mean, she IS fun to talk to, but I don’t really feel that she is a “therapist.” That means that I feel guilty at the thought of dropping her. How do I approach this? I don’t want to be rude, but I need a serious therapist to talk to.

— Not Her Entertainment

Dear Not Her Entertainment,

You and your therapist are in a business relationship in addition to a therapeutic one. And it sounds like neither of those relationships are working for you. She may be entertained by your sessions, but unless she’s buying a ticket to the show, that’s neither here nor there. You owe it to yourself (and to her!) to be honest about whether the relationship is working. It will help her improve as a therapist and it will help you make progress in your treatment if you kindly but firmly break it off. It isn’t rude to fire someone, and good therapists know that there are myriad reasons that a relationship could or could not work. Losing you may make her feel some kind of way, but she can talk about that with her therapist.

Dear Prudence,

I am having a dilemma about the way I operate in life. My general philosophy for intimate relationships, like friendships and with my romantic partner, is that if they want to discuss something emotionally heavy, they have to bring it up with me (and vice versa). Best not to ask. But I’m wondering if that is misguided. For example, a good friend of mine has told me that she was raised by her great aunt. Due to this and other details she’s shared, I assume that in some ways her childhood was traumatic. But I do not ask because I don’t want to put her on the spot (something I hate when people do to me). Is it better to ask someone directly if you are curious about something? Or to let the person share what they want and then ask questions?

— To Ask or Not to Ask

Dear To Ask or Not to Ask,

I think this depends on the source of your curiosity. Sometimes you just want to know things, but other times you need information that will help you be a better friend or partner. Both are actually fine motivations. If you feel hesitant about putting someone on the spot, however, the best idea is to ask permission to ask about a topic. So in the example you mentioned, you could try something like: “Would you be open to talking about your childhood? It sounds like it might have been tough.” Giving a friend or partner the opportunity to set a boundary—which you should then respect!—or to welcome you in with more information will build trust and enrich your relationships.

