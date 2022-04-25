Help! Our Daughter Wants to Cut Us Off From Our Grandson Because of Something My Husband Said.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. (R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave.)

R. Eric Thomas: Hi everyone! It’s sunny and beautiful where I am and also I’m having miserable sinus problems. Life is wonder and life is pain! What problems are you wrestling with this week?

Q. Old school mom: My husband and I have an adult daughter, who in turn has a 2-year-old son. She and her husband are both pretty non-traditional in their parenting. My husband has lots of opinions about their choices and no filter. This has led to a variety of petty arguments between him and our daughter. It came to a head this past weekend when my husband made the mistake of insinuating that she was raising our grandson to be gay and she… lost it. That’s the only way I can describe it, I’ve never seen her so angry. She just laid into us for being unsupportive and homophobic. Her husband did not intervene at all, and just disappeared with the baby.

My husband and I felt that what she said was completely untrue and frankly abusive. My husband tried to defend himself saying that he was just trying to better understand her parenting choices because they were so different from ours, and she screamed that that was deliberate and she does not want her child to grow up the way she did. We had no idea she felt this way. She ended the conversation by saying she needed some space from us to consider if she still wants a relationship with us! We are shocked and hurt.

I reached out to her today to ask her if she really meant that and she said that if we want to be a part of her family, we need to keep all our opinions to ourselves and never talk about sex or gender around her son ever again. First of all, we are her family, she can’t change that. Second, I have no idea how to have a conversation without stating an opinion or mentioning someone’s gender; she’s basically asking us to bend the English language in order to be able to see our grandson. I think she’s being horribly unrealistic and trying to make us bow out of her life so that she doesn’t have to be the one to end the relationship.

But I’m devastated at the thought of never seeing our grandson again; he has been such a source of joy for us. How can I get through to my daughter?

A: I may not be up on the latest scientific advancements, but I don’t think it’s possible to raise a child to be gay. I’m going to assume you know this and that, like the rest of your letter, the comment was really about the ways that you and your daughter diverge politically and how you feel about that. You clearly want to be able to express unfettered opinions, but when we express opinions, we often get responses. Are you looking to get responses? If so, mission accomplished. If not, then you should redirect.

I suspect that there’s some part of this that comes from a desire to exert control over your daughter and how she and her husband are raising their child. This is not unusual. You raised her and you know a thing or two about parenting. But she’s her own person and in her own relationship and it sounds like she’s making it very clear what her boundaries are. So, it’s not so much about getting through to her as it is asking yourself if you want to respect her boundaries.

Why do you have to talk about gender at all with regard to the raising of your grandchild? Like, isn’t there anything else to discuss? Have you considered the events of Paw Patrol? Do you know what they’re doing with stroller technology these days? It’s incredible! Whether you intend it or not, the way that you observe and criticize your daughter’s parenting is creating a wedge in your relationship. If you would rather have an op-ed page conversation than build a healthy relationship with your grandchild, that’s your choice. But know that you do have a choice here.

How to Get Advice From Prudie:

• Send questions for publication here. (Questions may be edited.)

• Join the live chat Mondays at noon. Submit your questions and comments here before or during the discussion.

Q. (Not really) puttin’ on the ritz: Three of my friends and I will all be celebrating milestone birthdays soon, and want to plan a trip together. None of us make a ton of money, so we’re all being mindful of keeping costs down, but we still want it to be something special. Well…three of us do.

The fourth, “Mara,” keeps suggesting the absolute cheapest options possible, such as we should just get one hotel room with two beds and fit two of us to a bed, but the rest of us would rather have two rooms so we aren’t taking up so much time getting ready, and also we just don’t want to be that cramped, since we don’t really get to travel much, and we just want our own beds! Mara then says, well if we are going to get two rooms, we need to find a cheap hotel—again, just no! We don’t want to spend our trip in the Econo Lodge, and/or in an area that won’t be close to anything. We’ve also talked about getting an AirBnb, but it’s the same thing—she wants to find the smallest, cheapest one, like a one-bedroom with a sofa pullout bed. To be clear, we don’t have an actual destination in mind yet, these are just general things she keeps saying. She wants to drive somewhere so we aren’t paying airfare, but the rest of us want to find a place we’ve never been to and something different, not somewhere we could drive to whenever we want!

Some background: As far as I know, Mara isn’t facing any particular financial hardships; she just has never been much of a spender. She has declined on occasion to go out with us if, say, we’re going out somewhere she thinks is too expensive, but she almost always comes out to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions, and never makes money an issue. So I’m not quite sure why she is now making it really difficult to plan this trip. We obviously don’t want to exclude her, and again, we’re all trying to be respectful and not go crazy, but the rest of us are willing to spend a little more here and there. If I’m being honest, we’re all a little concerned that wherever we end up going, she’ll continue to be difficult, i.e., if we want to go out for a nice dinner. So, how do we deal with this?

A: I really feel for you—planning a group vacation can be one of the most complex and stressful endeavors in life. Nashville bachelorette party group emails have brought lifelong friendships to ruin; ski weekends in Vail have felled nations. It seems like, philosophically, you and your friends think about money very differently from Mara. Neither party is wrong, however; as you are experiencing, the difference in perspective can lead to anxiety on one end and frustration on the other. This is exacerbated by the fact that you’re still dealing in hypotheticals. The concept of a one-room, two-bed situation may sound perfect to Mara and awful to you, but until you actually book it and see, Schrodinger’s double suite remains an abstraction. To get around this, why don’t you take the details off the table for a second and have a group conversation about how much money each person is willing to spend? Figure out what your budget is as a group and then let that guide the choices you make. Make a spreadsheet with that figure at the top; economically conservative people love spreadsheets.

As you talk about budgets, it also might be helpful to ask Mara and the rest of the group how they’re thinking about money for the rest of the trip. It seems clear that the three of you want to splurge a little and Mara probably doesn’t, but it will help all of you to have that information in the open. Once you start that conversation, it becomes easier to have a conversation about whether the group wants to do everything together on the trip, meaning that it’s less of a blowout, or rather some members want to opt out of certain events. It seems likely that there will be things that each of you pays for on your own, like dinners, but the shared expenses like the hotel, possibly the airfare if you bundle it, can be worked out now and reduce the tension you’re feeling. Mara will probably relax if she’s able to look at a figure and know that she won’t be asked to pay more and you’ll be freed to make a plan that suites you.

Q. Needs a digital shoebox: I have some lovely X-rated pictures that I have come by over the course of my post-divorce dating years. I am seeing a wonderful person seriously now and I’m ready to delete the apps that contain these pictures. I don’t want to have the apps any more, but I kind of want to keep a few of the pictures. In the “analog days,” these might have been the kind of memento you stuff in a shoe box in the back of your closet and be done with it. But I am at a loss now on how or where to store these pictures safely. I have kids that use my phone and computer.

So I guess I’m looking for technical advice—how can I keep private digital mementos securely? But also, should I even try to keep these pictures or should I let them go? My post-divorce years were a period of blossoming and growth. It may sound silly but I want to be able to say “damn, those were some fun times” when I’m a very old lady!

A: It doesn’t sound silly at all. You experienced a transformation, discovered new parts of yourself, and have the souvenirs to show for it. You should be proud of yourself and you should definitely hold on to the photos for as long as they bring back happy memories for you.

Try putting them on a flash drive, some of which are as small as a stick of gum and can hold all of the personal growth you want. If you want to be extra secure, you can get a flash drive that will let you password-protect the files. But even if you just get a regular flash drive from your local office supply store, it’s easy enough to stash it in a shoe box in the back of your closet, just like the old days.

Q. Sticky situation: A friend of mine recently asked if I would share my housecleaner’s contact details with her as she is looking for a new cleaner. But I am not sure this friend would be a good person to work for: she has mentioned numerous times how much she hates other people touching her stuff, and she has fired several cleaners because they didn’t manage to split the difference between that aversion and actually getting the house clean. I would like to explain the situation to my cleaner and ask her if she wants to have her details shared (so that can make her own business decisions), but I do not speak her native language well enough to feel sure that I could communicate the nuances of the situation to her. I’m torn between feeling like I could be depriving her of work she would like to have, or like I’m throwing her into an unpleasant situation.

A: Try going for the unnuanced approach first: Ask your housecleaner if she wants a connection to a person who is very unpleasant to work for. Something as simple as “my friend will hire you but my friend is also bad” may get the message across. You may also want to try to find an acquaintance who speaks your housecleaner’s native language better and can either help you translate, or write a note for you. That’s a good way of getting into a conversation about this, if that’s what you want. But from my view, the core question for the housecleaner is “do you want this work connection who I don’t endorse?”

Q. Re: Old school mom: “My husband has lots of opinions about their choices and no filter.”

Horseshit. Toddlers have no filter; your husband chooses to apply no filter. There’s a huge difference. He has decided that he would rather say whatever pops into his brain and then blame your daughter for “being sensitive.”

And you’re enabling him.

A: I agree that any adult who claims to have no filter is just making excuses for being a jerk. The letter writer may be enabling this but ultimately he’s got to own his behavior. And the letter writer has her own share of the conflict for which to take responsibility.

Q. Re: Old school mom: I’m going to be more forthright than Prudie: Who cares if he’s gay anyway? You cannot turn someone gay, so this is not about understanding parenting choices.

I suspect you’re concerned they’re coddling him. I can guarantee that the little boy doesn’t need someone “to toughen him up,” or that his parents will “turn him into a sissy.” What your daughter and their little boy need from you is love, not concern he’s going to be “turned into” something “bad” like being gay.

Your daughter’s remark about her upbringing and your identification as an old school mom who doesn’t seem to see the problem with saying someone is being “turned gay” tells me you have a lot of soul-searching to do.

A: Seems to me there’s a lot of coded language and talking around the issue going on here. It all goes back to the letter writer and her husband’s weird feelings around gender and sexuality. That’s what they need to be dealing with, not whatever’s happening in her daughter’s house.

Classic Prudie

I recently caught a married supervisor receiving oral sex from a co-worker. My department regularly holds parties when we hit benchmarks ahead of time, and during that time the floor where we work is pretty empty. I ran down to grab something from my desk, saw this happening, froze for a few seconds, then turned and fled.

I have never seen or experienced anything like this in my life, and in hindsight I should have gone right to HR. Our office is close, so I know and am friendly with both of my co-workers. But I have no idea what to say, and since it has been a few days, I’m also nervous I won’t be believed. What should I do?