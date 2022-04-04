Help! My Niece’s Wedding Is Going to Be Crashed by Toddlers. Should I Warn Her?

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. (R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave.)

R. Eric Thomas: Hi, everyone! Let’s get started.

Q. Toddler-Clashing: My niece is getting married in an intimate fairy-tale garden setting—no kids allowed. After two years of being cooped up, the chance to have a proper fancy wedding sounds great; we are all thrilled … except for her soon-to-be sister-in-law. In short, she’s a bully and is whining to anyone who will listen that her very young children “aren’t welcome.” She’s tried getting them in as ring bearers, pages, flower kids, and my niece (bless her) has serenely and firmly said no, infuriating this woman to no end. Recently, I heard from a mutual friend that she plans on having her kids crash the wedding in little suits and dresses as a “surprise” for the bride and groom. If she was my sister I’d have gladly wrecked those plans with glee … but she’s not my relative! Do I tell my niece, the groom, or the in-laws? Do I keep my mouth shut?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: Tell everyone you know. Tell your niece, the groom, the in-laws, the caterer, the DJ, the secretary of agriculture. Tell them. No one wants a surprise on their wedding day. Kids are a wonderful addition to weddings that have room for them—at my own, we hired a kid wrangler and had a special play area with age-appropriate food and activities. But your niece has chosen a different route, as is her right. This is not a kid-friendly event. Your niece’s soon-to-be sister-in-law is disrespecting the event, which is immature and rude. Sounds like she needs to sit at the kid’s table as well—at home.

How to Get Advice From Prudie:

• Send questions for publication here. (Questions may be edited.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Join the live chat Mondays at noon. Submit your questions and comments here before or during the discussion.

Q. Parking Peril: I live near an elementary school, so the main road is always clogged up during the pickup and drop-off hours. There has been a big issue of parents parking on nearby streets and walking over to the school to skip the wait, effectively making the roads one lane, but also parking on people’s driveways. Homeowners couldn’t even get into their own garages, and there were several ugly incidents to the point tow trucks were on speed dial for some neighbors. I work from home, so the situation just passed me by, but ultimately the school and the HOA passed rules to prevent the issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So here’s the problem: My two co-workers run the office and have been using their lunch hour to run and get their kids home, but the wait time often has them running over, making it a serious issue with our boss since then the third person in the office has to stay late. I gave them permission to use my driveway to speed things up. That pissed off my neighbors, who went and confronted my co-workers for breaking the rules. I actually had to come out and tell them I gave them permission. My neighbors are the ones who had one of the ugly incidents (one of the mothers use racial slurs against them when her car got towed). I apologized but told them I was not breaking any rules and it was more helpful to me to have my co-workers at work rather than sitting in traffic. The situation is still frosty, and my co-workers have told me that several other parents have complained to them about the unfairness of the situation. I don’t know what to do. My sister suggested printing up some guest tags and giving them to my co-workers and informing the HOA. That way my neighbors could visually see the truth. Thoughts? I just want everything to smooth over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: Your sister is right. Print up the signs, give them to your co-workers, and tell the HOA. That seems like the easiest and cleanest option in a truly messy situation. Why is it that every school underestimates how much road they’re going to need at carpool? Where are our scientists on this? Ultimately, it’s your driveway, and while your neighbors still may not like it, they don’t really get a say. If it’s going to cause bigger problems for you with your HOA, the only other option I can see is for you to arrange to pick up the kids and have them waiting at your curb. But I’m not sure that your boss would be too thrilled about this carpool line swallowing up yet another employee. Print some nice signs, play nice with the HOA, and pray these kids graduate soon.

Advertisement

Q. Dragonball Durag Dilemma: Me, my husband, and two other couples are going to one of Thundercat’s upcoming shows in Europe. We are all white and cishet. I’m American, but everyone else in the group is European. Thundercat has a hilarious song called “Dragonball Durag.” One of the guys in the group got a Dragonball durag as a birthday gift and wants to wear it to the concert. Two people in the group worry it might be cultural appropriation for a white guy to wear a durag for fun. Two think it’s totally fine, since he’s doing it as a fan. Two think it’s stupid but probably won’t hurt or offend anybody. None of the couples are aligned (i.e., my husband and I disagree, the guy who wants to wear it and his girlfriend disagree, etc.). What do you think? Offensive, harmless, or somewhere in between?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: Thundercat asks, “How do I look in my durag?” but Thundercat also asks “Would you tell me the truth?” Here’s the thing: Your friend may look silly, or harmless, or perhaps even good in this durag, but the truth is he should probably leave it at home. Or use it as a pocket square or something. Like, in general, a rule of thumb I follow is if I have to wonder if something is cultural appropriation, I go on ahead and leave it on the shelf. Will your friend’s enjoyment of the concert be diminished by not wearing his fun lil’ costume? I doubt it. It may not offend anyone to see it, but there’s no confusing what it is, what its history is (the care and maintenance of hair textures most commonly associated with Black people), and how it’s become a fashion accessory for some Black men. Thundercat gave you the song, so I say make do with enjoying that. Maybe put a top hat on your head or something if you’re feeling festive.

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Q. Hands Off: “Lindsay” is the ex of an ex (“Tim”) who was absorbed into my friend group when she and Tim were dating. Lindsay and I are both straight women, but Lindsay is very flirty and will often, after having a lot to drink, stroke my face and hair and tell me that I’m beautiful and joke about fooling around to get under Tim’s skin. Lindsay also touches single men in our group the same way, but says she just likes to flirt and doesn’t mean anything by it. I also think this creates a lot of discomfort when people are hanging out and she’s sitting in someone’s lap with her arms around him. Can I make this stop?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: Consent still applies even when someone is “just kidding around” or “just flirting.” Especially in those cases. You’re completely within your rights to tell Lindsay to stop and respect your boundaries in the moment and to follow up again when she’s sober. Make it clear that you don’t want to be triangulated into her whole deal with Tim and, more importantly, that you are uncomfortable with the way she’s touching you, and you’d like her to find another way to have fun.

Q. Hello Rock, Hard Place: Last week, my husband was in the kitchen with our younger son, teaching him how to swallow a pill. It wasn’t going well. His mom—who lives with us—was watching as my son’s and my husband’s frustration grew. She piped up smugly, “Want to try it my way now,” alluding to her pill swallowing technique. My husband replied tersely, “Mom, I got it” to which she angrily retorted “Fine. Go on, be a loser then.” My husband responded heatedly with, “Go, just go downstairs. Now.” She obliged.

Advertisement

Since then, it’s been awful. She’s offered no apology (and, at this point, it’s never going to happen). I interact with her, but my husband still smarts. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know where to go to feel comfortable. This is an A to B conversation between them, and I should C my way the hell out, right?

Advertisement

A: I know that accepting that this is a situation you can’t change is a hard pill to swallow, but it’s the truth. Your husband and his mother have built the relationship they have over decades, and the chain reactions that resulted in this heated back-and-forth about medicine were set in motion years ago. It’s possible that the whole thing is being exacerbated by being under the same roof. And your feelings about it, while valid, are collateral damage in an old battle, unfortunately. This is their fight to have, and from the way you’ve transcribed it, it sounds like they’ve been having it for years. I’m sorry you’re stuck in the middle, physically, but emotionally it sounds like you’re still on the periphery, which is a good thing. I say stay out of it. From a purely logistical standpoint, you may want to ask your MIL for her pill swallowing technique; but if you put it to use with your son, don’t ever reveal the source to anyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Discuss this column on our Facebook page!

Classic Prudie

My good friend and her husband have owned their dog, Riley, for Riley’s entire eight-year life. Now that their children have gone off to college, they want to travel more, so they have decided to surrender Riley to the pound. I have tried to convince them to find a local group that fosters animals in private homes until they can be adopted instead of taking Riley to the pound. If they can’t be bothered to find Riley another home, at least they can ensure he won’t risk euthanasia. They don’t want that hassle either…