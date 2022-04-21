Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

My son “Will” is in fourth grade, and this year has been hard. A little background—My husband and I adopted him from foster care when he was a baby. He’s been diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety and has an IEP. He is one of only 28 kids of color in a school of 650 kids in grades 1-4. This year he switched classes and had three core teachers. Two of the teachers didn’t like him. He heard them talking about him and it wasn’t good. They even started saying things out loud to the whole class. For example, “Don’t follow Will, he’s a bad example.” Once he was apologizing for some mix up about homework and the teacher said “YOU can’t even feel sorry.” So my son became disrespectful to them. He would break his pencils so he “couldn’t” do his work. They were continually writing me notes about every little thing he did. One note complained that “he was walking heavy.” I asked for an IEP meeting and as a result they did a functional behavioral assessment and focused on the fact that he doesn’t follow teachers’ directions within 3-5 seconds.

As a result, they now have him in a behavioral unit, with one exception—he is still allowed to go to his science and social studies classes because he has never been a problem for her. She has never spoken badly about him. She even came to his football game and took an interest in him. I hate that he’s in a behavioral unit, and I feel like he doesn’t belong there. Now I’m starting to think about next year. Middle school starts here in fifth grade, and he’ll be moving to a new school. I want to get him off to a great start, but I don’t know how to, and I don’t know if he should even start in a behavior unit next year. He’s a smart boy and all his test scores are average or above average. I just feel like the teachers in our district don’t treat him fairly and expect him to be bad. Any advice would be appreciated.

—Let Go of the Labels?

Dear LGotL,

I’m sorry to hear that your son has been dealing with these issues. You don’t go into detail about how treatment of your son compares to his white peers, but implicit racial bias in schools is very real. Keep your eye out for it, and if you believe that it’s a factor in how he’s being treated, please raise it with the administration.

The good news is that he’s had success with this one teacher, and I think you’re right to believe that there’s a strong likelihood he can achieve similar success across the board in a new school environment. Middle school will serve as a fresh start for him, and every effort must be made to place that idea in his mind and the mind of his teachers. I would ask the science and social studies teacher to get involved by sharing what she has done to earn your son’s respect and get him to be compliant and productive in class. This can be done via one-on-one meetings with middle school teachers or through email. The teachers in middle school want to avoid trouble with your son and want to see him succeed as much as you do and will likely be receptive to making that happen.

Your stance should be this: Your son has proven to be capable of learning in a traditional classroom environment, so that should be the goal for next year. If he can learn in one classroom effectively, he should be able to learn in all classrooms effectively. Let’s exit him from the behavior unit and offer him a chance to learn like the majority of his peers by making every effort to determine what strategies can be used in his classes to allow him to be successful.

Best of luck.

—Mr. Dicks (fifth grade teacher, Connecticut)

My child is starting kindergarten in the fall. Could you tell me what kindergarten teachers worry about and/or consider a baseline for their incoming classes? Should kids be able to count to 10? Identify letters? I’m curious to get a sense of this from a teacher’s perspective.

—What’s the Norm?

Dear What’s the Norm,

Kindergarten teachers are usually prepared for kids to come in with no prior instruction. So, coming in with any understanding of numbers or letters is usually a huge plus. If you are trying to best prepare your child for a strong start, I’d recommend looking at what things they will need to know by the end of kindergarten as a benchmark and work backward from there. Here are a few examples broken down by subject.

For reading, by the end of kindergarten your child should be able to recognize, name, and write all 26 letters in the alphabet in both lower and upper case. They should know the sound the letter makes, as well as be able to read about 30-50 high frequency words.

For writing, by the end of kindergarten your child should be able to write a few simple CVC (consonant, vowel, consonant) words like, cat, dog, pop, etc. Bonus points if they can write simple sentences such as, “The dog likes to play.”

For math, by the end of kindergarten your child should be able to recognize and write, in order, the numbers one through thirty. They should also be able to add and subtract within 10 with little to no support.

Keep in mind that every district is different, but this should give your kiddo a big leg up in their kindergarten prep. If you’d like to get a deeper understanding of how to best prepare your child, I would reach out to your neighborhood school and ask what curriculum they use and what would be helpful for your child to do before entering the classroom.

Good luck!

—Mr. Hersey (elementary school teacher, Washington)

My 4-year-old will be in pre-K this fall, and I recently learned that all children are given a tablet in kindergarten. Homework is administered on this as well. I am shocked to hear this and have some questions. I’m wondering, for example, “Do kids write on paper for math?” and “Do kids use paper books?” and “How much total screen time is typical in K-5 during an in-person school day?” Who in my local public school system (or at my local public school) can I ask about this? As I’ve been polling neighbors, colleagues, friends, the former have universally said, “Yes, this is how it is since the pandemic.” Is this your experience as well?

—Tableted Out

—Dear Tableted Out

This has not been our experience at all.

My wife is a kindergarten teacher, and I have kindergarten colleagues in several public school districts in Connecticut, New York, and Massachusetts, and none of them are teaching in a way you describe. None of them have enough tablets in their classrooms for every student, so even if they wanted to teach in the way you described, it would be impossible.

But none of them have abandoned or want to abandon pencils, paper, crayons, whiteboards and markers, and the like. I know that an enormous amount of time is spent in those classrooms on fine motor skills, letter and number formation, and hand-eye coordination. The tablets are used most often as one of several centers through which students rotate as well as tools for assessment.

I wonder if the way that students were taught during the height of the pandemic has played a role. Most of my kindergarten colleagues were back in school, full time and in person, beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. For us, remote schooling only took place from March through June 2020. But if teachers spent more than a year teaching remotely, perhaps they began adapting curriculum and instruction to tablets and have not yet pulled back from that methodology.

Regardless of the reason, it strikes me as a terrible way to teach. I would challenge the rationale and efficacy of the instruction as much as possible.

—Mr. Dicks (fifth grade teacher, Connecticut)

My son is starting kindergarten in September and is thrilled that he’ll be riding the bus. However, we’re in a very small district, so K-2 kids ride the bus with third to fifth graders for part of the trip. Should I/how can I prepare my son for the expectation (just based on my own personal awful experience growing up) of older kids on the bus teasing or giving the younger kids a hard time? I’m so nervous that he might get picked on or teased, especially because he is very much a sweet, sensitive child. How can I prepare him and support him that not everyone is always nice, and sometimes other kids are mean and we have to deal with it?

—The Kids on the Bus Go Tease, Tease, Tease

Dear Kids on the Bus,

I suspect that the world has evolved since you and I were children. My experience—and the experience of my fifth grade students—is that while the bus can be a place where unkindness can certainly happen, older students almost never bother younger kids, especially kindergarteners. In fact, older kids tend to be protective of the little ones. Even the most hardened, soulless fifth grader can’t find the wherewithal to tease a 5-year-old, so I think you have little to worry about.

But if you’re still feeling anxious, you can encourage your child to sit near the front of the bus, as close as possible to the bus driver. That tends to be the less rambunctious location of the bus. In fact, kindergarteners are often assigned seats at the front of the bus for this very reason.

I would also maintain a dialogue with your child throughout the year, including questions like “How was your bus ride today?” and “What do kids do during the bus ride?” along with your other questions about the school day. Start from a position of optimism, but also routinely verify that all is well.

—Mr. Dicks (fifth grade teacher, Connecticut)

