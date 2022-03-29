Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband has always been the class clown and a practical joker since the day we met in grad school, and because of that, April Fool’s Day is one of his favorite “holidays” of the year. We have a 13-year-old son, and last year he did some weird TikTok dance in his underwear in front of him and his friends at our house. Our son was mortified. My son has begged him not to embarrass him like that this year, and my husband said, “Just wait until you see what’s coming” followed by a devilish grin.

My husband is fantastic in every single conceivable way except for the first day in April. How can I get him to take my son’s pleas seriously?

—No More Jokes

Dear No More Jokes,

Full disclosure: I also have a proclivity to deliver practical jokes. But I do draw the line at the jokes being at the expense of my children’s mental health. I’m sure your husband thinks he’s hilarious and isn’t hurting anyone with a little bit of embarrassment, but that clearly isn’t the case here.

Being a teenager isn’t easy, and often the approval of teens’ friends means more than anything. If your husband does something completely over-the-top this year that is captured on social media, your son could be the laughing stock of his school for the rest of the school year or longer—or worse. It could seriously impact his mental health.

The first thing you need to do is underscore to your husband it’s not a laughing matter to embarrass your son. Not only is it not humorous, it’s cruel and mean-spirited. If he insists that it’s funny, then you should remind him that when the only person in the room laughing at a joke is the person who told it, then it’s not funny at all.

Next, you need to demand that he tell you exactly what he has planned. I’m worried that it doesn’t seem like your husband is taking you and your son seriously. Between now and April Fool’s Day, you need to make sure he understands—completely—just how big a deal this is.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter “Ann” is 20 years old and very into rock music. A band that she loves is reuniting for a tour, which was pushed back twice because of COVID but is set to happen this summer. Ann is incredibly excited to see them when they come to our city.

My wife and I were never really into that type of music, but my wife is much more vocal about disliking it. She’s made some comments about Ann’s “creepy little band” before, but mostly left her to it. The trouble is my wife has been planning a big family post-COVID trip to see some relatives across the country, and she booked our flights so that the trip overlapped with the concert.

Ann thinks this was done on purpose. My wife swears it slipped her mind, but that she can’t change the flights. Ann is threatening not to come on the trip. My wife is threatening to “tell your grandparents you don’t love them.” Ann is currently away at college, but every phone call is now about this trip.

Personally, I think Ann is old enough to make the call not to go if she doesn’t want to, but I think she feels guilty at the idea of missing a visit to see her cousins. When I’ve brought this up to my wife, she says Ann needs to let go of childish things and doesn’t budge. Any thoughts on this?

—Maybe Both Will Get Canceled

Dear Maybe,

I’m hoping there’s more to this story, because you’ve made your wife look pretty awful here. Since this is all that I have to go on, I first have to question her for calling your daughter childish. Isn’t it more childish for your wife to pull the “my daughter doesn’t love you” card to your extended family if she chooses not to go on this trip? I mean, that is some toddler-level pettiness right there.

This also shows an incredible lack of empathy and compassion from your wife. Many young adults struggled mightily with their mental health during the height of the pandemic because they couldn’t hang out with friends, hit up parties, and go to concerts. Since things are starting to get back to normal, we should encourage our kids to do the things they love to make up for lost time. Who cares if the music she likes isn’t your thing? With the possible exception of your ears, nothing is being hurt by her listening to this band’s songs. (Your daughter may be on to something suspecting your wife booked the tickets to overlap with the concert. Passive-aggressive people do passive-aggressive things.)

Your daughter is a grown woman, not a child—and you should empower her to make her own decisions. If she chooses to go to the concert instead of the trip, then you should give her your blessing and not shame her. It’s not your daughter’s fault that your wife booked the tickets without consulting with her. For your wife’s sake, I hope those tickets are refundable.

I also think you need to have a heart-to-heart with your wife, because it seems like she’s doing everything in her power to prevent your daughter from seeing this band in person. What is she afraid of exactly? Why does she feel the need to control her adult child like this? Maybe once you learn more about the true motivation behind her behavior, you’ll be better equipped to address it.

Your daughter has years of family trips ahead of her. Let her enjoy herself with her friends.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Do narcissists ever really change? I mean, I know the answer is no, but I’m faced with an odd decision after cutting my dad off a couple of months ago.

Long story short: After years of a good/bad relationship with quite a bit of financial abuse, I blocked my dad everywhere after he threatened financial abuse against my toddler son. Obviously, I don’t plan to see him or allow him to see my kid. This is a *bit* complicated because he and my mom are still married, and I have a mostly good relationship with her.

So here’s the new thing: Today, I get a text from my mom that says this: a) they forgive the $10k my husband and I borrowed from them and have started paying back, which sort of began this whole recent fight, b) they promise to no longer enter into any financial dealings with me so as to avoid any possible manipulation and apologize for the years it happened, c) they hope this will allow them to continue to have a relationship with their grandson, who they believe will suffer more than they will if he doesn’t have his grandparents in his life at such a young age (he’s almost two).

At first, I thought this was pretty decent and mature. But then I started to think about what they actually said. First, them “forgiving” the loan in order to invite themselves back into our lives is, in fact, yet another financial manipulation. I think they’re also trying to manipulate me by telling me that my son will suffer from not knowing them.

I also am not sure there’s a real benefit for my son to have my narcissist father in his life—he’s a sexist, racist, and homophobic guy—and that’s always been a huge conflict between us. In fact, a couple of months before I cut him off, he messaged me privately on Facebook to tell me that he’s afraid of his grandson becoming gay (except he used a slur) after I posted a cute video of my kid playing with a Swiffer.

So, while the original text and sentiment seems nice, I’m left wondering: Is this real? Can they really change? And do I really want this person—who I’ve had many more issues with than just the financial abuse I endured for my entire 35 years of life—to be involved in my son’s life? I’m planning to talk about this with my therapist, but I’d love to hear what others’ experiences were in cutting off/then inviting their narcissist parent back in?

—No Narcissists

Dear No Narcissists,

You definitely buried the lede on this letter. Why in the world would you want to expose your precious, impressionable young son to someone who’s racist, misogynistic, and homophobic? I know he’s still your dad, so I’ll tread somewhat lightly, but you’ll have a hard time convincing me that anyone who uses a slur is a good person.

It’s common to make excuses for racist family members and friends, but it maddens me. If you’re truly about fighting for marginalized groups (people of color, the LGBTQ community, women, etc.), you need to start loving these unenlightened people from a distance. That means your dad can’t hang out with you and your son at birthday parties, holidays, vacations, or anything else in between.

I also think it’s laughable that your parents mentioned that your son will suffer more than they will by your strained relationship. In what universe, alternate or otherwise, would a kid suffer from not being around a bigot? They are definitely trying to manipulate you, and I’m glad you can see that. It’s clear to me that the loan forgiveness is part of it. I think you should continue to repay your parents so that that leverage is removed from the equation for good.

I’m not saying that your parents can’t change, but the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. Life is hard enough without inviting bigoted narcissists into your life. Like I said earlier, love them from a distance and don’t look back.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter (4 years old next month) and I visited the park this morning. A group of parents and kids of various ages were having a birthday party in the adjacent picnic area and the kids came over to play. My daughter and I were the only ones at the park so my daughter went over to say hi and see if she could play with them. They completely ignored her (didn’t even wave or smile) and basically turned their backs to play amongst themselves. My daughter thought they didn’t hear her and greeted them again. They ignored her again. One of the parents came over with an infant—I said hi to her while I was watching my daughter and was completely ignored. My daughter, at this point, was very upset and went to sit on a bench. I explained to her that sometimes people aren’t very nice, but it brought back childhood memories of similar incidents for me. I’m not sure what I should do next time or if there is a way I can help her deal with slights like this—any suggestions?

—Mean People Suck

Dear Mean People,

My heart goes out to you and your daughter on this because your letter brought back childhood memories for me as well. I was bullied harshly as a kid for everything under the sun—my skin color, being skinny, speaking well (yes, you read that correctly), and so much more. However, I bring this up only to say that as bad as I was treated by my peers and others, it didn’t compare to the times I was ignored by them.

Being flat out ignored by people when you try to engage them can be incredibly dehumanizing for the ones who experience it. In a nutshell, it’s like saying, “You’re not even worth the minimal effort it takes to acknowledge your existence.” Granted, I don’t know if a group of 4-year-olds harbored those thoughts in relation to your daughter, but they certainly were rude to her.

My mom used to tell me that if anyone didn’t want to get to know a kind, smart, and loving young man like myself, then it was their loss not mine. It’s simple, but it helped me. They also constantly told me how amazing I was at every opportunity—and I eventually believed all of the nice things my parents said about me. I also grew a thick skin when people treated me poorly or ignored me, which has served me well.

Advertisement

Keep reminding your daughter of her innate greatness on a daily basis. Did she clean up her toys after playing with them? Tell her how responsible she is. Did she eat all of her veggies? Tell her how she’s going to grow into a strong woman someday. You get the idea. Sometimes we have to make the ordinary extraordinary when it comes to building the confidence of our kiddos, and I feel like my parents did that better than most. I hope you will try the same thing too.

We can’t control the words and actions of others, but we can certainly control how we react to them.

—Doyin

A colleague has left town and asked me to care for her cats, which is a terrible inconvenience as she lives really far from me. However, I said I’d do it out of guilt. I got to her place only to discover that she and her fiancé live in total squalor in one room with four cats and four rats, and it smelled like urine. I later found feces on the wall. The cats themselves are well cared for and healthy, but clearly in an unhygienic environment. Do I need to report her? What do I say when she returns—your place is disgusting and you’re mistreating your cats?