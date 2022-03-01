Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a son who is a senior in high school, “Levi.” Since he was a child, his sole passion has been ice hockey. He is good, but nowhere close to being good enough to make a living at the sport. I have seen this problem coming for a long a time so my wife and I tried to coax him into developing other (productive) interests. Reading, writing, music, other sports, hobbies, science, jobs—you name it, I have suggested it. He is not interested in any of it. He has been accepted to a good college, but is not excited about going. But he does not want to work either. His hockey season ended, and he said to me, “What do I do now, Dad? I have nothing. The only thing I cared about was hockey, and now that is over.” I have come to the conclusion that the problem is not getting him interested in any particular thing or activity. The problem is getting him interested in getting interested in something—anything—that is productive. (Gaming and hanging out with friends does not count). I even suggested that he talk to a counselor, but he is resistant to that. How do I get this kid to get interested in getting interested in something? More time to think and more options don’t seem to be the answer. While he has not said it, I think what he really wants is to stop time and kind of live a Groundhog Day life forever.

—Hockey Dad

Dear Hockey Dad,

What your son is going through is not abnormal at all. As a matter of fact, I know a lot of my former basketball teammates who struggled in finding life outside of the basketball court after they left high school.

If your son is as passionate about hockey as you describe, then he never truly has to give it up. Sure, it’s unlikely that he will ever play in the NHL, but that doesn’t mean he can’t work for the NHL or any other hockey organization. He’s obviously a smart kid, and there are so many different avenues he could pursue to keep his hockey juices flowing. He could coach, be a scout, work in management, or so many other things that would keep him attached to the sport he loves. A few of my former basketball teammates work for the NBA and other basketball leagues, and they couldn’t be happier. I’m sure the same would be the case for him.

Almost every passionate high school athlete goes through the “moment” when the dream of playing professional sports dies, and your son is going through it right now. That’s totally normal stuff (I went through it at his age, too). In not too long, he’ll come to grips with reality and focus on being a good student, making a living, and enjoying the college experience — just don’t push him too hard to get there.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My family is proudly Iranian and Muslim. Although my adult daughter is no longer religious, she was brought up to respect her heritage. Or so I thought. She’s now dating a white man, whose race I only mention because of the way he spoke to us at our disastrous first meeting. Although I apologized and explained, he called my not shaking his hand “sexist,” and said he was glad my daughter had “unlearned that internalized misogyny.” I remember that phrase word for word because he used it over and over, bringing up facts about our (and other Eastern) cultures out of context and asking us if we practiced them, with a judgmental tone. My husband and I tried to politely either explain or redirect to a less touchy subject, and our daughter kept sort of laughing and half-heartedly protesting, which it seemed only encouraged him.

White people often think they can ask us to speak for all of Islam or Middle Eastern conflicts, but we were saddened to see that our daughter not only seemed only willing to go along with it, but begged us to as well. I also thought that perhaps he was nervous about making a good first impression, so I did try to show him that we didn’t have to talk about our culture and religion (while not letting him disrespect us).

My husband is a patient man, but he reached his limit when this boyfriend asked him if he needed to watch out for my husband “selling” our daughter into an arranged marriage. My husband stood and told the boyfriend that he was being ignorant and disrespectful, and that our family, especially our daughter, deserved someone who cared enough to actually listen and learn about our culture with an open heart, instead of assuming he knew everything from racist news headlines. This caused a fight, where the boyfriend hid our daughter behind himself and acted like he expected my husband to attack them. When he finally left, he took our daughter, yelling that she couldn’t be ordered around when I tearfully asked her to stay. I’m at a loss for how to deal with this. I always wanted to be the loving and accepting mother-in-law, but I am offended and sick at the thought of our daughter being treated this way, and I don’t think I’m wrong for that. Our daughter won’t pick up the phone or answer emails from us or her brothers. Although we’re angry at this boyfriend, we just want to talk to our daughter, not fight. I’m at a loss.

—Worried Mother

Dear Worried,

Yikes. We need to sound the alarm on this dude. It’s clear to me that this guy is a raging bigot. The big issue for me is the disrespect this man showed to you and your husband.

What you describe here is concerning, and I’ve seen this playbook from men like him before. It seems as if therapy would benefit your daughter immensely—to talk through this relationship, as well as her own self-esteem, but only if she’s willing to help herself. If he can act that way towards you, imagine the stuff he’s saying and doing to your daughter behind closed doors. This relationship could end up becoming extremely dangerous in the short and long-term if left alone, which is bad news all around.

Continue to reach out to her. Please let her know how concerned you are. If you can’t reach her by phone or by text, have one of your sons, your husband, or go to her home yourself to make sure she is OK. Once you know she is safe, make sure that she knows how much you love her and care about her. Rather than retread the details of what happened, tell her what concerns you have about this man’s behavior more broadly. Research the signs of domestic abuse and make sure that she knows them, too.

Unfortunately, since your daughter is a grown woman, you can’t make her go to therapy. (That said, if you make amends and she tries to bring the boyfriend home again, you should put your foot down and say he is not welcome unless he apologizes for his behavior to you and your husband.)

You are absolutely not wrong for feeling the way you feel. Your daughter deserves better and you deserve better.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a question about what defines a power struggle and what is simply setting a boundary and sticking with it. The boy in question is my 3 ½-year-old nephew whom I love and normally get along with. I was at his house recently and there was a guitar case next to the sofa and, since no one was using the guitar, I opened the case and started to play. At this point my nephew ran over and yelled loudly, “NO, you can’t play with that!” I replied that actually, I think it’s okay if I play it a little. He said “NO!!” I asked him why he didn’t want me to play it, and he said “Because, it’s OURS!” So, I replied that I know it’s theirs, and I’m not going to take it or do it any harm. He kept yelling NO! and then tried to pry it out of my hands. At this point, his mother said, “Are you really going to have a power struggle with a 3-year-old?” So, I gave up and my nephew was satisfied.

Here’s my confusion. I think of a power struggle as something more like this: “You have to brush your teeth!” “No, I won’t!” “Yes, you WILL!” “No, I WON’T!” and so on. But in the instance with the guitar, my instinct says it may actually be harmful to a 3-year-old if they’re permitted to act like a tyrant and make unreasonable edicts that we all have to obey. It’s not the only instance that this kind of thing has happened, and it’s not the only time his mother has chosen to overlook unkind behavior in favor of keeping peace. I get it, because he probably would have escalated to a full-on tantrum. What’s the best way to handle this kind of thing?

—Uncertain Uncle

Dear Uncertain,

I’m actually on the 3-year-old’s side here. Instead of just assuming that it was OK to pick up the guitar and play, why didn’t you just ask first? Most kids are taught that we need to respect other people’s property, and ask before we use them or play with them.

In your defense, I don’t think it’s a good look for the kid to yell at an adult the way he yelled at you, and the mom should’ve checked him for that, but the facts remain the same. You took something without asking, and he got upset. In the future, if you ask the mom to use something and she says yes and the kid still goes sideways, then I believe you have every right to tell him to knock it off.

In the big scheme of things, though, this is much ado about nothing. Leave it to his mom to reprimand, and if it really gets to be constant, you can revisit saying something to his mom more generally.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a white mom with two white sons and we live in a relatively diverse area. I’m not racist, but I never understood why it’s such a bad thing to say I’m raising my kids to be colorblind. I don’t want them to grow up to be fixated on race like America seems to be right now. Why do we have to talk about race at every turn? I hope this question doesn’t come off as offensive, but I feel that the world would be better off if we viewed race as unimportant. We are all the same underneath right?

Dear Colorblind,

I gotta say, starting a sentence off with “I’m not racist, but…” usually isn’t recommended, but I’ll let it slide this time.

Let me explain this to you in a way that a kindergartener can understand.

Let’s say that there are two groups of people in America: people in red shirts and people in blue shirts. Other than the color of the shirts they’re wearing, there are no real differences between the two groups of people from an outsider’s point of view. However, if you look closely, you’ll notice that the people in red shirts get everything they want and everyone caters to them.

The red shirts are offered the healthiest food, the best homes, the best healthcare, the best schools, and are treated with the utmost respect. Meanwhile, the people in blue shirts are offered crappy food, subpar housing and schools, and are constantly blamed for why the world is so awful. Despite all of that, some of the blue shirts still find a way to get some of the things the red shirts have, but it’s incredibly difficult for them. Instead, many of the blue shirts spend their lives fighting to achieve the same level of privilege as the red shirts (often to no avail) or they simply give up and say, “Meh, I guess this is the way life is always going to be for us.”

Now imagine that a red shirt happened to speak out and say, “You know, why do we always have to talk about the color of our shirts? I’m raising my kids not to see shirt color.” Of course some red shirts don’t want to talk about shirt color, because the color of their shirt is the reason their life is better than someone who wears a blue shirt. On the flip side, it’s obvious why the blue shirts keep talking about their shirt color—their shirts are a major reason why their lives are difficult.

Get it now? Believe me, as a “blue shirt” who has achieved some level of success in life, I would love for nothing more than to not talk about shirt color ever again. The only way for that to happen is for blue shirts and red shirts to be equal across the board, and do you know how that can happen?

It won’t happen by the blue shirts pulling themselves up by their, um, shirt-straps. It will happen when the red shirts look at the injustice and inequity and fight to end it.

In summary, raising kids to be colorblind is not the way to go—ever—because all it does is ignore everything marginalized people endure on a daily basis. We need more people to see color, not less, if we want to fix this broken nation.

—Doyin

