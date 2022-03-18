Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have two cousins, “Annie” and “Sue.” Annie and I are the same age, and Sue is the same age as my sister (two years younger). When they came to visit when we were children, we spent hours playing together, all four of us. Looking back at those times, one thing has me stymied.

Although to my memory, we always played together nicely, my aunt was convinced that I excluded Sue and favored Annie. As a child, I was very confused that she thought I was excluding Sue. We all spent all our time together; I cannot remember ever playing alone with Annie or favoring her. I really wasn’t an “excluding” kind of a girl in general, and have never been accused of that sort of thing in any other social situation. In spite of this, I can remember three separate occasions where my aunt pulled me into a room alone and had a long and serious conversation with me about how I needed to include Sue more and how I wasn’t giving her enough attention. I remember each time so vividly because I felt confused and embarrassed, and I had no idea why I was being scolded. Sue was a sensitive kid; it seems to me that maybe she felt left out if people were not entirely focused on her and told her mother that, but “Sue is mad she is not the center of attention” is not the same as another child excluding her! I have wracked my brain and asked my sister, and we both agree no exclusion was happening.

As an adult and a parent, I find what my aunt did completely unreasonable! I can’t imagine making such a huge deal (and punishing another child multiple times) for something that I haven’t observed at all. Frankly, I can’t imagine stepping in even if a child did have a clear preference for one cousin, unless the exclusion was severe and obvious (i.e.

“Leave us alone, Sue! We don’t want to play with you!”) I can’t believe my mom let my aunt punish me in this way. I’m curious what you think.

— Cousin Confused

Dear Cousin Confused,

I am so sorry that you have these deeply unpleasant childhood memories that have left you wondering to this day how, why, and what for. Is your aunt still living? Is Sue? It wouldn’t be unreasonable for you to ask your cousin how she felt about the times that you played together, as you have these distinct memories of her mom confronting you about some things that confused you. She may have some answers (“I was so sensitive back then, any and everything hurt my feelings and I really just wanted you to like me,”) or offer nothing at all (“Oh, God, you remember those days?”), but if there’s a chance that your curiosity about this can be satisfied, I think you should take it.

Either way, consider that children sometimes lie or exaggerate and that your aunt may have simply done what you said, which is scolding you harshly without having observed any of what Sue alleged. Sue may have been fixated on you somehow and took subtle slights way more personally than what seems reasonable. No matter what directly led to your aunt’s choice to intervene on multiple occasions, you are going to have to make peace with the fact that you were accused of doing something unkind as a girl and that you feel wholly innocent of those charges. Your aunt made you feel bad, and her words impacted you in ways that she likely never could have imagined. It sucks.

If what you need to hear is that your aunt was unreasonable, then sure, we can say that she was unreasonable. However, I think it is worth considering that she, like most parents, didn’t know what the hell she was doing and was only trying to protect her daughter, whom she’d been made to feel was somehow suffering. While it does seem like waiting to observe this exclusion on her own may have been a fairer choice, I don’t think your aunt is terribly unique in responding to an upset child in the way that she did. Unfortunately, the harshness of her approach left you confused and sad, and hurt about it many years later.

To the best of your ability, you have to file this as an uncomfortable childhood memory and move on from it. Consider that your aunt and cousin may have had some things going on in their lives that you knew nothing about, things that impacted how they treated you. Let go, move forward. Wishing you all the best.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a 16-year-old girl who has worked at a breakfast restaurant chain for the past six days, and I quit. It was my first job. I know that is a short amount of time. I really liked the place, so I decided to apply—I had an interview, the manager seemed great, and so I got the job.

First day, I had made the mistake of seating my hiring manager with an extra table (this gave her two, the other guy working had three) and she got really upset, and just kept berating me and the girl who was training me, then started crying, saying she was overwhelmed. Another manager took her aside and another waitress come up to the two of us, and said, “She does this at least once a day, don’t worry.”

Out of six days I was there, there were only two she wasn’t on the verge of shouting at me or had already shouted at me; I would understand if I was constantly dropping things, cussing, etc., but I wasn’t. The final straw was when I was the only hostess working. I was doing something with an order so the waitresses had to start seating people. I lost track and the manager came up to me to ask “Do you know who gets seated next?” And I said no. She then exploded, shouting I didn’t know how to do anything, and that I should just do my job. Another manager ended up comforting me, but after that, I quit.

My question now is, should I have just stuck it out? Is this going to be my experience everywhere? The entire reason I applied for a job was to buy a waffle iron, despite the amusement of my family. I should have enough for it now. Thanks for your help!

— Breakfast Betty

Dear Breakfast Betty,

I am so sorry that your first work experience was so unpleasant! The truth of the matter is that work is not generally the most pleasurable thing for most people; however, not all jobs are in such toxic, abusive environments. Even though there was seemingly only one coworker giving you a hard time, the fact that she was able to do so without consequences speaks to what is allowed in that particular restaurant and it is, as such, not a great place to be employed. I’m sure other people who worked there were just as unhappy, though your youth might have made you a particularly easy target for this workplace bully.

Will this be your experience everywhere? That’s unlikely. Will you encounter other toxic bosses, colleagues, customers, and environments again while working? Absolutely. You were fortunate that you did not require this job and could choose to leave it, and one of your goals should be to always have the ability to remove yourself from a bad job. You might not be able to do that after just six days when you’re 23 and living on your own, but you can certainly come up with a plan to leave as soon as it’s feasible for you to do so and survive.

In these circumstances, you did the right thing. You didn’t have a pile of bills staring you down, so there was no desperate need to stay.

Customer service jobs—dare I say food service most especially—are high stress, and often find you coming across a diverse array of personalities that you’d never choose to have in your life if you had the option. If you continue to work in restaurants, be prepared to be challenged, but don’t forget the importance of protecting your peace. So long as you can remove yourself from a bad environment, do so.

As you figure out what it is you wish to do after high school, remember that having marketable skills can make it easier for you to leave jobs when you see fit. Think about the sort of work that would make you fulfilled (perhaps so much so that you can tolerate a terrible colleague) and what sort of work you’d never want to do (this introduction to food service may have been enough for you), and plot out your moves with those things in mind. All the best to you, and enjoy the waffles.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I grew up around my biological father’s family when I was younger, including my brothers. As a teen, I became estranged from them because my father would say nasty things to me, and my stepmother was a racist. My brothers are almost entirely white-passing and I am not (my mom is mixed; dad is Black). Recently, my young teen brother came out to me, and I supported them, but now they are getting some support at home. They try and keep me in the loop, but I am not so sure if I care. That side of the family does not want someone that looks like me around and have been outwardly nasty towards me. When my brother talks about having our father go to sports games and supporting him, it just bothers me. I would love to never hear about this again. I get thrown back into bad thoughts, PTSD, having to take more anxiety meds (prescribed, but I would prefer to take less).

My question is, I’m not sure how to tell a kid that I love them, but that they were chosen, I am unwanted, and I don’t want to hear from them anymore. I just don’t know what to do. I really need some boundaries, but how can I be honest to a kid about their parents?

— The Other Sibling

Dear the Other Sibling,

I am so, so truly sorry that you’ve had these experiences, and that your father and his wife absolutely suck. You don’t deserve any of what they’ve done to you, nor to subject yourself to their bullshit in order to please your younger siblings. I wish there was a lot more open dialogue about children in mixed-race families being subjected to racism; these dynamics are often a lot more complicated than people casting yogurt commercials would have you believe.

Your teen brother is old enough for an honest conversation about why you are estranged from the family. Explain to him how you were treated, how the visibility of your racial make-up impacted that, and why you have chosen to protect your mental health by keeping a distance from your messed-up daddy and the racist he married. You can remain available to your siblings, but explain that it is emotionally triggering for you to have to hear about your dad and stepmom being “normal” parents when your own experience with these people was so much different. Perhaps you can let them know that you can be there when they need to gripe about things at home, but that otherwise, you’d rather kept that part of their lives to themselves. Be a safe space without sacrificing yourself wholesale.

Though these kids are white-passing, they are not in fact white and are subject to harm based on the racism they are being exposed to at home (and the apparently self-hating father who cosigns or allows it). It will be good for them to hear of you making the choice to separate from this unhealthy family, something they may choose to do in the future. It’s also good that they have you as a Black relative to talk to about race because I’d imagine they aren’t getting anything of value on the subject from their loser parents. Sending you lots of love and wishing you the best.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Me (16) and my father have always had a complicated relationship. He showed clear favoritism towards my younger brother. After he divorced my mom when I was 9, he constantly spoke badly about her to me, trying to turn me against her, but never did this to my brother. By the age of 10, he treated me like a complete adult. He used me to solve all his problems and made me his therapist. I physically had to go out and run errands and jobs for him even though I have extreme social anxiety and would have panic attacks. I was also told to protect my brother, look after him, etc. My father has definitely deteriorated my mental health.

July 2021 was the last straw for me. I asked if I could have some money to buy some school books, and he lost it, calling me a gold digger and saying I just wanted money from him, that my mom was a snake for forcing me to steal from him, and other hurtful things. I left that conversation crying like all our conversations and told him never to speak to me again. Since then, he hadn’t. In fact, once when he came to pick up my brother in August, he only swore and put his middle finger up at me.

However, a couple of days ago he texted me saying, “Hey baby, I miss talking to you.” That was the whole text. I don’t know what to do. Should I ignore him, or text him back—and if so, what do I say? My mom is saying it’s my choice, but she thinks I should each out due to me “only having one dad” and all that. Nobody else really understands how he acts towards me. Help me please, because I’m so confused and tired and have no idea what to do.

— Devastated Daughter

Dear Devastated Daughter,

Honestly, I don’t think you should respond, and I think your mother needs to step in here. The behavior you are describing is abusive, exploitive, and cruel. Your father is a grown man who put his middle-finger up at a teenage girl, not just any teenage girl, but his own child—the one whom he inappropriately leaned on as a surrogate partner and used to express his negative feelings towards his ex-wife. He is petty and immature, and while there may be some deeper reasons for his behavior, such as a mental health crisis, he has proven himself to be harmful to you. He triggers your anxiety, insults your mother, and went out of his way to treat you and your brother differently. He may be your only father, but that doesn’t mean that he is entitled to a place in your life.

Talk to your mother again and let her know that your father’s outreach has unsettled you, and that you need her support in managing the situation. If she is unwilling to be supportive, speak to another adult in your life who can help you navigate this. Don’t respond. Allow an adult to step in and communicate with your father on your behalf if that would make you more comfortable. You should not have to deal with this by yourself. Wishing you the very best.

— Jamilah

