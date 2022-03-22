Help! My Wife Thinks I Have an Eating Disorder.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Q. Don’t think it’s an eating disorder: I need an outside opinion on my eating habits after a huge disagreement with my wife. I’m a 28-year-old woman and, since I was a teenager, I’ve been in the habit of sometimes throwing up after large meals. It stems from a mix of anxiety making me nauseous, having been forced by family to overeat (you weren’t allowed to leave the table until your plate was clean, and you also couldn’t choose your own portion sizes) and worry about my weight. I’ve never really viewed it as a huge problem; it’s just something I do occasionally, and it makes me feel better. It soothes anxiety and gets rid of the guilt I feel for having eaten too much.

My wife recently found out since we’ve moved to a house with a bathroom near the kitchen and she heard me vomiting a few times. She got worried and pressed me on it, so I explained that I sometimes throw up large meals, especially when we’ve gotten takeout or cooked something unhealthy. She says this is an eating disorder and that I need to see a doctor. I think that is both untrue and a huge overreaction; among other things, I’m too overweight to have an eating disorder, honestly. If I tell a doctor I think I have an eating disorder, I’m pretty sure I’d be laughed at. All the people I’ve ever known to have eating disorders are, you know, skinny, which I most definitely am not.

I don’t have any other health problems, so I don’t really see it as an issue. Am I just completely in the wrong here? It’s always felt like a normal thing I do, even if I’m embarrassed about it, but my wife’s reaction has thrown me.

A: Being skinny is absolutely not a requirement for having an eating disorder, although I can see why you’d think that it was—after all, the image of an emaciated, young (usually white) woman is the one that’s most closely associated with anorexia and bulimia in popular culture. But disorders are actually diagnosed based on the behaviors you engage in, not on how you look.

I’m obviously not a doctor and I can’t be the one to diagnose you, but I would suggest speaking to a healthcare provider to settle this debate. If nothing else, you can start to find other ways to deal with the anxiety, guilt, and embarrassment you feel about what you’re doing. Because even some professionals might share the misguided view that your weight means there’s no problem with what you’re doing, I suggest choosing one who embraces the idea of Health at Every Size, which is a good indication that they won’t use your non-skinny body as a reason to dismiss your (or your wife’s) concerns.

How to Get Advice From Prudie:

• Send questions for publication here. (Questions may be edited.)

• Join the live chat Mondays at noon. Submit your questions and comments here before or during the discussion.

Q. Intelligence is so sexy: I have been in a relationship for about 21 years. We have two teenage kids. The relationship started when we were working on the same project abroad. We had nothing in common, but the sex was amazing. Then he moved to another country, we missed each other, I joined him in this new country, and we’ve been together since. We’ve had some rough patches, almost split up twice but went to counseling and fixed things up. The last round was a few months ago and things are much better now.

However there is something big that really bothers me (and makes me feel like I am a truly horrible person): I am someone who loves reading, going to art galleries, discussing politics and philosophy, learning new languages… Anything intellectually stimulating usually gets me excited and engaged. And I feel resentful that’s not something I can share with him, not only because it’s not his thing but because he doesn’t have the intellectual or emotional intelligence to be able to discuss these with me. Just writing this actually feels awful but there it is: I despise his lack of intelligence (or that kind of intelligence) and resent him for him. I also on my not-so-good days probably don’t do a very good job at hiding it and act very condescendingly with him.

Intelligence has always been a big attraction factor in all my previous relationships and I find myself daydreaming of being with someone with a brilliant mind… Am I just totally delusional and ungrateful for what I have?

A: All relationships involve compromise, but I think when you’re using the word “despise” about your partner, it’s a decent sign that they are not the one for you—even if you’ve been together for a long time, and even if you have children. You are ungrateful, but it’s because you’re with the wrong person. And that’s OK. Break up as kindly as possible and go out and meet one of the millions of people in the world who likes to read.

Q. Auction loser: While our kids were at a local preschool, we donated a week at our vacation house for their “charity auction.” It is a small school, so we knew the bidders and felt comfortable having them in the house (which we do not otherwise rent out). We moved away, but the next year the school asked if we would contribute again. My husband was disinclined (he has never loved dealing with guests and I had already agreed to give a week to a charity in our new town), but I prevailed upon him, and as a compromise we offered a week but within very circumscribed dates (when we knew for sure we wouldn’t be able to be there).

The winning bidders were not people we knew. Then COVID struck and we never heard from them. This year, they emailed out of the blue and said they were planning to come for a week… During dates (mid-summer) that were never on offer (even for the original year). We offered to let them have a week during the same dates as originally offered (even though our dates stipulated a given year, but we understood COVID maybe made that impossible and we wanted to be accommodating), but they rejected it rudely, huffing about how they “paid good money” for a stay. My husband felt like the amount raised at that auction was derisory (it was like 25 percent of what was paid at the auction at our new town), and sent them a check for what they paid and a note telling them to lose our number.

Now the preschool has asked us if we would consider donating again. We won’t, but my husband wants to tell them it was because of the previous winners (whose children still go to the school). I think we should just beg off without explanation. What do you think?

A: I think you should tell them. Try something like this: “Unfortunately our donation last year led to a conflict when the pandemic forced our guests to cancel during the dates we agreed on and they were extremely disappointed when we couldn’t accommodate their new dates. Because we can’t be very flexible with timing, we are going to pass this year and reconsider when we feel more comfortable that new COVID variants won’t interfere with travel.”

Q. They’re toast: A few years ago, I purchased a couple of original art pieces that I really treasured. I became friendly with the artist and we exchanged messages, and he even gave me first dibs on a piece that I’d admired (one of his more popular works, too) after another patron ended up changing his mind on it. He told me how much the pieces meant to him, that they’d been a sort of catharsis for him after going through a tough time.

Unfortunately, last year I lost everything in a house fire, including the paintings. I’ve been struggling with whether to tell him that his work was destroyed. I could see that he’d want to know the ultimate fate of his works, but on the other hand, I know it would be upsetting to learn that something he worked so hard on was now lost forever. Should I tell him about the fire, or should I just keep it to myself?

A: If your connection to him is that you own some of his art, and you’re still in touch with him, it would strike me as odd to keep this a secret. I’m sure he’ll be saddened to learn about the fire, but he lives in the world and he knows accidents and tragedies happen. It’s not as if you pawned the pieces or intentionally destroyed them. I’m sure he’ll be pleased that his hard work was valuable to you and brought you joy for as long as you had it. And then he’ll turn his focus back to creating more.

Q. Making contact with no-contact person: My mother is dying from cancer and is in hospice care. We are fairly close, but my stepfather and I do not speak at all. I don’t want to get into what happened, but it has been almost 10 years. They live on the other side of the country from me and I haven’t seen my mother in almost seven years.

I am dreading having to deal with my stepfather when my mother dies. I am an only child, but my stepfather has a sister whom he is very close to who I’m sure will help with funerals and everything. I want to go to the funeral, but I don’t know how I’m going to face him.

A: If it’s possible, try to see your mother before she dies, or at least have some phone or FaceTime conversations with her. I think you’ll need all the reminders you can get that your mother-daughter relationship is about the two of you, not your stepfather. And that whatever happens at the funeral doesn’t define your relationship.

When it comes to the actual event, can you bring a spouse or partner or friend to support you? You truly don’t even have to talk to your stepfather. It would be great to show up with one loved one on each side of you to protect you from any unpleasant interactions. If not, go in with a plan to keep your head down and avoid any conversations you don’t want to have, pay your respects knowing that your mom knew that you loved her, and leave.

Q. Re: Don’t think it’s an eating disorder: You seem reluctant to call it an eating disorder, so let’s call this something a little different. Let’s call it “food fear.”

You deserve better than having to fear food. You deserve to snack/eat whatever type of treat/meal/salad/fried ice cream without feeling the need to alleviate guilt from that food by vomiting. Also please don’t discount your worth in getting support just because you don’t fit a stereotypical box of what you think someone should look like in order to be permitted medical treatment.

Listen to your partner—they love you and it sounds like they just want the best for you.

A: That’s a great way of thinking about it. Who cares about the label? Calling this issue “food fear” might really lower the stakes and make the decision about whether to get help feel less fraught.

Q. Re: Intelligence is so sexy: This person has teenage children; unfortunately, breaking up kindly and moving on is not as easy as it sounds. I am in exactly the same situation for many of the same reasons and I can tell you that my children would be devastated if I left their father. My relationship is “fine.” My husband is kind and gentle and a great dad. We just have absolutely nothing in common other than our family together. But I’ve come to believe that our family together is the only thing we need to have in common. I have made the decision to try my hardest to find ways to connect and re-frame my interactions with my husband so that I can appreciate everything he does offer. I also get a lot of the intellectual stimulation I need from people other than my husband and get my emotional, sexual and familial stimulation from him….is this really such a bad thing? I understand completely why you want a different life; moving away from this one will require a lot more soul searching and consideration about what (and who) you are sacrificing than Prudie suggested, IMHO. Good luck to you as you navigate this.

A: You’re right, a divorce (especially when you have kids) is not to be taken lightly. But the level of contempt this letter writer has for her husband can’t be good for anyone in the household. “Stop feeling the way you feel” is always one solution but it’s very hard to implement. If she can’t do that, I do think she should move on.

Q. Re: Auction loser: I think if you tell the school it was just a specific person that soured you on donating the vacation house, they will try to justify why that won’t happen again and keep pestering you. Just tell them it’s no longer possible and end it.

A: Personally, I’d want to give a hint that I didn’t just randomly stop being generous—someone else did something to make this not work! But you’re right, it’s completely reasonable to just say no without explaining anything.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: That’s all for today. As I mentioned, I’ll be off for a few months but you’ll meet a wonderful substitute Prudie next week—and I can’t wait to join the chat as a reader.

My daughter just turned 1, and we had a birthday party for her with some extended family. As she munched happily on her chocolate cupcake after we sang “Happy Birthday,” my mother-in-law jokingly chided, “That’s gonna go straight to your hips, girl!” Several of the women present chuckled or pitched in affirmative comments. (Of course, no one has ever made a remark like this to my 3-year-old son, who also enjoyed a slab of cake before family at his birthday party recently.)

I was internally aghast, but I held my tongue. We were in the midst of a festive family moment, they meant no harm, my daughter is too young to grasp what was being said (though I don’t know if my son is), etc. But now I’m not sure I did the right thing.