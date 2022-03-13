Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am married to a Ukrainian, and I’m worried about her. She has a day job, and now she gets home and coordinates a myriad of online friends and neighbors with translations of the current news so that she can share information with them. Of course, the news is horrible, and of course the images are awful—kids our children’s age hunkered down in bunkers. She’s getting it almost 24/7 and translating it all (for free) and she is not sleeping, barely eating, and she’s not only doing this at home but also at her day job, I’m sure. I don’t mind this. I get that she wants to do something, and we have sent some money, but we are saving up for one of our kids to get braces, which are beyond our means but which the dentist says are absolutely necessary. I think she needs to stop. She is going to faint, and her whole worldview has become so narrow and angry and sad. She loses her temper at every little thing at home. She is in a rage all the time. Her parents are in Kyiv and she has a sibling who is an adult with special needs, so they are above ground and she calls them every night—which it seems like is the only time these days she is not yelling. How do I help her? How can I make her get some sleep?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Stressed Spouse

Dear SS,

You can’t make her get some sleep. And I’m sorry—I know you’re worried about her, and worried about your kids and your homelife, too—but you don’t get to tell her that “she needs to stop.” She needs to do whatever she needs to do and whatever she can do. And she needs your support, understanding, empathy, and anything and everything else you can summon up for her. You cannot help her by trying to convince her not to be enraged, sad, and terrified.

It may help a little if you can pick up some of the slack at home—doing more than what you consider your fair share—at this time when she is understandably so preoccupied. It will help if you refrain from criticizing her for being glued to the news from Ukraine, for talking it over (yes, even constantly) with friends, family, and neighbors, or for the translating she’s doing (I am not even going to comment on the distasteful addendum “for free” in the hope that you are already regretful about saying that), for worrying herself sick (how could she not?), or even for losing her temper at home. Try your hardest to be the calm port in the storm for her at this extraordinary time. That’s what you can do. (And try not to get lost in the weeds, worrying about your kid’s braces, for example. They may indeed be “absolutely necessary,” but they are not a matter of life and death.) The bottom line is that this is a time to be as kind, loving, and wholly supportive as you possibly can be. Even if that means your own life is more difficult right now than it was before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

Advertisement

Advertisement

• If you missed Friday’s column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

How or when do you tell children that sometimes people kill other people on purpose? The headlines lately have really brought this home to me. I cannot bear to tell my hypersensitive 4-year-old this terrible truth. We have talked about death, and I try to be very matter-of-fact about it—I answer his questions as they come up and validate his feelings—but even so, he worries about it and sometimes comes to me in tears, telling me he doesn’t want to ever die. We have never talked about killing (except killing bugs), and because he’s so sensitive, I’ve been careful that none of the movies he’s seen have ever hinted at that. Is this something I need to bring up preemptively, and if so, how in the world do you tell a child that? Or is this more of a wait-until-they-ask situation? Looking at his sweet face, this seems like the ugliest fact in the world.

Advertisement

—Can’t Bear to Spoil His Innocence

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear CBtSHI,

It is among the ugliest facts in the world. And it is definitely a wait-until-they-ask question—for any child, from the most apparently “sensitive” to the most apparently “tough.” There are many children who find out this most terrible of truths when they are as young as, or younger than, your son is. What I wish for him is that he doesn’t have reason to contemplate this until he is old enough to try to make sense of it. When will that be? I am turning 67 and still can’t.

If your 4-year-old catches a glimpse of the news about Ukraine on your TV, or hears adults talking about the war, Save the Children offers specific advice about how to talk about it. In general, shielding children this young from information they don’t have the capacity to process is the least we can do for them. And when the time comes that they ask the unanswerable, it is our job to be as reassuring as we can even as we acknowledge the worst facts of life, and death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

My sister has a wonderful 4-year-old son whom I love tremendously. I’m a primary care physician and my nephew knows this, so he comes to me with a lot of even vaguely medical questions. Yesterday he asked what the difference was between boys and girls and I found myself stumped. Ten years ago I would’ve said something along the lines of “boys have penises, girls have vaginas” but that’s not exactly true anymore. And yet, he’s 4! I’m at a complete loss for how to come up with an age-appropriate yet inclusive and not transphobic answer. Ideas?

Advertisement

—Hard Question

Dear HQ,

The answer to this “hard question,” ten years ago or now, is, “Why do you ask?”

Children think about this question when someone tells them that boys are supposed to act (or be) one way and girls another. Perhaps someone—another adult, a child (parroting an adult!), or even a character on a TV show—said something the lines of, “Boys don’t do/play with/wear that! Girls do/play with/wear this.” You can’t help him sort this out until you know what specifically is concerned about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As you’ve noted, ten years ago a physician (like a lot of other people) might have been less likely to be aware that gender is a social construct, and that the answer to “what does it mean to be a boy?” is not as simple as “it just means you have a penis.” Since gender identity, it turns out, is more complex and nuanced than that, this is a big question to tackle with a small child. Like all the big questions, it should be addressed bit by bit, as an answer to the very specific question the child really has. So the first order of business is to find out what the specific question is, answer it directly, and see if that answer satisfies the child. Inch by inch, this is how we help children grasp the complexity of life (and death). A bonus for you, of course, is that if you are well-prepared to answer your nephew’s questions, you will be able to better serve your patients, including those who are nonbinary, transgender, or genderqueer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

I sincerely can’t tell if I’ve completely lost the plot or not, and could use an outside ruling. My husband and I (a woman) are two queer/trans people with complicated relationships to Christianity. My husband was raised Mormon and grew up being forced into dresses and shamed consistently (in line with the teachings of the LDS church). I grew up going to a fairly liberal church with my grandmother on weekends when I was at my dad’s house, but on weekdays I was inundated with conservative, bigoted Christian teachings at my mom’s house. My mom threw me out of her house, citing the Bible, when I came out to her as queer, and I became deeply involved in my grandmother’s supportive church, to the point where I preached sermons there on more than one occasion. I now consider myself a practicing queer Christian.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fast forward to today, almost a decade later. I became friends with a queer person, a neighbor, whom I’ll call Peri. We are very close (or I thought we were)—close enough that Peri asked asked me to be the godparent (not in a religious sense) to the child they’re currently pregnant with. I’ve been deeply involved in their life, helping out in various ways, and I’ve told Peri that I’ve been glad to help not only because they were my good friend, but also because I considered it a part of my religion to offer unconditional help to any and all who needed it. Peri is a vocal leftist and fairly anti-religion, but expressed support for my religious beliefs. Until recently. The other day they shared a post on Facebook stating unequivocally that all people who baptize their children as infants are child abusers, because the child cannot consent to being brought into that religion. I was shocked and hurt that they would post something like that, knowing that I would see the post: Peri knows that it is a part of my religion to baptize children as infants. My husband was similarly surprised, and—bless his heart—he jumped into the comments to defend my beliefs before I could tell him not to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suddenly, there were at least five people, as well as Peri, saying that only terrible people baptized their children as infants, and that it would 100 percent cause religious trauma to our child if we baptized them. Peri cited more nonsense, I unfriended Peri, then I learned that after I did this, Peri commented on the post about how they were “very hurt about how [I] handled this.” I haven’t heard from them since.

The whole ordeal, as well as the number of people I’ve never met calling me a child abuser, has really shaken me. Is this the prevailing opinion now? Is it really abuse to baptize an infant because they can’t consent? Part of me wants to stick to my traditions, which mean a lot to me, but I don’t want to harm my baby. For what it’s worth, my husband and I have also been pursuing IVF for about a year with a known donor, so we’ve spent a lot of time thinking critically about what it means to bring a child into the world ethically, and I might be overthinking this.

Advertisement

—Millions Baptized Worldwide

Dear Millions,

Look, I enjoy using Facebook (very much despite myself) to keep in touch with farflung friends, but this sort of Facebook dustup is one of the most asinine aspects of contemporary life. Chances are your friend wasn’t thinking about you when they posted about baptizing babies in general—they were just indulging in Facebook-enabled opinion-blasting (who knows why?). But even if did realize that you would see the post (and shrugged and thought, Oh well, too bad, she’ll deal—or felt this was a good way to deliver a message to you they’ve been too in-person conflict-adverse to speak up about when you’ve talked IRL about your plans to baptize your child)—unfriending on them on Facebook is not the way mature human beings deal with relationships. That is to say: Even if they were being thoughtless or a jerk or using this public(ish) platform to begin a conversation with you that a real friend—and grownup human being—would have initiated directly and privately, the way to handle your disappointment and anger is to pick up the phone or meet in person and talk about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t have an opinion about baptizing babies, except that I think it’s none of my business. But I do have an opinion about how people ought to conduct themselves in relationships, and in general. And about how seriously you—or anyone—should take a Facebook screed and pile-on. Is “prevailing opinion” on social media how you are going to make important life decisions? Bottom line: If Facebook is going to be a cause of this much grief for you—if social media overall is anything other than a source of amusement and pleasure (for you or for anyone)—I strongly recommend getting the hell off it.

—Michelle

More Advice From Slate

Help! My 15-year-old wants to go to camp this summer. It’s local, on a college campus, and she would be staying in a dorm. She keeps reminding me that the school year was so terrible—and it’s an arts camp, which is her thing. But my every instinct is screaming at me that this is a bad idea. We live in an area where many people aren’t getting vaccinated, nor is there a mask mandate! What should I do?