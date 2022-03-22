Dear Care and Feeding,

This is such a silly question, but I need another perspective. My daughter has been playing softball since she was big enough to hold a bat. She started eighth grade this year, and kids have taken to bullying rhetoric and asking her if she’s a lesbian when they find out she plays softball. Her response has been to get defensive and dismiss the idea of being gay out of the gate. I get that this is a learned response, and she should be able to state that she’s not gay without being labeled homophobic, but this being her knee-jerk reaction to speculation about her being gay, and how insistent and insulted she is, is making me worry.

We’ve brought her up to respect and accept everyone, and it’s never come up before that she doesn’t want to be associated with any group. But she’s growing and developing her own values, and being insulted by these assumptions seems to be something we should nip in the bud, right? I’ve had open and non-leading conversations with her about it. I’ve also tried sharing how when I was young anything outside of femininity was suspicious, and I had to work on understanding that being a lesbian is in no way an insult, but she only starts ranting about how she doesn’t want to be seen as gay. Can you help me with a better way to talk about the nuance of this with her, or do I need to calm down and let her be mad about assumptions without making it about other marginalized groups?

—Fair Ball

Dear Fair Ball,

I don’t think this is a silly question at all. I was bullied mercilessly growing up and it was mostly due to being too sensitive. There were times I used to cry on the basketball court as a middle-schooler, and you don’t have to dive too deep into your imagination to figure out what names I was called because of it.

My advice to you is to teach your daughter that in this day and age, it should not be viewed as an insult to be called gay or lesbian. I mean, who cares if Suzy and Samantha want to date each other? I certainly don’t, and unless others harbor bigoted beliefs, they shouldn’t care either.

As a Black man, I understand all too well that people make snap judgments about me due to things I can’t control. They think I’m uneducated, they think I’m a threat, they think I can’t possibly afford to live in my predominately white neighborhood. At first it really upset me, but after a while I realized that I can’t control what ignorant people will think of me, so I focus on being the best version of myself instead.

Tell your daughter that it may be upsetting for people to make false assumptions about her, but the people who truly matter in her life will always be in her corner no matter what. It’s unwise to go on a proactive campaign stating that she’s a “straight softball player” because all that does is provide more red meat to the bullies. Additionally, I think she should speak to the school’s administrators if the bullying crosses the line to the point where she feels unsafe physically or psychologically.

Hopefully this will serve as a blip on her radar as she continues playing the sport that she loves.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 17-year-old daughter has played a club sport for years. She is pretty good, and played on the school team as well every year until COVID hit. Now after a two-year hiatus, the school team is back on again and tryouts start in a couple of weeks. I was shocked when Cassie announced that she didn’t want to try out. When I asked why, she offered a few half-hearted excuses before admitting the real reason—she doesn’t want to play because of how red her face gets. Whenever she exercises her face goes BRIGHT red to the point that it almost looks purple (her brother and I have the same trait, it’s simply genetic), and Cassie says that it’s so embarrassing that she can’t even enjoy playing because it’s all she can focus on.

I’ve tried telling her that people won’t notice as much as she thinks they will, but she knows that’s not true. When she’s played sports in the past other children and adults—even perfect strangers!—have come up to her, pointed it out, or asked if she’s alright. And I feel like a total hypocrite trying to convince Cassie to play, since I myself never exercise in public for the exact same reason! I’m sure it sounds silly to someone who doesn’t experience it, but I really do understand how self-conscious it can make a person. It breaks my heart that Cassie would miss out on doing something she loves because of this uncontrollable trait. What can I do to help her?

—Tomato-Faced Mom

Dear Tomato,

Even though I’ve never dealt with this sort of issue, I would never think that it’s silly. I’m sure it has to be very difficult for your daughter, and my heart goes out to her.

In situations like this, I would advise sitting down with your daughter and start by asking her the following question: “What’s the worst possible thing that could happen to you if your face turned beet red while you were playing a sport?”

Another question to ask is what is the worst thing that has happened to her so far in terms of turning red-faced? If she’s honest about it, it’s probably not completely awful. It could just be the occasional question or concern from others.

I only bring this up because I believe most of our worst fears are usually overblown. Yes, I know kids can be cruel at times, but more often than not, we create a monster in our heads that doesn’t exist in reality.

I would hate to see your daughter quit a sport that she enjoys because of something like this. I would suggest having her meet with a therapist to discuss her fears in more detail, and hopefully she’ll find the courage to continue. Because the fact of the matter is that if this is something that she’ll have to deal with indefinitely, she’ll need to find a way to live with it, not run from it.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My kids go to a lovely private school that is very explicitly gender inclusive and where we call people what they want to be called. Each of my kids have other kids in the class whose pronouns they don’t know or whose siblings’ pronouns they don’t know. I could use some guidance navigating this. The younger has a harder time, persistently mis-gendering one kid in the class even after we heard his father use “he” repeatedly on a play date, which then started a whole conversation on whether the kid had ever told her to use other pronouns. (He had not. So we are going with the information we got from his father.) She also refers to one sibling as a “sister-ish brother.” I’ve asked, “Is that what your friend calls her sibling? What word did she use? If we don’t know, we can say ‘sibling’ or use the kid’s name.” My older child does sometimes accidentally misgender her non-binary classmates in conversation at home, but she’s getting better about it.

And of course it can be hard for a kid to keep up with someone who wants no pronoun but isn’t out about it and then decides on “they” and is out about it and then back to a gendered pronoun and so on. The changes are fine! This is elementary school! We just want to call people what they want to be called.

How should I be handling this? It feels strange to email the teachers and ask for a class list including pronouns, but it’s not like the elementary schoolers have social media bios or email signatures that would have pronouns listed so we could get it right. I also don’t want my kids to get in the habit of guessing or carelessly misgendering their classmates in conversation at home where no one knows better to correct them. I know how to correct my kids without making a whole thing about it when it’s a trans or non-binary relative or adult friend they’re misgendering, but it’s harder with the kids at school since no one is telling me personally which pronouns to use for which kid.

—Pronoun Problems

Dear Pronoun Problems,

I don’t think this is complicated at all. When in doubt, ask.

I know your daughter mentioned that she would be embarrassed to do so, but I think the fear is way worse the reality. All it takes is something like this — “Hi! What pronouns do you use for yourself? I just want to be sure that I’m using the correct ones for you.” It takes but five seconds, and that sort of kindness can help forge friendships. I could be wrong here, but I would like to believe that most people and kids wouldn’t be upset if that question was posed to them in a polite manner.

Also, it’s not odd to ask your teacher for a class list of pronouns for the students. I’ve noticed it done before in my travels to different schools for work, so maybe you could ask the parents and/or teacher and get the ball rolling. It’s a great way to ensure we’re being as inclusive as possible as a society, and I bet most parents would be receptive to it.

The main thing of course is to ensure that your kids aren’t misgendering other kids maliciously or repeatedly. I would also ensure that the “sister-ish brother” thing is put to bed immediately, because I can’t picture a situation when that would be an acceptable way to describe someone.

In any case, I think this could be viewed as a positive way to get everyone onboard with the importance of understanding pronouns at your kids’ school, and it would be great if you spearheaded that effort.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My white family lives in a stereotypical suburban white area. I have a teenage son who loves rap music, and even though it can be a little vulgar at times, I’m not going to micromanage him as long as he continues to do well in school and doesn’t get in trouble. Here’s the problem though. Lately he has been singing rap songs in his room and reciting the n-word in the process. Whenever I call him on it, he keeps saying it’s not a big deal and his other white friends do it too without any issues. To be clear, my son doesn’t use the word in a racist or derogatory way, and only says it while reciting song lyrics. I’m just worried that he could get in big trouble if he says the word in the wrong setting. How can I help him?

—No N-Word

Dear No N-Word,

I understand that the N-word can be confusing at times for white people, especially since a good number of Black people use it very liberally in public, so I’ll quickly attempt to explain it.

There’s a group of Black people who never use the word due to the fact that it was uttered for centuries by white people as they raped, tortured, and killed our ancestors—and that’s the camp I fall into. It’s easily the most hateful word in the English language, and I have no use for it in my vocabulary.

On the flipside, there’s another group of Black people in America who use the word in an effort to reclaim it as their own. Even though I don’t subscribe to that method of thinking, I certainly understand that viewpoint and respect it.

Regardless, because the word is used so often in pop culture, there are some white kids like your son who believe they can say it like any other expletive, and that is not the case. Unless you’re a raging racist (which I know your son is not), there’s no situation where white people should use that word publicly.

However, if your son is singing a song in the privacy of his own home, then I guess you can let it slide—as long as you’re crystal clear with him about the reasons why the word can never be said outside of your four walls. That also means he can’t use the word in online chats, text messages, social media messages, phone calls with others, etc. because you never know who is on the other end watching or listening.

I also think if you educate your son about the history of the word as I briefly described earlier, he may be so disgusted that he would never utter it even while alone in his bedroom. Either way, the main goal is for him to understand that this is way deeper than song lyrics.

—Doyin

