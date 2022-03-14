Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My younger sister “Kendra” holds a lot of resentment toward me. It’s understandable—I was the “golden child” who was routinely praised, pushed to achieve, and held up as the perfect kid, while she was scrutinized for her weight, pushed into beauty pageants and other appearance-focused pursuits, and not at all praised publicly. This pattern existed for our entire childhood and by the time we moved out of our house the damage was done.

Both of our parents have since passed away. I’ve tried many times to rebuild my relationship with Kendra, but she is fairly uninterested in anything beyond lukewarm greetings around the holiday season. Through therapy I’ve been working to let go of the sadness about our relationship and just remind her I’m here when/if she wants to rekindle our relationship.

Here’s the issue: Kendra has gone out of her way to repeat the same pattern with my two children. Of the two, she’s particularly close to my youngest and will call frequently, send gifts, etc. while she basically ignores the oldest. I don’t know if this is a conscious way to get back at me or a subconscious identifying with the younger child. Regardless, my kids notice it and are deeply uncomfortable. They are teenagers and starting to pick up on the fact that Kendra and I are not close. Should I step in? Should one of them say something? Should we all let it go? I am so sad that Kendra and I don’t get along, but I also don’t want to use that as an excuse for letting her mistreat one of my children.

— Sad in the States

Dear Sad in the States,

Your parents’ preferential treatment of you was outside of your control, but you can protect your own children from being placed in such a difficult position. You and Kendra are the adults in this situation, so if any intervention or mediation will take place, it will need to be between the two of you.

Your kids shouldn’t be expected to address the disparity in how they’re treated, but as their mother, you should figure out how to minimize the negative impact they may face in being treated so differently by their aunt. Setting boundaries with Kendra may look like refusing any gifts for your younger child if your older one is being overlooked. It may also look like limiting Kendra’s overall contact with your daughters, until she’s willing to acknowledge both of them fairly.

You can’t relitigate the past, and your relationship with your sister may be beyond repair. But that doesn’t mean she should be allowed to continue the pattern of mistreatment she experienced, unchecked. Decide on the boundaries you feel are most necessary to impose, and have a conversation with Kendra about them.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Our nearly 17-month-old has a clear favorite between his parents (guess who?). This has been the case since he was young, and I know it is likely very common for babies to prefer their mothers. Still, for the past several months, it has felt like more and more of a problem. He will cry if he sees me go upstairs, even though he is with his father. He calms down quickly but if he is able to make a choice, he always chooses me. He never wants to go to my husband if I am around and if my husband tries to take him from me, wailing ensues. Again, he calms down quickly but it is still distressing for everyone involved.

I know it is particularly upsetting to my husband, who has said several times that he doesn’t feel like our child likes him at all and wouldn’t care if he wasn’t around. I wonder if it has become a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy, that my husband feels checked out and distant from our son after all the rejection and our son can tell. I try to be understanding of how hard it is for him, having the baby run over to me for a hug when I come home is probably the high point of my existence and my husband has never gotten to have that, but it also gets exhausting being the parent he wants to be with all the time. Even when my husband is watching him because I need to do something, our son is constantly breaking away to come find me and try to get me to pick him up. Putting up a gate to block him just leads to more wailing. It’s not like they don’t have any bond, he will happily tool over to play with his father if I am in the room but he will always return to me fairly quickly.

I have been doing most of the errands for months now so that I can be away from the house for several hours every weekend to give them time alone and encourage him to bond with my husband, but aside from not wanting to have to do that all the time, it doesn’t really seem to be helping. I’ve even gone and stayed in a hotel overnight twice, which seemed to help a bit the first time but the effect faded quickly. We just don’t know if this is something he will outgrow or if we should be doing more to address it, and if so, what do we do?

— Mommy Dearest

Dear Mommy Dearest,

Your son is still quite young. At under two years old, it’s quite possible that he will outgrow acting out with your husband in the ways you’ve described. While you wait, continue to be intentional about making sure that he spends meaningful time with both of you. Your instincts to remove yourself from a room or even the house overnight are the right ones. Your son has to spend enough solo time with his dad to learn that he can relax and enjoy their one-on-one moments. Try to make sure that your moments of separation from them are intentional and consistent. Do they spend time together at least once a day without you present? If so, how long are they together on their own? Do you both wait for him to settle down each time he protests, before you return to “rescue” him from the discomfort he feels when you’re not there? Make sure that, no matter how uncomfortable your husband and son are without you as a buffer, that you allow them opportunities to work through that on their own. Good luck!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 13-year-old son has two younger siblings, a brother and a sister. He has a bad relationship with his father and sees him rarely, since he and I are divorced. For the past few months, my son refuses to do anything with us when it comes to food. If he’s eating, he stops when the rest of the family is around. While I don’t like this, I can accept it. But even when he’s cooking or making his lunch for the week, he stops and refuses to continue if other people are on the main floor.

I could put my foot down and make him interact with us, as it is my house, but I’m trying to be respectful. He completely refuses to talk about this with his therapist or discuss it with me. I don’t know how to get him past this, and he also expresses resentment when one of us spends time in the kitchen when he wants to use it. He has been late to school and other appointments in the past because he simply refuses to do anything around us.

— My House, His Rules?

Dear My House,

Clearly, your son is going through something that he’s not ready to discuss with you or his therapist. It doesn’t sound like his moments of avoidance are harmful to the rest of the family, so much as they are inconvenient and awkward.

They may stem from an adolescent need for increased privacy or boundary-setting, and it might be worthwhile to afford him the space he’s seeking for a while. (Boys can also suffer from eating disorders. While it sounds like your son is still eating (right?), it might be worth paying close attention to his habits to ensure that that isn’t an issue.) Have a talk with him to let know that you’re willing to let him eat and cook apart from the rest of the family for a while, as it seems like it’s important to him. Also stress that it’s important to you and to your other children that you get to spend time with him. Ask if he’d be willing to rejoin the group for mealtimes in, say, a month’s time or, at minimum, if he’d be willing to discuss his new needs around meals with his therapist, after he’s had some space and alone time to process his feelings.

Do you also have a therapist? If so, this may be an issue to raise in your personal sessions. Even if your son’s not ready to share his thought process, you can strategize about managing your frustration while you wait. Good luck!

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have drawn as a hobby my whole life. I’ve always been complimented on my work, but I’m by no means a professional, and have never wanted to make a career out of my work or even share it with anyone outside my circle of friends, all of whom are also artists. A few months ago, I showed one of my drawings to my grandma, a writer, and she remarked that it reminded her of some of the poems she’d been working on, and, long story short, I ended up doing a few illustrations based on her poems, and now have a whole pile of poems that my grandma wants me to illustrate for her. The issue is, I don’t want to! I’m a busy full-time student, I work part-time, and I don’t consistently spend time drawing, and when I’m in the mood to make art, I want to be able to draw whatever I want! It’s a hobby, and I want to keep it that way. But I also don’t want to say no to my grandma – she’s in her nineties, and we’ve always spent a lot of time together but never quite gelled, so if I can finally connect with her now in this way, I want to! But I also don’t want my casual, inconsistent, hobby to feel like labor. What should I do?

— Bad Art Grandchild

Dear Bad Art Grandchild,

I think you already know the right thing to do here. Your grandmother is in her 90s. Illustrate her poems. It sounds like you want to bond with her and collaborating with her in this way will provide you with new memories to cherish and her with some reassurance that you’re invested in her legacy.

That said, you should work out a schedule for collaborating with your grandma that doesn’t overwhelm you. Let her know that you’d like to work on the series once or twice a month. Make sure that you leave time for your own creative practice, too. Don’t feel obligated to postpone or abandon your own projects for this one. But don’t deny your grandmother’s request altogether, just because you feel a bit inconvenienced by it. Based on the tone of your letter, you may come to regret it.

—Stacia

