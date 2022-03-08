Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My parents intend to kick out my older sister and provide no support once she turns 18. This is not because of anything she’s done; it’s simply because she’ll be an adult who “needs to stand on her own two feet.” I didn’t think we were that kind of family. I’m worried for my sister and for myself, as the same fate awaits me in a couple of years. My sister said she’ll do her best to help me when my time comes, and that if she’s dead or doing badly, maybe our parents will learn from that. She’s already graduated high school via remote learning, but doesn’t drive and doesn’t have a steady job. Is there any sense in trying to talk my parents out of this? They otherwise act loving and supportive, and I am not convinced they will actually force either of us out if we drag our feet. But my sister is clearly distraught, and I want to help her. We have an aunt and uncle who might take her in, but my sister is not comfortable around our cousin, their son.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—On Our Own

Dear On Our Own,

This is definitely an antiquated view of parenting that I don’t agree with. Yes, you and your sister will legally be viewed as adults at 18, but technically that’s just a number. There are a lot of factors besides age that contribute to whether you and your sister are ready to be on your own other (the job market for what you’re interested in, your maturity level, cost of living, safety of your city, etc.). As a dad with two daughters, I cannot fathom putting an 18-year-old girl out on the street by herself if she’s not ready to do it.

Plenty of people have reasons for continuing to live with their parents that don’t include being an able-bodied freeloader. It seems that your parents are fans of “tough love,” and I’m glad to hear that they’re otherwise loving and supportive. But you might encourage your sister to have a conversation with your parents. Perhaps it would appeal to them if she has a plan for her life as an “adult.” Sit down with her and formulate a plan based on her interests. If she presents that to your parents, I would like to believe (hopefully) that they will reward her for taking the initiative on her future—and those rewards could be monetary, or with an extended stay at home until she’s ready to leave, or something else.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same goes for you. Think ahead. Will you find a “pay-the-bills” type job waiting tables? Find a group of friends you can share an apartment with? If you’d like to go to college, talk to the guidance counselor at your school, and start looking into financial aid.

In the event your parents keep their word and make her move out of the house at 18 (and she’s not emotionally or finally ready to go), then I hope some kind-hearted adult takes her in until she gets ready. I have a hard time believing any parent of sound mind would let their child go homeless due to a philosophy that was cool in the 1960s. Either way, she has to be prepared, and I hope that you’ll help her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a five-year-old nephew, “Sam,” son of my sister and brother-in-law (BIL). They live close by, so we spend a good amount of time together. My sister does not set boundaries with Sam, basically giving in to everything. BIL tries, but is then undermined by my sister (who gives in at the drop of a hat). Occasionally, my sister will ask me to babysit. While I should be excited about it—yay, fun aunt and nephew time!—I instead find myself dreading it, because most of the time is spent listening to Sam whine (and he really whines) when I set boundaries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t really know how to talk my sister about it without making seem like I’m criticizing her parenting, but I also feel like if I start just saying no when she asks me to babysit, she’s going to be hurt and wonder why I’m refusing (to be clear, I don’t always say yes, there are times when I have plans and can’t, but it’s going to be noticeable if I start always saying no). How do I handle this?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Pleeeeeeease

Dear Pleeeeeeease,

As frequent readers here know, I’m usually not a fan of critiquing anyone’s parenting styles as long as the child isn’t in some sort of danger. But here’s one caveat to that—if you are somehow involved in raising that child, then I think you’re entitled to voicing your opinion.

Maybe it’s me, but whiny children drive me absolutely nuts, and I have zero tolerance for it. When my kids were that age, they learned very quickly that if they pulled that nonsense on me, they would be whining to their stuffed animals in their room. It’s never a good idea to reward bad behavior, but it seems like your sister and her husband created a monster with this kid and you’re put in the middle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your sister is a grown adult who should be mature enough to receive some constructive criticism from a loved one. The key is in how you approach her. It’s never a good idea to come off as a judgmental know-it-all, but you can certainly voice your concerns by saying something like, “I really love Sam, but I’m having issues when I babysit him. For example, I try to set boundaries, but they’re often contradicted by your actions (this is where you give a recent example). It leaves me confused and I don’t know how to do this job anymore.” Any well-adjusted parent would engage in some self-reflection and hopefully do the requisite work to change their ways—not only because they want to be good parents, but because they don’t want to alienate a good babysitter! Trust me when I say you have a ton of leverage here.

Advertisement

I believe a candid discussion should be all that it takes to make a difference, but if it doesn’t work for whatever reason, you have the right to walk away—and try things out with him once he gets a little more mature (and hopefully less whiny).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

• If you missed Monday’s column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have a 5-month-old daughter, and we’re trading off our parental leave so we can have one of us home for as long as possible. For the last 2 months, my spouse has been primary caregiver while I’ve been “at work,” working remotely from home. In the last two weeks our baby has been having difficulty napping, particularly the last nap of the day, and my husband seems to be getting more and more worked up when he can’t put her down to sleep and she cries enough we have to step in. (Please don’t offer sleep training advice, we’ve got a system and it actually has been working well on the whole.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

When a nap is going badly, he’ll message me multiple times, come up to my office and brood in a corner, or loudly curse at the cats/doorjamb/whatever he thinks is making the noise that startled the baby, which I can hear upstairs. He says he “just wants her to sleep”, and that he can handle it, but he clearly isn’t doing so!

Advertisement

Last week I had to step in three different days to put the baby to sleep because he was freaking out, and when I don’t step in because I’m working on something urgent, see above behaviors—he inserts himself into my day and is clearly not okay. I’ve tried asking him in a calm moment why this seems to be bothering him so much, but he doesn’t have an answer. Our daughter’s crying and bad naps didn’t seem to affect him as much before this, so I don’t think it’s just exposure to a crying baby. How can I get to the bottom of what’s setting him off, or alternatively what can I say that will help me protect my work time and empower him as a dad and primary caregiver? I am missing deadlines and not getting my work done because I’m either actively managing the baby when I should be working, or managing his emotional response.

Advertisement

—I Was Expecting the Big Emotions from My Kid

Dear Big Emotions,

It sounds like you need to put your foot down and tell him that his behavior is absolutely unacceptable. There are a few ways you can do that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The blunt way is to flat out tell him that he’s acting like a child, and there’s no possible way you can do your job and be a caretaker during the workday as well. In doing so, you can tell him that he needs to be an adult, use his problem-solving skills, and figure it out for the sake of everyone involved. Putting your baby to sleep could be used as bonding time as he creates a routine that works for both him and his daughter—but stomping around and cursing like a maniac certainly ain’t it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second way is a gentler approach. Maybe your husband needs to speak with a therapist to uncover some issues you and he aren’t aware of. That said, he would need to be open to that, and based on my experience with men with anger issues, they rarely show interest in talking to anyone about their problems (or they don’t even believe they have a problem). Even if that’s the case, I highly recommend that you push this option as hard as possible, because it’s obvious that he’s really struggling.

The final way is to just state the facts. If you have to continue to intervene with the baby while working, your job could be in jeopardy, and the resentment you would have for him would be through the roof. That’s when you tell him that onus falls upon him to figure out something, not you. Figuring out something could mean a lot of things to him, but you need to make it clear that it will not involve you stepping into help with the baby during the workday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That said, you are partners. Try to make yourself available to talk to him about it outside of the moment. (For example, this issue really could be as simple as your 5-month-old outgrowing her last nap of the day.) Try to come up with some solutions together. What works for you? Why do you think it works for you, but not for him?

Hopefully after you’ve spoken to him, he’ll own his behavior and make the proper changes for the sake of your family. If not, then you have a much bigger problem on your hands.

—Doyin

More Advice From Slate

My husband is in education, so during the summer he is a full-time stay at home dad to our children, ages 4 and 18 months. During the school year, he cares for them several days a week. I’ve long had a hunch that he was letting a screen do the child care for him. And now, after my first week working from home full-time, the facts can’t be ignored: They watch TV all day, every day. If they start to get restless he’ll put on something else, or they’ll come bother me. Also, every day since I have been working from home, while the little one is napping, my husband will set up my older child with a movie and take a nap himself. I really do not want this kind of care to continue, but I am very hesitant to say anything because I know if the shoe were on the other foot and I were a stay-at-home mother, I would bristle at my husband waltzing in and telling me that I’m parenting badly and need to change things. What say you?