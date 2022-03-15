Help! My Mother Won’t Stop Exposing Me to Dangerous Toxins in Candles.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Q. Fiery mother: I have recently found out that I have sensitivities to a lot of chemicals found in common household items. I had been sick for years, slowly getting worse, until I had to move in with my mom and quit my job to find part-time work. Since then, I’ve been cutting as many toxins out of my life as I can. I’m feeling better and have started working more, but I think there is one thing that is holding me back: my mother still burns her toxic candles.

Candles are one of the worst products for toxins and my mom buys all the cheap crappy ones when they are on sale. I know I need to ask her to stop, but whenever I’ve asked her to change anything in the house for health reasons, including not letting her friends come over when they are sick, she just keeps telling me it’s her house and she’ll do what she wants, even though I pay rent. I’m worried she is going to choose candles over me and that I’m going to snap.

As of right now, I cannot support myself and my doctor said it could take three months after my mother stops burning these candles for me to feel like my old self again. If I were to get back into my old field and work full-time, I could start supporting myself on my own pretty much immediately, but I don’t have enough money saved up to pay for an apartment for three months before I can start working, and that doesn’t even include the time it will take to find a job. Do you have any advice on what I can do or say to make my mother see that these damn candles are destroying my life?

A: I know this isn’t ideal, but it sounds like you should start spending as much time as possible in your room over the next few months with an air purifier and a window open. It’s also worth having one more conversation with your mom in which you acknowledge that it is her house (and express your gratitude for getting to stay there) and ask her whether you can buy some candles that won’t trigger your illness, to temporarily replace the ones that are giving you issues. Your mom seems like someone who would appreciate it if you emphasized that you’re asking her for a huge favor, not telling her what to do.

I’d also suggest asking your doctor to loop you in on the research that supports the claim of a three-month recovery period after candle exposure. There’s a lot of questionable medical information out there especially when it comes to “toxins,” and while I don’t doubt that artificial fragrances aggravate you, I wouldn’t want you to give these candles outsized power over your well-being, based on one statement from one provider.

How to Get Advice From Prudie:

• Send questions for publication here. (Questions may be edited.)

• Join the live chat Mondays at noon. Submit your questions and comments here before or during the discussion.

Q. Am I being played for a fool? Recently my husband came home after 2 a.m. and immediately took a shower in the guest bathroom, then went to bed in our son’s room (he’s away at college). We had a big blow-up and I accused him of cheating on me, which he denied. Two weeks later he comes home at 2 a.m. again, and said he was with friends.

A month after that, when I was out of town, he said he had been home all day. But I had checked the phone location finder and he had been at a restaurant. When I confronted him, he confessed he was with a friend (who confirmed this), but said he didn’t want me to know because he thought I’d be mad that he went out to eat during COVID. Later, I checked our security camera and he had erased his leaving the house and returning.

He swears nothing is going on, but I don’t believe him. It’s fishy, right?

A: Very, very fishy. Incredibly fishy.

Q. Want to be supportive: My brother-in-law and his partner recently welcomed a second child and they’re very excited. And I’m excited for them too—sort of. I’m a bit embarrassed to admit that I’m struggling to be genuinely happy for them, because in truth I don’t agree with their choices—about anything really.

It’s not that they’re bad people, but my brother-in-law (my husband’s brother) is a selfish person who expects things to be done for and given to him. Some examples of how this plays out: He and his wife live far, far, far above their means thanks to her very wealthy family. That’s the reason they were able to throw the extravagant wedding they had, buy the houses they own, and have this baby (years of IVF). All while my brother-in-law remains in his dead-end job, even though he has the skills and network to do better. I’m someone who really values hard work and financial independence, so I’m bothered by people who just expect the world, or their families, to bankroll them. On top of it all, they have a vicious dog that bit almost everyone in the family, unprovoked. When anyone brings up how scary it is that they’re keeping the baby around this dog, my brother-in-law shrugs it off because his partner loves the dog. Like I said, I really don’t agree with their choices!

But at the end of the day, I want to be able to be happy for them because they mean a lot to my husband and they’re generally kind people. Any advice on how to let go of my dislike for their choices and support them?

A: It’s really hard—maybe even impossible—to be happy for people if you don’t like or respect them. I hate to say I can’t give you the advice you asked for, but I don’t know that there’s really a way (short of like, therapy or hypnosis or a mantra repeated many times daily) to change the way you feel about something like this. And it doesn’t seem like they’re worth all that, to be honest.

Why don’t you work on a more manageable and realistic objective instead: Be kind and civilized to your brother-in-law and his partner. Do this not because of who they are and the choices they make but because they haven’t done anything to harm you, and because I’m sure that’s the kind of person you want to be. And then just be happy for your husband that his brother is having another baby and being an uncle is exciting. Does that seem manageable? And pretty soon, there will be an actual baby, who turns into a kid, and that person might be someone you like and have warm feelings for—naturally.

Q. The black sheep: I am a Black man with a rather aggravating problem. You see, I was adopted at birth by white parents and as a result, many of my family members are white. I intentionally separated from the family for sometime and did extensive work on myself. I went to therapy and began to heal from the damaging effects that racism had had on me growing up, having lived in an all-white community. I often swallowed a lot of racist comments, kept silent, and had to put up with various micro aggressions. I never realized that the effects of racism were eroding my self-esteem and confidence, and with no one to turn to in my family or community, I sank into self-hatred. After years of putting up with being called an “oreo,” not being like the “other Blacks,” or some other bullshit, I have reclaimed my Blackness, especially after the political unrest that happened last year. I now do not put up with microaggressions, am more outspoken, and see other people’s racism as not something I need to be burdened with. Over the past year and a half, my family reconnected, and this is where the problem began.

Many of these members, whom I love, are Trump supporters, and one even went on an anti-Black Lives Matters rant after I spoke of my experience with racism. I was infuriated, shocked, and disheartened by this, and I quickly changed the subject. I then felt shame for not standing up more for myself around the issue. Some other family members continue to make racist remarks. I feel as if I am regressing by being around these family members and, despite loving them, also find it harmful to be around their racist vitriol. I feel that their behavior is obviously harmful and I do not feel the need to educate them on matters of race (it’s not my responsibility to do so, I’ve come to realize). How can I get space from family members who denigrate Black people when I am Black myself? What should I do or say to protect myself?

A: If the things they’ve said and their racist vitriol have made you decide you don’t value having them in your life, this is easy: Either tell them their racist remarks upset you and you’re choosing to spend less (or no) time around them. Or simply do a fade-out: Respond less frequently, be busy when they want to hang out.

If you still love them and want to try to salvage your relationships with them by giving them a chance to pretend to be better people when they’re around you, that will require a conversation: Tell them specifically which kinds of comments hurt you and explain what changes you’d need to see to feel comfortable spending time with them. If they scoff at your suggestion, well, they clearly don’t love you as much as you love them and it’s time to start mourning the relationship. If they agree to try, go back with an open mind and give them three strikes before you move back to Plan A.

Q. Grinch-ly no more: About five years ago, I had a series of small illnesses that required hospitalization and years of home care. My family was generally supportive of my recovery and progress.

Problems have arisen with one member in particular since the pandemic. She is a great, caring, and sensible person, but (due to stress?) has taken to ranting and generally becomes a Grinch-like character around me. My thoughts are skewed because I’m indebted to her, but I also feel such disgust with her for taking a negative view of her life.

My life stresses have been greatly lessened by these people. How can I help her appreciate the life she has?

A: You can’t. Especially if she hasn’t asked for assistance with de-Grinching herself. What you can do is to offer her some kindness and express your gratitude for the help she gave you when you needed support—which I’m sure wasn’t a ton of fun for her—by being there for her in a similar way. Whether she’s stressed or depressed or just going through a rough patch, she’s down right now and it sounds like she values you as a listening ear. Within reason (Once a week? Half an hour at a time? Up until the point it begins to take a toll on your mental health?), take some time to just listen to her. If she’s really just ranting and not asking for a lot of feedback, you can even put the phone on speaker and casually look at social media. I can’t say she’ll appreciate the life she has and turn into a positive person, but I do think she’ll feel less alone.

Q. Re: Am I being played for a fool? I’m not sure this is too fishy. This letter is lacking some detail. At face value it seems pretty reasonable to want a shower after coming home late at night. It also seems reasonable to sleep in a separate bed to avoid waking your partner. The letter writer isn’t clear if there was any other evidence of their partner cheating. It’s not smart but the husband’s following actions could have been sloppy attempts to avoid their partner accusing them of cheating again. Even if I’d done nothing wrong, I’m not sure I’d feel great if my partner was surveilling me.

A: I’ll concede that these behaviors might be normal in some relationships, but the fact that they’re not in this one and the letter writer finds them unusual carries a lot of weight for me here.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Thanks, as always, for joining! See you back here next week.

