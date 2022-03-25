Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m 16 and my parents are 32 and 33. My whole life I’ve heard how much my mom sacrificed for me and how she gave up her whole youth to become a mother. Over a year ago, my mom decided that she didn’t want to be with my dad anymore. She started dressing differently and going out. She stopped cooking and cleaning all the time. Wherever we go, men look at her and treat her differently. Even my friends ask about her and one of my teachers likes her too. My dad still loves her and wants to be with her. How can I get my mom to stop this midlife crisis?

— Mad at Mom

Dear Mad at Mom,

Your mother is not old enough for a midlife crisis! She is still a young woman, and while it sounds like it’s been communicated to you in some insensitive ways, it is true that motherhood (and young love, I assume) required your mother to miss out on certain experiences that she seems to be craving. As long as she is fulfilling her responsibilities to her family, she has the right to explore parts of her identity that exist outside of motherhood.

I’m unclear from your letter as to if your parents live together currently; obviously, there’s a different commitment between a woman and her partner and a woman and her children, and the relationship your parents have is for them to sort out (though you have a right to have feelings about it and to respectfully share those feelings with them). However, I don’t think you should take your father’s interest in being with your mother as reason enough that the two of them should be a couple. Your mother has known him, intimately, for longer than you’ve been alive, and she has certainly had time to consider the pros and cons of staying with him. She may have left the relationship a year ago, but it’s possible that she’d wanted to do so long before that. You should respect her decision. All-in-all, it sounds like your mother is a young, vibrant single woman who is getting in touch with parts of herself that she put aside back when she was your age. I think she’s got the right to do that.

Now, you say Mom is cooking and cleaning less. Are you eating? Is there food being provided for you? Is the house in disarray, or is she simply doing less of the heavy lifting on her own? At 16 or 17, your mother was caring for a baby, so I’d imagine she’d expect you to be old enough to contribute to the household by, perhaps being responsible for your own breakfasts, or doing laundry. Is this a matter of her neglecting her duties, or simply refusing to bear most of the load on her own anymore?

You should not be made to feel guilty for “taking” your mother’s youth, because you didn’t—and you may want to mention to her, the next time that it comes up, that you can’t help but feel bad when she talks about giving up her youth for you. She made a series of decisions that resulted in the life she’s led for the past 16 years, and I’m sure that she loves you deeply in spite of how difficult things may have felt for her along the way. At this point in her life, she wants to do things a bit differently. As long as it doesn’t impact how she treats you and how well cared for you are, there’s no reason to consider this a “crisis” at all. You’re seeing a side of your mother that was always there, a different part of who she is as a woman. Hopefully, she’ll manage to balance her new attitude with her existing responsibilities, and you’ll be able to accept the change. Wishing you all the best.

Dear Care and Feeding,

We live in a small, conservative town even though my family is fairly liberal; my husband and I grew up here, and our entire extended family is here. We don’t have a large friend group or social circle—we always knew we had political differences of opinion with our neighbors—but we mainly had our kids interact with their cousins/extended family, and of course, encouraged our kids to build relationships with kids who are different from them.

This was fine until the past two-ish years. My youngest child “Bo” has come out as trans. The onslaught of anti-trans legislation has been worrisome to our family, and recently the local school board has become enmired in debates about restroom use, gender expression, “Don’t Say Gay” rules, etc. It’s been awful.

Bo has been so miserable at their public school that we enrolled them in what we thought was a more accepting private school—but we find ourselves fighting versions of the same battles over and over. That, combined with anti-trans rhetoric at sports events, birthday parties, and more, has made us pretty exhausted by living here. We’d love to pick up and leave. But we don’t have the money to move, or to pay rent/buy a home in the bigger and more liberal urban area within an hour’s drive of our town. My husband works in an arts industry that was decimated by COVID. I stay at home with the kids and work “side gigs” through Uber and Shipt.

Basically, we feel stuck in a situation that’s emotionally and physically unsafe for our child, and we don’t know what else to do.

We sent Bo to a gender-affirming summer camp this past summer and they loved it. They flourished! It’s clear Bo needs to live in a different place. But we absolutely cannot afford that. How can we keep Bo safe and happy if we’re stuck in this transphobic town? Bo is 14, so waiting it out is unlikely to be sustainable—we’ll be here for at least four more years. What can we do?

— My Kid Is Miserable

Dear My Kid Is Miserable,

I’m so sorry you all are having to face this horrible moment in our country. As marginalized people and their families have done in hate-filled communities for generations, you can and must work to create a household dynamic that insulates your children as much as possible. At home, the family’s politics rule: trans lives are affirmed, diversity is beautiful, and all the noise being communicated outside is refuted and rejected. I’m sure you’re already on board with this, but you must stand up for your children whenever needed, teach them to be proud of themselves, and to challenge those who dare suggest otherwise. You fight like hell, constantly.

This is not an ideal way to live, of course. And while I know you have a better grasp of your family’s finances than I do, I can’t help but wonder if you’ve exhausted every possibility here. Can your husband find work outside of the arts, a field that is known to be precarious? Are you a SAHM because it makes sense economically, because you aren’t able to work more than the side gigs you mention, or because you think it’s best for you to be with the kids? Unless there’s a reason you absolutely can’t, perhaps you need to start working full-time. What can be sold to facilitate a move? What can be borrowed?

I don’t mean to be insensitive to a truly difficult situation, but there’s no manual for surviving open bigotry designed to erase children like yours from this earth. You can put Bo in therapy (and should if it’s at all feasible), you can rally around them in the house and with your other loved ones, you can keep sending them to trans and queer affirming gatherings, but their day-to-day life will unavoidably involve navigating a population of people who don’t believe in their humanity. I urge you to keep working toward doing any and everything you can to remove Bo from this environment so that they can more safely enjoy the remainder of their childhood.

Wishing you the very best.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have two children, a 5-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old boy. They tend to be very close, but as with any siblings, especially those with such a large age gap, they butt heads. My sister recently died rather suddenly, and we’ve been having a hard time talking to our daughter about it. She wants to talk about it a lot, but it makes her severely anxious to do so. She has been having panic attacks and nightmares about it, too. Our son, on the other hand, is very sad and has been feeling upset, but understands it well and does not want to talk about it. As such, he has been very harsh with our daughter when she wants to talk. Things came to a boiling point when he yelled at her over dinner, when she tried to bring up her aunt’s death again.

Our daughter feels ashamed for asking and our son feels mad at her for it, too. We want to give our kids space to grieve in their own ways and the ability to feel like they can lean on each other. How can we facilitate this? How can we help them heal?

— Grieving

Dear Grieving,

My deepest condolences. I hope that you are able to tend to your own grief and care for yourself as much as possible as you also work to help your children process their conflicting emotions.

Talk to both of your kids about the difference in how they are responding to your sister’s passing, first separately, and then together. Help them to try and understand what the other sibling is feeling. While your daughter is significantly younger, she should be able to comprehend what it means to be so upset about something that you don’t want to talk about it. At the same time, your son should not be held to some impossible standard of maturity just because he’s so much older, but he also should be working on managing his responses to his little sister when he’s upset. Let them know that each of them is having valid, normal responses to something very sad and shocking, and that all of you will need to be sensitive to one another’s grief process. If your son can’t handle a conversation about his aunt, he should be allowed to politely excuse himself, which means your daughter should avoid the subject in the car and in other situations in which he can’t leave.

I tend to be heavy on the therapy recommendations in general, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t suggest having your children speak to a professional who can help them manage their grief—especially considering that your youngest has begun having panic attacks. It would also be ideal for you to speak to someone; you weren’t prepared for this loss, and you have the difficult task of guiding your kids through it. Wishing all of you the best on this journey.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My now 1-year-old daughter immediately started nursing when she was born, it came to her so easily. She had a low birth weight, and I nursed her frequently. I also struggled to breastfeed my older children, so I really committed myself to nursing her on demand. We co-sleep and still do. When I was pregnant with her, I felt very disconnected and had a lot of anxiety. Once she was born, I definitely felt like nursing connected us and made up for what I missed with her while I was pregnant (mentally).

But now, I want to stop nursing, and I want her to sleep by herself at least some of the night. I have tried all the things typically suggested, but she still spends so much time nursing (especially at evening/during the night). She doesn’t drink much else. Any tips, besides just letting her cry?

— Lactating and Over It

Dear Lactating,

I’m not aware of any approach to weaning that doesn’t involve some tears. You are taking away one of the greatest comforts of a young child’s life, and they have no other way of expressing their malcontent. Brace yourself, and do what you can to keep the crying to a minimum.

Start turning down the lights in the house an hour before you intend to put her down. Play calming music. Give her a bottle of breastmilk and hold her close to you. Wait until she’s sleepy before putting her in the crib. There’s a chance she’ll immediately start crying. Sit next to the crib and reassure her, but don’t pick her up. Let her go for 5 minutes at a time, then 10, then 15 and work your way up as needed. Eventually, she will begin falling asleep by herself. Hearing her cry may be one of the hardest things you’ll have to do as a mother, but you have to let it happen. It’s just part of the process.

Also, you have to forgive yourself for whatever happened during your pregnancy that left you feeling disconnected from her in utero. Guilt will do nothing to strengthen your relationship and may find you holding yourself to unrealistic standards for your motherhood. Your baby loves you and knows that you love her; you make that clear to her by caring for her every day. She will get through and over sleep training, and so will you. Best of luck.

— Jamilah

For More Parenting Coverage, Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting