Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have two kids, a 15-year-old daughter, “Kayla” and a 13-year-old son “Kyle.” Kyle is precocious but struggled with behavioral issues from early on, and accommodations never went far enough. The school district eventually stuck us with the choice of an unfairly restrictive environment where his gifts weren’t recognized or leaving the system, and luckily, we found a private alternative school that is a better fit for his needs. He also attends a summer camp associated with the school.

In the past, we sent Kayla to spend every July with out-of-state relatives as a treat. Kayla loves this trip and talks often about it throughout the year. Unfortunately, going forward it won’t be possible due to major life transitions on their end. My sister and her family have offered to take Kayla on their summer vacation trip this summer, but it is much more expensive and we can’t afford it.

At this news, Kayla, usually a low-key kid, threw what I can only describe as a tantrum. She accused us of prioritizing her brother over her, saying that we love him more and that if he didn’t go to summer camp she could afford it, and also that if he weren’t “the favorite” she wouldn’t “need to go to other families to feel loved anyway.” She also said a variety of nasty and unkind things about his difficulties and brought up everything she felt she’d “missed out on” because of his needs, etc.

We grounded her and took away screen privileges for her behavior, but are at a loss for what to do about this summer. We considered returning to family therapy, but our last two therapists were unfairly harsh to Kyle, and made situations worse instead of better. Kayla is supposed to be the easy kid, but she will not let this drop!

— How to Balance

Dear How to Balance,

While I would encourage you to consider finding another family therapist—one who has experience with children who have diagnoses similar to Kyle’s—I think it is more urgent that you find a professional for Kayla to speak to on her own. Though she may typically be a “low-key kid,” it should come as no surprise that Kyle’s challenges have caused her a great deal of frustration and isolation within the family. It is hard to expect otherwise when one child’s needs require so much attention. I think it would be incredibly helpful for her to have someone to talk to about how she is feeling; they can also help her strategize for managing what loving and living alongside her brother entails. Kayla has been keeping her feelings bottled up for a long time, and I think you’d be putting a tremendous amount of pressure on both you and her to try and navigate this alone. Furthermore, I think she would appreciate the investment in her happiness—so long as therapy is framed that way, not as some sort of punishment for her tantrum or because there’s something wrong with her.

Explain to Kayla, as I’m sure you have but will need to do regularly, that you love both of your children equally and work as hard as you can to give them everything they need and some of what they want. Kyle needs his summer activity in ways that Kayla does not; this doesn’t mean that she doesn’t deserve a vacation, and if you had the means to send her, you would. Economic limitations are a very real part of life that Kayla is old enough to come to understand.

Make sure that you are taking an active interest in Kayla and her life, even if she does not demand your attention in the way that her brother does. Be sure that she, too, gets to be the center of your focus and to feel like what she thinks, does, and feels all matter to you. Encourage her to be honest with you about her feelings and give her a safe space to do so even when they may be feelings of frustration with you. It sounds as though the first time she spoke freely—albeit during an immature rant—she was met with punishment. You have to create the circumstances for her to talk about those things calmly and without judgment.

Never lose sight of how she, too, factors into your family as you fight to get Kyle the extra accommodations and considerations he needs. This may have been your intention all along, but Kayla may simply require a bit more.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a mom who struggles with mental illness. I’m 33 and have three young kids, aged 5, 2, and a 3-month-old. I have a history of depression and anxiety and strongly suspect I have ADHD, but can’t get in for screening for some time. I’m also introverted. For a long time, I’ve never known how to name anything I’m feeling or what triggers me, which has been hard on my husband and me. Now I understand: I have a lot of sensory issues which can make me irritable and explosive. I’m good at tagging my husband in when something becomes too overwhelming, and he’s extremely supportive. But: I worry about my kids seeing me in these extremely low moments when I’m weepy and useless. Sometimes I can go isolate myself and take time to recoup, but sometimes it happens in front of them.

But my real worry is my son, “August,” who is my oldest. He’s an extremely bright, curious, boisterous kid. He’s really such a good boy and I love him, but his behavior often triggers me. He’s needy, he whines, he provokes, he has meltdowns, he crosses physical boundaries. I totally understand it all because that’s me too. I do my best to practice empathy and compassion with him. I take interest in his activities, encourage him, talk to him like an adult, put my trust in him. But I also have big blowups. I’ve yelled and I’ve screamed. I’ve scared him. Especially when I was pregnant last year. When my patience is hanging by a thread, he always seems to bear the brunt of it. I’ve had my issues mothering him since he was a baby; he was just a normal baby though! And a normal toddler. And a normal little kid. In comparison, my daughters, who are also just normal, get so much more room to make mistakes and provoke.

I can’t help but feel that I’m messing “August” up for life. I can already see that he seems to suffer from anxiety or overwhelm, and I feel like I did that to him. My dad was similar when I was little. He yelled a lot. He was impatient and quick to lecture or overreact. While we have a pretty good relationship in adulthood, I still carry the feelings of being small and scared with me.

How do I break the cycle? Is it enough to just hold my son and make sure he knows he’s loved? I always apologize for how I act. I make sure he knows it isn’t his fault, and that I’m in the wrong, but I can’t even promise him I’ll never lose my cool on him again, because I know I will. I feel the need to fix every single wrong I’ve inflicted on him since I was a young, first-time mother, totally in over my head. I don’t want my kids to look back someday and remember their mom as crazy and scary.

— Mother Fuckup

Dear Mother Fuckup,

Easier said than done, but you must forgive yourself for the ways that your mental illness has disrupted your parenting. Holding on to guilt and shame will not empower you to take the necessary steps to ensure that you create a safer space for your son than you have in the past. Hopefully, your therapist will be supportive, regardless of what the ADHD screening determines, in helping you to cope with what has already transpired between the two of you.

I can relate to your letter in many ways, and speaking from personal experience (without writing my personal experience out on the page), I strongly encourage you to get a therapist or counselor for your oldest son. You’re already seeing the signs of anxiety, something that can be hereditary and passed down without traumatic incident, and you remember the times when he was met with an outsized response to a childlike behavior that could have made that anxiety more pronounced. You want him to feel safe and secure in your home, and I am of the mind that it may take more than your apologies and reassurance to do that.

You haven’t ruined your child or destroyed his chances at a normal, happy life. However, he has been impacted by your challenges in a way that may warrant intervention. Think about how much easier your own experiences may have been if you’d had support for your anxiety from an earlier age. Get your son some, your entire family will be better for it. Good luck to you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My third grader was diagnosed with depression and dysregulation about a year into COVID and has a lot of trouble engaging with friends, school, and hobbies or activities. Thankfully, he has shown improvement with the help of therapy and an IEP at school, and we feel lucky that he’s got good classroom support and a team committed to helping him succeed.

One of his defense/coping mechanisms is sarcasm and an exasperated/snappish tone, and he uses it freely at home and with some of his teachers. As the end of the school year gets closer, I’m really worried and overwhelmed at the idea of starting this process with a new set of teachers each year. Our district has really strong emotional and behavioral supports, but nonetheless, I know quite a few boys who ended up moving to private school as they got older, because their challenges were too frustrating to their teachers. This doesn’t feel like a good option for us, for a variety of reasons, not least financial.

I think my question is: How do parents prepare for this year after year? I’m worried that, as his depression has improved, the dysregulation is going to make his teachers dislike him, and not want to take the time and effort to support him.

— Worried in D.C.

Dear Worried,

You have to accept now that each new school year will come with the task of getting well-acquainted with your child’s teachers, and ensuring that they have as much information as they need to be of service to him. It’s great that you seem to have the support of the school thus far, but you certainly won’t be able to take for granted that information will just make its way across the teachers’ lounge as he moves up.

There likely will be teachers who are more responsive and understanding than others, and those who have a lower threshold for the sort of treatment they can come to expect from your son at times. That’s why it is incredibly important that you help them to understand your son’s behavior and tone as reflective of his illness, as opposed to him “simply” being a rude kid. Most teachers know that there’s typically more to the story behind challenging students, but they don’t always have the capacity or empathy to consider just what that might be. Your son has the benefit of you being able to name his issues and to contextualize them, so make it your business to do that, every single new school year and whenever the need arises after that.

You can’t lose sleep worrying how future teachers will react to your son. Be optimistic and hope that he only comes across educators who are empathetic and mature enough to deal with a kid who may speak to them in a flippant way. Be prepared for when that doesn’t happen by having documentation, the support of the school counselor, and your family doctor(s) if needed. Brace yourself for resistance and always have your allies on call. Create a document that your child’s teacher can refer back to with notes about some of his common behaviors, things to watch out for and words that may be soothing to him when he is having a difficult time. You can do this, because your son needs you to do this. Good luck to you and your family.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My son, “Jay,” is almost 6. When I asked him if he wanted anything in particular for his birthday, he said he wanted to not have to go to Kindergarten anymore. I was surprised, as while he had a few cries the first week or so, he stopped and I had generally thought he enjoyed going. Talking to him, it turns out the children he sits next to, “Tom” and “Belinda,” both have trouble controlling their bowels. There have been more than a few “accidents,” and Jay doesn’t want to sit there with the smell.

I contacted the teacher about this, and she told me that it’s not her job to toilet train the students. In fact, she’s not even supposed to go to the bathroom with them, and there’s another figure at the school who is supposed to help with stuff like that. I asked if she can at least move Jay somewhere else so he doesn’t have to sit next to children who have voided themselves, and she again said it’s not her purview. The school has some policy about seating all kids in last name alphabetical order, and that’s where Jay comes up on the list.

I am more than a little disappointed with this lack of reaction, but I’m not sure what I can do in the face of such total bureaucratic apathy, short of trying to get Jay into a different school next fall. Do you have any advice?

— Harried Mother

Dear Harried Mother,

Poor Jay. What an unfortunate position to find himself in and how awful is it that the school staff either can’t or won’t do anything to make things easier for him. Honestly, transferring schools might not be the worst consideration, if this situation is emblematic of how challenges are going to be handled by teachers, who are likely feeling too overwhelmed to have to manage bathroom issues.

But short of that, one of the most important things you can do here is talk to your son about empathy. Explain to him that as awful as it must be to sit between two people who have regular accidents, that it’s got to be terrible for the kids who can’t control their bowels as well. Talk about how uncomfortable they must feel, how embarrassing it must be for everyone to know that they’re struggling with potty training at an age where most children have long mastered it. Explain that it isn’t their fault, that they aren’t trying to do this, and that it is very important for him to treat them with kindness, to avoid making “eww” sounds or putting on a display of being grossed out. Perhaps you can give him a handkerchief scented with essential oils to keep at his desk for when he needs to smell something more pleasant. These poor kids! Wishing all of you the best.

— Jamilah

