Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I are divorcing, and he is moving across the country next month. I will have primary custody of our 10- and 12-year-old boys who get along fine with one another.

I have two questions. First, what is a positive and healthy way for my 10-year-old son to think about our family’s break up? My mantra is “I will finally be free,” and I would like a mantra for my son to think about when he is feeling bad. He and his father love each other but will now only spend time together a couple times a year, including half the summer. My son knows he is loved, and I have told him that we will get through this and time heals wounds, but it does not make him feel better. Maybe there is no mantra.

Second, how do I get my son the help he needs, when he refuses therapy but talks about suicide? We have extended family but there is no one he would want to confide in. He does not want to talk to strangers, and says it’s enough for him to open up to me. He was interested in potentially getting antidepressant medication to feel better, but not if it meant he had to talk to someone. A couple years ago when my husband first moved out of the house (but stayed in the same state), my son had a couple Zoom sessions with a therapist. Last spring when he did not want to return to full time in-person school after months of virtual school, I had him see the school psychologist a couple of times. Now he says he will stay home from school if I make him see a therapist at school. Enticing him with an ice cream or other treats does not work. I called a suicide hotline and the person I spoke to said he does not seem to be in crisis but to keep an eye on him and get him therapy.

My son is a “glass half-empty” type (there’s a history of depression on his father’s side), so he is not taking the divorce and his father’s departure well. A few weeks ago he said he wanted to commit suicide. A couple times a week since then, he mentions death but not always suicide. For example, he said he said life isn’t fun and he doesn’t like being a kid without any control. How should I address this?

— Want to Help My Son

Dear Want to Help,

At this point, your son has repeatedly expressed a desire to harm himself and that means that you have a duty to report his suicidal ideation to a mental health professional who is better equipped to treat him than you are. This is no longer a situation you can manage on your own, nor is it a situation where your son, as a minor, can decline medical intervention.

Resist the urge to downplay his repeated conversations about suicide as characteristic of a “glass half-empty” personality. This isn’t just related to a gloomy disposition. And a family history of depression isn’t the same as a concrete and specific medical diagnosis for your son. You should make an appointment for him to receive assessment and treatment.

Though your divorce may have triggered the recent conversations you and your son are having, positive messaging or a “mantra” about the divorce won’t address what seems like a broader, longer-term and more serious underlying issue. Seek treatment on your son’s behalf. Even if he’s initially unhappy about it, the right medical intervention could go a long way toward helping him feel better not just about your changing family dynamic but about his life in general.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 9-year-old daughter, otherwise quite independent and active, has started wetting her pants. It happens daytime and nighttime, though more often in the day. We’ve talked about it, been supportive and open, and tried different strategies like going to the bathroom as soon as we pick her up from school, frequent reminders, taking her to the pediatrician to rule out obvious physical causes. She never had developmental issues to link this to, and she’s been potty trained since 3 with basically no accidents for 5 years, until now. We’ve asked her what she thinks could help and she says she doesn’t know. It obviously bothers her and causes her to be self-conscious, and I notice that to hide it she’s taken to wearing multiple layers of leggings or underwear. We also got her special underwear for bedwetting, but the problem doesn’t seem to be ebbing. I’ve searched around and not found much. Is this a thing? How do we help?

— Out of Ideas

Dear Out of Ideas,

It sounds like you’ve done as much as you can to address the physical aspect of the issue. If your pediatrician has ruled out physical causes for this—and you may want to visit the doctor again or at least give them a call so that you can talk to the doctor some more, since the problem has not abated—consider that there might be a psychological reason this is happening. Your daughter may be experiencing anxiety, panic, anger, helplessness or other emotions she may not know how to identify or articulate. If you haven’t already, consider taking your daughter to see a therapist. It may help her (and you) figure out why she’s wetting herself. Rooting out the cause is key to finding the best strategies for addressing the issue. Good luck!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter, Becky, is 41 and divorced. My son is 42 and married. For previous family trips Becky has always brought a friend so she doesn’t feel like an odd man out. My daughter-in-law and son would never exclude her. We have no objection to her attending solo at all. This year, she’s not sure any of her friends will go and she’s very upset, saying she will have to see if she’s willing to go. We would hate for her not to attend. Do you have any advice?

— Nervous in New Jersey

Dear Nervous,

Everyone handles divorce differently and it sounds like, for your daughter, divorce has made it difficult for her to attend family functions without a partner. If you, your son, and your daughter-in-law have all encouraged your daughter to attend family trips on her own and she’s expressed discomfort with doing so, there may not be a way to compel her to attend by herself. She knows what makes her feel at ease, as a divorced woman, and it sounds like she’s more comfortable in social settings with the family if she brings someone along.

It may be worth having one more conversation with her, gently expressing how much you’d enjoy spending time with her on the trip, but if her mind is made up that she’d rather not attend without a friend, you may have to accept her choice.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 16-year-old daughter is being viciously bullied by her peer group at school. I’m just not sure what to do about it at this point. Some context: My husband and I are both working professionals, and we do very well. We live in an affluent suburb, and most of the neighbors and school district are in a similar favorable financial situation.

When Erika’s 16th birthday was coming up, and we were asking what she wanted for her birthday present, she asked for us to get her some work on her nose, as well as cheek augmentation. “Everyone gets it” according to her, and while I can’t say for certain, I do think a lot of her friends have been under the knife. While the financial side of it was absorbable, and her brother Evan got a more expensive car for his 16th, after discussing it with my husband, we told her no, we didn’t think she needed to get plastic surgery. She’s beautiful just the way she is and getting a surgical procedure done as some sort of fad seems wrong.

I’m not entirely sure when it started, but she went from being one of the more popular kids to being a social outcast. She comes home from school crying more often than not, and has shown me some very vicious text messages from former friends about how ugly she is and how she’ll never succeed without working to improve herself. This has led to renewed begging to let her get the face work. I still think this is insane, but presented with evidence of actual bullying over it, I’m no longer certain what to do.

— Worried Mother

Dear Worried Mother,

I’m so sorry to hear that your daughter is being bullied and that the harassment has led to her wanting to change her appearance. It isn’t surprising that she’d want to take drastic measures to try to make the attacks stop, but cosmetic surgery won’t necessarily change anything about what’s happening to her at school. You likely understand that as an adult. It doesn’t sound like she does. If she’s only pursuing surgical options in hopes of receiving external validation from her peers, she’s allowing her friends too much power. Their actions have already caused her emotional and psychological harm. Now she wants to change her face for them.

As a family, you do need to take significant steps to address this. Big steps. Consider changing schools. Consider notifying school administration. Consider counseling. But surgery can’t become part of the conversation until she’s certain that she’d only want to undergo the desired procedures because of her own preferences, not because she’s being body-shamed by classmates. This is difficult territory to navigate, but be sure that you prioritize restoring your daughter’s psychological and emotional health before entertaining any requests for physical augmentation.

—Stacia

My daughter has always been an independent soul, from the time she was a tiny baby. In grade school she loved to sneak out and sleep in her treehouse, and she’s done every Outward Bound–style activity she can get her hands on. Now she’s in her last year of high school and has just presented me with an extremely detailed plan she has concocted to spend the summer planting trees in the Canadian wilderness, which is apparently a thing you can do? For money? I’m worried that this is a terrible idea and she’s more likely to fall out of a tree than arrive at university intact. Should I shut this plan down?