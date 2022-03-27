My Daughter’s Friend is in Crisis, and I Don’t Know How to Help

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 10-year-old daughter, “Emily,” has a friend in her class at school, “Clara,” whose mother recently passed from some sort of bacterial infection. Emily has been troubled by the fact that Clara isn’t sad. When she first told me this, I thought it was one of those hidden grief situations, and I compared it to the way our cat hides when he’s sick, but Emily has now elaborated on some of the things Clara has said, and it’s pretty clear that Clara’s mother was verbally abusive to all of her children and physically abusive to Clara’s older brother. I’m in completely over my head. Emily comes home each day with horrifying stories and doesn’t seem to realize how bad they are, surely in part because Clara relates them in a way that downplays the abuse she’s reporting. I think Clara needs therapy, but I’m not in a position to do much about that. I also think that Emily should be told at least some of the realities of child abuse, and the way this long history of abuse is coloring Clara’s perceptions, including her experience of her mother’s death, but I don’t know where to begin. Can you help me?

—Out of My Depth

Dear OoMD,

Clara most certainly needs help. You haven’t said anything about who’s caring for this child now, or anything else about her current situation, so it’s impossible for me to tell what you might be able to do for her without worsening matters at home. But I would be very concerned—and worried—on Clara’s behalf; I’d do whatever is possible to ascertain that she is now safe, to offer to help in any way I could. Do the girls play together after school and on weekends? Is it possible that you might be a safe harbor for her? The ChildHelp National Child Abuse hotline is an excellent resource. Why don’t you give them a call? They will be able to advise you on how/whether to talk to Clara, how/whether to contact her school about what your daughter has heard, and what to look out for, as well as point you to resources. If anything she has said—or says from this point on—to Emily suggests that she is still, or again, in the care of an adult who harms her, I think you have a moral obligation to take action.

Where Emily is concerned, you can be quite sure that she is already aware of “at least some of the realities of child abuse,” since Clara has been sharing them with her. How have you been responding when your daughter reports these things to you? She is telling you because she wants you to explain how and why such things can happen, because she has no way to process them on her own, and because she wants your reassurance in the face of something this frightening and disturbing. If you don’t feel confident—and I can see that you don’t feel confident—speaking frankly with her about what might cause a parent to abuse a child (the parent’s own historical legacy of abuse, their mental health, substance abuse, and so on), I would strongly suggest you arrange for Emily to see a therapist who can help her deal with this harrowing new information about the world, and about her friend.

Dear Care and Feeding,

First-time parents here. My partner and I have an awesome, chill, and sociable infant. We just returned to work and started a nanny share with another family that has an infant similar in age to ours. Turns out this other baby is a total crier, non-stop, all day—the slightest thing sets this baby off. I definitely feel for the baby (and the baby’s parents), but I’m also wondering if my kid will pick up this habit or will otherwise be negatively affected by hanging out with a crybaby.

—Contagious Crying?

Dear Contagious,

It’s hard, I remember, to be the first-time parents of an infant. I could fill this entire column with examples of the things I worried about during my daughter’s first year that I simply cannot believe, nearly three decades later, preoccupied me (or occupied me at all). But I know how real all of these concerns feel while we are ruminating—while we can’t seem to help—ruminating on them.

So I will try to help you stop worrying about this one by offering you some cold hard research on what babies pick up from other babies. If your child is under six months old, you have no cause to be concerned in the least about this, since before that age, infants generally take no interest in other infants. After that point, babies will occasionally imitate each other’s sounds in passing because that’s when they begin to develop the ability to imitate (that’s when they will start imitating you). There is considerable research, in fact, that indicates that imitation does not begin until a child’s second year.

The other baby is unlikely to continue to cry nonstop for the next year: there are a great many developmental stages between now and then. And there are countless reasons that this poor baby may be crying so much now (I can only hope that if it continues beyond what I think of as the fourth trimester, during which many infants seem inconsolable, the parents will investigate what’s going on with the help of their pediatrician). If your child as a toddler is still spending all day in the company of a child who does nothing but cry, yes, you would be wise to change the childcare arrangements, because that would be no fun. But your infant is safe from crying contagion, I promise.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a woman in my early 30s, a lifelong resident of the Bay Area, and with very few exceptions, it feels like everyone I know (myself included) has a lonely mother who constantly complains to her child about how they don’t visit or call her often enough. Whether the mothers live across the country or around the block, whether their children see/call them daily or monthly—it doesn’t seem to matter—the mothers plead for more contact than they’re getting. Lately I’ve found myself wishing I could create a “lonely mothers of millennials” club, because all these mothers seem to lack strong friend groups and/or are unhappily married (or unhappily single) and seem to be turning to their children for fulfillment they should be getting elsewhere.

Although my friends and I all love our mothers and feel awful that they’re lonely, we mostly also don’t feel like their loneliness is our problem to fix (and the constant guilt from our mothers is an impediment to a closer connection with them, too). As I reach my prime child-bearing years, this has been on my mind a lot. I am very engaged in my career, hobbies, and friends, and I feel quite fulfilled, but now part of me is afraid that if I do become a mother, I’ll lose all that and not know what to do with myself when my kids are grown. Is this just another awful reminder that mothers are expected to give up everything for their kids (and fathers get to keep their lives, so they’re fine)? Is there anything else my friends and I should be doing to prepare ourselves better than our mothers did? And is there anything we should be doing where our mothers are concerned besides seeing/talking to them when we can but otherwise drawing boundaries around our time? What’s your take on all of this?

—Lonely Mothers Club

Dear LMC,

I suppose I should begin by saying that I simply don’t believe that the mothers of your friends who call home every day—or who live “around the block” and see them daily—are complaining to them about their not setting aside enough time for them. I think you’re exaggerating to prove a (no doubt valid) point: that your own mother is driving you crazy by asking for more time and attention from you than you are willing (or even able) to give. You don’t have to exaggerate. I get it.

I can’t speak for—or about—all mothers, of course. But I can speak honestly about being a (decidedly not lonely or unfulfilled) mother of a daughter around your age who doesn’t hear from her as much as she’d like to. My daughter will often go radio silent for many weeks at a time (and she seems to have no idea that weeks, or even months, have passed); often my texts to her pile up. If this makes me sad, it’s because I miss her: she’s my favorite person. It’s not because I have nothing else in my life. And even though it makes me sad, I am fully aware that she is busy, and that it’s natural and appropriate for people at this stage of their lives to give their parents low priority—it’s how it’s supposed to be. (And at her age, I did live practically around the corner from my parents, and I almost never saw or called them!)

This push-pull between someone your age, neck-deep in their own life and not thinking much about their parents, and the parent who longs for contact with the person with whom they used to be very close—to whom they once were everything!—is a fact of life. When your mother complains to you, tell her this isn’t helping. Tell her why. And try telling her the truth about why you’re not in touch more often: that you love her, but that you have so many other things going on in your life, you are in touch exactly as often as feels right to you. You shouldn’t have to tell her this—she should be aware of it—but if she hasn’t figured this out on her own, go ahead and explain it to her.

To your point that your mother’s loneliness is not your problem to solve—well, sure, you’re right. If your mother (or the mothers of your many friends with precisely the same problem) actually is deeply lonely, friendless, activityless, unhappily single, or in an unhappy marriage, these are her problems, not yours. I find it interesting, though, that while you claim to believe these aren’t your problems to solve, you are fantasizing about organizing a lonely mothers’ club. Doesn’t this suggest that you believe you are supposed to be the one to “fix” this?

If you are honest with your mother—and yourself—and your mother continues to express her dissatisfaction with how often you call her, see if you can come up with a plan that will work for both of you. I have a young friend whose mother for a long time could not be reasoned with. If she didn’t hear from him daily, she not only missed him unbearably, she declared, she also worried about him (was he even still alive?). He and she agreed to solve the problem in this way, which I am quite charmed by: Every day at approximately the same time, he texts her something along the lines of “I’m OK. Love you.” And apparently this has worked for them. He takes 20 seconds out of his day to reassure her; she feels better. Perhaps there is a strategy that would work between you and your mother that you both can live with.

I do want to directly address your assumption that “all these mothers” are leading miserable lives, expecting their children to fulfill them as perhaps they once did. Please do not assume this. It’s reductive, it’s sexist, it belittles them. If you happen to know that your own mother is deeply unhappy—because she has no friends, work that is meaningful to her, interests outside of her work, or a spouse whose company she enjoys—then you might spare a kind, sympathetic thought for her without making her troubles your troubles. When you talk, if she expresses her unhappiness about any or all of the above, just listen: don’t advise. That is not your job. But because advice-giving is my job, before I part from you, let me offer you a bit of it about not finding yourself in the position you believe your mother is in. While good parents do put their children’s needs first during those crucial years of their childhood, they don’t lose sight of themselves, or bury their own interests so far underground that they can’t remember what they were. And while it’s natural and “normal” to miss your children when they grow up and are consumed with their own lives, your work and friendships and many interests and activities will sustain you. That’s my take on all of this.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I are in our early 50s. Our children are grown and off on their own, and about a year ago we moved into a cute neighborhood in a major metropolitan area. There are many children on our street, ranging from babies to teenagers. About a month ago, a young family with elementary school-aged kids moved in next door to us. They are lovely. However, their kids seem to view our front yard and driveway as public space for them to play. The other day they had a babysitter and she and the kids set up a whole ball game in our driveway. I called my spouse, who was heading home from work, to warn them to make sure they didn’t accidentally run the kids over when they pulled into our driveway (because why would he expect to look out for small children there?). These neighbors have a front and back yard and a driveway of their own, with the same amount of space as ours. The neighbors to the other side of us also have kids, and they seem to play only on their own property, and I haven’t noticed any other neighborhood kids using other neighbors’ front yards and driveways in this way. I absolutely do not want to be that cranky old neighbor telling these kids to keep to their own property, but I am wondering if this is normal neighborhood etiquette, to allow your kids to use your neighbor’s yard and driveway as your own? When our kids were small they played in the yards of their friends when they were with their friends, but it was clear that other yards and driveways were not public space.

—Get Off My Lawn!

Dear Get Off My Lawn,

Oh, come on, this is not what you’re wondering, is it? It seems to me that you so don’t want to be That Neighbor—the classic sitcom neighborhood crank—that you are grasping at straws. But I don’t think you truly believe this behavior is “normal neighborhood etiquette” that only you don’t know about.

This doesn’t mean I don’t sympathize with you. I totally do. I just want you to be honest with yourself and with me, even as I assure you that you are justified in telling your next-door neighbors that you don’t want their kids playing in your driveway or yard. You can say this nicely, even (mock) apologetically. “I hate to mention it, but I wish the kids would play in your yard and driveway, not mine.” Use your gentle voice. You don’t need to explain; you just need to say it. You don’t need to ask why the kids think it’s OK to play in your yard. (For all you know, the former occupants of your house had kids the same age as your neighbor’s kids, and they got used to playing over there—and their parents have been thoughtless, or lazy, about pointing out that the situation has changed.) No matter why or how it started, there’s no good reason for it to continue. But it’s not going to stop until you tell them it has to. Just say it kindly, OK?

(Full disclosure: not long ago, I had to have a similar conversation with kids in my neighborhood. In this case, they were playing in their own driveway, between our house and theirs, but they were playing basketball, for hours every day, with a portable goal their dad had set up there, and every time they missed a shot—i.e., almost always—the ball slammed into the wall (and worse, the windows) of our house in the room alongside their driveway. This is the room where my husband reads, draws, and naps on the couch when he takes breaks from painting in his studio—and the constant thwacks were threatening to drive him mad. Because I knew that if he spoke to the neighbors, it would be a hey, you kids get off my lawn encounter, I took it upon myself to talk, in the kindest of voices, to the eldest of the children and asked him to figure out a way to solve the problem. It took a while—weeks—but the family did set up a net barrier that very effectively keeps the ball away from our windows. And we all get along as well as we did before this encounter.)

—Michelle

I am a 34-year-old woman in a same-sex marriage. Four years ago, we went through several rounds of fertility treatment. After the third try, we were terrified and delighted to learn that I was pregnant with twins. Unfortunately, I had a lot of complications during my pregnancy and we lost one of the twins. I gave birth to a happy, healthy baby girl. Should we try for a second child?