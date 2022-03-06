Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My twin sister has been treated for anxiety since we were 8, and our moms have always been really supportive of both of us; they never let my sister feel bad about her mental health issues. And until recently I never felt like they were favoring her over me when she needed more attention from them than I did. But we started high school this year, and it’s in person now and people are finally hanging out again—and since I get invited out a lot more than she does (if it’s not a by-invitation-only thing, I bring her along, but I can’t always do that, and she doesn’t really enjoy it even when I do), our moms have started doing something that makes me feel left out, and sometimes even angry. When I go to parties without my sister, they plan an at-home “party” for the three of them. My sister gets to choose what food they order, what movie they watch, what game they play, etc. Basically, they shower her with attention and affection.

I know they’re doing this to cheer her up and make her feel loved when she feels rejected or forgotten by people at school, but I feel rejected and forgotten at home, and jealous that they only have these fun nights when I’m going to be out. So now they have all these funny family stories and jokes that don’t include me. One night, one of my moms and my sister did matching temporary hair dye, and I got so irrationally angry seeing them together with their matching hair I wanted to scream. As a twin, I’m grateful that our parents have never treated us as if we were exactly the same person, but before high school it seemed like we had things we all did together as a family. Now I just feel excluded. It feels like because I can get attention from other people, my parents don’t feel like they need to do much for me anymore. But I also know that pulling away from your parents and depending on your friends instead is normal at my age, and it might be childish and weird for me to want my moms to ask me to play multiplayer video games on a Friday night. But they are trying so hard with her now and not trying at all with me!

When I start thinking this way, I feel guilty, because I’m the one who’s busy, and they’re just trying to make my sister feel better. I know she’s jealous that I have an easier time making friends. I guess my question is, is it fair to tell my moms about how I feel? Or is this just a transition period where I’m aging out of needing them so much, and my sister isn’t (yet?), and since we’re in different places, it’s normal that we’d get treated differently?

—Twin Sister Sadness

Dear Twin,

It is always fair to tell your parents how you feel. Yes, of course this is a transition period, and yes, you and your sister are at different stages of your lives right now even though you’re the same age; that’s because you are two very different people. Your friends may indeed be the people you’re most interested in now, and fun with them (especially after such a long period at home with your family!) may be a priority for you, but that doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to feel left out, sad, or even angry about the special closeness between your sister and your parents. We feel what we feel, even when we “know” better. It sounds like your mothers, who are doing their best to help your sister feel less lonely and left out, haven’t considered that their efforts on her behalf might be having an effect on you.

It’s only natural for parents to worry less about the child who seems to be doing just fine. You can tell them how you feel without being “childish.” It isn’t weird to want to feel loved and included at home, even as you’re growing up finding your way out in the world. Be prepared for them to ask you what you want, though. Do you want to sometimes decline an invitation, or just not make plans with your friends on a Friday night, so that you can hang out with your family? Or do you just want to be asked? (Or is it that you want some special, just-Moms-and-me time, too?) Think it through—and don’t feel guilty about what you want, whatever it is. The only bad outcome here would be keeping all these feelings to yourself until they spill over in a way that undermines your relationship with your sister and your relationship with your parents. The way to make sure relationships stay strong is to communicate honestly, even when that’s hard.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My older sister and I have always had a difficult relationship that makes every interaction between us fraught. There’s a lot of jealousy and insecurity that rises to the surface when we have any negative interaction, so I try to think long and hard before responding to feelings I have when it comes to her. Even so, I often can’t think straight. I’ve been mulling over this one for months and I’m not sure what to do. My mom takes care of my kid one night a week to give me the chance to catch up on household chores and give support to my husband, who works a demanding and soul-sucking job. I am a mostly stay-at-home parent.

My sister, also mostly a SAHP, is upset because my mom hardly ever visits her and her kids, even though they live approximately the same distance from Mom. But this imbalance is understandable. For one thing, Mom works full-time and also manages her own small company that is not currently profitable—she does not have a lot of free time. For another, her babysitting for us is part of an informal exchange of services, since we pay for her housing. My sister is mad because she feels our mom is choosing who to see based on who “gives her the most”—as if my mom is watching our son because we bought her a fancy watch and not because we took out a mortgage we could barely afford to keep her from being homeless. The truth is I had been paying for childcare, which was a financial stress for us, and Mom offered to help out in this way—we didn’t ask for it. And she and my son have an amazing bond. So this is a good situation in so many ways!

But my sister is deeply resentful of it. She and I both have a lot of trauma and anxiety, and our relationship is a sometimes uneasy truce after she mistreated me pretty severely when we were kids (she admits to that). But my mom and sister also have a fraught relationship. Is there a kind way for me to say, “I hear you, it sucks feeling like Mom doesn’t make time for you and your family, but it has nothing to do with me”?

—Frustrated Sister

Dear Frustrated,

There is no way, kind or otherwise, to make people feel other than they do. Your sister is hurt and jealous, and it sounds like there is a lot of deep background here that so far none of you have been able to dig through productively. And I feel for you, because this sort of family history is hard for anyone to manage. But where you and your sister are concerned, I would try to focus your conversation as narrowly as possible. If your sister says, “It makes me so mad that Mom never makes time for my family when she comes to see you once a week!”, try saying, “I’m sure it does. That’s got to feel bad. Why don’t you talk to her about it?” If she attacks you—“You know Mom only makes time for you because you give her stuff! That’s completely unfair!”—try, “That’s not the way I see it, but maybe you should talk to her about how you feel.” In other words, try not to get distracted by your own defensiveness, the troubled past history between you two, your opinion about your mother’s use of her time, or even the private arrangement you and your mother have made about childcare as an exchange for your making her mortgage payments. Surely you can recognize that no matter how logical your explanation for the current situation is—and no matter how difficult your sister is or how troubled your past history with her is—her feelings are hurt by what’s happening. That this is not your fault is beside the point, even if she is trying to make it the point. You have nothing to apologize for (as far as I can tell), but that doesn’t make her hurt feelings—her sense that she matters less to Mom than you do—any less painful.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m having a serious problem with my older sister, “Ella,” who is my only family. Our parents died when we were young, and Ella and I ended up moving through a lot of homes over a very unstable childhood. She looked after me like a mother, even though there are just two years between us. For a long time I would have said she was my best friend, but that changed radically when she was 19 and met the man who became her husband. We are now both in our late 20s and I am sorry to say that our relationship has become very strained. Her husband is a regressive bigot, and Ella has taken on all of his views as her own. I can’t stand being around him (and the feeling is mutual: he refers to me as a bad influence on his wife). At this point, she and I only see each other at holidays and when I invite her (without her husband) to join me on the occasional shopping trip.

The issue that has arisen between us recently is that I am maid of honor for my best friend, “Anne,” at her wedding this year. Anne is marrying another woman, who is also one of my close friends. I have never spoken much about Anne with my sister and her husband, as when I see them I try to stick to subjects that won’t set off a bigoted rant. (I once mentioned a friend with a “foreign”-sounding name and got treated to an hourlong lecture on “the scum” who are “overrunning the country.”). Another member of Anne’s wedding party recently posted some photos on social media of us at a dress fitting, where she mentioned the two future brides, and Ella saw the post. She also commented on it. Her comments, predictably enough, were horrendous. And right there in a comment she announced that our relationship as sisters would “have to end” if I didn’t pull out of this wedding. She was blocked by the friend who had posted the pics, but everyone, including Anne, saw the comments first.

Anne called to ask if I was OK. She caught me in tears, and she was incredibly kind. She told me that if I wanted to pull out of the wedding party to preserve my relationship with my sister, she would be very sad but would understand and did not expect me to choose between her and my sister. I told her I didn’t want to do that at all—I’m not ashamed of celebrating my best friend’s relationship and was honored that she wanted me involved. Anne seemed really happy about this but reiterated that I just needed to tell her before a deposit deadline if I changed my mind. She understands this kind of difficulty, as she is now estranged from her own family.

My problem is that despite what I said to Anne, I am torn. There is a part of me that does want to pull out of the wedding to appease my sister and preserve our fragile relationship. While I feel I have already mostly lost her, I can’t bear to think of losing her altogether, for good. She has texted me since this incident to say she will miss me terribly if she “has to” cut me off over this, and that she is waiting for me to reach out to “fix things” with her. Since I know that Anne would be kind and that I wouldn’t lose her friendship if I were to do as my sister asks, I am struggling. I know what the objectively right thing to do is, but is it worth doing the right thing if it means giving up the only family I have?

—Holding On by a Fragile Thread

Dear Holding,

I am so sorry that your relationship with your sister, which helped you both to survive your very difficult childhoods—has so deteriorated. I’m sorry she chose the man she did, and I’m sorry she has embraced his hateful way of looking at the world. And I am so deeply sorry that she is attempting to psychologically blackmail you now. I understand why you would be tempted to give in for the sake of holding on to your tenuous connection with her. But I must tell you that this sort of blackmail is not likely to stop here. What happens the next time she gets wind of something you’re doing that she disapproves of? Once you’ve let her know that if she threatens to cut you off, you will do her bidding, why would she stop at demanding you boycott your friend’s wedding?

You cannot spend the rest of your life tiptoeing around your sister, hoping she won’t find out anything about your real life, which you are living according to your principles, not hers. Even if you could—even if you wanted to—it wouldn’t work, as you’ve already discovered. Somehow or other, word of who you really are would get back to her. Or is it your plan to try to live your life, from this point on, making sure you do nothing that would offend her? (If so, you will need not only to give up your position as Anne’s maid of honor but also your friendship with her.)

I very rarely suggest that people cut ties with family members. And in fact I am not suggesting that you do so. As vile as your sister’s worldview is, she may not be irredeemable, and continuing to have you in her life may serve as the only counterbalance in it to her dreadful husband. (And who knows? Over time, this may make a difference in the way she sees things.) But you are not the one who is cutting ties; she is. I would not give in to the temptation to succumb to this emotional extortion. Stand up to her. Perhaps she will follow through on her threat, and you will indeed lose her (if not forever, then for the foreseeable future). I know that this will cause you a great deal of grief. But so would turning your back on your own life.

As to what lies ahead between you and your sister if you stand your ground, I will allow myself a moment of optimism, or at least hope, on your behalf. Your shared—hard—history forged a bond between the two of you. Even if it is currently buried deep underground, where it seems impossible to access it, it still exists. It may come to the surface again later. And if it doesn’t—you will form other deep bonds, by your own choice. Family doesn’t mean only those with whom we share DNA.

—Michelle

