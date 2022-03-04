Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 5-year-old nephew who is incredibly strong-willed (despite otherwise being a nice kid most of the time). He tries to assert his independence by acting out at the most inopportune and unsafe times, like wriggling to get his hands free from a handhold right as we’re crossing a busy street, bolting quickly away from us in a high-traffic parking lot, or running away from a parent and climbing up on a handrail overlooking a potential two-story fall before someone nearby quickly pulls him back.

All of what my brother says about the dangerousness of these behaviors is arguably (or even probably) true! But I wonder how effective, from a child psychology perspective, it is to repeatedly emphasize, to a 5-year-old, the finality of death and to try to reason with him in the hopes of him understanding what that really means—instead of, say, just putting him on a leash. Is there any evidence out there about this? Or are there any different strategies that would be more effective?

— Curious Uncle

Dear Curious Uncle,

I wasn’t able to find any information that suggests that emphasizing the possibility of death could have an adverse effect on young children. However, your nephew is old enough to understand the concept of dying generally. And I think it stands to reason that your brother is simply afraid of that and other possibilities that could arise from some of the dangerous things kids may be inclined to do without great fear being installed in them. Children enjoy testing boundaries, and your brother, like many other parents before him (including me!) would rather spook his kid out a bit than rely on a mere harness to keep them safe. Personally, I think the “fear of death” and “kid on a leash” approaches work best in tandem. Why risk (insert terrible, horrifying outcomes here)? Buy your brother a harness for the little one as a gift to show your support.

Slate Plus Members Get More Advice From Jamilah Each Week

From this week’s letter, Our Daughter’s Athletic Struggle Is Making Our Family Miserable: “I don’t love that so many of our family’s emotions revolve around one child’s up-and-down experience.”

Dear Care and Feeding,

How do you know when to draw a line with your parents regarding what they say around your toddler?

The dilemma: I’m the mother of a 16-month-old, who is an absolute delight and very clever. My mom and stepdad frequently come to our town to visit. My husband’s family is out of state, so my parents are really our only option for the occasional night out. My mom was not a good parent to me, but is an excellent grandmother. My father died 20 years ago, and she’s been married to my stepdad for about seven years. I think his son, my stepbrother, would probably have the same assessment of his dad as I have of my mom. However, both Mom and Stepdad are retirees who do little else with their time except watch Fox News and, even worse, OANN. They know I don’t agree with them, so typically we avoid discussing politics, although I don’t think they know how left-leaning I really am, which is maybe a fault of my own cowardice.

Thankfully, they happily acquiesced to all of my COVID requests and are vaccinated and boosted, so we have kept little man safe. But now, I’m worrying that my stepdad is becoming more radicalized. He had a Punisher beanie on the last time he was here and spouted a few bigoted comments that I tried and failed to make him put an end to. Is this a sign that I need to say something, and if so, how? He and my mom are prickly when challenged, and I’m afraid of making them angry enough that they shut us off (and not just for the occasional babysitting—I mostly do enjoy spending time with them, as they’re fun when they aren’t talking about the news). But I don’t want those beliefs around my son. I also do NOT want Fox or OANN on in the house that I bought. My sweet husband tries to make everyone happy, so he occasionally allows it, but I often have to hide in my closet to calm my heartrate down, or gulp a large glass of wine. How do I have this conversation? Help!

— Keeping the Peace

Dear Keeping the Peace,

You know your mother, and to some extent her husband, and how they react to things they find disagreeable. I would imagine that your tendency to hide in a closet or turn to wine around them has something to do with that. There’s no use in pretending that there’s a simple, civil conversation or two in which all parties simply agree to keep politics out of family time, not when you’re talking about the sort of cult-like indoctrination that those networks are known to perform on older people. That’s not to say that it’s not worth attempting, but that it’s likely to be somewhat fruitless.

You’re going to have to accept the fact that whenever your mom and stepdad enter a room, Fox News and OANN come with them, regardless of the boundaries you attempt to establish about what can and cannot be discussed in your home. Furthermore, it is improbable that you can create a world in which you and these people avoid any discussions that would remind you of their troublesome politics; at some point, you are going to have to come face to face with the bigotry, ignorance, and misinformation that influence how they view the world.

I’m not trying to dismiss how heartbreaking it must be to have to face who your mom and stepdad are now, just urging you to focus on the painful work of doing that and deciding what that means in terms of your relationship, as opposed to pretending you can Emily Post your way out of this somehow. Remember that the attitudes they are developing have real-life ramifications for people that are dangerous and devastating—this isn’t a matter of you say “tomato, I say toh-mah-to.” No one says too-mah-to, but if Fox news told your mom it was a new Mexican street gang, she’d probably believe it and be okay with profiling people as potential members. What it means to you to live with these attitudes and what it means to the world around your mom and stepdad are two vastly different things.

So sure, start creating rules about what they can and cannot expose your child to, what can and cannot be viewed or discussed in your home. But brace yourself for the day in which your restrictions mean nothing and they speak freely in front of your child and ask what you intend to do about it. Is that a deal-breaker for spending time with your family? Will you just write those things off as “Grammy and her husband having an old way of thinking?” It is a matter of when, not if, your mom and stepdad decide to express to you and/or your son how they are feeling about a topic with a take that will distress you greatly. You have to decide if there are consequences for that, or if you’re going to keep hiding in the closet. All the best to you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 3-year-old daughter, “Jennifer.” She’s recently gotten big enough and curious enough to head outside in the backyard, and the weather has been cooperating with that. I or my wife supervise her when she’s out; lately, there’s been a problem that I want to dismiss, but I’m not so sure.

Our neighbors have a trampoline in the backyard, and a Labrador retriever, around 6 years old. The dog likes to bounce on the trampoline, and I always thought it was cute. You could see him cresting the fence, and he’d often give a little bark at the apex of the bounce. However, the “mean dog barking at her” absolutely terrifies Jennifer, and she’ll sometimes come running back inside crying. I’ve tried explaining that the dog can’t get over the fence, and isn’t being mean to her, but no dice. I’m not sure if this is the sort of thing she’ll get over on her own. I’ve thought about bringing her over to the neighbors to see the dog up close, but that might go very badly. My wife leans towards the “Just ignore it and it will go away on its own” camp, but I have to admit I’m not all that easy with it. Is she right? Should I just be ignoring this? Or should I be doing something? If so, what?

— Backyard Problems

Dear Backyard Problems,

I agree that a meeting with this dog has way too much potential to go wrong, but what you can do is introduce Jennifer to dogs and their barking habits virtually. Watch movies and TV shows that feature dogs prominently, and check out YouTube videos of Labradors and other dogs of similar size. Let her hear them barking, and talk about what it means when dogs bark. Read picture books about dogs and discuss their habits. Continue reminding her that the dog isn’t being mean to her and adjust her playtime around his outdoor schedule when you can until she gets more comfortable and regards him as background noise. When she gets the opportunity to meet dogs under less high-stakes circumstances (such as the pup of a friend you bump into on the street), gently encourage her to interact, but don’t put pressure on her to feel super comfortable with dogs. Hopefully, over time, she’ll either come to enjoy or at least tolerate them. But that’s not an easy journey for some kids, so be patient with her along the way. Wishing you lots of luck.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 20-year-old stepson is taking a semester off of college. We recently discovered that he has been so depressed some days that he couldn’t get out of bed, and he failed two classes (while getting As and Bs in the others). He is taking a class, getting a job, and we are looking for a mental health professional for him. My question is about how to parent an adult in this situation. He is an adult and as such deserves his privacy and right of self-determination, but it’s upsetting when he sleeps all day and doesn’t eat. How do I help and encourage him while also respecting that he is a grown-up?

— Michigan Mom

Dear Michigan Mom,

Hopefully you’ll identify a medical professional soon and they’ll be able to provide some specific guidance with regard to your son’s needs. In the meantime, be mindful of the fact that depression is not a character flaw, though it makes people sometimes act differently than we’d prefer them to act. You can’t tell if your stepson is asleep on a particular day because he’s too depressed to get out of bed or if he’s just disinterested in doing anything because he’s realized he can get away with that now, but you do know that he’s struggling with depression, so it seems wise not to assume the worst of him when he’s not functioning highly.

You can respect his privacy and autonomy, however, while still encouraging him to do basic adult tasks such as getting out of bed before noon and looking for a job. It’s all in how you engage with him. Be empathetic, kind, and patient. Don’t assign value judgments to his behavior (“You’re sleeping too much”); instead, meet him with loving encouragement. Talk about what’s going on openly: ”We know you’re having a challenging time, and we want to be supportive.” Ask him how you can be there for him, and be sensitive to his feelings. You don’t know how bleak things may look to him right now, and you don’t want a focus on being outside or working to distract from the internal work of getting him to a place where he can do those things without anguish.

That said, you can set expectations for him in terms of participating in household duties and maintaining a job or attending school while he lives in your home. You just have to set those expectations bearing in mind that he’s battling something that may make it impossible at times for him to live up to them, and to be reasonable and kind when he’s unable to do so. Sending you all the best.

— Jamilah

