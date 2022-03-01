I Can’t Stop Fantasizing About My Much Younger Co-Worker

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I fantasize about my significantly younger co-worker constantly and it is affecting the 10-year relationship I’m currently in. For more than three years, “Laura” has confided in me almost all her personal and marital issues. I have also opened up to her as I never done before in my life. Laura loves her husband very much, but my relationship with my girlfriend is waning and was so before I became emotionally involved with Laura.

I know Laura would never leave her husband to begin an intimate relationship with me, but I cannot stop fantasizing about that possibility, however unrealistic it is. Not only is she very attractive, but she is more mature than most women my age. I think about Laura during sex with my girlfriend and recently can only get aroused if I imagine that I am having sex with Laura. Laura constantly admits that I have become her closest confidant and we talk seven days a week. I have fallen in love with Laura but must try to suppress these feelings. How can I live in reality and manage these feelings?

— Reality Check

Dear Reality Check,

There’s the melodramatic “I just can’t stop” and then there’s really, actually, not being able to stop. If your case feels like the latter, get yourself into therapy and make the situation clear to your therapist, especially if getting stuck on thoughts is a pattern in the rest of your life.

Presuming it’s the former, though, work on mindfulness. Learn how to direct your attention and let go of unwanted thoughts. This will help you return your attention to your partner while you’re having sex, and hopefully allow you to be in the present with them, give them your full attention, and become aroused with them. Your extra-curricular communication with Laura probably isn’t helping matters, and you may have to give that up if you want to save your relationship.

It’s also possible that you aren’t happy in your relationship, and that you’re using your connection to Laura to make up for something you feel is missing. Spend some time thinking about that. You say your relationship was already waning before Laura entered the picture. If part of the problem is a lackluster primary connection, you might do well to move on from your girlfriend—but restrain any romantic temptation to pressure Laura to leave her husband to be with you.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 27-year-old woman dating another 27-year-old woman, “Sage.” Every prior partner complained that I overanalyzed and talked through too much. One of the great things about Sage is that she communicates the same way.

The thing is, I want to do it less in bed. She wants to check and re-check—am I feeling safe? Am I having fun? Which I find to be distracting and a huge turn-off in bed. Consent is important, but body language will tell you a lot! When I mirrored her questions back to her (I thought she was asking because she wanted to be asked), she also lost the mood, and told me she preferred when I read her body language instead. But she says she feels worried if she can’t get verbal confirmation about how I’m feeling.

I’ve tried being louder and more enthusiastic to show I’m enjoying myself. I’ve tried being really clear post-sex about my favorite parts and how I can’t wait to do them again. How can I help her with communication that doesn’t feel like we’re preparing to launch a spacecraft instead of eating each other out?

—Get to the Point

Dear Point,

Sage may not be able to read your body language, and may need verbal reinforcement from you for the duration of your relationship. Check in with her about communication, and ask her if she knows what’s driving her need to verbally confirm your enjoyment. From there, you’ll have a better idea of how you can achieve a compromise.

You might make your loudness and enthusiasm more direct, such as “Yes! That feels awesome.” You also might work out hand signals—if your hand is clutching a part of her body, that’s an enthusiastic, continual YES. Ask her to come up with ideas as well. Make it a group session. You might use brainstorming rules: everyone gets ideas out all at once, forming new ideas off of ones presented, and only afterwards do you critique for feasibility.

It also might be that much like Goldilocks, you’re still searching for “just right.” Good luck.

Dear How to Do It,

I am a young woman in a hetero relationship, married for two years and together about six. My husband and I have a solid, vanilla sex life that has been working pretty well for both of us, and any time I’ve asked him if there’s something he wants to try or anything that’s not working for him, he says everything is fine.

But recently he mentioned the idea of bringing toys into the bedroom, which is great! Except neither of us has had much experience with toys in the past. I’ve never even owned a vibrator for myself; my hands always do the trick. He likes butts and I have a very slight inclination toward BDSM when I fantasize. Any recommendations for beginner couples toys? And how do we ease into using them?

—Looking for Something New

Dear Looking,

Stockroom—which I’ve known for over a decade, done some modeling work for many years ago, and which once gifted me a unique latex coat—has a line called KinkLab that’s cost-effective for decent quality. It might be fun to set aside an evening to browse through their offerings together and see what fires up your imagination. When it comes to BDSM toys, you want to strike a balance between enough quality to actually function and inexpensive enough that if it turns out to be less exciting than you’d hoped, you aren’t wasting a bunch of cash.

For a vibrator, I think it’s worth paying a little extra to get something of quality. And there are tons of choices: There are vibes about the same size as a lipstick, intense ones like the Magic Wand, and vibrators that encircle your whole clitoral gland and stimulate the tissue using sonic waves. If you’ve got the budget, try one of each! Again, it might be fun to look at the options together. And Epiphora, long-time sex toy reviewer and friend of the column, has an entire site with more than 10 years’ worth of reviews.

As for anal, if your husband likes inserting things into butts, Fleshlight (which I’m deeply tied to and have a licensing deal with) makes penetrable butt toys. Great fun can be had with removing the sleeve from the tube and squishing it with your hands in addition to moving it up and down. If he wants to put things into his butt or yours, Stockroom has some anal trainer kits.

Follow your fun. If you’re having a good time with a toy, that’s great. If you’re using one and feeling less than enthused, move onto the next! Maybe it works better next week, maybe it languishes in a drawer for a few months. Either way, it’s OK.

Did you write this or another letter we answered? Tell us what happened at howtodoit@slate.com.

Dear How to Do It,

I am an autistic trans man who enjoys a fair amount of casual sex through hookup apps with other trans people. One problem I find I’m having a lot is that I can’t tell whether or not someone has come. I find non-verbal cues very difficult to read, especially if I’m going down on someone and can’t see their face, and the majority of people I have sex with do not have genitalia that visibly ejaculates, which would be an obvious hint (they are mostly other trans men).

I am naturally loud in bed and my orgasms are, I think, generally pretty obvious, but this seems to have the side effect of my sex partner being less vocal than me. Asking directly “Did you come?” seems inherently very cringey and like a thing that crappy cis men ask, and I don’t want people to think that I’m not paying attention to their pleasure. I tend to get quite preoccupied and anxious about this, particularly because I almost always get off and I feel bad at the thought that maybe they aren’t.

I’m sure there’s a “direct communication” solution to this but I don’t know what it is, particularly because most of the people I sleep with tend to be one-offs. Is there a non-embarrassing way to ask, and should I bring this up beforehand? If so, how?

—So Did You?

Dear Did You,

I checked through the Autism Now and Autistic Self Advocacy Network’s Relationships and Sexuality handbook, for and by people with autism, and didn’t find anything directly useful. I still want you to know about this resource, as it may be helpful generally or with other details.

Direct communication does seem to be the way forward. Think about what you’re comfortable talking about: If you’re OK with disclosing your autism to hook-ups, great! You might say, “One of the ways my autism affects interactions with other people is that I’m unable to read non-verbal communication well enough to tell if the other person has had an orgasm. I’m trying to come up with a way to navigate this that feels more comfortable than ‘Did you come?’ because that phrase feels awkward for me,” and let them respond from there. If you’d prefer to keep your neurodiversity to yourself, you might simply say “I struggle with non-verbal communication, and am working towards a way to verbally confirm whether someone has had an orgasm without using the one textbook phrase with all the patriarchal connotations attached.” The idea is to explain the communication issue and ask for collaboration in solving it.

I find that letting people know about my ADHD diagnosis helps them understand what’s happening on my end. Telling people about my difficulty turning their voice into intelligible information when there’s background noise helps people know that I’m paying attention but unable to receive a portion of the input. I try to do this before we’re in a loud place.

Spend some time with the scripts I gave you, putting them into your own words. If you want to practice in front of a mirror or with a friend, great! And it may be that as time goes on, “Did you come?” feels more natural coming out of your mouth. After all, there’s nothing inherently wrong with the question, despite all the associated baggage.

If you’re meeting hook-ups on dating apps, you also might consider putting your appreciation for loud and obvious orgasms in your bio: “Love loud orgasms” or similar.

— Stoya

