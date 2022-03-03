Help! My Sister Is Threatening to Cut Me Off Over Participating in a Lesbian Wedding.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

I’m having a serious problem with my older sister, “Ella,” who is my only family. Our parents died when we were young, and we ended up moving through a lot of homes over a very unstable childhood. Ella often looked after me like a mother, even though there are just two years between us. For a long time, I would have said she was my best friend, but that changed radically when she met her now husband, when she was 19. He is a regressive bigot who opposes all my core values, and I am sorry to say that Ella has pretty much taken on his views as her own over the last several years. We are now both in our late twenties and only see each other at holidays and when I invite just Ella on occasional shopping trips, as I can’t stand being around her husband, and he refers to me as a “bad influence” on his wife.

The issue that has arisen between us recently is that I am the maid of honor for my best friend, “Anne,” at her wedding this year. Anne is marrying another woman, who is also one of my close friends. I obviously have never spoken much about Anne with my sister and her husband, as I try to stick to subjects that they won’t be able to use as starting points for their bigoted rants. (I once mentioned a friend with a foreign-sounding name and got treated to an hour-long lecture on “scum” who are “overrunning the country,” for instance.) Another member of the wedding party recently posted some photos on social media of us at a dress fitting, where she mentioned the two future brides, and Ella saw. She also commented. Her comments were horrendous, all directed at me and saying how ashamed our parents would be if they knew I had grown up to be friends with “degenerates and perverts.” Ella told me, there in the comments, that our relationship as sisters would “have to end” if I didn’t pull out of this wedding. She was blocked by the friend who had posted the pics, but everyone including Anne saw the comments first.

Anne called to ask if I was OK. She caught me in tears, and was incredibly kind. She told me that if I wanted to pull out of the wedding party to preserve my relationship with my sister, she would be very sad but would understand and did not expect me to choose between her and my sister. I told her that I didn’t want to do that at all—I’m not ashamed of celebrating my best friend’s relationship and was honored she wanted me involved. Anne seemed really happy about this but reiterated that I just needed to tell her before a deposit deadline if I changed my mind. She understands difficult family relationships very well, as she is now estranged from her own and understands some of my pain with my sister and feeling I’ve lost her to bigotry.

My problem is that I’m not sure what to do. Part of me really wants to pull out the wedding to appease my sister and preserve the fragile relationship we have—she has texted me since to say she will miss me terribly if she “has to” cut me off over this, and that she is waiting for me to reach out to “fix things” with her. In spite of what I said to Anne, I am torn—there is a small desire in me to just agree to pull out and keep the relationship with Ella, even if I’d feel ashamed about it, especially now I know that Anne would be kind about it and I wouldn’t lose her friendship. Can you advise me on what to do? I know what the objectively right thing to do is, but I’m struggling with the temptation not to do it to preserve my relationship with my sister.

— My Sister or My Values

Dear My Sister or My Values,

Do you think Ella has ever said to herself, “I’m struggling with whether I should be an outspoken bigot about things that aren’t my business or preserve my relationship with my sister”? Do you think she cares if she alienates you with her comments? I seriously doubt it—in fact, she’s already threatened to end the relationship. Don’t compromise your values and your friendship with someone who’s actually a decent person to stay on the good side of someone who’s not, and who will inevitably cut you off over something else stupid in the future. Be in the wedding. Tell Ella you don’t care what she thinks. It’s unlikely that she’ll actually cut you off, and the realization that her backward views don’t control you and you aren’t afraid of her might give your relationship the reset that it needs. And if it doesn’t, and she does? You might take a lesson from your queer friend’s experience that while family ties are important, maintaining them at the expense of your own peace and wellbeing is not worth it.

Dear Prudence,

Since the lockdown started, I have become increasingly involved in several online communities, and for the first time in my life I feel like I’ve made friendships as close and important over the internet as the ones I’ve made with my IRL friends. It’s been wonderful! In about two months, I’m going to be meeting up with one of the people I’m closest with in person for the first time, and I’m incredibly excited about it.

Here’s the problem: I’ve also caught feelings for her, and I’ve caught them bad. Prudie, I feel like a walking cliché: She’s on my mind all the time, I am giddy and grin uncontrollably whenever I think of her, and I’m always looking for excuses to strike up another conversation with her. She is funny, kind, supportive, and just an all-around amazing person. We chat almost daily and have long phone calls into the night together, though I’ve never seen her face. Given all this, I have some hope that my feelings might be returned, though I can’t know for sure. I’ve been feeling this way for a while now, and I know I need to talk to her about it at some point (even if she doesn’t return my feelings or isn’t interested in a long-distance relationship, I still need closure!) But the question is: When? Now, so that if she doesn’t return my feelings we have time to clear up the awkwardness before we meet up? During the meet up, so that I can tell her face-to-face? Afterwards, so that I can be sure that our chemistry holds up IRL as well as online? Please help, I don’t know how much longer I can keep this crush under wraps!

— Lovelorn on the Internet

Dear Lovelorn,

I’ve watched enough “Love Is Blind” and “Married at First Sight” to know that some people just can’t get past a lack of physical attraction, so wait and see if your feelings are still there when you see her in person for the first time. If they are, and if you sense that she might return them, say something while you’re together. Do it toward the end of the visit so that if she doesn’t like you back in that way, the two of you don’t have to spend too much time feeling awkward.

Dear Prudence,

I have a wonderful, loving partner who is amazing the vast majority of the time. However, when I bring up any emotional or relationship issue (e.g. “I need you to stop when I ask you not to do something”), she gets upset, shuts down, and eventually has a meltdown. Couples therapy is not an option because we were a one-income household (mine) for about a year until recently, and she has put off getting individual therapy. I’ve reached the point where I want to “grin and bear it” whenever something bothers me because I can’t stand to weather her reaction. I feel like I should be patient because she’s a victim of abuse, but knowing I cannot bring up my needs without backlash is a strain on our relationship and causes a lot of resentment on my end. How can I resolve this without getting the same reaction I always do?

— Weathering the Storm

Dear Weathering the Storm,

Through her reactions when you bring up relationship issues and by putting off getting therapy, your partner is letting you know loud and clear that she doesn’t want to change—or doesn’t think she has to. The fact that she suffered abuse in her past doesn’t mean you have to let her walk all over you now. Is this how you want to live? If you decide the answer is “no,” tell her. Very clearly. Risk one more meltdown to let her know what you need from her in order to be happy in this relationship. If she chooses to react the same way, you have to make a decision about whether this relationship’s positive qualities outweigh its negative ones, or whether you want to move on.

Dear Prudence,

I know this is a petty problem, but one that I’ve been getting more upset about lately than I should be: getting unfriended. I have a Facebook account, and over the years I’ve had quite a few people unfriend me. I know this because occasionally I wonder how someone I went to college/high school with is doing, find their Facebook account, and see that they’ve deleted me. This in itself isn’t a big deal—it stings a bit, of course, but I know some people do purges from time to time, like to keep their social media followers current, etc.

The part about this that bugs me is that I seem to be the only one getting the ax. I went to a small high school, and yesterday I wondered how an old friend from school was doing and saw he’d deleted me. But we still had dozens of mutual contacts, many of which he hadn’t known nearly as well as me! I’ve had this happen over and over again. People will delete me, but leave everyone else they knew from the same context as me.

For my own part, I very rarely update my own FB profile and mostly use it to like other people’s posts and leave an occasional pleasant comment. I never post anything offensive, political, or unkind. I just don’t get it. I’m 30—too old to be upset about being unfriended by friends and acquaintances from years ago, but I am! Any tips on how to cope with this?

— Friendly but Unfriended

Dear Friendly,

My bet is that these people are unfriending you because you’re not an active user and sometimes it’s weird to know that someone is keeping up with your life and not sharing anything of their own, so they just hit “unfriend” without much thought—especially if, as you note, they are already purging or otherwise tidying their connections. (A lot of people use Facebook’s daily birthday notifications to help with this, which may explain the unevenness you’re seeing.) Who knows. I mean, it’s possible that a bunch of people from high school got together and decided they no longer wanted to interact with you on a platform that isn’t very popular for people your age anymore. But I really, really doubt it.

Remember that social media is supposed to be fun, and that if it’s making you feel bad or insecure, you can always take a step back and try to reset. Use the time to reconnect with people who you know in real life—you know, friends who you liked enough to actually keep in touch with after high school. Some meaningful in-person interactions should provide a great balance to these largely meaningless virtual ones.

Dear Prudence,

I’m 30 years old and come from a family of origin that has had some … issues to say the least. My parents divorced when I was a teenager and after rocky starts to both their single lives both found new spouses I felt I was lucky to have as stepparents. However, my stepmother’s behavior as of late is becoming a bit problematic, including gossip, drama, and triangulation, all fueled by drinking. As building healthy boundaries is something I’ve been working on, I called ALL my parents out on their toxic behavior recently (related to a specific issue—not just out of the blue). All the other parents accepted what I had to say and moved on, but since then my stepmom has totally stopped talking to me. She thinks I’m mad at her, which I wasn’t, but now as Christmas and my birthday have blown by without hearing from her, I am getting kinda mad. Should I allow a toxic person to just slip right on out of my life if she reacts this way to boundaries? Or should I go back in with a new boundary/feelings talk—knowing it may make things worse?

— Ghosted by Stepmom

Dear Ghosted,

She’s an important person in your life, so it makes sense that you would be hurt by not hearing from her. I guess you need to figure out what you want. Are you okay being in touch even with all her gossip, drama, triangulation, and drinking? Because that’s what you’ll be signing up for if you reach out to make the case that you deserve more contact. Can you live with it? I think by reaching out to reconnect after she’s shut down in response to your boundaries, you’d be saying “Actually, I accept you the way you are.” You can certainly try telling her that you want her to stop being toxic but also be in touch, but I don’t think you’ll have much luck.

Dear Prudence, I need help setting a boundary that makes me feel like a terrible person. My mother-in-law and I had a positive relationship for a long time, but the tides turned during the pandemic. She’s always been very into “alternative wellness” in a way I thought was harmless—but it got weird around COVID, and she refuses to mask or vaccinate. This behavior accompanied a political shift so strong that I urged my husband to help get her medical work up. When she started berating me for vaccinating our son, I rerouted all communication to my husband, and grieved. In December, she got what we thought was a mild case of omicron, but developed longer term symptoms after. She is on leave from her job, but cannot afford to retire this early, or pay for long-term care. She’s also sticking to her beliefs, which enrages me. My husband is advocating that she move in with us, a move I’m desperate to avoid. I’m scared I’d become the primary caregiver of this woman I feel a toxic brew of contempt and resentment for. I don’t want to be bullied about my parenting health choices. I don’t want her extremist beliefs around my son. A mean, petty, deeply cruel part of me thinks she deserves what she gets. My husband is angry at her too, but feels like there are no other options. We can’t even afford the couples therapy we both want for ourselves, so financing nursing care is off the table. Is there another way to solve this problem? I’d seriously consider moving in with my own parents before I’d live with her. — Panicked

Dear Prudence,

My wife’s sister passed away in December at the age of 58 due to an undiagnosed heart condition. It was very sudden and unexpected, and my wife’s family has been distraught. The issue is with my in-laws—they are understandably devastated and in shock, but they both grew up in a time where mental health was never discussed and are very much of the mindset that you have to push through grief on your own without any outside help. They have been very anti-therapy in the past, and I don’t think their opinions have changed recently.

This has been weighing very heavily on my wife, who is not only grieving the loss of her sister but is also working long hours as a political consultant and trying to be a present mother to our 11- and 13-year-old sons. My job is flexible enough that I have been able to take over the majority of childcare, but I worry that she is becoming overwhelmed with the stress of traveling to see her parents and managing her full-time job.

Her parents have admitted they are struggling but are not seeking help. Is there a resource for older people like them that isn’t therapy, but would give them the support they need so my wife can take a break from the constant pressure she’s facing now?

— Worried in Wichita

Dear Worried in Wichita,

I googled “grief groups for seniors” and “senior support groups” and got a lot of results for in-person and virtual options. If your in-laws are open to talking about their experience with others, so long as it’s not called “therapy,” you might try to see if there’s something in your area or online that would be a good fit for them.

It sounds like you’re being really supportive during this time and trying to help out in any way you can, and I’m sure that’s appreciated. But I do think you should make sure you’ve checked in with your wife before assuming that she is looking for a source of support to replace her physical presence. Even though she appears at risk of burn out, she may or may not want to pull back from visiting her parents. Ask her what she needs—it might be something you didn’t expect or think of. Finally, remember that It’s normal for things to be hard and draining and for people to struggle emotionally for a while after a tragedy like this, and if you can’t fix it for the family, that doesn’t mean you’ve failed.

