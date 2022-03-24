In this special edition of Dear Prudence Uncensored, Jenée Desmond-Harris, who will be out on parental leave into the summer, chats with R. Eric Thomas as he slips on Prudie’s shoes in her stead.

This week, Jenée and Eric discuss a Prudie letter: “Don’t Want to Be a Nag”

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Welcome to a very special edition of Prudie Uncensored. Readers, I want to introduce you to R. Eric Thomas. He’s a television writer, playwright, the national bestselling author of Here For It, or, How to Save Your Soul in America and a very smart and funny person … and we’re incredibly lucky that he’s agreed to fill in as Prudence for a few months while I’m out on parental leave. You’ll read my last columns on Thursday and Saturday and then he’ll take the reins. Hi Eric!

R. Eric Thomas: Hi! I’m delighted to be here and excited to be temporarily stepping into the Prudie-verse.

Jenée: What are you most looking forward to giving people advice on? Work stuff? Relationship stuff? Wedding drama? Battles with neighbors?

Eric: Well, I do feel the greatest barrier to happiness in my own life is that most if not all people are just doing whatever they want instead of what I think they should do. So the whole buffet is exciting. I love talking about relationships because I feel like I’ve learned so much in my marriage. And I’ve worked every job under the sun so work drama is my bread and butter.

What’s your favorite type of question, if I may?

Jenée: I think adult friendship questions. It’s such a rich area and so many people struggle,

and expectations have changed a lot over time. I don’t know, I just think about how to be a good friend and what to expect from friends a lot.

Eric: I feel this deeply. I wrote a whole play about the difficulty of making adult friendships.

It’s gotten so much more complicated.

Jenée: And while work and relationship issues are kind of expected and normal, I feel like there’s a lot of shame around struggling with friendships. So we should talk about it more.

Eric: Yes! My thing is: If we’re all sitting in our houses feeling awkward and lonely, we might as well be doing it together. With a board game no one wants to play or a bottle of wine.

Jenée: Absolutely! Well, the question I chose for us to discuss today isn’t friendship-related but I picked it because it touches on three very popular issues: household management, relationships, and mental health. What did you think the letter writer should do?

Eric: I think that your advice is spot on. This, to me, feels like a very daunting conversation but it’s one that every couple has to have. I think we assume that some couples just know who’s going to wash the dishes or make the maintenance request and that’s where so many couples get tripped up.

Jenée: Right, and often once one person starts doing a task, it just kind of becomes their thing, and it’s easy for the other person to let that continue to happen. I also thought the wanting-to-be-sensitive-to-mental-health-issues layer (which is a big theme in letters to Prudie) made it interesting, but kind of overcomplicated it.

Eric: The letter writer is so empathetic, which I thought was wonderful. And it seems like for this couple sensitivity and awareness around mental health is paramount. So that’s good.

But yes, some conversations are more basic. And this one, at least at the outset, can simply be “do you see the work of the house in the same way that I do?”

Jenée: Right, and I can’t speak for the partner here, but I don’t think having mental health issues means wanting to be kept in the dark about your partner’s concerns. Like, it’s not a reason to sugar coat things for someone or hide things from them.

Eric: Exactly. It seemed like the job stuff was exacerbating mental health issues, and that was very present for the couple. But that’s not a reason to not say anything. It’s interesting to me how often outside job stress starts to weigh on the inside of a relationship and that seems like it’s happening here, too.

Jenée: Yeah, his doctor said he couldn’t do a certain type of work. He didn’t say he couldn’t clear the table. (Or if he did, that needs to be made clear so they can work around it!)

Eric: How much of this do you think is a growing pain from just moving in together? They’ve been together for a decade, but this is new terrain, from what the letter-writer says. And in a new city, to boot.

Jenée: A decade BUT they’re mid-20s! They were children for a lot of the decade! That’s why I think what stuck out most to me was that this LW is very young and feeling anxious about making basic needs met is not a great way to start out an adult relationship.

Eric: They must have gotten together in high school or even earlier, when presumably someone else was clearing the table.

Jenée: Right! Someone was forcing them to clean rooms before they could go on dates.

Eric: You know, it might actually be helpful—in addition to a foundational conversation—to call up that person, the one who was forcing them to clean their rooms before. Find out more about the DNA of their housekeeping habits.

Jenée: Hmm, good idea!

Eric: We learn how to be in relationship and be in a house from those we live with, often our parents. So it’s possible they’re coming from two very different households.

Jenée: And his could be one in which one parent did it all, so this is totally normal to him.

Eric: Right! I also think we don’t know that we can rewrite the rules. If one parent growing up did all the work, we don’t have to carry that forward. Or we can, if that works for us.

Jenée: And it’s not being a “nag” to open up that conversation. I hope the LW gets that message loud and clear. And I’m excited for readers to get a lot more of your wisdom! It’s going to be fun, I promise.

Eric: I have no doubt! That’s another important takeaway: Expressing yourself isn’t nagging.

And I’m so excited to express ~ myself ~ in these columns (what a segue!)

Jenée: I might have to send in a letter or two while I’m out as my life gets more complicated.

Thanks for doing this today. Everyone say “hi” to Eric in the comments, and I’ll talk to you in a few months!