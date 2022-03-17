Help! I Think We Might Be the “Toxic Family” Everyone’s Always Complaining About.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

I’m starting to wonder if my family is toxic to my sister, “Beth.” She was always very different. Even as a child she was dark, moody, and not very outgoing. The rest of my family are total opposites. Beth rarely ever wanted to do the things we did and that got even worse when she got older. We tried to include her, but she just never enjoyed the things we did. We also tried to figure out what she might like to do and do those activities, but almost everything she likes to do is solitary. She went away to college and we pretty much ghosted her. We all reach out around major holidays that we spend together. Sometimes she comes, sometimes she doesn’t. I once asked her why she didn’t want to come to family events, and she said she just never felt like she fit in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve been reading a lot about people’s experiences with toxic family patterns, and I’m wondering if she thinks we’re toxic. I can’t say I know about every interaction she had with my parents, but I don’t think they ever said or did anything to directly make her think she wasn’t loved. We’re not a sarcastic or passive-aggressive family. I’m just at a loss and wondering if this is a personality quirk or if it’s something we did that we should try to make amends for. She’s so quiet and private, though, I don’t really know what her feelings are and I don’t want to make the situation worse. Is there something I should do?

Advertisement

— Hopefully Not Toxic

Dear Hopefully Not Toxic,

You should absolutely talk to her about this. Try: “Beth, I know I asked you before why you never come to family events, and you said you never felt like you fit in. I’ve been thinking about that as I read more about people’s experiences with toxic family patterns, and I just wonder if there’s anything Mom and Dad or I need to work on or make amends for. I hate the idea that you could be getting your feelings hurt around us, and I can’t speak for our parents, but if I’m part of it I want to do better. I’d really like for us to be closer if you’re open to it.”

Advertisement

If it turns out she has a problem with your parents but not you, maybe offer to spend more time one-on-one. It’s possible that she’s just a private person and doesn’t enjoy the family for reasons that aren’t anyone’s fault. But even if she isn’t able to articulate a specific problem or behavior that you can address, I have a feeling that hearing you care will mean a lot to her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Dear Prudence,

Yesterday, my closest friend told me that a friend of ours, “S,” had told her that she didn’t want to hang out with our friend group because she was “having a great day” and didn’t want me to criticize her and ruin it. I have always known S does not like me as much as our other friends, but I make an effort to be nice to her and have defended her in arguments before. I’ve recently been struggling with feeling like I’m overly judgmental and ruining everyone’s fun. I do not know if she knows this. I am so upset, especially since she’s said other nasty things about me that my friends have informed me of.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

My friend has asked me not to say anything, since S will accuse her of being bad at secret-keeping and make sure no one confides in her. However, I’m not sure I want to be friends with this person anymore, and I wouldn’t end the friendship without telling her why. For context, this person has a difficult home life (homophobic parents) and her relationships are not great, so I’m trying to be understanding and sympathetic of her situation. What should I do?

— Ruining Your Day

Dear Ruining Your Day,

You say “I’ve recently been struggling with feeling like I’m overly judgmental and ruining everyone’s fun,” and this seems like confirmation of that. Have you done anything to change your behavior and be less critical of your friends? It doesn’t sound like it. And it’s important to remember that standing up for someone one day doesn’t give you the right to criticize them the next. Your close friend shouldn’t have told you what S said, but since they did, I think you should take this as a wake-up call about how your behavior affects those around you and a reminder to keep judgmental thoughts to yourself, unless you’re asked. If you feel strongly that you want to end your friendship with S, you can do that by pulling back without a big announcement—this is especially the case because S doesn’t seem to want to be very close to you either.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Dear Prudence,

This may be the smallest, least consequential question you’ve ever received, but I honestly have no idea what to do. I live in a four-unit apartment building. Garbage pickup is Thursday. On Wednesday, gardeners hired by the landlords come and do various tasks and take the garbage bins out to the curb. We, the residents, have a rotating schedule to bring the garbage bins back in. Today was my day. But for some reason, the workers were here today and brought the bins back in. Do I just take this as a win, as in: “This was my task and the task is completed, so I’m done.” Or should I confess to my fellow tenants: “It was my week, but I didn’t actually do anything, so I’ll do it next week.”

Advertisement

— Thankful Lady

Dear Thankful,

Take it as a win. And thank the gardeners next time you see them.

Dear Prudence,

I’ll go ahead and admit that I’m writing in for a “please tell me I’m not crazy” check. I introduced my best friend Dana to one of my new friends, Taylor, a couple of years ago. Dana and Taylor became close quickly. Afterward, Taylor and I had a very nasty friend-breakup due to some very hurtful things she did and kept doing over time, that she refused to apologize for or even consider changing. We haven’t talked in years, and I honestly thought Taylor and Dana’s friendship had drifted during the pandemic and that this was all moot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, Dana has started talking about te social events she’s going to do now that the pandemic is over … and there’s two of everything, so that Taylor and I can’t cross paths. I do mean absolutely everything, including her literal wedding! She’s going to have the ceremony privately to avoid all of us having to be in the same room, and have two receptions. I have reassured Dana that no, I am not going to argue or fight with Taylor at the wedding if we’re both there. I know how to shut up and not ruin an event. Dana doesn’t care. She says it’s less stressful to just isolate us and spend copious time and resources keeping us apart so she doesn’t have to think about potential conflict. I get that she can have a private ceremony if she wants, but I can’t help feeling like one of us is causing her issues, her life would be smoother without that person, and she needs to pick who it is. Obviously, I’d like it to be me, but I guess she could pick Taylor and dump me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m not asking how I can change Dana’s mind. I’m asking whether Dana even really thinks of me as a good friend at this point, and whether her going enormously out of her way to keep Taylor around is a sign that I’m just not important to her. Am I a jealous jerk? Dana and I just avoid the topic of Taylor, but now it feels like Taylor is haunting me. I’ve been avoiding asking Dana about these questions, because I know that whoever explicitly asks a friend to choose sides is the one who loses. But has Dana picked a side, and it’s not me? Is it okay that Dana doesn’t seem to care that Taylor hurt me that badly?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—She Hurts Me, Do You Care?

Dear She Hurts Me,

I wish I knew more about what Taylor did to hurt you. Because if she did something objectively awful—for example, if she killed your cat—then you’d be within your rights to feel hurt that Dana is still friends with her. On the other hand, if she did something hurtful but forgivable–like if she flaked out on your bachelorette party or was always late or dated someone you had a crush on in middle school or something more in the gray area—I think it would be fair for Dana to try to maintain friendships with both of you.

I’m guessing Taylor’s offense was more in the latter category (or else you probably would have reported on the shockingly awful things she did) and will answer based on that assumption: No, Dana has not picked a side. She is going to extreme, ridiculous, expensive lengths to keep both of you in her life. It’s way above and beyond, but it’s not an insult to you. She obviously values her friendship with Taylor, and you don’t get to be the judge of whether that makes sense. So yes, you are being a little bit of a jealous jerk. I suggest you reframe how you’re thinking of this by recognizing that Dana is doing a LOT to maintain a friendship with you in a way that makes her comfortable. If she wanted to simply choose Taylor, she could have, and that’s not the choice she made. Awkward as this situation is, I think that’s a friendship worth celebrating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence Uncensored

“I mean maybe Taylor said ‘I’m going to fight LW on the spot if I have to see her.’”

Jenée Desmond-Harris and friends discuss a letter in this week’s Dear Prudence Uncensored—only for Slate Plus members.

Dear Prudence,

I’ve been in a long-term relationship with someone who has historically been polyamorous. She gave that up for me, and things have gone mostly well for about four years.

She has generally expressed that she would still prefer poly or another ethical nonmonogamy setup, and recently I have heard it more often. She even tries to encourage me to go hit on or sleep with others—which I do not want to do. I am somewhere close to demisexual, generally lean monogamous, and am not interested in seeing other people.

Advertisement

I don’t want to force her to be monogamous, but I also know that I do not want an open relationship and would struggle with it—especially if it were de facto one-sided. What is your advice on working through this? We still love each other very much, I just worry that disparate needs will cause our relationship to deteriorate, and I hope to get ahead of that.

Advertisement

— Difference of Degree and Kind

Dear Difference of Degree,

I think you two are incompatible—it’s just that your partner tried changing herself for a while to make it work, and that’s … no longer working. Indeed, it doesn’t seem like your girlfriend has actually given up being polyamorous for you—after all, she’s still pushing for it. Telling you to sleep with others does not say “I respect and am happy that we’re in a monogamous relationship.” You can either break up now, knowing that you still love each other and that it will be very hard, or you can wait until you get hurt or she gets incredibly frustrated and you end up in a huge conflict. It’s up to you, but I vote for ripping the band-aid off sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Give Prudie a Hand in “We’re Prudence”

Sometimes even Prudence needs a little help. Every Thursday in this column, we’ll post a question that has her stumped. This week’s tricky situation is below. Join the conversation about it on Twitter with Jenée @jdesmondharris on Thursday, and then look back for the final answer here on Friday.

Dear Prudence, I’m in my mid-thirties (female) and have a large group of friends from a mutual hobby. “Sarah” (a few years my junior) joined us about a year and a half ago and is a well-established member of the group now. I like her and appreciate having another smart, successful, and confident woman in the mix, but have closer friends. Lately, I have been struggling with Sarah’s attitude toward spending and love of luxury items. Sarah is an engineer and makes a lot of money, which is great! She was also married for a time to a very, very wealthy man. Sarah enjoys spending money on designer clothes and expensive jewelry, which is her business of course, but I find myself rolling my eyes when she speaks about her purchases. She went on a trip to NYC recently and spent a lot of money on designer shoes and a new necklace from a famous high-end jeweler. While she has not talked ad nauseum about the purchases by any means, she’s brought them up a handful of times, and points out the designer of her shoes when she wears them and is complimented on them and mentions how much she enjoyed going to the store and being surrounded by beautiful things. I have heard three times now the story about how when she went into the jeweler’s, she was told by the salesperson, after affirming that it was her first time buying from them, how much she would love the necklace she bought, only to retort that they had misunderstood; she’d been bought many of their pieces, this was only her first time buying for herself. This is her money, but I am a teacher who grew up in severe poverty and just has a different attitude toward spending. I don’t want those things, frankly, and struggle not to find such excessive spending frivolous and tasteless with everything going on in the world. While Sarah definitely has enough money to buy expensive things and still donate to people in war-torn countries, and may well have for all I know, to flaunt such spending right now seems off. Sometimes when she mentions her big shopping vacation, I find myself thinking about how many classroom supplies these things would buy, or about my students who, like me at that age, might not have enough food at home. I am especially put off by the story that is intended to inform the listener about how many pieces of very expensive jewelry Sarah owns. The anecdote probably would have settled better if I had heard it once, but it doesn’t improve with retelling. It all just seems so very superficial, and I enjoy parts of her personality much better and I wish I could focus more on them, and might be able to if she just wore her shoes without mentioning who made them. What can I do here? I don’t want to be snarky or mean, but I really hate all the shopping talk and find myself starting to wish Sarah wasn’t at so many group functions. — Holly Go-Anywhere Else

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

I have unexplained infertility and have been trying to get pregnant for years. In the fall, I began the IVF process after years of trying other methods with no success. It has been physically and emotionally grueling, and I am not doing so well right now. On top of that, the financial burden has been immense.

My best friend has had an annoying response to my situation. Every time I mention my difficulties with IVF, she reminds me that I’m very privileged to be able to access IVF treatment in the first place, and I should count my blessings instead of complaining.

I find this response really irritating. I’m barely getting through the day right now, and I want her support, not a lecture. However, she is actually correct. As awful as the process has been, and as much as I wish I never needed it in the first place, it’s so expensive that only immense privilege allows me to afford it at all.

Advertisement

Am I right to find this annoying, and if so how can I explain to her why it bothers me, even though she has a point? (For context, we are both financially comfortable white women, and she is childfree by choice.)

— Very Frustrated

Dear Very Frustrated,

I mean, sure, you are privileged to be able to afford treatment. But that doesn’t mean what you’re going through isn’t hard. Would your friend tell someone who lost a parent or child that they were privileged to have had them in the first place? Would she tell someone with cancer that they were privileged to have a doctor? Would she tell someone about to be evicted that they were privileged to have a tent to live in? Who knows, maybe she would—she sounds clueless. But my point is, doing this kind of thing (which, by the way I think is what people are talking about when they complain about “toxic positivity”) in response to any painful situation is the opposite of being a good friend. If you choose to focus on what you’re grateful for to help you get through this and keep everything in perspective, you absolutely should. But you don’t need a lecture to do that. And that’s what you should let her know.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The next time she brings this up, try: “You’re right, I am lucky to be able to afford treatment. I know that and I don’t need reminders about it. My privilege doesn’t mean the treatment will work, and it doesn’t mean this is easy. I’d love to be able to open up to you and get support rather than a lecture. Is that possible?” If she says no, or if she says yes and still does the same thing, pick different friends to talk to.

Classic Prudie

My second wife has always gotten along well with my kids from my first marriage. Since our marriage, she became a typical mom who cooks healthful meals, frets over safety, and plans fun activities. However, I overheard her whispered telephone conversation with her mother about how she never really loved my kids. She said her heart is not in it and she’s only cared about them because she loves me. She said she feels guilty admitting this but all the nice things she ever does for my kids is out of obligation, not love. I’m not sure how to discuss this issue with her as there’s nothing to fault with how she treats my kids.