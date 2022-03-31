Help! My Husband Says He Can’t Stop Sexting Other Women.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My husband (32, M) and I (31, F) have been together going on six years. I feel like we have a solid relationship, but we have some problem areas, as most people do. We’ve done relationship counseling over the years (individual and couples) to help work through the problem spots. My husband is, self-admittedly, not good at expressing or identifying his own feelings, due to a lot of factors growing up.

Advertisement

I have repeatedly found that he sexts other women over the years—we’re talking double-digit times this has been discovered. He says I can look at his phone whenever I want (it goes both ways), and I learned this through what he was up to. Normally, it’s women from SnapChat, FetLife, KIK, etc. Real people, but not connected to his real life. This has caused SO many issues for us. He would NOT want me doing the same thing, but he also seems genuinely distraught that he can’t figure out how to stop doing this. He doesn’t know what drives him, except that he thinks of it as interactive porn. His kinks are specific, but he doesn’t want to talk to me like he talks to them, because he doesn’t want to think of me that way. I also feel like sometimes he sexts instead of being present sexually in our marriage. It feels like a compulsion—he does it when he gets home from work, when he first wakes up, or even when we’ve been lying in bed TOGETHER.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, I found out he was sexting with someone he knew in real life (although they haven’t seen each other in years) and who knows his brother. I lost it, as that felt like crossing a line. He was remorseful, and I believe him. I see that he’s confused by his own actions, but I’m getting too angry to care lately.

I don’t know what to do. I know he’s not out there sleeping with other women physically, and opening our relationship is not an option (he wouldn’t want me with another guy or sexting another guy, and I’m not sure I could deal anyways). How do we figure out a way to navigate this without imploding our marriage? Am I being too closed-minded and this is normal in our day and age? Is there a middle ground I’m blind to?

Advertisement

— How Do I Live With This?

Dear How Do I,

I think the issue here is less about whether you need to be more open-minded and more about an uneven partnership, where one of you, for whatever reason, is proving himself to be impulsive and untrustworthy over and over again. You mention you’ve been in relationship counseling, but I found myself wondering if you’ve ever worked with a trained sex therapist. If not, I’d suggest you seek one out. First there’s the issue of your sex life as a couple. A sex therapist can help you explore the complicated feelings around your husband’s (lack of) presence in your sex life and perhaps help the two of you establish a new sexual vocabulary. A sex therapist will also be useful in addressing your husband’s confusion about his actions. If he’s telling the truth and doesn’t know why he keeps doing this, the safety and perspective of a sex therapist can help him figure out if he’s looking to get caught, if he actually has desires that can’t be repressed, if he’s purposefully trying to sabotage your relationship, or something else entirely. In the right context, sexting is normal and fine—ultimately, it’s just about communication and consent. But communication and consent are where the two of you are getting tripped up, so I’d suggest starting there and seeing what happens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend and I just made the very exciting decision to purchase our first home together. We are thrilled, with one caveat. His younger brother has been a real estate agent in the state we are purchasing in for less than a year. After talking at length about it, we decided to go with a realtor we found who has been selling houses for over 30 years, lives in the neighborhood we are looking at, and has glowing reviews. We were expecting the conversation with his brother to be difficult and tried to approach it with sensitivity, but I don’t think either of us anticipated the level of blowout we are dealing with. Not only is his brother furious, but so are my boyfriend’s parents. His brother is accusing us of “deceit and betrayal” and says he has “no room for two fake people in his life.” He thinks that we purposely misled him about our timeline for purchasing a home when in reality we made a decision three days prior to attempting to talk to him. I know that his feelings are hurt and he feels like we don’t believe in him, which I feel terrible about. We have tried to reiterate that we think he is a great agent, but since we are first-time home buyers, we think it’s best to go with someone with more experience, as well as avoid mixing family and business. Both my boyfriend and I would do anything to support our loved ones, but this is a huge financial commitment, and we agree that it’s too big of a deal to make our decision based on his feelings. Ultimately, the other agent is a better fit. I feel like he and his parents aren’t looking at the situation from our perspective at all. We are hurt by their reaction—his parents didn’t so much as say congratulations—and have no idea how to proceed with his brother who says he doesn’t want us in his life and refuses to sit down, hear us out, or even let us apologize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Not in Escrow

Dear Not in Escrow,

You are totally in the right. This is a huge financial decision, and you have every right to avail yourself of a professional who can guide you wisely. Your boyfriend’s brother has bruised feelings, but they are his responsibility, not yours. The brother and your boyfriend’s parents aren’t acting fairly or rationally—is this the only house for sale in the state? In this economy? Often with family, we get conscripted into unhealthy agreements for the sake of the unit. That seems like what’s going on here. It would have been nice for you and your boyfriend to toss the brother the sale, but you’re under no obligation to. And I think it was smart, as you say, to not get into a business relationship with a family member at all. As for next steps: Right now, keep buying your dang house. Later, invite the family over, and give them the opportunity to reset the relationship. Because they had such an outsized response, I don’t know how effective more conversation right now will be. But eventually, they’re going to want to see you, to spend time with you. This may always be a sore spot, but the best thing you can do is provide a welcoming home when they’ve worked through their unreasonable feelings about this.

Advertisement

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Dear Prudence,

I feel like my parents have faced nothing but disappointment in life. Both of them have had to work their tails off, and even in their 70s, won’t be able to retire any time soon. Meanwhile, both have siblings that are very, very well off (one from working a very successful job, one from marrying a man who was very successful), who have traveled the world, and live extremely comfortably. All of my cousins on both sides are also successful, and have children of their own, so my aunts/uncles have plenty of grandchildren. Meanwhile, neither my brother nor I are married/have children (I know my parents would love to have grandchildren), and likely won’t. My brother has been handful, even now, well into his adult life, and a constant source of stress for my parents. I am moderately successful—I have a career that I am proud of, and I know they are too, but I don’t make nearly enough money to be able to help them in a way that I would like. My parents gave up so much so that my brother and I could live comfortably, and have opportunities they couldn’t take, and I can’t do anything to make that up to them … and I’m just overwhelmed with guilt about it. I guess I’m not really sure what my question is, other than, what can I do about it?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Disappointing Daughter

Dear Disappointing Daughter,

There are few things as heavy as the weight of our parents’ dreams, particularly if they’ve gone unrealized. One of the gifts of being an adult with living parents, however, is the opportunity to talk to them about life in a way that is more frank. Ask them if they have regrets, and share your own guilt if you feel comfortable. Try not to dump or project on them, but have an open conversation about their perspective on life right now. You may find that they see things quite differently from the way you see them or that they place value on different things in their lives than you currently do. You may not be able to change their circumstances, but you can offer them an opportunity to be seen and heard in their fullness, and to see and hear you in return.

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

I am a young woman who will soon be moving in with her girlfriend. We are both recent college graduates and just starting our careers. She is currently in the workforce and is seriously considering taking another better-paying job. The only problem is, this new job is over an hour away by car, and she would need to move if she didn’t want a grueling daily commute. But, her best friend and their spouse live 20 minutes away from the new job. On top of that, her BFF works at the new job, referred my girlfriend, and was very enthusiastic about having my girlfriend temporarily move in since the area has a very high cost of living. My girlfriend briefly lived with her BFF during the height of the pandemic, which is chiefly why they are so close to this day; my girlfriend frequently refers to that time as the best time of her life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I get along very well with these friends of hers, too. They have invited the both of us to take trips with them and are very supportive of our relationship. I bounced the idea off my girlfriend of asking them if they would be willing to house me alongside her, just until I found a decent job and saved a bit of money (it would also be nice to make large payments on my loans). I simply asked if my girlfriend could have a discussion about it, nothing more. I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to ask, but my girlfriend could, because she is much, much closer to them. However, my girlfriend got miffed at the suggestion and told me we shouldn’t freeload off her friends for the sake of convenience. I insisted that it isn’t freeloading, we would help with the mortgage and groceries and whatever they wanted us to pay, but split between the four of us, it would be so much cheaper than the two of us paying for an apartment (this area does not have studios below $2.5k a month, for reference).

Advertisement

My girlfriend really struggles with asking for and accepting help because she is always scared of being a burden. I worry this may be factoring into her refusal to have a discussion about this.

Since we’re so young and have so few assets (I actually have a negative net worth), living with her friends for 6-to-12 months would be invaluable in how much I’ll be able to save/pay down my loans with a minimal cost of living. Plus, I really think they’d be open to it. But my girlfriend won’t even ask. Should I push for this or let it go?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Lesbian Looking for Lower Cost of Living

Dear Lesbian Looking,

Alas, I think you need to let it go. I love a money-saving solution as much as the next person, but it sounds like it’s going to cause added stress for your girlfriend. Even if her friends are into the idea, from your letter it seems that she’s unable to get over the feeling of being an imposition, and having two of you in the guest room will only make that worse. Since you two haven’t lived together prior, there’s also the added dynamic of your living in a space with people you haven’t lived with before and with your girlfriend in a new phase of your relationship. That could all go swimmingly, but it could just as easily be very complicated. If the latter were to happen, your girlfriend’s hesitancy from the start could become a resentment she carries.

Advertisement

Dear Prudence Uncensored

“If LW’s girlfriend is saying the ‘best time of her life’ was living there, presumably an hour away from you, that’s … interesting.”

R. Eric Thomas and friends discuss a letter in this week’s Dear Prudence Uncensored—only for Slate Plus members.

Dear Prudence,

I am due to be married in a few weeks to my fiancé whom I truly love, and in so many ways I look forward to being his husband. (We are gay men in our early thirties.) We have been together a little over two years, and we are extremely different in almost every way. We have dramatically different careers, families, academic histories, religious backgrounds, etc.

Despite all of that, we have never had a fight, and I would say we communicate very well. Between the two of us, we also have two therapists, a spiritual director, and a pre-marital counselor. I have often said that someone too much like myself and in a similar career would have made me think about work all the time, and I’d never have time to just be a human being. But now I’m questioning whether that’s all just a self-justification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have a friend “Joe” from my hometown, across the country from where I currently live, who is also in my career field (also a gay man about the same age). We’ve known each other a few years, but never dated or even talked romantically, partly because we met after I had moved away, around the time I started dating my current fiancé. I see this friend every day on social media, and we share many mutual friends. He and I are so alike in every way that I am unlike my fiancé. Lately I’ve been thinking about this friend very often, mostly wondering what could have been and sometimes even wondering if I could be making a mistake in getting married.

I don’t think I want to blow up my soon-to-be-marriage for the thought of a person with whom I don’t even know if there’s any mutual attraction, but I also don’t know how to stop being wracked with self-doubt. Please help!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Magnetic Attraction

Dear Magnetic Attraction,

You’ve got yourself a real Sliding Doors moment here. It is totally normal to wonder “what if?”, especially as you head toward this milestone. My suspicion is that a lot of the thinking about Joe is a result of typical wedding anxiety. And it certainly doesn’t hurt that he lives across the country and therefore can happily live in your head as a near-perfect fiction, rather than the flawed person he surely is. How much of your attraction is based on the real Joe and how much is based on the highlight reel on social media, your own mind, and the long history of romcoms?

So what do you do? Well, you have a very strong support system and you say you communicate with your partner well, so I think you take this to your team. This isn’t a pressing issue; Joe hasn’t showed up outside your house holding a bunch of signs like the guy in Love Actually. You don’t really have a choice to make here. What you have, instead, is doubt. And that’s fine. Doubt thrives in darkness and secrecy, but gets clarified in the light. Talk to your pre-marital counselor, your therapist, figure out what’s going on inside, and then talk about that with your fiancé. A whole world of possibilities opens itself up to us when we communicate clearly and honestly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

I’m 28 years old, and I am mad because my Dad didn’t get me what I wanted for my birthday. It’s slightly more complicated than that, I guess, but sometimes it doesn’t feel that way.

When I was a child, everyone thought my brothers and I were children of divorce because they never saw our dad at events or meetings or just out with us. In fact, my parents were still married, but my Dad was at work. He worked overtime, he stayed late, and he came in on his days off … because that’s what he believed a man did. It sucked that he didn’t spend that time with us, but we knew that our Dad was never going to change. So we accepted it.

Advertisement

Then a few years ago … he changed. He and Mom adopted my two cousins (5 and 8) after they were orphaned and now, in his fifties, my Dad is Mr. Family First. He never misses a play or a sporting event, he makes time for them, and he freely spends his money on them. I don’t resent the kids—I know they’d give it up to have their parents back—but I am mad at my Dad. Somehow, it was easier to take when I assumed that the workaholic was just who he was, and now I know he could have been someone else. Plus, my brothers and I are still on the back burner … just instead of it being his job (which we could, at least, resent) it is two grieving kids. Engagement party? Oops, promised to take the kids to a friend’s party that night. My wedding? Turned up, but had to leave early because they wanted to take the kids to a local attraction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I know I am old enough and ugly enough that I should be able to shrug this off—and not resent two orphaned family members like some Lemony Snicket villain—but I can’t. I feel angry that Dad apparently does want to be a present father, just not to us. I am mad that now Mom, the one parent who did show up for us, doesn’t anymore. And I hate myself for being so petty and needy when I am a grown woman who might be having kids of her own soon (and will I get annoyed my husband spends time with them?). I guess it just feels unfair, but also that I am the one being unfair for not being happy about it all. How do I put these feelings to bed and behave like a reasonable person and not a cartoon bad guy?

Advertisement

— Cats in the Cradle

Dear Cats in the Cradle,

First, I want you to allow yourself some grace. This is a hard shift complicated by old feelings and new pressures. You have every right to react in this way, and it sounds like you’re trying to acknowledge your feelings without harming others. So, kudos to you.

One of the things that’s difficult, regardless of unexpected new siblings, is navigating the ways that our parents change and shift their priorities as they get older. Sometimes this works in our favor, but at others it exposes deficits in the experience that we had. And it is very common to hear about people who weren’t the best parents becoming wonderful grandparents later in life, which is basically what’s happening here and can be very hard for the child/new parent in the middle to process.

Advertisement

Let’s think charitably about the father you grew up with for a second—perhaps he was a workaholic in response to the pressures of raising a family. Perhaps, even though it didn’t work out this way, he was staying at the office at all hours as a way of providing for you.

And perhaps he regrets it or has less anxiety about money now or a myriad of other reactions. And the cousins, then, provide an opportunity to fix it. This may be a lot of charitable thinking to extend, I know. But perhaps holding that in your mind will make it easier to have the conversation you need to have with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s not fair that he’s missing your major life events in favor of the kids, and you have a right to say it. But that’s ultimately just a time-management issue. You want to be a priority, and it is okay to have a conversation, between two adults, about what that means and how that can be reinforced. Starting off as simple as “I know you have a lot of responsibilities pulling at you right now and you’re trying to make life better for the kids, but there are some things that just aren’t the same for me if you’re not there.” Tell him how you felt when he left the wedding early (I’m sure not great!), and then see if you can work together toward a shared understanding of how you’d like him to show up in your life now, while you work toward forgiving him for not doing so then.

Classic Prudie

My grandma is in her early 80s and lives alone in a huge, dilapidated house that she grew up in.

The home is not safe. It has very steep stairs, rickety railings—she has fallen and broken bones a few times in the past few years—there is mold, and she cannot keep it clean. Yet she refuses to move elsewhere…