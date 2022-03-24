Help! My Friends Let Me Live Rent-Free, but I’m Disgusted by What They Do Around the House

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

I’m in a difficult situation. I lost my job as a result of my boyfriend showing up at my workplace and behaving crazily, then I lost my home when I finally broke up with him after realizing I’ve been dealing with years of emotional and financial abuse from him. My friends “Charlotte” and “Jane,” a married couple, have been lifesavers and invited me to stay in their spare room while I get back on my feet. I want to be clear that I am incredibly grateful to them. However, I am starting to lose my mind living with them, and need advice on how to cope until I’ve got new work and can get out of here.

Out and about, they never display physical affection and don’t act “couple-ish” in general. In their house, however … oh my god, it is nauseating. I’d never stayed with them long enough for them to start acting the way they must do normally when on their own before this, so I had no idea that they kiss and cuddle ALL THE TIME, call each other cutesy nicknames (“doll”, “sweetness” etc.), and have about a dozen stupid rituals. For example, Charlotte always cooks a huge breakfast for Jane on Saturday, and Jane prepares some over-the-top romantic meal for them on Sunday, complete with candles. They buy each other flowers so often that the place is like a greenhouse. They complement each other multiple times a day (think “You look gorgeous!” and “You look so hot in that!”). I have walked in on them literally waltzing around the kitchen on more than one occasion, although at least they stop that when I come in.

I’m not a big PDA person anyway, but I am especially not feeling romantic vibes at this time in my life. I went the last three years taking “compliments” from my ex-boyfriend such as “you look less fat in that” and had flowers bought for me exactly once, when he was apologizing for cheating. Watching Charlotte and Jane gushing about one another and waltzing around is both upsetting and aggravating. I once made a comment to the effect of, “Could this level of romance be moved to the bedroom, maybe?” and Jane responded by saying I was free to go to my room if it bothered me. When I mentioned to Charlotte (who I’m closer to than Jane) that it’s hard for me being around intense couple stuff at the moment, she was more understanding and dialed things back for a few days. Then Valentine’s Day came and, well, you can imagine. Everything reset and the place was full of roses for a week.

The last time I snapped and made what I’ll admit was an unproductive comment about feeling like I was living in a romcom, Jane basically called me homophobic for telling a gay couple to dial back their affection for my comfort. I defended myself that I would feel exactly the same if I was around a straight couple like this, but I ended up apologizing when Charlotte started crying—she has dealt with a lot of homophobia from family and was once assaulted for kissing a girlfriend in public, so I appreciate this is a sensitive topic for her. Nonetheless, I hate living like this. We’ve made up now and they’re back to their usual loved-up selves. I know I just need to move out ASAP, but can you advise on 1) how to deal with this without starting another fight until then, and 2) whether there is anything else I can possibly say to them about this?

— Not Feeling the Love

Dear Not Feeling the Love,

You know that room they’re letting you stay in for free? Go into it and close the door behind you. This is the part of Charlotte and Jane’s house where you get to control what you see and hear, and where you can reasonably ask people to stop behaviors that annoy you. When it comes to the rest of the home: Mind your own business! You have absolutely no right to raise this with them again, and if you hate living like this, you know what to do: Live somewhere else.

Dear Prudence,

I’m a 29-year-old woman who has been married to her male partner for two years. We’ve recently been talking about taking the plunge and starting to have kids, but there’s been a wrinkle: my career.

I’ve dedicated myself to a still largely male-dominated career for most of my adult life. I’ve gone through undergrad and a grad school known for being so difficult most drop out, with a prestigious fellowship in between. I’ve been incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to do an apprenticeship under a leader and luminary in my career, and have accepted an extension for another year. This apprenticeship usually provides a foundation for better employment and better pay on completion, and the mentorship and experience you get from working directly with your supervisor is unbeatable. The position is extremely competitive to get, and a mark of excellence for those who have it. I couldn’t be more excited and honored to be doing this (and glad to have one more year to look for a permanent employer for after this apprenticeship).

Unfortunately, this apprenticeship is not covered by the federal leave act or similar state laws. It would be up to my supervisor whether I could take leave if I got pregnant, and while still technically illegal, there’s not a lot I could do if I were fired for it. Moreover, because the apprenticeship is only a year, I’m terrified that all of the work to establish myself as an expert and hard worker in my field will be for naught when no employer wants to hire me only for me to take leave shortly after. Or, that they would hire me, but taking leave would ruin my opportunity to get work from more senior employees or to get clients of my own. I also don’t want to let down the supervisor who took me under their wing for this apprenticeship by leaving them with additional work if I had my baby ahead of schedule.

Due to some medical issues, this pregnancy has to be very planned, though I do daydream about having an “accident” to explain why I could be pregnant at such a critical time in my career. I know that we could wait, and hold off, but after grad school I was already so burned out and exhausted, and close to giving up on this field all together. I’ve regained my passion for my career, but I don’t want to give up more of my life for it, either. And Prudie, I want a child so badly. Am I out of luck? Will I just need to wait? Or is it better to take the risk and handle the challenges to my career as they come?

— Planning Ahead

Dear Planning Ahead,

Take the risk and handle the challenges as they come. Have the baby. You just extended your apprenticeship for another year, which I’m guessing means you’re at least six months into the first year. If you got pregnant this very second, you’d still have nine months to work, putting you well into the second year of the job before you gave birth and giving you plenty of time to work with your supervisor to figure out leave and/or a plan to cover your work. Given the medical intervention needed, I doubt you’ll get pregnant immediately, so maybe starting now actually means having a baby around the end of the two-year program. The worst-case scenario is that you conceive right away and your supervisor is mad and fires you. Even then, I’m confident that the qualities that got you this rare opportunity in the first place will still be there after you take time to bond with your baby, and your career will thrive elsewhere (hopefully, somewhere with better work-life balance).

Dear Prudence,

My brother is 40 years old and his wife died suddenly four years ago. He got through the depression but says he isn’t really interested in finding anyone else, which I guess is ok. For many years, his hobby has been photography, and he takes a lot of beautiful pictures, some of which have been exhibited. He recently started photographing a very lifelike mannequin he calls Jennifer, saying she’s cheaper than a model. I was at a friend’s place one evening and somehow we got onto concept of Love Dolls, i.e. realistic, anatomically correct life size dolls some men use as sex partners. One of the group pulled up a website that sells love dolls, and there was one that looked just like Jennifer! I was shocked but didn’t say anything because it’s embarrassing. My brother is a nice, good-looking guy with his own home and a good career, so he should have no trouble finding a partner. Why he’s doing this makes no sense. I have not confronted him about this nor told anyone else. Should I talk to him or other family members about this? It just isn’t right.

— Concerned About Brother’s Silicon Wife

Dear Concerned,

What would you confront him about? He’s not hurting you or anyone else. You’re not the judge of what’s “right” in his life, nor can you even really know what’s happening here. Try to find some gratitude for the fact that your brother is seemingly finding a way to cope during a tough time. And then find something else to care about.

Dear Prudence,

I have been in a relationship with my boyfriend for 10 years. We are in our mid-20s and recently moved in together in a city that is new to both of us. I am a graduate student; he works part time. The particular job he has isn’t working out for him due to some health issues/advice from his doctor that he should not work this type of job. He is both trying to work something out with his current workplace and is looking for a new job altogether. It is important to add that he has mental health issues for which he is currently being treated. I also have mental health issues which I am being treated for as well, mainly with therapy.

The problem I am having is that I need his help more around our place and want more effort in our relationship. I am the one that cleans our apartment, I do all of the cooking, I make sure it looks nice for us and for when guests come over, I make service requests to maintenance about things that need to be fixed, etc. I am so anxious even just typing this and thinking about it. I feel guilty about being resentful over this and demanding that he do more because of his mental health issues, which (I believe) are more severe than mine. What should I do?

— Don’t Want to Be a Nag

Don’t Want to Be a Nag,

One thing about this is that the division of labor you’ve described (one partner doing much more around the house than the other, often male, partner) sounds a lot like the division of labor in relationships of many people who are dealing with no mental health issues at all. Your empathy for your partner and stress over his employment situation might be combining to make this situation seem heavier and more complicated than what it really is: run of the mill domestic inequality. Take a deep breath and start from the assumption that that’s what’s going on here. Find a good time to talk and tell your partner how taking responsibility for so much is affecting you, and ask what he thinks about doing more.

You wrote in your letter that you don’t want to “demand” that he takes on additional tasks, and you don’t have to! You can simply open up a conversation about your experience and your needs, and see what he has to say—and how, if at all, he can change his behavior. Maybe his answer will be “I didn’t notice the mess” or “but you’re better at hosting” or “You’re the one who cares about maintenance requests so you should handle them.” Maybe it will be “My mental illness makes it impossible for me to do more.” Maybe he’ll say “I’ll try to do better” and then he won’t. We just don’t know! But none of this exchange requires you to be mean or cruel to him, and whatever happens will give you information about the person you’re living with and what your life will look like during this difficult period and down the road, as long as you two are together. You’re young, which means you have plenty of time to work together to adjust to each other’s needs. It also means you have way too many years ahead of you to be afraid to speak up about what it will take for you to be happy.

Dear Prudence,

After my husband died, I downsized into a one-bedroom garden cottage. I have always wanted a true green space but never had the opportunity with three children and several dogs. Then my sister got sick and had no place to go, so she moved in with me. We share the bedroom or alternate on the daybed I got to replace the couch. I love my sister and we get along fine, but the space is cramped. I usually visit my children at their homes instead of them coming here.

My daughter “Michelle” is 24 and works in a creative field in the big city. She has several roommates. Michelle dropped a bomb on me last week: She is currently pregnant from casual sex. She went home with a few different fellows and can’t get in contact with any of them. She wants to keep the baby. The problem is her roommates are not going to live with any infants, and her company doesn’t pay enough to cover the costs of raising a baby in the city by yourself. But, they were willing to have her work remotely. Michele’s solution is she moves in with me, and her aunt can watch the baby while she works. It will be “fine,” she says.

It will not be fine. My sister has a hard time doing anything more than sleeping after her treatments. Between two old ladies, chores are not so bad. Adding a baby in the mix would be. I told Michelle that wouldn’t fly. She needed to plan how she would be as a mother on her own while she still had the choice. She cried and called me the “bitch from hell.” I love my daughter, but I literally and figuratively can’t afford to take care of her and his baby. Not in space, time, or money. What do I do?

— No Room

Dear No Room,

You’re doing the right thing. Tell her what (if anything) you can do to help with a grandchild, and continue to reiterate that moving in with you is not an option. If she decides to have the baby, she won’t be the first low-income single mother in the world or in her city. It will be hard, but she’ll have to get more creative than she planned about finding support (maybe another single mom would make a good roommate?) and making ends meet. The good news is that you’ve already been clear. This situation would be so much harder and more complicated if she and your grandchild already lived with and depended on you, and you wanted your space and time back. Continue to be kind but firm.

Dear Prudence,

My office has a “birthday fairy” who makes sure everyone has a birthday card. I have a cordial relationship with my colleagues, but they tried to professionally sabotage me (our HR office and my supervisor all fully agree their behavior was egregious). I asked the birthday fairy not to circulate a card for me—I don’t want people who don’t like me to sign a card wishing me well—but she won’t stop. For the last two years, I’ve thrown my card away, unopened, so I have no idea who signs them and who doesn’t. I also don’t want to sign cards for the people who tried really hard to get me fired.

This year, the situation has only gotten weirder, as one of my colleagues’ kids was caught on video at their school hitting my child and a bullying scandal unfolded with my child as one of many victims. I really don’t want to sign this person’s birthday card. (I have never mentioned bullying to anyone at work.) As an added complication, the birthday fairy keeps a checklist of who does and doesn’t sign each card, and if I check the box but don’t sign the card, I’m indicating awareness of the card so then it looks like a snub and deceit. Finally, the birthday fairy is a sweet person whose feelings get easily hurt and who is very vocal about hurt feelings. I don’t want to talk about or defend my choice. But I. Don’t. Want. To. Sign. Their. Cards. Do I have to sign cards for these people (3 out of a whole department) or may I just skip it?

— When You Care Enough

Dear When You Care Enough,

Just sign your name. No note, no well-wishes. That will get the birthday fairy off your back and is an even stronger “I don’t like you” snub than not signing at all. And as soon as you put the pen down, open up your resume and start updating it so you can look for a new job.

