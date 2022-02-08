Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Our 9-year-old son loves basketball and is very good. While he may not be the next LeBron James, he often plays with seventh and eighth graders and holds his own. My son is also mixed race (white mom, Black dad) and we live in a semi-rural and very white area outside a small but more diverse city. He’s not the only non-white kid in the league but there aren’t many others. Over the last 2 years, we’ve noticed a disturbing trend that we think is related to these two facts. Our son seems to be singled out by competing players, parents, and maybe even referees in disturbing ways. He’s fouled constantly and quite aggressively and the referees rarely call it. Last week he was shoved—hard with two hands—while he was on the ground for a jump ball by a player who wasn’t even in on the play. This kid already had 7 fouls (yes 7!) but wasn’t ejected from the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

We also notice that the spectators seem to enthusiastically cheer against our son—not for the other team. This includes adults who have no stake in the game, like parents waiting for their kids’ game to start. Other parents have told us that they’ve also heard “intense” comments in the hallways. This was so bad at one particular location that we asked the head of the league that our children no longer play games there and he obliged. But the entire thing is still troubling. Our son is a great sport about all of this and just focuses on playing and being a good teammate, but we’re worried about the effect this could have on a sweet child. We don’t have many options for leagues and he loves playing with his friends so quitting would be hard. If we stay, how can we ensure this is a safe environment for him? I (mom) am not afraid of confrontation and speaking up and my husband is supportive of this, but I’m afraid people will just think we’re being too sensitive or imagining things.

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Tired of the Fouling

Dear Tired,

I relate to your situation, because I’m a former youth basketball coach and I have an 8-year-old multi-racial daughter who happens to be a really great basketball player. I also placed her in a not-so-diverse league a couple of years ago, and I noticed the looks I received from parents when she was dominating other teams. It’s not a fun experience.

Advertisement

What you’re describing with the behavior of fans, players, and referees is sadly nothing new—especially when a Black player dominates in a predominantly white area. Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do about the fans except to tune them out and realize that it’s all coming from a place of jealousy—these parents wish their kids had a fraction of the talent that your son has.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You mentioned that you’re afraid that people will think you’re being too sensitive if you bring up your concerns, but who gives a damn about what others think? Your job is to be an advocate for your son, because he’s not at the age where he can truly advocate for himself. And speaking of advocates, you truly need to get your son’s coach on board here. As the leader of these boys, he needs to call out bad behavior from the referees and the opposing players at every opportunity—especially for your son’s safety. His coach should also teach his teammates to protect your son. Not physically—but it is OK in my opinion for kids to tell kids out on the court that hard fouls are not OK and need to stop. That’s what good teammates do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If for whatever reason, this continues to the point where your son feels unsafe, then you should find another league. Yes, I know you said that finding other leagues isn’t easy and he enjoys playing with his friends, but you also mentioned that you live near a city. I guarantee there are many city leagues with more diversity that would welcome your son with open arms—even if it’s inconvenient at times to get him there. If your son is as good as you say he is, he’ll appreciate finding a team with higher levels of play anyway.

No matter what you choose, I hope your son finds a way to play basketball in a league that will keep him safe, especially since he loves it so much. Who knows? Maybe I’ll be buying a ticket to watch him play one of these days.

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

My brother “John” and his wife have three children. John has always struggled to settle on one career (he tends to job-hop a bit) and with the pandemic, he’s struggled even more. He had been waiting tables but the restaurant he worked at closed. John’s wife’s parents happen to be extremely wealthy. At numerous times over the years, John’s in-laws have bankrolled John’s children’s summer camp fees, private school tuition, and fancy vacations. My own children (I have two, ages 7 and 9) are at an age where they’re starting to notice the differences in the way they live vs. how their cousins live. My kids attend public school, mostly get hand-me-downs, and have at times needed to rely on scholarships to attend summer camp. I do feel some resentment about this but through therapy, I’ve learned to mostly make peace with the situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s the issue: my children have noticed that their cousins have way more money, but that John has long periods of unemployment where he “stays at home and doesn’t do anything” (my oldest’s language). They have both announced they want to be like John when they grow up. I’m terrified they will tell him to his face that he stays at home and doesn’t do anything, or they’ll say something like this to one of their cousins. I’m also feeling guilty that my resentment has probably bubbled over and my kids have picked up on it—which is why they love needling me about this. What should I do?

—I Probably Created This Problem

Advertisement

Dear Probably,

Is this dude truly living the “good life”? I know I would feel really icky as an able-bodied grown man who sat on my couch all day while my wife’s parents paid for everything. I’m sure there are some people who would be cool with that lifestyle, but I’m not built that way.

I think what’s most important here is to teach your kids gratitude for what they have, and that other people’s decisions, finances, and the ways in which they choose to live their lives are their private business. If they want to ask your brother a basic question about what he does for a living, I suppose that’s fine, but your kids need to know it shouldn’t come with judgmental commentary like, “Do you really spend all day at home doing nothing?” And for your part—take a break from the commentary yourself. Kids learn by example.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even though it seems like a strange arrangement, he’s not hurting anybody (with the possible exception of his kids who may believe that everything will be handed to them easily, but that’s not your problem), so I would inform your children to let their uncle do his thing on his own terms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

· If you missed Monday’s column, read it here.

· Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

Can you help my husband and me settle a conflict over reading logs? My 10-year-old has a new English teacher this year who assigns nightly reading logs. My daughter hates reading logs. She does read for fun, but gets annoyed by the administrative aspect of tracking her page numbers, getting my husband or me to sign it, then bringing the paper back to school.

Advertisement

My husband read an article online about how reading logs actually harm students’ love of reading, and are a “lazy” way for teachers to hold students accountable. He suggests our daughter fake the signatures as a way of protesting the assignment.

I think our daughter should NOT be dishonest about the assignment. I think she should do it unless she finds it exceedingly painful, in which case she should have a conversation with the teacher about how she won’t be doing the assignment but she’ll still be reading. My husband thinks the teacher is already at the end of her rope with COVID protocols, etc. and doesn’t want to deal with a “whiny kid” (my husband’s words).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who’s right here? Or are both of us completely off-base? I don’t want to raise a dishonest kid…but I also don’t want to raise a complaining kid. Please help.

—Wanting to Log Off

Dear Wanting,

I’m leaning more toward your side here. I’m not a fan of reading logs, either—but I wouldn’t tell my kids to fake signatures as a form of protest. Can you the slippery slope you could create here? Teaching our kids to be deceitful to get out of things they don’t want to do could end up destroying friendships, getting them fired from future jobs, and so much more. It’s not a good look.

Advertisement

To your husband’s credit, yes, teachers are completely burnt out, but I disagree that her teacher would view her concerns as being a “whiny kid.” This situation can be used as a way to come to some sort of a compromise on how to be a good reader while not feeling the pressure to document every page she reads. I could be wrong here, but I think a lot of teachers would find it endearing that a child wants to explore a better way to do things—as long as she’s respectful about it. Practice talking through what she might say with her teacher, and what her data points are (she could even collect some of those studies). Make sure she’s armed with information about how she’ll keep her reading up in spite of her lack of reading logs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to preserving her love of reading, you’ll be teaching your kiddo the importance of standing up for something that is important to her instead of running from it by lying. It’s not an easy skill to master, but it’s good that she can start the process at 10-years-old.

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

I live in a hockey town and sometimes it feels like I’m the only person who isn’t gaga for the sport. When my son was younger, I didn’t have to worry so much about his involvement in the sport, but now that he’s 8, he says he wants to start playing hockey. My husband, who is a huge hockey fan, is enthusiastic about the idea of our son playing hockey. On the other hand, I’m very worried. I would rather my son choose a less dangerous sport. My brother played hockey growing up and had numerous injuries from it over the years. He broke bones on a couple of occasions. He’s had a few concussions that have affected his cognitive abilities and led to changes in his personality. I don’t want any of that to happen to my son.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have suggested that my son choose a less dangerous sport instead, such as swimming or golf. I explained what happened to my brother, but I don’t think my son is old enough to truly understand how painful and debilitating hockey injuries can be. My husband thinks I should let him try it out and thinks sports injuries are “just part of growing up.”

How do I convince my family to keep my son away from hockey?

—Anti-Hockey Mom

Dear Anti-Hockey Mom,

In the interest of full disclosure, ice hockey is one of my least favorite sports (mostly due to the fact that it’s played in the cold, and the lack of diversity of its players). However, I’m not going to let my personal biases against the game get in the way of my advice, because I think your son should play.

Advertisement

As a former youth basketball coach who worked with kids your son’s age, there is no more important lesson than how to teach children to play the game safely. Basketball is a contact sport, but I’m not foolish enough to equate the level of contact in basketball to sports like football and hockey, but the same rule applies. If you find an ice hockey organization that is focused more on teaching fundamentals of safety and playing the right way than winning, then I don’t see the problem with letting him try it out as your husband suggests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That said, I don’t want to brush off your concerns—especially as they relate to your brother’s hockey injuries. Sadly, injuries are a part of any sport (even swimming and golf), but most major contact sports have more safety measures in place than they did when your brother played to ensure children are more protected. In finding a league for your son, you should seek out parents of hockey-playing kids (which shouldn’t be hard to do since you live in “hockey town”) and ask for their advice and guidance on the best organization that values player safety. Good luck.

—Doyin

More Advice From Slate

I’m a 35-year-old single woman and last year I began to have a panicked feeling that my time was running out to meet someone and have kids. I have been seeing a counselor since last September about it, and she has helped me sort through my feelings and look at my options. I now know I want to have a child on my own, but I know my family will disapprove. What should I do?