Help! My Therapist Is a Climate Change Denier.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Q. Therapist is a climate denier: I (30, cis, bi woman) started seeing a therapist in summer 2020. She’s been very helpful in dealing with my bigoted conservative Christian future in-laws, who became extremely radicalized throughout the pandemic. But I’m seriously contemplating if I should stop seeing her.

During our last session, I brought up something I thought would be worth discussing: that sometimes, the state of the world (climate change, rising political turmoil) gets me down. And that being a journalist/editor exacerbates this because knowing everything going on is literally my job. I also explained this is a widespread problem in my field and I’ve taken steps to combat it, such as unplugging outside of work hours. I was shocked that she then launched into a long rant about how climate change isn’t real. She thinks it’s absurd that anyone would consider climate change when deciding where to buy a house or whether or not to have children, which are decisions I will soon have to make. Her only other response was a harsh directive that “I can’t obsess about these things 24/7,” to which I replied that I don’t, that this was literally the first time I ever brought this up, that occasionally worrying about the world seems pretty normal, and that I just wanted space to talk about it. This followed another recent session where I brought up feelings about my family trauma (why I originally sought out therapy), and she was also very dismissive then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was in early December. I had to cancel our next appointment because of COVID, and we haven’t had contact since. I’m not sure what to do, because I searched for a therapist for years. It’s so hard to find affordable, accessible care. But on the other hand, I increasingly feel like she’s being dismissive of me and that I can’t trust her. I’m not even sure If I still need therapy. The in-law situation has improved, but I’m worried about losing that lifeline if I ever were to need it again. I think I need to at least schedule one more session to discuss what happened, but should I break up with my therapist?

Advertisement

A: It really is hard to find a therapist who’s a good fit. But however long you spent looking for this one, she’s still not right for you! You kind of buried the part about her being dismissive of the main issue that brought you to therapy. While her views on climate change and her comfort lecturing you about them definitely call her judgment and professionalism into question, her blowing off your family trauma means she’s unlikely to be able to provide the support you need. You say she’s been helpful on some topics, so you can consider continuing to see her for now (and focus on conversations that feel valuable to you) so you don’t have a huge gap without therapy. But in the meantime, start the search for someone new. Once you’re booked with that person, use your last session to explain why the relationship no longer felt like a good fit, if you’re up for it. Email is also an option if that’s too awkward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to Get Advice From Prudie:

• Send questions for publication here. (Questions may be edited.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Join the live chat Mondays at noon. Submit your questions and comments here before or during the discussion.

Q. Do not disturb: One of my colleagues is in the middle of a lengthy maternity leave. Since being on leave, she has texted multiple times, always after hours, to “see how things are going” at work and to ask about specific ongoing work issues. The texts have come both to just me and on a group text with our other colleagues (the latter resulted in a cascade of group messages to my phone about work issues at 9 p.m. last night, all because she was curious).

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m sure in the evenings she’s tired of dealing with the baby all day, but I’ve been working all day at that point and I don’t feel like dealing with her inquiries about work off-hours. I don’t consider her a friend; she’s a colleague and we don’t hang out outside of work, but even if I did, I wouldn’t want to be texting about work with her in the evenings. Is there any way to get her to stop doing this? I ignored last night’s barrage of 9 p.m. texts, but I’d much prefer not to have received them at all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: Reply from your work email account, during office hours. As a matter of fact, if you can help it, don’t read the texts until the next workday. You can include a note like “Let’s continue the conversation here instead of over text. I’m not able to keep up with messages that come to my personal phone number after hours and I want to make sure we keep you updated.”

Advertisement

Q. Not another white wedding: I’m a person of color who grew up in a racially and ethnically diverse community and currently work on racial justice initiatives. The baseline for the community I live, love, and work in is people who believe in the importance of racial and ethnic diversity AND also take meaningful action to support it.

Advertisement

The few times a year I am in liberal, all-white (except for me!) spaces not only make me uncomfortable but also feel like an affront to the work I’ve devoted my life to. I lost friendships when I realized I was the only person of color in a white friend’s life (in very diverse cities too), and I couldn’t figure out how to talk to them about my racial discomfort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My partner is white and his family is really white. They live across the country and keep inviting me to all-white (except for me) “vacations.” It makes me really uncomfortable! I hate shelling out vacation time and money to go to a family wedding where the “diversity” is me (yes I have been gestured to while my partner’s mom talks about the importance of diversity). But more than that, I’m tired of letting white people have this much impact over me. I’m tired of letting myself down by not speaking up. I want to have a better way to approach my anger. I want to be able to directly explain to the people making me uncomfortable why these spaces and these people make me feel uncomfortable.

Advertisement

A: I guess I’m a little surprised that “Do I want to have to choose between being the only non-white person at family events or skipping the events” isn’t something you wrestled with before deciding whether this was a good partner for you. If you think you may be on the path toward marriage, it’s definitely something you should think about before making your commitment more official. After all, this is the family he has and there’s not a lot he can do to change it at this point. And it just makes a lot more sense to select a partner whose life lines up with your values and feels like a fit for you than it does to select one who comes with stuff that makes you deeply uncomfortable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But for now: I think you should skip these events. It’s not worth it to go on an entire trip only to be mad and miserable and let everyone at the wedding reception know that you don’t like the makeup of the guest list. Chances are their response will only annoy you (“Oh actually Dan is one-quarter Latino!” or “We have geographic diversity!”). You can communicate to your partner why you’re not there, and if he decides to share that with his family, maybe it will lead to some self-reflection. Maybe. But you’re better off turning to your colleagues and people in your own communities at home to vent. They’ll understand where you’re coming from and might even have some suggestions for how to organize your life in a way that means you don’t have to waste energy feeling mad about being the diversity in any given room.

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Q. Spurned by siblings: My partner “Gabriel” (27M) and I (28F) met in the middle of the pandemic, and have dated for a year and a half. I didn’t meet his family until we were all fully vaccinated, so fairly far into our relationship. My partner is close to his family and loves them dearly; he and I, his siblings, and parents get together once a month for holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and BBQs.

Advertisement

His parents are generally friendly and polite. On the other hand, my partner’s brother “Jason” (31M) and sister “Hillary” (33F) behave oddly towards me. Since I first met them, they will not greet me or acknowledge me when I come into a room, and when I say hello to them or attempt to engage them in small talk or any conversation, they won’t meet my eye or speak to me. It’s like I’m invisible. Both are successful in careers that require significant social interaction, both have partners who are warm and friendly. I see both his siblings can and do engage in conversation with anyone *but me.*

Advertisement

Advertisement

At first I thought it was a COVID thing, and was patient, but it’s been nine months! Even when I helped Jason get a new wedding venue, I didn’t hear anything from him. Gabriel has spoken to his siblings about their behavior, but to no avail. Both say they are “tired” and “distracted,” but claim to have no issue with me or our relationship. I am unsure if their behavior is because I’m a mostly white passing biracial individual (which they know), or if they’re just rude.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gabriel’s parents think their behavior is not a big deal and that I’m “too sensitive.”

At this point, I dread going to Gabriel’s family events; celebrating holidays and birthdays with people who ignore me is very awkward and uncomfortable. I just want a cordial relationship with everyone. After family events, I usually feel sad and inadequate. I am currently having a tough time emotionally after having a miscarriage. I don’t know if I can’t emotionally handle events given how much this hurts and how sad this behavior makes me feel.

Advertisement

Would it be terrible if I stopped attending these events, at least for the time being? If I skip these events, do I need to tell everyone why, or can I just bow out and say I’m “not feeling well”?

A: Skip them. Tell Gabriel why, and the two of you can discuss whether it makes the most sense to tell everyone else the truth or make an excuse.

Q. Re: Therapist is a climate denier: You can break up with a therapist for any reason or no reason. Your only obligations are to: show up; pay; let the therapist know if you can’t make a session or want to quit. In other words, don’t ghost them, but if you let them know too late, you may have to pay for a missed session or two depending on their ground rules for therapy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your therapist broke several cardinal rules, but most important, belittling your views and expressing their own. I would terminate and let them know why. Whether you do this before your next session would have been, and whether your therapist requires a termination process is immaterial. If you don’t want to see them again, don’t. I once specifically scheduled two sessions with a therapist I was terminating from IN ORDER to blast off at her. She had royally screwed up, and I wanted to let her know. It was ultimately quite satisfying, if kind of expensive.

A: Great point, and thanks for emphasizing that there’s no obligation to go back at all if the letter writer doesn’t think they’ll get anything out of it, or thinks it will be harmful.

Advertisement

Q. Re: Therapist is a climate denier: From someone training to become a therapist… her rant was completely inappropriate. Therapists are not supposed to use their position of power with vulnerable people to assert their views. This may even violate the code of ethics. Their job is to help clients understand themselves. Making judgments like calling things and people “ridiculous” for their thoughts and feelings strongly demonstrates a lack of compassion and nuance. Continuing to see a therapist you don’t trust can actually harm you in the long run. There are studies on this - look into the “therapeutic alliance” - it’s very important to have a strong foundation of trust with your therapist. I would not see this person again, and try out someone else next time you need help. I’m sorry for the response you received when you shared some of your fears. You deserve better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: Great advice. The letter writer definitely deserves better.

Q. Re: Do not disturb: The colleague on maternity leave may be violating the terms of the leave if she’s dealing with and asking about work issues. You might let her know that, and see if they decrease or stop.

Advertisement

A: Hmm, I’d probably hesitate to insert myself into my colleague’s business too much. But the letter writer could check with HR to see if they themselves were in violation of any rules by providing updates to someone on maternity leave.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: We’re going to end here, but thanks for all the questions and feedback. Come back next week—we’ll be doing the chat on Tuesday because of the holiday.

Advertisement

If you missed Part 1 of this week’s chat—My Boyfriend’s Friends Edit Me Out of Their Group Photos—click here to read it.

Discuss this column on our Facebook page!

From Care and Feeding

I’m a woman in my late 20s, and my husband, who’s in his early 30s, is scheduled to get a vasectomy within the next month or so. Excited about this decision, I asked if we could do a “We’re not expecting” photo shoot after his procedure. Like the compassionate sweetheart he is, he said he liked the idea, but wanted to be sensitive to people who physically can’t have children (we have at least one such couple in the family). I obviously don’t want to push my husband to participate in a photo shoot he doesn’t want to, and it’s not really about that—it’s about feeling free to celebrate a milestone in our life. Am I being insensitive and selfish?