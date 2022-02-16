My Husband Has Called a Very Weird Sex Strike Over My New Tattoo

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I love having sex with my husband. He’s really great in bed, and we’ve just really enjoyed this aspect of our relationship for the last seven years. Here’s the thing: I recently got a tattoo at a regulated parlor with a really great reputation. Still, he has reservations about the whole thing and is not willing to have sex with me (even with a condom!) until I get tested due to the fact we had a zero percent chance of exposure to HCV/HIV before the tattoo, which has now “increased” post tattoo. I know the risks and transmission routes of both of these viruses, and know that the chances of us being exposed to anything from the parlor is negligible. I find myself confused, and mostly just frustrated and horny. I have been seeking HIV/HCV testing, but they are quite expensive and, in this case, I feel like this would contribute to wasting medical resources and time. Is there anything I can say to make him comfortable with this so that I can get laid again?

—Inked and Confused

Dear Inked and Confused,

This is confusing, and I wonder if your husband isn’t using your tattoo as an excuse to avoid sexual contact for some as yet unspecified reason. You rightly point out that the risk here has gone from zero to … slightly more than zero. On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there are no known cases in the U.S. of someone contracting HIV through tattooing, while maintaining that because needles and blood are involved in the tattooing process, it is still possible. Similarly, it is possible that I will launch a recording career and hit No. 1 with a cover of Prince’s “Batdance.” It could happen. By virtue of it not being entirely impossible, it is possible.

Hep C is a slightly different story. One frequently cited study found a correlation between HCV infection and having tattoos (even when risk factors like intravenous drug use or a pre-1992 blood transfusion were controlled for). Another study, published in 2019, stated that “no outbreaks of HCV infection have been observed that originate from professional tattoo parlors,” though there have been case reports of HCV infection resulting from prison tattooing, a process that is decidedly less hygienic than a professional setting.

All told, there is little reason to worry, which makes me wonder why your husband is worrying. Maybe he’s particularly sensitive about infections. Maybe there’s some kind of ulterior motive. I would try presenting him the evidence I’ve linked to and see what he says. At the very least, getting him to admit his lack of rationale might be a relief. If nothing else, there may be free HIV and even HCV testing near you—a lot (if not all) of major cities in the U.S. have it. While getting tested may strike you as a waste of time, sometimes affording our partners peace of mind requires effort. Think of it as an act of love. (It’s also good to get tested!)

Dear How to Do It,

I am a man in my late-40s who got divorced late last year. I am now in a relationship with a woman about 10 years my junior, which is going excellently. Except for one problem: During sex, I am coming a lot more quickly than I used to, and while she is being great about this, I know it is leaving her less satisfied. And I think the reason for this is that her vagina is a perfect “fit.” I can’t really find a good angle that would keep me going for a while—everything I have tried stimulates me almost instantly.

A complicating factor is that she has very powerful and frequent orgasms during vaginal sex, and much prefers just straight-up penetration to oral or other clitoral stimulation. Is there anything I can do to just be able to last a little longer?

—Long Game

Dear Long Game,

When the perfect fit creates a less-than-ideal situation: That’s-a irony! I wonder if your excellent emotional connection, too, is contributing to somewhat disappointing sex. Your predicament is acute, since often the solution to endurance issues during intercourse is more foreplay, and that sounds like it would not be to your partner’s taste.

Options for you include numbing sprays, potential low-dose SSRI administration (pending a doctor’s prescription), and techniques to employ during sex, like the stop-start technique. (As detailed in a previous column, you stop as you approach orgasm, resume, stop again, repeat.) Try one or all of those—good luck overcoming overcompatibility.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a recently divorced heterosexual male in my mid-50s. I have long orgasms that span several minutes, with echoes that happen sometimes 10 minutes after the main event.

They go like this: Something originates at the base of the spine and grows along my back to my neck, causing me to clench my teeth and fists. It can be very intense.

Good for me, right? What’s the problem? The problem is, this is apparently upsetting to my new girlfriend. My wife was used to it, when we did make love, which wasn’t often; but today my new partner thinks I’m faking it, and she gets annoyed. She says things like: “It’s OK you know, you don’t have to do all that for me.”

In some cases, I’m actually able to suppress the “echoes” by not letting them happen, switching tasks, getting up, etc.—but that kind of ruins the experience for me. Outside of porn, I have never seen another man orgasm. In porn, it seems performers do their thing and simply walk off. It may be that they’re just doing a job, or it may be that my long orgasms are rare. (They have been “improving” as I have grown older; I don’t remember having them 30 years ago.)

What should I say to my girlfriend to convince her I’m not putting on a show, that these are real?

—Not a Faker

Dear Not a Faker,

I’ve heard about the kind of prolonged orgasms you’re experiencing anecdotally (there are a few Reddit threads detailing men’s account of marathon orgasms) and some clinical reports of multiple orgasms in men might describe something like what you’re experiencing.

However, by any standard your experience is rare, and it would be helpful if your partner acknowledged that instead of assuming that you’re inventing things. If you have not conveyed the full contents of your letter to her, do so—let her know that this is something you’ve experienced over time and, as pleasurable as it might sound, not being accepted for it is a downside. I wonder if her disbelief is willful—that is, if somehow your sexual response makes her so uncomfortable that she doesn’t want to believe it’s real. With the evidence presented, I can’t feel too bad for her. It’s something that she is going to have to get used to if she wants to remain your partner. The learning curve doesn’t seem too steep, and there are far worse things than a sex partner who enjoys himself a lot and for a while.

Dear How to Do It,

I have a 16-year-old son who came out to me last year. This year, he went back to school in person, and in the last few months has made a very close male friend. They have spent time alone in his bedroom, and I suspect they are more than friends and exploring in there. So far, my son denies it. Months ago, he agreed he should go on PrEP before he was sexually active, but I thought we had more time! If he is sexually active, my biggest priority is for him to be safe, physically and emotionally. But I’m also not clear how to set rules about being alone as I was raised in purity culture, and I’m not trying to re-create that environment. How do I approach the conversation around safety/protection, making good choices about partners, and age-appropriate boundaries?

—Mom in Doubt

Dear Mom in Doubt,

It’s so heartening to receive this question. That you care this much to do right by your out son, and that you already understand what PrEP is, suggests you’re on the right track. You are willing to learn and compassionate, two qualities that can optimize your son’s experience. Keeping pace may be challenging, but in the long run it will be worth it.

I talked to two affiliates of PFLAG about your question, and both suggested a certain open-mindedness when it comes to your son’s sex life—for him and for you.

“I think most parents of 16-year-olds wish their kids would not be sexually active at 16—but we know that’s not the case,” said Kay Holladay, a retired public health administrator and PFLAG policy committee chair. “I think parents having the attitude that their kids are going to be sexually active is probably going to be the healthiest. You need to be having that conversation when they are 12 years old, at least.” Holladay said that your question really hit home—her son came out in the early ’80s when he was around the age of yours.

Health care consultant Antón Castellanos-Usigli agreed that attempting to prevent your son from having sex is not the wisest idea. (Castellanos-Usigli is additionally a member of the Global Advisory Board for Sexual Health and Well-Being and on the PFLAG national board of directors.) “If she just says no and goes with the punitive approach of prohibiting him from conversations around this, he’s not going to have the critical thinking skills to make good choices,” he explained. “We see this with sex education across the board.” Castellanos-Usigli pointed to multiple studies that suggest abstinence-only education is ineffective and leaves its students woefully underprepared for the realities of sex. That’s probably not the example you want to put forth for your son.

You have an opportunity to be a resource. As Castellanos-Usigli pointed out: “The best she can do right now is establish the trust so that he’s able to come back to her and have ongoing conversations about these topics. They will keep coming up as he continues to have different experiences in life. It’s better for him to have that good, open channel of communication with his mother, rather than feeling that he needs to hide something, or that he cannot talk about it with her.”

Both experts spoke about the importance of setting your son up to experience healthy relationships. This not only involves understanding consent (Castellanos-Usigli pointed to the usefulness of Planned Parenthood’s FRIES acronym: freely given, reversible, informed, enthusiastic, specific), but also confidence, and communication. (Together, the three C’s.) In many ways, confidence can help facilitate communication: Castellanos-Usigli recalled working with a young gay man whose self-esteem was so low that he didn’t feel empowered to talk about safety with his partners. “He faced so much rejection by others that he felt, ‘If someone agrees to have sex with me, I’m going to let them do whatever they want,’ ” Castellanos-Usigli said. This component is particularly important in the world of hook-up apps. Your son may use them one day and ensuring he has confidence will help him make the best decisions.

And speaking of health, Holladay emphasized that PrEP is for preventing HIV only—as wonderful as it is in that capacity, there are other STIs that he risks exposure to. (He should definitely be vaccinated for HPV ASAP if he hasn’t been already.)

This is a lot! While your support, teaching, and understanding will help your son grow, Castellanos-Usigli points out that no one is expecting you to be an all-knowing expert. He suggested finding a nearby, well-established LGBTQ center where your son can receive sexual health counseling from a trained professional. Virtually, CenterLink, PFLAG, and Planned Parenthood co-host a LGBTQ online chat for teens called Q Chat, which could be useful. There are also resources for parents like More Than Sex Ed, as well as portions of Planned Parenthood’s and PFLAG’s websites. Be confident that you will give your son the support he needs to be an informed, sexually healthy adult, and then make it happen.

—Rich

