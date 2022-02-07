Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m really struggling to feel good about being part of my family right now. I’m an adoptive mom of two boys, 5 and 6. We adopted them from the foster care system about two years ago. They are great young people but have some behavioral issues and maladaptive behaviors due to their history. Their bio mom was an addict and was largely absent, so they spent their early lives neglected, hungry, and unsupervised.

Today they are doing well in school, making friends, and are smart, interesting kids—all great things. We have a team of therapists working with us to help us with the behavioral issues, which consist of inappropriate physical violence against each other when they are mad, stealing food, lying, not following rules (running through isles in stores, screaming in indoor situations, etc.) and meltdowns/tantrums that are not typical for their ages. We are working through these things and know they didn’t have the same opportunity to develop manners and positive behaviors kids from non-neglect households do.

All that said, I’m really struggling. As foster and adoptive parents you know the journey will be different from traditional families, but after years of work and with COVID often preventing consistent access to therapists I feel stuck. We have no family to help us in the area and COVID risk prevents them from flying in to assist us. A babysitter isn’t an option. We’ve tried that but their behavior escalates so badly babysitters refuse to come back. The last time they were climbing furniture, showing the babysitter their butts, calling them names, and throwing things at them.

I generally start the day waking up to one of them looking for candy to steal from a cabinet, punching the other because they want to watch a different show, or screaming when I ask them to get dressed because they don’t want to. I can’t remember the last time we had a peaceful, or even ok, morning. On weekends all day is spent arguing with them to get them to complete the smallest task followed by tantrums. School days are often getting calls from their teachers for not behaving in class or getting into physical altercations in after care (they are now separating them as much as possible). There are typically meltdowns around dinner when they are tired and hungry, then they complain about the dinner I make. The day ends with them screaming they don’t want to go to bed, throwing tantrums because they don’t want to brush their teeth, and all of us feeling generally exhausted.

I feel like a slave to a family that hates me. I work from home full-time running a business and take on the household responsibilities, and my husband is a teacher. We adore these kids but we are just so spent. We are constantly working at therapy but with a mostly inconsistent schedule due to COVID the process is moving very slowly.

I’m starting to mourn the loss of being an actual mom. I feel like I’m just a manager. I’m so jealous when I see other families at the zoo enjoying themselves while my kid throws a tantrum because he can’t have more ice cream and throws his shoe at an unlucky passerby. I want to be the mom who can read a book while her kids play at the park instead of the mom who, mortified, has to pry her fist-fighting children apart every time we go. I dream of doing crafts or playing with blocks together and laughing and telling stories. I want to play in the snow together without being called stupid because I tell them it’s too cold out to go without a jacket. I just want a few family moments that feel good, that I can take pictures of, that we can remember as good times. My husband is far more immune to the arguing than I am and dealing with the constant stress much better. I feel like I’m drowning.

Is this common for adoptive families? I was so excited to finally adopt these kids and I feel like I’m completely failing them. I’m so unhappy and feel so guilty and just don’t know what to do. Any advice would be very much appreciated.

— Manager, Not Mom

Dear Mom,

I’m sorry you’re feeling so discouraged and overwhelmed during what sounds like a highly stressful, constantly challenging time. Your feelings are understandable and valid, except for the one that fears you’re failing your children. It sounds like you’re doing the best to manage their needs, and those needs are considerable, given all that they’ve been through. You’re showing up, day in and day out. You’re using the resources at your disposal to seek therapy. And even given the limitations of COVID, it sounds like you’re trying to ensure that the kids get some time to be active and outdoors. You’re doing your best to manage their temperaments, and I’m sure that’s difficult work with some adoption-specific challenges.

You may be mourning the experience of motherhood you wished for when you welcomed your children into your household (and that’s okay), but what you’ve described in your letter is “actual mothering.” You are an actual mom. It requires refereeing, teaching your kids not to berate one another (or you), managing behaviors in public and private and modeling love at the height of frustration.

It’s really hard.

If you haven’t already, consider joining a support and resource group for adoptive parents of school-aged kids. You may find new coping strategies there or patient, understanding families willing to meet up for some of the (safe, outdoor) activities you hope to do with your kids.

Since your husband seems less stressed than you are when it comes to parenting tasks, ask him to take a few more of them. Make sure that you’re building a few weekly breaks into your schedule. Take a walk alone. Spend an hour reading in the tub. Call a friend in a quiet room. Go on a solo drive. In addition to family counseling, try talking to a therapist on your own. Let your husband know you need a few opportunities to step away from the homebound chaos to reset and recharge.

Parenting any child requires stamina. This is especially true of children who’ve suffered harm before they were in your care. But stamina is built over time. You shouldn’t be expected to have it suddenly or to build it in isolation. Find community. Celebrate family wins, no matter how small. Hang in there. Best wishes to you all.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m 17. My mom and dad recently found out about me and my boyfriend. They say that they don’t agree with this relationship, so we have no choice other than to text secretly.

I’m worried that if the both of us move in together in the future (if we are still together), my mom and dad will find out and might get really really angry and try to separate us. We both really love each other and want to spend time with each other. Every day, I fear that they’ll catch me talking to him. I know they’re my parents and they worry for me. But I just want to know that if we’re still together in the future (when I move out and become independent), if they are disapproving now, will they approve in the future? I know this might sound crazy!

— Confused in Calabasas

Dear Confused in Calabasas,

This doesn’t sound crazy at all. You want to remain in a relationship your parents disapprove of, but their disapproval is making it difficult for you to enjoy your relationship. You’re forging ahead in fear, and that fear can’t be good for you or your partner. It sounds like it’s also putting quite the strain on your relationship with your parents, whose opinions you seem to value and respect.

Did your parents tell you why they disapprove? Is your boyfriend 18 or older, while you’re still a minor? Is their concern rooted in fear about your safety? If so, is there any way for you to reassure them that you are not in a high-risk or unsafe situation? Have they met your boyfriend? Would they be open to spending time with him? Has he made any effort to help you allay their concerns?

Sometimes, serious relationships face opposition from the people who care most about us. When this happens, it can be valuable to face the pushback head on, rather than hide from it.

Is there a history of trust between you and your parents? Do they believe that you’re a good judge of character when it comes to friends and loved ones? If so, remind them of that history and ask for them to trust you to make a sound decision here.

In the end they may still disapprove. If so, you’ll have to decide whether or not you can live with that. Parents don’t agree with every choice their children make, and when children become adults, they have to grow accustomed to accepting that and making their own choices despite it. At 17, you may not be there yet. But you’ll get there eventually. If your relationship is healthy, it may be able to withstand the transition. Good luck!

Dear Care and Feeding,

I was raised in one of the Christian movements that encourages families to have as many children as God will bless them with. My parents had thirteen kids and there was just never enough time and attention to go around let alone food and money. As the oldest daughter I was also seen as a “Mom in Training” and a lot of the childcare especially for the youngest kids fell on me. Honestly it was really scarring and I left home the second I could and don’t have contact with my family anymore.

I spent basically all of my twenties working through all the crap from my childhood and have finally gotten to what I feel like is a good place. I am now married, and my husband and I, while excited to become parents, have always planned on being one and done.

We recently found out we are having twins and it honestly feels like a cruel joke. No matter how much I try to convince myself that there is a difference between having two kids and thirteen, I worry endlessly that I am not going to have enough time for them, or they are going to feel like I love one more than the other. My husband’s family is also already grouping them together as “the twins” and one of the things I hated about growing up was that you were always part of a unit and now they aren’t even born and I am already seeing this happen to them.

I’ve been reading message boards online, but all I am getting from them is that twins are indeed a lot of work, and you won’t feel like you have enough time, and no matter how hard you try people won’t see them as individuals.

I was hoping this would be a happy time, and instead I am miserable. What can I do to make sure my kids don’t feel overlooked or unloved?

— Double Trouble?

Dear Double Trouble?,

First, take a break from the message boards. One of the best lessons you can learn as an expectant parent is that your experience will be distinct, shaped by your and your husband’s backgrounds, as well as the people you entrust to support you.

Your background is already having some bearing on how you prepare to raise your twins. You’re worried about having enough love and attention to provide them as individuals because you didn’t receive as much individual attention as you needed growing up.

The good news is our children don’t automatically inherit our childhood trauma. It isn’t a forgone conclusion that your twins will feel the way you did as one of 13 siblings. You and your husband have quite a bit of freedom over how to develop a parenting style that emphasizes affection, attention and individuality.

Try writing out some specific approaches you’d like to take to ensure that your twins will be treated the way you would’ve wanted to be treated when you were a kid. Can you and your husband agree to take them on one-on-one outings? Will you give them non-rhyming, non-alliterative names? Dress them differently? Ask your loved ones to refer to them by their names, rather than as “the twins?” Even if you don’t execute all the plans you write down, the exercise may ease your anxiety. At minimum, it could serve to remind you how much control you really do have over your own parenting style.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am thrilled to say I’m 14 weeks pregnant! I married a wonderful man with an equally wonderful daughter, who is now 13, from a previous marriage. My stepdaughter and I have had a close relationship and spend a lot of time together, but she’s (understandably) having a hard time with our family growing. She’s generally a sweet, even-tempered kid, but she got so upset when we told her the good news after the first trimester that she yelled and stomped up to her room, which is very out of character for her.

We’ve talked a lot since then, and most of the time she seems fine, but if anything pregnancy-related comes up she gets moody and hides in her room. I love being around her, but she’s become especially clingy, and I worry it’s because she doesn’t feel a secure attachment to me anymore. I’m only going to get more visibly pregnant, and I worry that this will get more distressing for her, especially when so much attention will inevitably be focused on the baby once they’re born. We’ve had the “Love is as infinite and expanding as the universe and my love for this baby will not affect my love for you” talk several times, and I’m spending as much time and affection on her as humanly possible with our schedules, but she still gets stormy when she’s reminded that I’m pregnant in some way. What can I do to help this soon-to-be older sibling feel secure in her place in our lives, and come to love our new family member?

— Secure Attachment Stepmom

Dear Secure Attachment Stepmom,

You seem to be taking great strides toward reassuring your stepdaughter about her place in the family. Spending time with her, expressing affection, and giving her space to be upset are all wonderful ways to support her during this transition.

Try asking her to express how she thinks things might change after the baby is born. What is her greatest worry or fear about it? She already has some experience with family restructuring because of her parents’ divorce and her father’s remarriage. Your pregnancy may be triggering some of the complicated emotions she felt during that time. It’s impossible to know how best to address her feelings if she hasn’t been able to articulate them clearly.

While it’s great to reassure her that your love for her won’t change, she knows at 13 that her responsibilities will. She’ll be expected to share her time with you and her father. She’ll have to cede some attention. She’ll likely have to pitch in with baby-related tasks, too. All of that may be unpleasant for her to consider. Have that conversation, too. Let her know that you understand why this might be hard for her. Remind her that accepting change, even when you don’t want to, is part of growing up. Family roles evolve, and that can be scary but it can also be exciting.

Try reassuring her that you’ll still need her after the baby’s born, not just for new sisterly duties or to be mature and understanding, but also for talking and laughing and hanging out, too. Some things won’t change.

In the end, it may also just take time. It’s impossible to know exactly how a new baby will change your family dynamic. Continue to extend patience and grace to your stepdaughter and to provide her the support she needs, even if the transition isn’t a smooth one. Wishing you all the best!

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a 39-year-old woman married to a 39-year-old man and we have a 4-year-old son. I feel very blessed and lucky to have the family I have, and I am so thankful for them. My son is kind, funny, sweet, empathetic, smart and really the joy of my life. My husband is my best friend and so incredibly supportive.

However, I feel this huge void. We’ve been trying to have another baby for 3 years and it hasn’t happened. I actually took a new job to have fertility benefits as it looks like IVF may be our only option. I am working closely with my doctors and have a great team.

The thing is now I don’t think I want to do IVF; I have a great family and I’m an only child, I know my son will have a wonderful life regardless of siblings. I’m very sad though and grieving what I thought would be. We have an attic full of baby things and my heart is broken. I want to give myself permission to mourn but I feel ungrateful and selfish. I have a wonderful child and people don’t seem to understand that pain of secondary infertility. People also ask about our plans for more children constantly and the amount of unsolicited advice is overwhelming! I don’t need my mother’s friends to tell me “go away and split a bottle of wine and it will happen” or have other people tell me “you can’t have just one, it’s not fair to your son and you’re taking away an experience here deserves to have “ or “why don’t you just adopt “ like it is that easy. I don’t know how to navigate this and answer other people when I don’t know what to do myself! I do have a great therapist. How do I tell people enough without losing my cool?

— Enough is Enough

Dear Enough is Enough,

You’ve gone through an emotionally taxing journey, from planning for more than one child, to discovering that having another biological child wouldn’t be possible and making peace with that, to embracing the unique joys of raising an only child. You’ve done a great deal of processing work and you should be proud of yourself for it. You know exactly how hard-won your resolve is. No one else will unless you tell them.

When someone offers you unsolicited advice about how to grow your family, let them know that, at least for now, you’re learning to enjoy things the way they are. You’re settling into being a one-kid family, and you and your husband are discovering all the delights attendant to that. But also let them know arriving at your current resolve was a process, and even if their intentions are good, it isn’t helpful or supportive for them to make suggestions that undermine that process. Hopefully that will shut down any further recommendations about how to add another child to your (already complete and happy) family. If it doesn’t, consider placing some space and silence between you and these “well-meaning” advice-dispensers.

—Stacia

