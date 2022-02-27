Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

About eight months ago, with the pandemic still raging and a second child on the way, my husband and I decided to increase our life insurance. This required a basic physical exam for each of us, including bloodwork. My husband, who is in his mid-30s and thin, was shocked by his results; I was not, given his diet (fast food lunches every weekday for 10+ years) and (lack of) exercise. He was floored when I suggested his own behavior was the cause of his terrible numbers. He pointed out that he has a family history of high cholesterol, hypertension, etc. Although he was willing to see a doctor to discuss his health issues, he assumed he’d be prescribed some pills and be done with it. He was told to exercise and change his diet, then return for a recheck in six months.

I would give him a D+/C- at best for the changes he made during that six-month period. He began exercising two or three days a week, but as far as I can tell he’s still eating junk for lunch (he won’t tell me what he’s getting). I’ve offered to have healthy food on hand so he can pack his lunch, but he’s not interested. He drinks something that has “all your vitamins/nutrients” necessary for a daily fruit/veg intake so that he doesn’t have to actually eat them. Of course, when he returned to the doctor, nothing had really changed.

He was supposed to get an additional cardiac work-up, but hasn’t done so yet. I’m struggling with how much to harass him. He grew up on crappy processed and high fat/salt food, as well as an “if I don’t do anything about it, it will go away” game. I’ve talked about all this with him nicely; I’ve tried being tough. Nothing works. I’m not his mother—I don’t want to nag him! (And his actual mother wouldn’t anyway, not about this.) But I’m not ready to be a widow with two young kids. How do I make him start taking his own health seriously?

—Widow in the Making?

Dear WitM,

You cannot make him start taking his own health seriously. We can’t make people change. We can’t make them feel other than they do, or behave other than they do. What you can do is support his efforts to make changes (and I would say that his going from not exercising at all to exercising two or three times a week is something not just to support but to celebrate, because that’s a pretty big deal). You might also try being sympathetic (because change is hard for all of us, and because your husband has a lifetime of habits and not-great examples behind him—and because he is probably scared, even eight months after the alarming health news that took him entirely by surprise). He’s not wrong, by the way, that his family history plays a role in this, even if his fatalism about it is foolish: He can certainly try to do what he can to battle a genetic propensity toward these health issues. But you cannot force him to.

If you want to do the absolute maximum (and I’m not saying you should, since he is indeed an adult, and you are indeed not his mother), you might go as far as making healthy lunches for him, rather than just buying what he needs to make them. But as I say, this is not your job, and if you hate the idea of fixing his lunch for a few weeks (until he gets the hang of it, and gets used to eating better), as if he were your child and not your partner, then don’t.

I will tell you this, though: The one thing that will definitely not help matters is “harassing” (your word!) him. You’ve said your piece. You’ve also upped your life insurance. And when push comes to shove, it is his decision to start taking better care of himself—or not.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m 25 and my mom is in her 50s. We’re both white. After college, I worked several minimum-wage customer service jobs before I applied to grad school. These jobs were incredibly hard, and I have a lot of respect for folks who have them. The problem is that my mom doesn’t. She constantly approaches customer service situations as if the other person were trying to fleece her. She’s loud and argumentative. Last week, she tried to return shoes two days past the return-by date, and picked an argument with the cashier (who then had to get the manager) and the manager ultimately allowed my mom to return the shoes just to de-escalate the issue. I was very uncomfortable the whole time. To be clear, my mom isn’t as much of a Karen as she might be: She has never called the police on anyone, and I don’t believe she ever would. But I am so embarrassed by her behavior toward people in the service industry. She has too much time on her hands (she can afford to spend a full 20 minutes haggling over returns) and doesn’t seem to understand that cashiers are just low-wage cogs in a capitalist machine. Short of refusing to accompany her on any more errands, what else can I do to fix this behavior?

—Daughter of a Karen

Dear DoaK,

You can’t fix her behavior. She’s your mother, not your child, and—as noted above—we don’t have the power to make other people change.

Why do you say “short of refusing to accompany her on any more errands”? For the love of God, Daughter, that’s exactly what to do.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am the mother to a 16-year-old daughter who has her annual well-check coming up. Although her doctor has been proactive about asking whether or not my daughter wants a parent in the room, my daughter has always said she would prefer to have me come in with her. The doctor also always asks me to leave the room for a few minutes, when I presume she asks my daughter more personal questions. I have told her that I would 100 percent understand if she doesn’t want me in the room with her and won’t hold this against her, but she has insisted that because she can sometimes freeze up when asked questions, she prefers to have me there. While I am happy she trusts me, I am beginning to wonder when or if my duty as a parent is to tell her to go in alone and that I will be waiting right outside, since I will not always be able to be there in situations like this. For reference, my daughter has never indicated in any way that there is any reason beyond what I already mentioned for wanting me in the room, her doctor is female, and the clinic has offered to have a nurse in the room as well if needed.

—Time for a Change?

Dear Time,

Since her doctor and you have both asked her, and your daughter has answered plainly, I think you should let this be. Yes, it’s true, you will not always be there in situations like this, and she will have to handle them on her own. But if she doesn’t feel ready to now, I wouldn’t force her to. She’ll tell you when she’s ready—or she won’t tell you, she won’t feel ready, but she’ll be thrust into adulthood (when she’s away at college, say, and she needs to go to student health because she’s not feeling well) and then she will rise to the occasion because she will have to. Some people grow up much faster than others; some grow up very slowly. I’m guessing your daughter is a late bloomer as well as something of an introvert. Neither of these is anything to worry about: she is who she is. Be patient and follow her lead.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Apologies in advance for the extremely privileged problem, but my husband and I can’t seem to sort this out on our own. My father-in-law agreed long ago to pay for his three grandchildren’s education. He did this by setting up savings accounts for college for each of them and then directly paying tuition each year for high school. My nephew has finished college and my older son has finished high school, but my younger son is only in ninth grade, and my father-in-law has abruptly declared that he’s not going to pay tuition anymore and is going to stop adding to the kids’ savings accounts.

My husband doesn’t know exactly why—maybe the money is running out?—but regardless of the reason, we need to figure out what to do. We do not have enough of our own money to cover the last three years of my younger son’s high school tuition, and he desperately loves this school and is doing great there. Switching to our local public school (which is not good) would be awful for him. We can use the money in his college savings account to pay for high school, but that would leave him less money for college. My older son has enough in his account to get himself all the way through college and grad school, but my younger one is going to run out two or three years into undergrad. This seems terribly unfair. Should we “rebalance” the accounts and pool them so they the two can share them equally? (Not that we can do that without my older son’s permission, since he is now 18—and to be honest, it doesn’t seem right to ask him to give his money away.) I think that we should bring both sons into the discussion and decision-making, but my husband doesn’t want them to worry or to brew up any resentment for their grandfather, who has been incredibly generous and is quite old at this point.

—Tuition Troubles

Dear TT,

I think your husband is partly right—that is, I don’t think this problem (for the most part—more on that later) should be thrust upon the kids, although not for the sake of protecting them from “worry.” But I’d certainly be honest with both kids about the fact that no more funds are forthcoming from Grandpa (and I sincerely hope that when you break this news, they will not be resentful in the least toward him, since he has already provided financial help to your family way above and beyond the call of duty). Assure your kids that the matter of how to provide for their education is not their problem—it’s yours.

And I don’t think things are as bleak as you imagine. If you (and your younger son) are that committed to his finishing at the high school he’s so enjoying as he moves toward the end of his first year there, then so be it: use as much as necessary of the money his grandfather earmarked for his education for his high school tuition.

This is where letting him be involved in the decision seems to me a good idea. Give him some agency; don’t make the choice for him. I’d also look—and let him look—more closely at the public school (I’m guessing you haven’t bothered to, as you never considered sending either of your children to it) before dismissing it out of hand. It may indeed be awful, but it may not. (This may be an assumption you’re making—and one you’ve passed along to your son. So take a moment—and do some research, and make an open-minded visit—before you reject this possibility.)

Assuming he does want to stay at the private high school you can’t afford on your own, and that this would leave you a year or two short of private college tuition funding for him, you (and he) will have a couple of options. One is that he look only at public institutions in your home state, where the money will go much farther (and probably leave him with some to spend as he wishes later). Another is to have him apply only to private colleges that meet the full financial need of every student they accept, as many of the best private colleges do (full disclosure: this is what I had my daughter do).

Since you would be filling out FAFSA and the College Board’s CSS Profile every year, once you ran out of Grandpa’s money, the difference between the annual cost of attending the college and what you can afford to pay for it would be met by the college with a financial aid package that may include small, low-cost loans along with scholarships and work-study. Your son would need to be an excellent student to gain admission to one of these schools, particularly to one that meets full need without any loans—but if he is a very good student, and he is determined to go to an elite college, then I assure you he will be able to even if you and your husband don’t earn enough to pay for it (as my husband and I didn’t).

I don’t want to close without a thought or two about your elder son. I assume, if he has finished high school, he is already in college, and that he is aware that his grandfather is paying for it. I hope that he (and his younger brother, as well as your nephew) has frequently and warmly thanked your father-in-law for this extraordinary gift. I hope that you and your husband have done so, too.

And you’re right: the money that will be left when big brother finishes paying for four years of college out of this account is his, and asking him, essentially, to give it to you so that you can use it to pay for his brother’s final year or two of college seems to me indelicate at best. If he has a full understanding of the situation, and he and his brother are close, he may choose to offer to help when the time comes (especially if he has gone on to graduate school at one of the many public universities that offer tuition remission and pay their students a stipend to boot—or he gets into law school with a full ride). But that money is his, and any choice to “redistribute” it would be his to make. I see no reason to ask him to do this now, and in fact I foresee a breakdown in family harmony if you were to do so.

It may not seem fair to you that one of your children is “richer” than the other, but this distribution of wealth has nothing to do with you: this is a matter between them and their grandfather. If I were you, I’d stay out of it and let the children work this out between them as they see fit—if they see fit—as they grow up. And I hope both kids—and you and your husband—can find it in your hearts to be more grateful than aggrieved.

—Michelle

