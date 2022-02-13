I’m Worried My Sexual Desires Mean Something Is Very Wrong With My Brain

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

My first crush ever was on my uncle. I’ve noticed an attraction to two of my cousins. I’ve never, ever considered acting on these desires or told anyone, but I’m wondering if this is normal. Is my brain missing the evolutionary programming that makes you not want to fuck your family? Or do most people only get the DON’T circuit for siblings and parents?

— Am I Alone?

Dear Alone,

The latter scenario you mention has far more theory behind it. There’s even a name for the sexual aversion people who have been raised together experience: the Westermarck Effect. The exact cause of this is not known, but it may have to do with factors like facial recognition and/or scent. It is not necessarily confined to blood relatives either—it seems to have to do with whom you’re raised with. Studies of people raised in the communal Israeli kibbutz system, as well as within marriages arranged in childhood that require a family to adopt their child’s future spouse, have shown the same kind of aversion. Nurture’s hands seem to be on the wheel.

So, if your cousins didn’t grow up in the same house as you, this kind of “evolutionary programming” you refer to simply does not apply. It’s legal to marry one’s first cousin in several countries and cultures, including the U.K. (Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were third cousins.) While reproducing with one’s first cousin does have a somewhat elevated risk of birth defects, they’re still fairly low (according to one scholar, chance of early death and illness is between three and four percent greater than in non-cousin couples, but this risk only applies to carriers of rare disorders that are present in less than 10 percent in cousin couples). It has been argued, in fact, that third or fourth cousins are a Goldilocks sort of pairing, genetically speaking: Their genes would be diverse enough to avoid the risks of first cousins but close enough to avoid genetic incompatibilities. Time to bust out the family tree and start making some calls!

Also, contrary to common wisdom, there’s little evidence that animals avoid mating with relatives, according to a 2021 meta-study. In 70 percent of studies, the animals did not select outside of their families, according to one of the meta-study’s authors, evolutionary biologist Regina Vega-Trejo. “They basically just want to mate,” she said.

All of this is to suggest that the taboo of cousin sex in (parts of) the U.S., is primarily socially based. There isn’t anything to suggest there’s something very wrong with your wiring. Maybe your uncle and cousins are just hot. It happens! That you’re not interested in acting on this attraction is key, as even the relatively minor risks in such a pairing—not to mention whatever unrest it might kick up in your family—doesn’t apply. Your thoughts and feelings are not crimes. You’re fine!

Dear How to Do It,

I am a straight woman. I would say I’m sexually open-minded, but my tastes run pretty vanilla.

However, I often watch porn to get off by myself, and I have come to be really into gay porn. The men are hotter than in straight porn, and there are dicks galore! I get really turned on by it. I feel like it’s really weird though for a straight female to be so into gay porn. Is it?

— I Just Like the Porn

Dear Just Like,

This isn’t weird by any definition. I have it on extremely good authority that men having sex together is hot, and at any rate it’s quite common for women to watch exclusively male porn—in 2017, Pornhub reported that a third of its gay-male porn viewers were women. A University of Leicester professor named Lucy Neville studied the phenomenon, wrote a book about it, and told NBC News said self-reported reasons women like gay-male porn include: gay porn’s focus on the male form (which tends to take the backseat in straight porn), avoidance of female exploitation, and opportunity of versatility (hard SAME on the last one). “A lot of ways it can play out with men is more exciting, more experimentation, more open to negotiation,” said Neville. The phenomenon of women watching gay-male porn has been documented extensively—you definitely win at this week’s Am I Normal? awards ceremony (or “The Normies” for short).

Neville found that the majority of women she studied imagined themselves as men while viewing, but this is clearly not a necessity. Porn can offer opportunities to taste and understand things we have no interest in actually experiencing, just like sex can allow us to tap into scenarios that might be disturbing or even contrary to our politics in nonsexual settings. Men are hot! You’re fine, too!

Dear How to Do It,

My (45-year-old woman) husband (51) and I have been married for almost two years, and have been mostly happy. He’s incredibly thoughtful and selfless, and 100 percent supportive of my career and other pursuits. The only thing missing is the kind of sex life I want. When we first started seeing each other, we were having sex about once a week, which was less than I was used to. When it didn’t improve, we started counseling, and I found out that he’s never been sexually assertive in relationships, and that his experience is very limited in variety. He thought his testosterone might be low, so after we got married and he had health insurance, he got tested and started T shots. He’s been taking testosterone off and on for a year, without improvement.

Mostly he just doesn’t have the desire, and when I tell him how much I need to feel wanted, he looks sort of blank. His recent revelation about past relationships has helped me disregard the feeling that it’s me specifically he’s not into. We have a happy life together otherwise, and I feel silly considering ending the marriage over sex (and I try to remember that plenty of men stay in sexless or sex-infrequent marriages that are otherwise solid). I know that my own libido may decrease over the next decade, and I don’t know if that means I should wait it out or leave and enjoy the sex drive I have while I have it.

Does it sound like he may be asexual? What does that mean for me?

— Unsure

Dear Unsure,

I was a little bit uncertain regarding his potential asexuality, until I got to this line of yours: “Mostly he just doesn’t have the desire, and when I tell him how much I need to feel wanted, he looks sort of blank.” This suggests an absence of lust in him, which is Angela Chen’s main criterion for asexuality, as detailed in her book Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex. You’d probably do well to read it—it will help you understand him (even if he doesn’t end up identifying as ace) and maybe your own situation.

The thing is, I can’t tell you what it means for you that your husband is potentially asexual. You have to decide that. At minimum, it means that the sexual issues that you have are likely to persist, since he doesn’t seem particularly motivated to alter things. I have compassion for you and him, but I’m disconcerted that “he doesn’t want to believe that it’s a serious issue in our marriage.” I think that’s him prioritizing his comfort over your satisfaction. It’s not a serious issue because it’s not a serious issue to him. That’s selfish. A serious issue for one person in a relationship is a serious issue for all. Some serious issues can be only handled by those whom they afflict, but that doesn’t make them less serious or requiring of support from the other partner. If I were you, I’d bring this up in counseling—it’s important for him to at least understand the magnitude of the issue on a conceptual basis.

I appreciate your pragmatism, but I don’t think waiting around for your libido to wane is a viable solution. Approaching life like you’re running out a clock is just too depressing on principle for me to endorse. For another thing, what if, after 10 years of sitting on your hands (hands that could be holding a dick!), you’re as horny as ever? It’s less about specifically enjoying the sex drive that you have while you have it than it is about making good use of your life. It seems like you have plenty of reasons to stay with your husband, but an absence of sex is not a silly or superficial reason for moving on. However, I wouldn’t give up without circling back to the open option—it’s a way to get everything you deserve. Good luck!

Did you write this or another letter we answered? Tell us what happened at howtodoit@slate.com.

Dear How to Do It,

I am in my senior year of college. I have been sexually active for years and have had plenty of partners and relationships. I usually don’t have trouble finding people to connect with, and I love having sex a lot. For some reason, I have always felt a deep sense of inadequacy about myself whenever I don’t have something/someone “lined up” to have sex with. Now, I think with the pressure of it being my last semester of college as well as the fact that most of my friends and roommates are in relationships, I have been feeling worse about my empty bed. I don’t even want a relationship right now, just someone to sleep with once a week or so. How do start to I decouple my self-worth and general happiness from my relationship status? Is this something everyone feels?

—Singleton

Dear Singleton,

You write of two related but distinct itches you want scratched. One is regular, dependable sex and the other is a feeling of self-worth derived from said sex. The former can be handled reasonably … as long as you untangle the latter from it. It isn’t easy! Sex is pleasurable on many levels—not only does it feel good physically but it feels great to be wanted and have someone enact that wanting so explicitly.

I’m hoping all you need is a little perspective, so here’s some tough love: It’s great that you’ve gotten laid a lot, but it hardly makes you special. Look around! So many people in your immediate vicinity are doing it. It behooves our species to find each other sexually attractive—it’s how we propagate. You can’t take nature’s order too personally, no matter how personal it feels in the moment. The horny college student you had sex with on whatever night probably would have found another horny college student to have sex with if not you. That’s the way sex goes.

So you’re deriving a sense of worth from a process that has little to actually do with you. It’s like taking pride that the sun is shining directly on you. It is, but it’d be shining with or without you. Given the prevalence of sex and your aptitude in obtaining it, I think you can chalk up its momentary absence to the luck of the draw. Sometimes it’s in front of you and sometimes it isn’t. Circumstance plays a big role here, and that’s largely out of your control. Unlucky is not the same as inadequate, though it seems that you’re plenty lucky as it is. You can’t always be having sex, nor are you entitled to it whenever you want.

I’d check in with myself if I were you regarding why you feel this persistent inadequacy despite having proven to yourself over and over again that you can get laid, that people want to have sex with you. If this is just about the principle of being wanted, well, you can make yourself useful in other areas. Volunteer! Organize! Create something that people will want more of. I think a lot of people feel the way you do, and this is something that tends to work itself out over time. It’s very easy to get wrapped up in your sex life as a young person, only to come to find there’s more to life than that through sheer experience. Decoupling your self-worth from others’ feedback (be it of the sexual variety or not) is a gradual process. It’s not always possible to complete, nor may it be necessary—outside affirmation is always going to feel nice and it can be a good barometer for how you present/what you pursue publicly. But it’s useless nothing if you don’t have a foundation of self-worth inside. You’re just throwing some externally extracted dopamine into a bottomless pit. What do you like about yourself? What makes you great? No one else is having the exact experience on earth as you—you are the authority on its validity. Find a way to prove it to yourself.

— Rich

