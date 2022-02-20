The Bubbly Sex Scenario That Everyone Loves Keeps Leaving Me Flat

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I have a problem with bathtub/jacuzzi sex. It’s hot, I want it, and my wife and I have tried it over the years (I am a mid-30s hetero male). But for some reason, once I’m in the water I have trouble getting and maintaining an erection. Even if we get out and move to the bed, I’m not performing up to potential for a while after. I don’t have this problem anywhere else, and am not aware of any underlying health concerns. I’m wondering if trouble with erections in a bathtub/jacuzzi is common. Is it a sign of a circulatory problem? And is there any way to overcome it? I like sharing a tub, just wish it wasn’t always a sexual dead end.

—Cooked Noodle

Dear Cooked Noodle,

If anything, you could expect the opposite to occur: Hot water can help harden a dick. “Warm water and sexual stimulation cause vasodilation (larger blood vessels) which actually gives guys erections,” explained Dr. Charles Welliver, director of men’s health at Albany Medical College, via email. Welliver suggested that the water, though, might be affecting the sensation in your penis, causing you to lose your erection. If you’re not feeling it, you lose interest. So may your dick.

“If he doesn’t otherwise have any ED then doubt something serious is going on,” said Welliver. Might just be that water’s not for you. Still, you could always see a doctor and get some lab work done to make sure everything is in running order.

Dear How to Do It,

I have started dating again after a long time off because of the pandemic, and I am mainly using dating apps. I recently matched with a woman and I had an attraction and we started communicating. Our first date went well, and we have gone on four dates in the space of a week. Things seem to be going well. The issue, and this is 100 percent on me, is that the pictures she had on the dating app were old pictures, and she has gained a considerable amount of weight. When we first met, it did not seem to bother me, but recently, I’ve started having these thoughts about the perception of others. Obviously, there is an attraction there or I would have not asked her out and continued to see her. But the weight thing continues to bother me. Please help me get out of my head and be at peace with seeing someone with who I get along and connect with and want to see where things go.

—COVID 15

Dear COVID 15,

Much as I appreciate the thought exercise/content, and while I acknowledge that you’re not out of line asking for help as that is my job, there’s something about your passiveness in both the predicament you outline and your attempt to fix it that rubs me the wrong way. Get over yourself. You have all the pieces in place to do so. Life is presenting you an opportunity to open your mind and pursue happiness with another person, and you’re getting tangled up in hypotheticals of other people’s perceptions. That’s double fantasy—these perceptions haven’t occurred, and you might never know it if they did, as they exist in the dominion of other people’s interiors. You’re actually thinking of choosing nonsense within nonsense over an actual human connection? That’s wild. But let’s say you’re right and these perceptions have occurred by, I don’t know, nosy and judgmental strangers—you’re going to let their thoughts about the size of your partner dictate your life? Wilder still!

Newsflash: This “perception of others” exists primarily in your head. The call is coming from inside the house. You’re projecting your own fatphobic tendencies onto fictional characters. Luckily, since they don’t actually exist, they can spontaneously disintegrate without leaving any residue. Just like that! Focus on the person that you’re into enough to see four times in one week, and not the voices in your head of people who don’t actually exist. Anyone whose opinion is worth anything would think, “Gee, I’m so glad this person I care about found someone they connect with,” without judging you based on the size of your partner.

This is a real easy situation to avoid being the asshole in. You want to see where things go with this person, so do that. Duh!

Dear How to Do It,

I am a 38-year-old woman in an amazing long-term poly relationship with a 37-year-old man. Both of us are married to other people. Our sexual chemistry is off the charts, and we both have very similar and compatible personalities and kinks, high stress jobs and high libidos, and a strong emotional connection. We met in the same city, and then he moved across the country for work a few months before the pandemic. Since then, we text constantly daily and see each other for weeklong trips or visits every one-to-three months.

Both of us have fielded some jealousy from our spouses but managed to mostly sort this out, including respective couples therapy. So what’s the problem? Earlier this year, his wife suggested that both of us start dating other people to “take the pressure off” our relationship. We were in a relationship bubble till then due to COVID and feeling happy with what we had. He and I discussed this in person, and I said that wouldn’t work for me or my marriage at this time, but he was welcome to see other people if he wanted. My one request was for him to let me know how things were progressing as they happened. He told me when he was reactivating his online profile, no problem. Soon after, omicron came around, and I asked him to hold off on meeting anyone in person until cases improved. He agreed. One month later, it casually came up in a text conversation that he went on some in-person dates and later, I learned that he had slept with one of them and plans to keep seeing her. I was upset because I was still under the impression that he wasn’t meeting people in person due to my request, and he failed to keep me posted about any of this, which was my one ask. He says it was all a giant misunderstanding on his part—that he thought the no in-person dating was only until one of our scheduled visits to minimize COVID risk for that, and as our next visit was three months away, he felt it was OK to start dating again and was just going to update me in person at the next visit. I am happy that he’s found a connection, but I am profoundly saddened about how this unfolded; it feels like it happened behind my back, and my one ask was not respected. We have started having conversations about improving our communication to avoid miscommunications in the future and to process what happened. He’s apologetic and feels horribly as well (to the point that I believe he wasn’t trying to be deceptive) but wasn’t able to give me a good reason as to why or how he misunderstood me so badly.

I don’t want to lose this relationship as our connection is very meaningful to me. We do great with communication in person and haven’t ever had anything like this happen before. I think I’m also upset that he gets to keep seeing this person while I feel somewhat betrayed (though he has offered to stop seeing her at least temporarily if I ask) and feel that he needs to make amends for his misunderstanding, but I’m not quite sure what that would look even look like. Thoughts? Am I being unreasonable?

—Other Women

Dear Other Women,

You’re being very reasonable, but unfortunately, reason is not always relevant in emotional and libidinal realms. My suspicion is that he “yeah yeah yeah-ed” your exact terms without thinking them through. Maybe there’s some selective hearing at play: He heard that he could see other people but tuned out the whole blow-by-blow-recap-every-step-of-the-way requirement. That is what you were after, right? Honestly, it does sound like a lot. If it’s what you think you need, that’s valid, but I have to wonder a little why you feel entitled to such information or find it useful. You live across the country and see him every few months. The guy has a wife that he presumably lives with. A tone of openness has already been set. The imposition of thorough check-ins clashes with that tone.

If he couldn’t come up with a good reason, it may be because his reason is actually a selfish one and therefore bad: I misunderstood you because I ignored the extent of your request. Say that’s the case—what do you do with that? Does the connection make it worth being with a guy who would do that to you? Is there any scenario in which you would be amenable to him seeing other people while being able to keep at least some things about those relationships to himself? In a roundabout and not wholly ethical way, it seems like that’s what he’s asking for. And what if one of these partners asks for the same kinds of updates on how things are progressing as they happen in your relationship with him? Could you deal with that? Are you asking for too big a slice of this guy’s life? Assess what you’re being served and decide whether it’s worth the indulgence.

Dear How to Do It,

For most of my life, I believed myself to be asexual, and, I presumed that no one would be interested in me romantically if sex was firmly off the table, so I never pursued anything on that front either. Neither of these things were particularly bothersome until I took stock of my life and realized that I was not cis and wanted to medically transition. Having the correct hormone balance that I have now has made me realize that I was neither asexual nor aromantic, but instead someone who is at an age where it is horribly embarrassing to admit to a partner that you’re a virgin with no romantic experience. I don’t want to disclose all this information to just anyone and am at a loss on how to proceed.

—Hopeful Romantic

Dear Hopeful Romantic,

Don’t disclose it to just anyone—disclose it when it truly matters. Your partners are not entitled to a detailed sexual history, and this might be best handled just skating by and hoping they don’t notice signs of your inexperience. So many people are idiosyncratic in their sexual habits that open-minded partners won’t necessarily chalk whatever quirks you have up to virginity; they may just think you’re you. If you think it’s important to disclose your virginity to a partner, perhaps you should attempt to build some sort of a connection beforehand so that they like you for you, and not what you broadly represent. Besides, your lack of experience is not a fixed part of your identity—in fact, it could be that the very person you reveal it to may render it no longer true. I understand your self-consciousness because certain aspects of our culture prize sexual experience and aptitude. But the thing is that it all comes down to chemistry, anyway—I, for one, will take connected but slapdash passion over technically proficient but sterile ramming any day. You’re not your virginity, and if you don’t let it define you, soon enough you won’t be a virgin at all.

—Rich

