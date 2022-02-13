Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a sophomore in college and one of my best friends is a film student. She asked me if I would be willing to play the lead’s troubled love interest in a short film she was making—a character who is addicted to drugs and appears in a sex scene—and I was glad to be part of this project. It was great to be able to do this together, and I’m proud of the work I did and of the film as a whole. Here’s the problem: My parents were thrilled when I told them I was in a short film. They’ve asked to watch it. I am not comfortable with this. I don’t want them seeing me in that light, and I have told them this—I explained that due to the content in the film, I’d rather not share it with them. Now they are heartbroken, they say. They think I’m being spiteful and withholding, having participated in this project and refusing to let them see it! I’m trying to maintain my boundaries, but they really want to break this one down. I asked them why they want to see the film so badly and they said it’s because they’re proud of me, but I think they can be proud of my having been in it without witnessing me acting out sex or taking drugs. Is there any way to stay firm about their not being able to see the film while still being able to maintain a close relationship with them?

—Behind the Scenes

Dear BtS,

Welcome to adulthood! It is perfectly acceptable behavior to make decisions about what you are and aren’t willing to share with your parents. You get to decide, not them, about what parts of your life and work are available to them. This may be something they have never thought about before. It seems to be something you have never thought about before. Now it’s time.

For many parents, this transition period can be brutal. After a lifetime (your lifetime) of an all-access pass, it may be shocking and upsetting to have a curtain drawn (or a door firmly shut!). But they may as well get used to it. Let them know (firmly, but kindly) that your unwillingness to share this content with them has no bearing on your love for them. Repeat as necessary. Remind yourself, as often as necessary, that it isn’t reasonable for them to expect you to share everything you are—everything you do—with them forever. Maintaining a close relationship with one’s parents does not mean continuing to include them in every aspect of one’s life.

And maybe next time you’re in a film—or undertaking any other kind of project you’re excited about—be proactive. There are choices you can make from the outset. You can choose not to tell them about it at all, especially if you expect that they will pressure you (or try to manipulate you) to show them the results. Or you can cheerfully say, “Hey, I’m going to be in another film, and I’m really happy about it—but I might as well tell you now that I’m probably not going to let you see this one either.” Or you may get to a point after a while where you’re comfortable with the idea of letting them see the fruit of your labors, even when you’re pretty sure you know it will make them uncomfortable, disturb them, or disappoint them. There are plenty of ways to be a grownup. The point is that you get to choose.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I will be turning 13 soon, which means my annual doctor’s appointment is coming up. My dad is the one who handles this sort of thing since my mom can’t get off work. For reference, I’m AFAB and non-binary (although I have no intention of coming out to my doctor any time soon) and my dad is a straight cisgender man in his 50s. I’m worried my dad will come in for the actual examination with me. He did this last year, and I wasn’t comfortable with it. When I was younger I didn’t think anything of it, but now I don’t want him in there. There are a few reasons, but it’s mainly because I don’t want to discuss things related to puberty, periods, etc. with him present. Obviously I don’t know whether he plans on coming in with me again, but I have to assume he will. How do I approach the subject with him? And when?

—Checkup Appointment Dilemma

Dear CAD,

Your father doesn’t know it, but he’s just reached a milestone. Now is the beginning of his transition from being the holder of that all-access pass (see above) to loving parent on the other side of the closed curtain.

I’m sorry it hasn’t occurred to him to ask you if you’d like him to remain in the waiting room—and sorry too that it seems your mother hasn’t thought to suggest this to him—but the truth is that this simply does not occur to many parents. I’m also sorry that your doctor didn’t ask you last year if you were OK with your dad being present for the exam and the accompanying conversation (and given this, I’m pretty sure you can’t expect that you—and your dad, for that matter—will be offered that graceful out this year either). I can’t remember exactly when my now 28-year-old daughter put out her hand to stop me as I rose to accompany her, as usual, into her annual doctor’s visit (nor can she; I asked!) but we both think she might have been 10 or 11. I do remember how startled I was, because it had not crossed my mind that it was time yet for me to be excluded from these visits. And to be honest, until I read your letter, it never occurred to me either that she might have thought about—and worried about—that moment in the waiting room well in advance of that day.

So although I think it would be fine for you to do exactly as she did—to tell your dad, “I’ve got this. You can wait here. I want to go in alone”—I also think it would be a pity for you to continue to stress about this. (If I had to guess—and I do have to guess, because she doesn’t remember, all these years later—I’d venture to say that my kid didn’t bring it up in advance because she was afraid I’d want to talk about it at way more length than she cared to—because that was the sort of thing I often did. She eventually figured out that she could make important announcements to me without suffering through an endless conversation if she preceded the news with, “I don’t want to have a whole conversation about this—I just want to let you know.” This worked very well for both of us throughout her teens.)

The way, and the when, of your approach to this subject with your father depends on the sort of relationship you have. What kinds of things do you talk about? When something is worrying or bothering you, do you tell him about it? How does he respond? Or do the two of you not really communicate? Is he authoritative, distant, or gruff? Or is he—as I often was, alas—too much of a talker?

If the two of you have an easy, warm relationship, be direct. You can say, “I’ve been thinking about my annual checkup, and I realize that I’m at the point where I’d like to go in to see the doctor alone.” I would hope that he’d agree without pushback, but be prepared, just in case. If he asks you why, or—worse—he is amused by your request, tell him firmly that you’d like your privacy, that you’re not a little kid anymore. If you think it would be helpful to get your mother on board, I’d bring this up when she’s present. (I would say that this depends on the kind of relationship you have with her. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all model for parent-child interactions.)

If the scenario I’ve described seems farfetched to you—if you’re thinking, Oh, no, I could never tell him that! He’d never let me get away with it!—or your heart sinks at the thought of it, why not take a leaf out of my daughter’s book? And if—oh, I am just trying to imagine every possible scenario for you—he brushes this off and stands up to follow, gather up your courage and tell the nurse who’s just called your name, “I’d like to see the doctor alone, please.” At 13, you are absolutely entitled to that.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My wife and I (both women) recently got back from visiting my family. The visit was not exactly fun: my mom went off on a number of rants about “LGBTASDKFJ++++ issues” (her term) and told us about a colleague she finds irritating for “insisting” on being called bisexual when she’s married to a man. My wife is bisexual and open about this. We were both upset by some of my mom’s comments (she also talked about me “looking too gay now”) but we managed to leave at the end of the evening on a good note.

I know my mom, and while she’s infuriating, I know she truly didn’t mean harm and was mostly talking drunk nonsense that she doesn’t really mean and wouldn’t say when sober. My wife was graceful about all this at the time; she managed to just back away when she got really irritated. And she comforted me when we left, because of course I was upset by the things my mom had said. So my wife seemed—and we seemed—generally OK. The next morning, however, I saw her phone buzzing with notifications from her group chat with her two closest friends. I didn’t mean to snoop, but I saw my mom’s name pop up, along with a load of expletives. I asked my wife about it. At first she hedged, then eventually admitted to “venting” in her group chat about my mom. I insisted on seeing the messages, which she resisted—she said it would only hurt my feelings—but I pressed her and she gave in. Now, sure enough, I’m hurt.

It turns out she relayed the whole evening to her friends, quoting my mom’s worst comments, accompanied by all caps commentary of her own. Her two friends—people I also consider good friends—responded by calling my mother every name in the book. And my wife’s responses to them clearly encouraged their meanness.

I was very upset and angry that she would talk about my family like this. She knows how much I love my mom and that I would never badmouth her to our friends like this. My wife is completely estranged from her own family due to their much more serious and actually violent homophobia, and she rants about them openly to people we are close to. So I know she’s not used to the idea of feeling protective over one’s parents, as she hates hers. But I don’t hate mine, and I feel betrayed.

I told her that, and I was shocked by her reaction. She did not back down at all, apologizing only for the names she called my mom but not agreeing that she shouldn’t have talked about her—or that she would stop talking about her—to these friends. She point-blank refused, saying she “needs a space” to talk about this with someone who isn’t me because I am “not able” to see her perspective on this. She suggested that talking to them instead of me was some lovely favor she was doing me, because she hadn’t wanted to hurt me by expressing these feelings to me! Am I way off the mark for feeling hurt and angry? We don’t normally fight like this. I can’t believe she will not make the simple concession not to roundly abuse my mother again!

—Feeling Betrayed

Dear Feeling,

I’m sorry your feelings were hurt. But I wish you hadn’t looked at your wife’s phone at all. I wish you hadn’t insisted she show you all the texts. And I wish she hadn’t given in when you kept insisting. Married people do not forfeit their right to privacy.

Nor do they forfeit the right to be upset, wounded, and furious when they are treated badly. That you have figured out a way to live with your mother’s ugly drunken rants—that you love your mother and quickly forgive her when she behaves abominably—doesn’t mean that your wife has to. Even if she had a loving family of her own she wouldn’t necessarily be able to swallow your mother’s bad behavior, nor should she have to.

I think she was to some extent trying to spare you her rage. Was it a “lovely favor” or was it simply conflict-avoidance? I have no idea, but now that you know that your mother’s homophobia, even if it’s not as “serious” as her family’s, or “actually violent,” it is not something your wife dismisses as easily as you do. Instead of focusing on what you’re calling her betrayal, you might take this up head on—both with her and with your mother. It’s time to tell your mother that it isn’t acceptable for her to say such things. If she can only hold it together when she’s sober, then she shouldn’t drink. If she can’t keep herself from running her mouth off and she can’t or won’t forego alcohol during your visits, don’t you think there’s a bigger problem here than your wife complaining bitterly to friends?

As to the complaining—the “betrayal”—I think everyone needs people to vent to. And I think your being angrier with your wife for her venting than you are with your mother for doing the things about which your wife needed to vent suggests that you may need a recalibration. What you are asking of her is to keep her feelings to herself. It is never a good idea to ask this of our loved ones. So let me add this: While I’m all in favor of a good healthy venting, I have a sneaking suspicion that your wife’s conflict-avoidance is doing your marriage no good either. There are any number of frank conversations that need to be had here: between you and your mother, between you and your wife. The solution to the problem you have is not in her making “a simple concession.”

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have been dating a widower in his early 50s for a little over a year now. His adult kids have been courteous and welcoming to me, which I appreciate very much. I am supportive of him when his grief flares, I helped him spread some of his wife’s ashes while we were on a trip, and I am not troubled by photos and other mementos he keeps around. This was a relationship that he had for nearly 30 years, and his devotion to their marriage is heartening to me; it seems it bodes well for us. Even so, I am struggling with how to fit into his life over the long term. We both have grown children (in their 20s), and he has grandchildren as well. We have very different ideas about what life with adult kids should look like. I view it as a time for less responsibility, a chance to move in the world more freely and explore opportunities (social, professional, travels); I enjoy being less of a hands-on presence in the kids’ lives as they sort their journeys out. But as the surviving parent/grandparent, he is inclined to want to stay in proximity to his family and involved in his kids’ and grandchildren’s lives. I really care for this man and can see us making a life together, but I feel like I’m being slotted into someone else’s life—someone else’s plans. I am struggling with the desire to be a little more nomadic for at least the next few years before settling somewhere. I would never dream of laying down any kind of ultimatum, but I would love for him to be on this adventure with me. Is it even fair to ask him?

—Where Do I Fit In?

Dear Where,

The bad news is that I think your two very different ways of looking at—and living—your lives (both totally legitimate!) may really be a dealbreaker. There are quite contented people who see their roles in the lives of their grown children (and their young grandchildren) the way you do, and those who play a much more active role (not to say an intrusive one!). Different strokes. (Full disclosure: I am not at all involved in my own adult daughter’s day to day life, and we live at a distance of five hundred miles—but we have a tentative plan in place for my husband and me to move nearby once she and her soon-to-be husband have children. My grandparents helped to raise me, and it made all the difference in my life—it was a source of great and continuous joy, and the memory of my grandparents’ love and steady presence even now fills me with happiness. If my daughter wants me to be involved in her children’s lives, I will not hesitate. But that’s me: my temperament, my style, my fondest wish. I know plenty of people whose style/hopes and dreams for their old age are otherwise.)

The good news, though, is that there’s no reason not to ask this lovely man about whom you care so much if he would like to roam the world with you for a while … if you are being honest with yourself and you really do mean “for a while.” Because if the idea of eventually “settling somewhere” near his children dismays you, you may want to cut your losses now. (I suspect the I’m-free-now!/I-want-to-stay-close models of extended family life are likely to be incompatible enough to spell doom for you two down the road.) If, however, you can imagine embracing his vision of the future after you’ve had a chance to have the adventures you’ve been looking forward to, there’s nothing unfair about proposing this to him. Perhaps he’ll offer a counterproposal: He’ll join you on some of your travels, or he’ll partake in some “social adventures” while continuing to live in close proximity to his children—or, if you decide to move, perhaps you two might have a happy long-distance relationship, with plenty of visits, over the next few years. The worst that can happen is that he says a firm no: he wants to keep his life exactly as it now is. And then you’ll have your answer. But you should have those adventures! Don’t let someone else keep you from exploring all these opportunities you’re interested in pursuing; don’t let his lack of wanderlust keep you from enjoying yours. Surely I don’t have to tell you that there’s more to life than having a steady romantic partner? (And if you both are still single some years down the line, who’s to say you won’t come together again if you’re both still interested?) I can tell you this, right now: being “slotted into” someone else’s idea of a good life is not a recipe for happiness and fulfillment.

—Michelle

