I’m Deeply Unsettled by My Neighbor’s Behavior

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My roommate and I live in a small apartment building with thin walls. Our neighbors in the apartment below us are a recently separated mother with two young children, a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old. Multiple times a day, we hear the mother screaming and cursing at the children for what sounds like typical young child behavior. For instance, when the 4-year-old cries and doesn’t want to go down for a nap, we could hear the mother shouting, “Shut the f*ck up! You are a brat and you don’t deserve to have me as a mother!” She has said “shut the f*ck up” to her children so many times and in so many ways that we are no longer shocked to hear it daily. Unsurprisingly, the result of her screaming is only more frantic crying and wailing from the kids.

The mother has a boyfriend who doesn’t live with her and who doesn’t curse the children or shout at them this way but enables her behavior. Because she does not see a problem with speaking to her children this way in front of others, we doubt that her behavior would change were we to confront her. We fear she would instead take it out on the kids. We don’t believe there is any physical abuse going on, but we think this could be verbal abuse and we are worried about the kids’ well-being. What should we do?

—Unsettled Upstairs

Dear Unsettled,

For frequent readers of this column, you know that I usually tell my readers to mind their own business regarding how others choose to raise their kids unless the kids are in potential/imminent danger. Well, guess what? This qualifies as one of those times when you need to step up and say something immediately.

Yes, we all know that parenting can be extremely stressful and can bring out the worst in us at times. However, dropping daily F-bombs on the heads of a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old is not normal under any circumstances. Not only is it abnormal, but it could potentially be dangerous if left unchecked.

There are a few ways you could go about this. If you’re not the confrontational type, you can file a noise complaint with the management of your building and have them address this woman’s behavior for you. Maybe she lacks self-awareness, and this could be the wake-up call she needs.

The next idea is to approach the mom and/or her boyfriend and express your concerns with them. You could say something like, “Hi, I’ve noticed that there’s a lot of yelling coming from your unit, and these walls are really thin. It seems like you’re under a lot of stress. Even though we don’t know each other very well, I’m willing to help in any way that I can.” If she’s of sound mind, she may take your request graciously and dial it back a bit. Also, there’s a chance she may blow up at you and tell you to kick rocks.

My final thought—a.k.a. the nuclear option, is to call Child Protective Services. Without knowing a bit more, I can’t tell you with certainty whether you should proceed this way, but if you feel that these kids are in a toxic/abusive environment, then you may have to do this to protect them. Those babies do not deserve that kind of treatment. Organizations like the Child Help Hotline and other child advocacy groups can talk you through how to recognize symptoms of abuse, and how and when to report it, and I recommend you give one of them a call.

Thank you for being a good neighbor—and for doing what you can to help these kids.

Dear Care and Feeding,

After a month-long search, my husband and I recently hired a new nanny for our preschooler. He came to us with stellar references and made it through his background checks squeaky clean, so when he instantly clicked with our son, we were thrilled. He has been with our family for several weeks now, and things are going pretty flawlessly…except for one small detail. I frequently catch him checking me out. I will be in the middle of a conversation with him and he will momentarily break eye contact with me to look at my body.

Now, I am a person with a fairly bold taste in fashion, so I am not a stranger to getting the occasional look or comment when I’m out and about. I don’t quickly jump to the assumption that someone glancing my way is indicative of sexual attraction. That said, this happens on a near-daily basis, and he does it while I’m looking directly at him and can clearly see him changing his gaze. He never comments. What do I do? Do I confront him? Do I continue to ignore it? He can be a bit socially awkward at times, so perhaps he doesn’t realize how he’s coming off? I don’t want to overreact and potentially embarrass him, but I also don’t want to under-react either if this is actually a red flag I should be heeding! Help!

—Uneasy Employer

Dear Uneasy,

If your gut is telling you there’s something creepy going on that makes you feel uncomfortable, then you have to address it no matter how great he is with your son.

The tricky part of course is the “how.” Obviously you can’t come out and say, “Stop checking me out, dude!” (at least at first). Depending on your style, the next time he averts his glare from your eyes, you can say something light like, “Hey, I’m up here,” while pointing to your eyes. For the majority of people, that will be all it takes for them to be on high-alert regarding their behavior, and it should stop (or at least become less frequent). If you prefer a more subtle approach, you could say in a very nice tone, “Could you please look at me while we’re talking?” If it continues at the same frequency, then something else could be at play here.

One way to test out whether these looks are geared just toward you (and your body) is to see how he interacts with other adults (men and women) to see if there’s a common theme. If there is, then you have your answer—it’s not you, and he has trouble with eye contact generally (it may even be due to a disability). If he only does it with you, then you probably also have your answer.

At the end of the day, these are your feelings and your body—and if his looks are reserved for you and are making you uncomfortable, it’s your right to end the partnership and find someone else.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband was raised with spanking, and still holds the belief that it can be a good disciplinary tool when practiced calmly and with consistent rules. Though I believe he would have the ability not to blur the line between “discipline” and abuse, I still strongly disagree with any form of corporal punishment and would never want that for my child. We figured this would never be an issue for us because we planned to be childless. Well, now I’m unexpectedly pregnant. Is there a healthy and productive way for me to try to change his mind on this? That seems like the only option that wouldn’t be heartbreaking.

—Hands Off

Dear Hands Off,

I believe spanking is the laziest and dumbest form of “parenting” there is. A grown adult smacking around a tiny human a fraction of their size doesn’t teach right from wrong or how to be a good human — it only teaches fear. Not to mention, it’s confusing. These parents will tell their kids that it’s not OK to hit another kid, but the same parents will turn around and hit them at a moment’s notice.

It’s important to hold the line on this. Start by saying, “I absolutely refuse to have you or anyone else hit our child. There are better ways to discipline children, and we are going to explore as many options as it takes.” Show your husband all of the different methods of childrearing that work that don’t involve spanking. (You will need to do a bit of research—there are tons of parenting books on discipline—one positive parenting book is How to Talk So Kids Will Listen, and Listen So Kids Will Talk.)

Someone once said, “We spend our entire adulthood getting over our childhood.” I know you don’t want that to happen with your unborn child, so you should set the ground rules with your husband now to ensure he doesn’t engage in that behavior.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband, unfortunately, never grew out of the habit of using the word “r*******.” He would never use it towards someone with a mental disability, and he doesn’t call people it to their faces. He uses it in places where most people would use “stupid” or “dumb.” We have a 3-year-old and a 4-month-old, and I really don’t want them to pick up on this habit. My daughter has an autistic girl in her preschool class, and I’m afraid that she could start to feel bias against her, or against other people with mental disabilities she meets in the future. However, my husband doesn’t seem to agree with my concern. He says it’s just a word, but to me it seems like more than that. I’m HUGE into “pick your battles,” and it’s saved me a lot of grief just in my first 3 years of parenting. Should I just let it go, or put my foot down? I don’t want to start a fight over something that doesn’t need to be fought over.

—End The Word

Dear End,

Good grief, is your husband an adult or a middle-schooler? What kind of grown up says that word anymore in 2022? Yes, you should absolutely put your foot down on this. Words matter, and there are plenty of them to describe someone/something that is “dumb” or “stupid”—starting with, you know, dumb and stupid. That word is so ugly that I refuse to type it here.

You want to model the right behavior for your children, right? It starts by teaching them that some words are completely off-limits. Your husband should understand how charged some language can be, and it has nothing to do with being politically correct, either.

If you’re going to pick a parenting battle, this is definitely one you should roll up your sleeves on. There is no context where uttering that word is acceptable.

—Doyin

