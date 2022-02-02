My Wife Expects Me to Have Sex Her Way Every Single Time

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

My wife (I’m a man) and I have two kinds of sex. When we have time, I will massage her and pleasure her manually and orally, for an hour or more, until she has an orgasm. Then we’ll finish the session with sex in a few different positions until I come as well. When we don’t have time (more common since we both work and have school-age kids), she will pull me into the bedroom, shower, laundry room, etc., bend over, and have me screw her as hard as I can, as fast as I can. These sessions rarely take more than two or three minutes. There really is no in between: She does not like giving me oral sex, hand jobs, or really any kind of foreplay, and she does not like receiving those things if she knows she isn’t going to orgasm. Generally, this has worked very well for us—we’ve been married almost 20 years and still average one long session and two to three quickies per week.

The problem we have encountered recently is that I am no longer always immediately ready to go when we find an opportunity for a quick encounter. Even a few years ago, all I needed was a certain look from her, and I would get a raging hard-on. Now, maybe once every two weeks, she’ll bite her lip, lift up her dress, and then stand there looking embarrassed while I try to jack myself to full mast. Sometimes I am successful, but sometimes the moment passes before I’ve been able to get ready, and we both walk away frustrated.

So, do you have any advice for us? Is this just part of getting older that we’ll have to accept? I haven’t bothered trying meds because this still doesn’t happen THAT often, I can always get hard after a few minutes of foreplay from her (but that kills her mood), and from what I understand, those pills are not designed to work as quickly as Popeye eating a can of spinach anyway. What else can we try?

— Occasionally Understaffed

Dear Occasionally Understaffed,

It’s at least a little bit messed up that getting you in the mood … kills her mood. You’ve been Robocock for so long that I think you spoiled her. (Or she really, really doesn’t care about your pleasure.) The fact of the matter is that she’s not engaging in the kind of foreplay that you sometimes require, and as a result, you’re not having the sex that you want. As you get older, it gets harder to go from 0 to 60 in seconds—for many people with pensies, it gets harder to get hard, period. Some people need a bit of a warmup because, for whatever reason, their so-called accelerators (per the dual control model of sexual response) are slower than hair trigger. Reframing predicaments by swapping gender roles to prove a rhetorical point can lead to false equivalencies and steamroll nuance, but in this case, it might be useful: If you insisted that a woman partner be ready when you said so, irrespective of her physiological response (like lubrication), you’d be rightly called out for a brutish approach to sex. I think her demands here are similarly unfair. I’d advise any man in that situation to take his time with his wife and to extend her the foreplay she needs, as it’s better for both of you. I’d also give that advice to your wife. She is not obligated to engage in any behavior that she does not want to, nor should she, but she should at least consider how her hard nos are affecting the sex she wants to be having and attempt to correct accordingly. Or she can start kissing those beloved quickies goodbye.

You rightly point to one of the drawbacks of ED drugs, which is that some of them tend to be at odds with spontaneity. With sildenafil (the drug in Viagra), you take the pill ahead of time (say an hour) and then have sex, which requires planning. Tadalafil is slightly different in that it has a longer half-life (17.5 hours versus the 4 or so of sildenafil and vardenafil, the drug in Levitra). After taking tadalafil, a lot of guys find their performance enhanced for a good day or so. You could pop one in the morning of a day that you might be having sex, and then you’d be set for hours, should you get lucky. But that could lead to wasted meds, and even generic tadalafil isn’t exactly cheap. It’s better than nothing! However, getting used to diminished spontaneity and lowered expectations/more understanding of your physiology on the part of your wife is probably the most pressing thing to address here.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 28-year-old woman who hasn’t had sex in about five years, mainly—due to extreme ugliness. (I can’t figure out how to attach a photo so you’ll have to take my word for it: I’m not at all physically attractive.) I was very sexually active in high school and college, mainly because guys that age will fuck anything that moves and because, as I’ve been told, I have a very attractive personality that makes up for my appearance. But as I got older, I couldn’t attract the type of guys that I’m attracted to—those who are well out of my league. I tried a few times to sleep with guys who were a little less attractive, but I felt physically repulsed and was totally unable to orgasm or enjoy sex at all. So I stopped trying.

Now I’m ready to get back out there (after the pandemic ends, obviously), but I still have a hang-up. I have extremely high standards, and I find it impossible to have sex with someone who is less than “perfect” looking. How do I get over this?

— Miss Match



Dear Miss Match,

You’re so invested in others’ appearance, irrespective of your own, that the scenario you paint is almost too on the nose as a predicament. It plays like poetic justice (your high standards get reflected back at you rendering you effectively sexless), except I don’t think having high standards calls for justice to be served. It’s not any kind of failing to dig sexy dudes, and good for you for trying. But for the sake of actually getting somewhere, I think you’re going to have to put a little more effort into figuring out other ways to be attracted to people. Is your vessel capable of this? I couldn’t tell you, I can’t see under the hood from here. All I can tell you is to try.

Have you never met a guy whose personality makes up for his appearance? A counterpart to you, if you will? Have you ever given anyone a chance to show himself as that? Maybe it’s time to consider giving it a chance. You know what I think is hot? The way a guy carries himself, how ease and tasteful confidence ripples from his posture to his penis, frankly. It’s sometimes enough to make someone who isn’t conventionally good-looking nonetheless incredibly attractive. Expand your mind. Get over your problem by getting over yourself (at least a little).

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 28-year-old bisexual man, and I’ve just been asked on a date by a guy. This pretty much never happens; I am basically always the person doing the asking. He’s hot and I am excited!

My one concern relates to the fact that he is trans. Not a problem for me! But even though I have been on dates with guys and girls (and people who aren’t guys or girls) over the years, I haven’t actually slept with very many people. Casual hookups aren’t generally my thing, and most of the people I’ve found a real spark or connection with have been cis women, so the people I’ve had sex with have been almost exclusively cis women. I’m at a point where I have a pretty solid grasp of what I like in bed, and I have a fairly reliable set of uh … “moves,” but I’m keenly aware that this is largely based on my experiences having sex with cis women. If this date leads to sex, I want to make sure I don’t do anything that makes him feel uncomfortable and/or dysphoric. I know “just ask what they like” tends to be a good rule of thumb, and I am usually quite vocal/communicative anyway. But are there any obvious pitfalls or faux pas I should keep in mind?

— Excited but Cautious



Dear Excited but Cautious,

Your consideration and concern suggest that you’re on the right track for a mutually satisfying hook-up. Just asking this question is a crucial first step and, as you already acknowledged, asking this guy more questions will be crucial. In a Zoom conversation about your letter, psychotherapist DK Green emphasized that, “There is no one-size-fits-all for trans and nonbinary people. There just isn’t.” Green has written on the topic of sex with trans people, serves that population in his practice, and is a trans man himself. He explained that dysphoria triggers can differ from person to person, and that not all trans/nonbinary people are dysphoric. This makes that “just ask what they like” conversation not just important, but crucial.

Green offered guidelines for that conversation: “It’s all about asking the right question and asking in the positive—in the gender-affirming positive.” Avoid imposing gendered terms on the conversation, and don’t prompt him to say what he isn’t into (which can be a trigger). “Don’t ask, ‘What do you like to call your clit?,’ because [by then] you could have already shot him in the heart,” said Green. “Make it loose, like: ‘Do you have any particular words you like to use for your junk?’ Don’t specify. Most trans guys and nonbinary folk have already worked out what they want to refer to it as and what they definitely don’t. Be asking the positive—ask, ‘What you do want me to call it?,’ rather than, ‘What don’t you want me to call it?’ That makes the trans person have to verbalize the very thing they don’t want to hear.” (The same goes for the upper body, by the way.)

Keeping things open regarding what he’s into—“What’s on the table?”—is also important. “If somebody offered me a blow job, I’d be all over that shit,” Green said. “If somebody offered me cunnilingus, I’d be like, ‘You’re talking to the wrong person.’”

Speaking of which, he suggested that you approach oral exactly like that: a blow job.

“If he wants to get his mouth down there, he needs to treat it like a cock. Don’t lick it and play with it like it’s girl bits,” said Green. This is, of course, subject to your partner’s taste, which he will hopefully have already specified before you dive in. Keep asking, keep talking. Green agreed with me that you’re already in a good place. He said, “[Reading this letter,] I got, ‘This is a guy who doesn’t want to fuck it up. And that’s great. The No. 1 thing you can do wrong is not ask the questions and fuck it up.”

Did you write this or another letter we answered? Tell us what happened at howtodoit@slate.com.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a middle-aged gay man struggling with rekindling anything since the pandemic started. Lately, I’ve had no luck with any of the dating apps and am avoiding bars since going sober. If I put my face on my profile, my response rate drops to close to zero, while if I just leave body pics I just get ghosted after sending face pics. It doesn’t help that I’m into relatively hard sex, and vanilla sexual encounters just leave me unsatisfied. Between the three, anyone who’s interested in me in whom I have a mutual interest drops to nothing. According to Grindr’s backup function, I’ve sent messages to enough guys to fill a football stadium. I’m about ready to give up and reconcile myself to being alone the rest of my life. Any ideas on how to break this cycle?

— Face Pic

Dear Face Pic,

I’m not sure if “relatively hard sex” constitutes behavior that could be categorized as kinky or fetishy, but if so, you may want to try apps that cater more to kink, like Recon. This is by no means a hard rule, but I think generally speaking, people who are into kink are often looking to connect with those with mutual interests, primarily. Matching via taste may buy your aesthetics some wiggle room. Similarly, there may be play parties that cater to the particular sex that you’re looking for—some of those have more egalitarian vibes regarding looks.

Otherwise, you might just have to make human connections and see if (and what kind of) sex follows. If your looks aren’t paying off, what else do you have for currency? Figure it out and flaunt it.

— Rich

