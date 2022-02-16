I Have What Most Men Dream About Downstairs. It’s Ruining Everything.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I have a big penis. It’s easily eight inches long by 6.5 inches around. Don’t talk to me about foreplay—I get it. I’m in my 40s and love licking and fingers and flirting. But no matter how aroused my new partner is, there are only a few occasions a month where she feels able to take all of me, which is becoming a problem. As sex is rationed, I use more porn, which I don’t like. Am I just unlucky? Or is there something else I can do? I feel like the unluckiest “lucky” guy in the world.

—Big Trouble

Dear Big Trouble,

I am sorry for you. This is a legitimate problem, and I imagine attempts to complain about it are often met with jealousy. If you were thin and long, I’d recommend the donut—basically an oversized cock ring that prevents deep penetration, sold under the name Ohnut—but I suspect girth is an issue as well. There are other guides out there that may offer something you haven’t tried. But it may very well be that you’re too thick for your partner to enjoy accommodating, and if you really need penetrative sex more often, your choices are limited to your current situation or seeking out a partner with roomier anatomy when aroused.

One way to go about that might be to open up, preserving the relationship while allowing for the kind of sex that you’re missing. It isn’t for everyone, and, as my co-columnist Rich advises, it’s best to defer to the more sensitive partner’s boundaries. If you decide to go that route, reading The Ethical Slut together and discussing what parts you think might work for y’all (and what parts you think won’t) can be a great way to think through the ways your relationship might be arranged.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a woman in my 30s. I recently had a very distressing experience that’s also given me a bit of an existential crisis. I don’t have a great track record with romantic relationships, despite my best attempts, and I have an active sex drive plus a useful ability to separate sex from feelings. Hence, I have a lot of casual sex. I mostly meet people through dating apps, and when it comes to hookups, it’s mostly men. I’m a big fan of sexting when there’s physical attraction, and always keen to meet up if possible.

Recently I started chatting with “Zayn,” one of the most gorgeous men I’ve ever seen. The conversation quickly turned sexual and we discovered that our kinks and proclivities are almost perfectly aligned, mostly a variety of anal play that I hadn’t really admitted to myself I wanted to try. He made me feel very safe and comfortable exploring my fantasies over text, and we were making plans to meet.

After a couple of days of chatting, however, he suddenly started slut-shaming me, completely out of the blue. To quote: “I’m fine with sexual freedom and all, but I don’t want to catch anything.” I was rightly pissed and told him off—I wear condoms and get tested regularly—and in response he became defensive and bizarrely furious at me. He accused me of “shoving down his throat” the fact that I’d screwed “sooo many people” (which I really hadn’t, I’d just been honest about having had a number of casual partners).

Obviously, things ended there. I felt completely bewildered and humiliated. This is a man who had sent me multiple videos of him penetrating himself with a variety of dildos and other toys; slut-shaming was not what I expected. I am in no way ashamed of my own sexual behaviour, but being treated with such rage and contempt was deeply hurtful. And this was the first time I’d met someone I was so excited to explore with! He had repeatedly told me I was a glorious goddess and he wanted us to have a fling where we could pretty much worship each other for a while. It was exactly what I wanted. It seemed perfect! What do you make of this? And where should I go from here to find that with another man like this—the real deal this time? I find the thought of a site like Fetlife pretty intimidating.

—Bewildered

Dear Bewildered,

Sex positivity is sometimes narrow, as in positive about one’s own desires but not about sexualities that differ from ours. We absolutely could lay out some reasons this guy might have reacted the way he did—I’m guessing shame—but I think it’s more productive to look at the present and future. What do you need right now? You went through a jarring and hurtful experience. It was confusing. Check in with yourself. Drink some water, consider a massage, and spend some time with friends who love you. If there’s something else that helps you feel safe and good, do that.

Fetlife has a pretty dungeon kind of feel, and the near-exhaustive list of kinks can be overwhelming. You might consider OKCupid or Feeld, which tend to attract people who are into, and comfortable with, kink. Feeld profiles are usually pretty light, where serious OKCupid users may write multiple paragraphs and fill out quizzes to optimize matching.

Depending on COVID rates in your area and your comfort level with socializing in person, you can also find your local kinky munch or play party and meet people the analog way. Attendees at such events tend to be interested in kinky sex, and the culture in most of these communities encourages open communication about preferences, boundaries, and desires.

Remember that dating is a process. Your dream sexual partner might be the next person you meet, or it might take another couple of years before you’re this excited again. When you get frustrated, take breaks, and make sure to tend to your other relationships.

Dear How to Do It,

For the first time in my life, I am in a relationship where I am comfortable not using condoms with my boyfriend. This has been a lot of fun but also way messier than I expected. I want to lie in bed and relax when we finish having sex, but if I don’t get up and immediately waddle to the toilet with my legs squeezed together, his come drips out of my vagina and runs down my leg, and it really grosses me out. Is this normal? They don’t ever show this part in movies!

—Wet, and Not in the Good Way

Dear Wet,

Normal is a slippery concept, but I can tell you that I, too, find myself squicked out by semen oozing out of my orifice. I’m making a whole face as I type this, empathizing with you and remembering my own experiences. Menstrual fluid is zero issue for me, though, and I’m pretty sure this is because of a difference in texture. I solve this by opting out of the creampie life entirely, but you like it, so let’s see what we can do.

Would it work to scoop the goo out with your finger and wipe it on a towel or tissue you keep near the bed? Alternately, there’s a new product that caught a lot of notice over the summer called the Dripstick. (On the off chance that this letter is a PR stunt, well played I guess.) One site interviewed an OB/GYN about the product, and she indicated that it’s likely better than inserting a tampon or douching, though she cautioned users to only leave the dripstick in as long as necessary. Other solutions that allow for quick cleanup and not a trip to the bathroom are welcome from readers, and we’ll put them in the newsletter.

Dear How to Do it,

My partner (35-year-old woman ) and I (35-year-old man) have been together going on 20 years, and have only had sex with one another. There has always been a libido gap, something I first attributed to me being an obnoxious teen douche when we first got together, but grew into an ongoing source of tension, which I handled poorly: I was irrational and demanding and selfish. I’m so grateful we stayed together, because I love her, and the life we’ve made together is incredible in ways I can barely fathom. We’ve settled into a détente, in which I let her initiate sex when she feels ready—sometimes twice a week, sometimes once a month.

Now, 20 years in, the shoe is on the other foot: I’m dealing with mental illness issues, and I am now on medication that has dramatically altered my libido. This has been a revelation for me. I want to let go of wanting sex, something I’ve obsessed over getting my entire life. I have a full happy life that I’m struggling to appreciate, and I feel like turning off that part of my brain and body would help me accomplish this. This was something I’d explored before, but it was in moments of shame and self-contempt spent combing the grosser corners of the internet for tips on how to self-castrate. Now, I want to approach it from a place of clarity and healing. I also think letting go of this could help my relationship with my partner, letting us focus on what works for us, and giving her the freedom to be with others if she wants. I know this obviously means starting a conversation with her and her wants and needs, but I was bad enough at that before, and it risks opening up all the old wounds I inflicted on her over the years when I was irrational and demanding. Is there any way to start this conversation that isn’t absolutely miserable?

—Off Switch

Dear Off,

You say you’re on medication for mental health. I’m hoping this means that you have a therapist you’ve begun to establish a rapport with. Please discuss this with them. Growth, while usually positive, can be a bumpy and strange process. And medications can have unexpected side effects, which may not be permanent. For the sake of not giving your wife whiplash, you should proceed cautiously with what you tell her right now. Depending on the techniques they use, your therapist may also be able to help you work through the best way to start this conversation, and provide support as the discussion unfurls.

You’ve been together for 20 years, and through some tough stuff. Remember that you love each other and you’ve navigated issues in the past. Spend some time thinking through the different ways your wife might react—relief! shock! disappointment!—and how you’d like to respond in each likely case. When you do have the talk, check in first to make sure she has the resources to handle a complex and combustible conversation. Arrange privacy, set the temperature comfortably, and have water on hand. Good luck.

