Dear Care and Feeding,

My 4-year-old son has an incredibly negative attitude, and we are not sure what to do. We are loving parents, keep firm boundaries (we will give him hugs in response to a tantrum, but never what he’s screaming for), and try to encourage him to enjoy things. But it’s like his personality type is to purposefully be a total sack of misery. He goes out of his way to find a negative spin on everything. For example, if he comes out of a playdate happy, and I ask him about it, he suddenly shifts gears and wails, “No!!” and brings up the worst part of the playdate, like that his friend took his toy.

I’m worried that this pattern of finding the worst in everything—and painting himself as a victim no matter what the encounter involves—could be a sign of deeper issues and that he may need psychological help. We try to encourage him to talk through his “frustrations” but despite being articulate for his age, he can’t back up why he is adopting such a negative attitude about everything. This is not a new issue either; as soon as he was old enough to express himself (about 18 months, he was an early talker) we noticed his skew towards negativity. Is this a phase, or should we be worried?

—Mom of Misery

Dear Mom of Misery,

I think you’re right to be concerned about your son’s behavior. Granted, America isn’t the happiest place on earth these days, but children should be able to primarily focus on having fun and being positive. I think you’re right to consider professional help, since as you mentioned, there may be other issues at play here that could get worse if left untreated.

While you’re waiting for an appointment with a licensed mental health professional, I’ll offer my two cents as a non-licensed professional. My opinion is your son is seeking attention—and for some reason, playing the “woe is me” victim card seems to be working for him. You mentioned he receives hugs and love during tantrums, but how often is he receiving hugs and love when he’s not acting out? The same amount? Less? More?

If I were you, I’d limit the hugs when he’s when he’s being negative and instead provide emotionless, deadpanned responses like, “Billy took your toy? I’m sorry.” Then immediately change the subject to something more positive. You might also try asking open-ended questions about his experiences. Rather than, “Did you have fun on the playdate?” ask, “Can you tell me three things you enjoyed about the playdate?” In other words, make positivity the only choice. If he understands the assignment and gives you three great answers, then you should shower him with an immense amount of praise. Seriously. I’m talking “ice cream for dinner” levels of praise. In doing so, he’ll realize that focusing on the bright side will give him the response he’s desperately seeking.

Of course there’s a chance he’ll respond with, “I didn’t enjoy anything about the playdate!” and that’s why you’ll need to have a professional lined up in case you can’t do anything to get him out of his negative ways. Hopefully it’s just a phase, but either way, it shouldn’t go unchecked.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m concerned about my 5-year-old nephew. I’ve tried to be supportive to my sister and not butt in too much with how she is raising him, but lately I’ve gotten extra concerned. My nephew is a brat. He is a brat in the way most 3-year-olds are. He throws fits when he doesn’t get his way, he demands time and attention from people, and the only thing that sometimes placates him is watching TV.

I’m sure my sister has trauma from some previous experiences. Prior to his birth, she suffered a late miscarriage that required medical intervention. With him, she wound up requiring a C-Section. So I can see why she’s always given into him. But at 5 years old, he still isn’t potty trained. She’ll threaten to take away dessert if he misbehaves or doesn’t eat, but then almost always gives in anyway.

On top of all this, his parents are divorcing. As soon as the divorce is finalized, my sister plans to move back closer to home. What, if anything, is my place here? When he is visiting, or I’m watching him, I always set limits and abide by them. But talks with my sister have led nowhere. He is in therapy, as is my sister, but I still see these issues persisting. Is there a better way to have this conversation or some other form of support I can provide? I don’t want my nephew turning into THAT kid.

—Aunt to a Brat

Dear Aunt to a Brat,

If I said this once, I’ve said it a thousand times (and I probably have said it a thousand times by now). If a kid isn’t in imminent danger, you need to keep your opinions about the parenting styles of other kids to yourself.

With that out of the way, I think we need to discuss a larger issue. There’s a lot of judgment in your letter about your sister and her child before you ask, “What kind of support can I provide?” I’d start by realizing your sister is going through a divorce and that she may not be on top of her game right now. Maybe you should stand by her and say, “I love you, and I’m here to provide you with whatever you need.” Maybe you should offer to babysit your nephew so she can get a chance to breathe. Maybe you should stop calling your nephew a brat and realize that he’s a young kid trying to figure out his way in this crazy world.

What I’m trying to say here is the problem isn’t your sister, or her kid, it’s you. Your behavior and judgment help absolutely no one. Be supportive by listening and offering her concrete help without judgment. Your sister needs you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have two children, an 11-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter. I’m blessed that their father is as involved in their lives as I am, and they absolutely love him. However, I’m worried that as they get older the term they use for him may give the wrong impression. Since my kids were little, they’ve been calling their father “Daddy.” So far, they haven’t aged out of it. I know that unfortunately, some people have a tendency to judge men that are close to their children and when some people see an adult man around minors, they assume nefarious intent. Additionally, with the rise of “daddy” being used as a sexual term, as the kids start to look older, people might hear them calling their father “Daddy” and assume that there’s an intimate relationship there, rather than a normal father-child relationship. My husband is also worried. If somebody does make the wrong assumption, he’s the one who could be in the most danger. That being said, this is completely hypothetical, but the concern is real. Should we try to curb our children’s use of the term “daddy,” and if so, what would be the best way to do so?

—Daddy Dilemma

Dear Daddy Dilemma,

Hi there, dad to two daughters here who still call me Daddy. And since my kiddos are multiracial (25 percent white, 25 percent Japanese, and 50 percent Black) there are people who assume that I’m not even their dad. I remember about five years ago a white woman approached me at a playground when I was out with my kids to ask, “Excuse me, are you their father?” Once I replied affirmatively, she said, “Oh, um, I was just checking. You have beautiful girls. Have a nice day.” As a Black man in America, I know exactly why she asked that question — and it wasn’t to offer compliments on my girls’ looks.

I share that story because even though some people out there may think I’m not my girls’ father because we don’t have identical skin color, it doesn’t make me lose a minute of sleep. I also don’t lose any sleep over the fact that my girls still call me “Daddy.”

You mentioned that society has a way of judging men negatively who are close to their children. I’ve been a dad for 11 years and this has never happened to me, and it hasn’t happened to any of my close dad friends either. If anything, it’s the complete opposite because dads in America are put on pedestals for doing the most rudimentary parenting tasks.

As long as their father is a good man who isn’t doing anything abusive, this is much ado about nothing — and personally, I want my daughters to call me daddy forever. Everyone loves a great dad (or daddy), and it looks like your kids have one.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a white mom living in Florida, and I’m sure you’ve heard of the new bill going through our state government that would prohibit schools from teaching anything that would make white people feel guilty about being white. I personally think it’s absurd, but I think what just happened at my 8-year-old daughter’s school is even more absurd. We had two Black speakers scheduled to visit her school for Black History Month, and they were abruptly removed from the schedule last week. I know this to be true because one of the speakers is my best friend’s husband. He wasn’t given any explanation from the school other than that “they’re going in another direction.” He is an anti-racism expert, so I’m assuming the new bill had something to do with this. Should I make a stink about it? This whole thing seems so wrong.

—Florida is the WORST

Dear Florida,

I don’t know if I can say that Florida is the “worst,” since we live in a country where Texas exists—but the two of them are engaged in a furious race to the bottom, that’s for sure.

For the readers who aren’t familiar with what Florida is up to, take a moment to read this. In a nutshell Florida is trying to pass a law that would ban making white people feel bad about racism. Regular readers know I have thoughts about this, but they’re too extensive to go into here. And I can tell you’re on my side with all of this, so I’ll spare you the bulk of my rant.

In a nutshell, though, you need to keep at the forefront of your mind that all of this—from your state government to your school policy—does not “seem so wrong,” it is so wrong. You should confront the powers that be at your daughter’s school. You need to start by demanding to know why they pulled the plug on their Black speakers. You need to share their reasons with the entire school community. Are there others who can join your cause, starting with the Black speakers who had this opportunity taken away? Together, you should begin a protest with like-minded parents to put this school on blast. The people who fear their kids learning about racism are protesting, so why can’t you?

Like I said previously, time’s up on racism and racists in 2022. We need to call them out on their BS at every opportunity.

—Doyin

