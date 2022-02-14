Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Our family has been members of a large church for many years now. My kids loved the children’s ministry and now happily attend youth group, which is both surprising and delightful to my husband and me. (We have been pretty careful about not forcing anything upon our kids religion-wise so we’re happy they have taken a liking to church.) It almost felt too good to be true as I talked with other moms whose kids boycotted church altogether.

Well…the other shoe has dropped. It just came to light that the lead pastor of our church, who if I’m being honest has a bit of a cult of personality around him, was having an extramarital affair and resigned in disgrace. The church has been thrown for a lurch. There’s a lot of intrigue and drama, with nearly every church event (both formal and informal) spent discussing the situation.

My kids have both become withdrawn and seem pretty sad. I was able to talk to my oldest (16) who said he felt like the pastor was hypocritical after all those years of preaching holiness and purity. My youngest (14) won’t talk to me about it. I can tell they’re upset over what happened, and I’m not exactly sure whether it’s being handled appropriately in youth group. Yesterday my youngest asked if we would even be going to church anymore. Obviously my husband and I are sad over the situation too, and we don’t really know what to do about this or how to help our kids navigate their sadness. What can we do?

— Sad in the South

Dear Sad in the South,

This is such a challenging experience you’re facing as a family. It’s great that you’ve been open to frank discussion with your kids about what’s happened, and I’m glad that your son has felt comfortable expressing his feelings about the situation. Your daughter’s response to the issue is also very understandable. An institution in which both children placed a great deal of trust and found a sense of community and belonging has now become a site of betrayal and confusion. That can be overwhelming, and it may be difficult for your daughter to find the words.

Crisis counseling may be a good idea for both kids, but not via any resource your current church is offering. It would be best for your family to discuss this with an objective professional. You’ve mentioned your concern about how the pastor’s indiscretion is being handled in the youth group your kids have been attending. It may be best for them to sit those classes out until you’ve gotten a better sense of what they’re being told there.

While you and your husband are taking a step back to address your children’s emotional needs, also ask yourselves some big-picture questions. Do you still want to attend this church, specifically? If so, what would need to happen there for you both to consider it a safe space to attend again? Do you still want to attend church in general? Sometimes, faith can be shaken enough by a scandal like this one for families to reconsider church attendance altogether. It’s okay to consider that option, but it may also be good for your kids to see that every church is different and not every faith leader finds themselves embroiled in scandal. Withdrawal from an entire institution based on a hurtful experience with one may not be the healthiest action to model right now.

If you do decide to continue attending a church, ask your kids what they loved most about their children’s and youth groups at your current place of worship? What would be important for them to have access to at any new church you may attend? If you’re looking into new churches to visit, make them as much a part of the selection process as possible, since it sounds like they were experiencing some benefits of attendance that even you and your husband were not. Best wishes to you all as you navigate this together.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My ex-husband, “Gerald” and I have a sixteen-year-old son, “Dylan.” Gerald and I divorced a few years ago and have co-parented from a distance. Basically, we never contact the other unless a circumstance requires us to share communication (i.e. problems in school, which are thankfully rare, a change in custody arrangements, etc.) and even then it’s kept brief. I wouldn’t say we had a bad divorce; it was amicable, but at the same time if it wasn’t for the fact we have a son, we would have no reason to stay in touch. Because of this, we both operate as single parents. I myself tend to think of our co-parenting as “every man for himself” instead of the usual “united front” that most parents use. I know that isn’t the best way to handle things concerning Dylan, but it’s worked out for the most part the last few years–until it doesn’t.

One of the drawbacks (or benefits, depending on your view) of our distant relations is that whenever Dylan is angry with one of us, the other is in a position to avoid the tension once our son comes to the other’s house. Recently, Gerald and Dylan have been having problems relating to goals once Dylan graduates. I only know of the situation from what Dylan has told me, and I’ll admit I don’t pry because I see his relationship with Gerald as separate from his relationship with me. However, Gerald has been contacting me more than usual so that I can try to speak in his favor. He’s annoyed that I’m resistant, but it’s no different than how we’ve operated so far. I should point out that Gerald never offers aid if I’m the one in the doghouse with our son; he only has issues with our status quo when it affects him negatively. Am I wrong to prefer they work it out on their own? If it helps, I don’t badmouth Gerald in any way, and I’m sure he doesn’t badmouth me.

— Isn’t That a You Problem?

Dear ITAYP,

Every approach to co-parenting is different and if the one that you and your ex-husband have established has been effective thus far, that’s great. It sounds like by treating both of your households and their concerns as separate, you’ve managed to maintain a relationship that has functioned healthily enough for Dylan.

What you’re dealing with now sounds like a different ball game. First, Dylan has brought this issue he’s having with his dad to you. It sounds like that’s atypical. If he’s filling you in, it may be because he’s out of his depth at handling the disagreement on his own. Second, your ex seems to have taken the same approach for the same reason.

While it may be uncomfortable to be pulled into a family conflict, it will be equally uncomfortable to watch this escalate between them, after they’ve both asked you to weigh in and help. Like all relationships, co-parenting ones have to evolve, based on the changing needs of the child and of both parents. Doggedly sticking to the plan that may have become outdated, now that your son is nearing adulthood, won’t be useful to any one of you in the long run. Consider intervening here, if only for your son’s sake. It isn’t necessarily a matter of “speaking in Gerald’s favor.” It’s a matter of helping your son and his father resolve something they can’t seem to resolve on their own.

If it makes the adjustment easier, have a preliminary conversation with your ex to express your frustration with how one-sided mediation and intervention has been in the past. If you get involved now, will he agree to get involved the next time you and Dylan are at an impasse? Try to establish mutual buy-in if the stakes in your existing co-parenting agreement are changing. Good luck!

Dear Care and Feeding,

Not specifically about parenting, but how do parents of young kids find time to be a couple?

I’m lucky to be a stay-home mom to our 2-year-old triplets. My wife works long hours, but is always an engaged mom when she is home, usually for bath and bedtime on weekdays and all day on weekends. After long days of working or chasing 3 toddlers hell-bent on adorable mischief around, we barely have energy to clean, let alone spend quality time together. We’ve literally fallen asleep making out.

Sometimes she wakes me up before she leaves for work (she leaves before the kids wake up), but as nice as that is, we have to be aware of the time and I’m half asleep, so it’s not really as intimate as we used to be. Same thing during naps on weekends, when I feel guilty for not scrambling to get the million chores done while the kids are out of our hair, instead of making time for intimacy. I don’t mean “intimate” as a sexual euphemism; I mean the emotional intimacy of taking our time and being totally focused on each other while we have sex, which we don’t seem to have the time or energy for anymore.

I’ve thought about getting a babysitter for a few hours to give us time alone each week, but our kids are too young to be COVID vaccinated and the only time we could do that would be during her time with the kids, which she and the kids treasure. I miss being more than co-parents with her, and she’s said the same thing… Before we both fall asleep. We’re only in our early 30s! I hope there must be time management skills other parents have that we don’t. Or do we just have to stick it out until our kids are old enough to be out of the house some nights?

— Missing Being Wife As Well As Mom

Dear Missing,

Finding time for intimacy is a challenge many parents face, especially with toddlers! Based on your letter, it sounds like there are one or two ways you and your partner can carve out time for togetherness, but you’ll both have to be willing to let something go to get what you want.

Your wife will have to sacrifice some of her (very limited) time with the kids. You’ll have to let go of your guilt over leaving chores undone. And you’ll each have to be strategic about figuring out how to safely provide childcare for your unvaccinated kids (An outdoor playdate with a vaccinated, negative-testing sitter for an hour or two will probably be fine). Don’t let go of that pre-work time with your partner, either; half-asleep, clock-watching bonding is better than none at all.

Things will get easier when your kids are old enough to spend longer periods entertaining themselves in other rooms of the house — but only if you and your spouse have been actively nurturing your intimacy in the interim. There’s a lot of ground to regain when you’ve put connecting emotionally and/or sexually on pause for the years it takes for kids to require less supervision. The good news is: you both seem committed to making the time wherever you can, and that’s almost half the battle. Good luck!

Dear Care and Feeding,

I had an eating disorder that developed in middle school. It was a very hard time in my life and it led to binge eating. Eventually it also led to restrictive eating and anorexia. Even now, I still struggle to eat healthily and non-restricted some days. I’m working on it. My real question is, how do I avoid this rubbing off on my kids? Right now they’re not old enough for it to be an issue, but I don’t want them to have to struggle through this later, and I also want to set good examples. How on earth do I accomplish this?

— Don’t Pass It On

Dear Don’t Pass It On,

First, congratulations on the work you’ve done so far toward practicing healthier eating habits. Though it’s still a struggle, it sounds like you’re also doing better these days than you were at the onset of your illness, and I can imagine how hard-won those gains have been.

Second, it’s understandable that you’d be concerned about your children developing the same issues you grappled with in adolescence, but know that it’s not a forgone conclusion that your children will experience disordered eating simply because you did. Their diets and eating habits may overlap with yours in some ways and diverge in others. Try not to place too much pressure on yourself to perform wellness for them, based on your fear that they’ll someday be unwell. Cross the parenting bridges as you come to them, and take care of your own health in the meantime. I’m not sure if you’re seeing a therapist right now, but it sounds like it would be beneficial, particularly if you can find one who specializes in eating disorders.

When you feel like it’s age-appropriate, you may want to share some of your experience with your children, not as a cautionary tale, but as a way of letting them know that eating disorders exist, that you are surviving one, and that you can help them identify the signs that they’re developing unhealthy relationships with food if you ever notice them. You’re in a unique position to help with this issue, if it does ever present itself with your children, and if you need additional tools, for either initiating conversations with your kids about eating disorders or about improving your own eating practices while they’re still young, reach out to a healthcare professional for strategies and for managing your concerns. I wish you all the best.

—Stacia

