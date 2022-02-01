Help! My Wife Lost It When She Found Out My Ex Is My New Boss.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Q. Hard place: I had an early marriage that didn’t work out. It was no one’s fault; we were basically kids and ended up growing in different directions. The divorce was painless since we didn’t have any real assets and we stayed friends until my ex moved out of state. We lost touch.

A decade later, I have remarried to a wonderful woman. I love my wife, but we have three children under three and she suffers from depression. The last year has been a struggle. I was needed more at home and my last company moved headquarters over two hours away, so I made a lateral move into a new career.

Well, my ex works as a regional manager for the company that hired me. I didn’t connect the dots because her name is very common. She actually emailed me and we caught up. She hasn’t remarried and moved back because she was sick of snow.

I told my wife and didn’t think anything of it, but my wife went off the deep end. She started to stalk my ex’s social media and asked me if I thought she was attractive. Then she started to question me about “seeing” my ex at work. We haven’t even been in the same room because of COVID restrictions.

I don’t know where this is coming from. My wife has been sensitive about her looks since the kids but she has never been jealous before. I dated her best friend before we got together and she was the maid of honor at our wedding.

The more I protest, the more she keeps picking fights and going through my ex’s social media posts. Seriously, my wife has gone years and years back. I told her this wasn’t healthy. She accused me of calling her crazy. She has refused to go to any sort of counseling and told me if I loved her and there wasn’t anything going on, I should quit my job and get my old one back. They would take me back, but then we are back to square one. My new job puts me 10 minutes away from home so I can be here in daylight hours. I can cook and put our kids to bed rather than just seeing them sleep.

I love my wife and have never been unfaithful in my life. What should I do?

A: Do not quit your job. If your wife won’t go to counseling, you should go by yourself, just to get support as you navigate this difficult time in your marriage and the challenge of having a relationship with someone who is depressed and refuses treatment. Since she’s in a bad place right now, I think it would be kind and reasonable to give her some assurances about the level of contact you’ll have with your ex (no lunches together, no phone calls, or whatever). But she also needs to know that living with this kind of paranoia is not sustainable for you and that if she wants to stay married, it’s going to require some work on her end, whether that’s joining you in counseling, treating her own depression, or managing her emotions well enough that you aren’t forced to make unreasonable compromises.

How to Get Advice From Prudie:

• Send questions for publication here. (Questions may be edited.)

• Join the live chat Mondays at noon. Submit your questions and comments here before or during the discussion.

Q. Mom in the middle: I live in a triplex. It is just my daughter and I after my husband died two years ago. My neighbor in the middle unit has three girls, including “Maddie,” who is around my daughter’s age. Maddie is autistic and very literal-minded. She is also bright, cheerful, and brought my daughter out of her shell. They are besties and Maddie is a constant at our place.

Recently, “Ada” and her mother moved into the third unit. Ada is the same age as Maddie and my daughter. The girls started to naturally play together, but Ada would make fun of Maddie in ways in which my daughter would get the insult but Maddie wouldn’t. Ada would keep turning up the pressure and egg my daughter on so she would prove she wasn’t a “real retard” too. Maddie’s older sister caught them, took Maddie inside, and cursed both girls out. My neighbor coldly informed me about the incident and told me she would be keeping Maddie away until my daughter stopped being a bully.

I was completely taken back and had several long talks with my daughter. She cried and told me she loves Maddie but wanted to please Ada. My talk with Ada’s mother didn’t go so well. She brushed off her daughter’s behavior and was more concerned with Maddie’s sister using foul language on her daughter.

This situation hasn’t blown over so much as it is simmering. Maddie isn’t allowed over unless I or her sisters are there. She isn’t allowed around Ada at all. If the girls are playing outside and Ada comes out, they both come home. Given we all live one wall away, the effects are noticeable. What should I do?

A: This is really sad for everyone involved. But even though your daughter is just a kid, I think the way this has played out will be an important lesson for her about how mistreating others (even if you’re pushed or bullied by someone else) has consequences and will change the way they feel about you.

The restrictions Maddie’s mother has put in place sound pretty reasonable to me. It’s understandable that she would want you or Maddie’s sisters to be present to protect Maddie from further harassment. And given that Ada’s family is unapologetic, I think it makes sense that Maddie would be instructed to avoid her.

Aside from the first time you confronted your daughter and she cried, have you had any more talks with her about everything that has happened and how to handle similar situations better in the future? Do you think she has an understanding—beyond feeling badly about getting caught—of why the way she was treating Maddie was wrong, and how to be a better friend in the future? If you can tell Maddie’s mom how seriously you take what happened, and what steps you’ve taken to make sure your daughter is a better friend in the future, it might go a long way toward repairing her trust in both of you.

Q. Sweating it out: I pay a substantial monthly fee to a spa/gym so I can work out and relax a few times a week. It’s an indulgence and a luxury that I’m lucky enough to afford. I turn off my phone, put it in a locker, and forget the world for a short sweet period of time.

This week something happened. As I was drying my hair, one of the spa attendants stopped behind me and stood for a long period of time. She stood for so long, I asked her if she was okay and if I should get somebody to help. Usually the locker room is bustling, but I was the only one there that day. She told me her ex-husband had recently been diagnosed with cancer and was terminal. We talked and hugged, but I could tell something wasn’t quite right. There was something off about the whole interaction. At one point it felt like she was asking me for money.

Here’s my question: I want my spa/gym time to remain my time. I don’t want to be rude to this person. I want to be kind, but I also don’t want to fill this pleasurable space with negative energy and thoughts and worry about seeing her every time I go. How can I be nice and conscientious without ruining my spa days?

A: Maybe you were the target of a scam to get sympathy money from wealthy gym-goers. Maybe you caught a devastated woman at a vulnerable moment and your question about whether she was OK inspired her to open up to you and share all the feelings she’d been holding in. Maybe you’re right that something “wasn’t quite right” and she’s living with a mental health issue that causes her to speak to strangers in inappropriate ways. Either way, you were kind to listen, you skillfully avoided the request for money, and you did nothing wrong. You should go back to the gym with the expectation that this was a one-off weird conversation, and enjoy your workout sessions—with headphones on. If she approaches you again, you can briefly take them off to simply say something like, “I’m so sorry, I can’t talk right now/I can’t help. But I hope you’re doing well.”

Q. Heartbroken mother: I have not had a good relationship with my young adult daughter for a while. I have tried everything: Calling or texting her once a month, calling and texting her even less. She usually never replies. It seems the only time she wants to see me is when I spend a lot of money on her for an expensive vacation. Even though we live in the same town, she won’t come see me. I have asked her on several occasions if I have done something to offend her, and I get no reply.

I feel a lot of her disdain for me comes from her father, who left me for another woman. She blames me for his leaving. I have two questions: 1) Do you have any general advice for me? 2) Should I mail her presents even though she lives five minutes from me?

A: I’m going to cheat on this one by referring you to a two-part episode of Slate’s advice podcast, “How To,” that deals with how to reconnect with an adult child after a nasty divorce. In it, psychologist Amy Baker talks to someone who is in a situation very similar to yours and she provides step-by step instructions on how to write a letter that could represent the beginning of repairing your relationship. Here’s how she introduces the concept to the estranged mom:

“I want you to maybe take a deep breath and imagine that you’re standing on the side of a riverbank. And you’re on one side and Ethan is on the other, and between you lies a river, and the river represents all the history, everything that’s come between you. So what I can do is help you write a letter that metaphorically involves building a bridge, walking across it, standing on the other side of the riverbank. Shoulder to shoulder with your adult son. Looking back and reflecting on his childhood. From his point of view, that doesn’t mean you agree. I would never recommend apologizing for something you know you did not do. It would never be authentic. It wouldn’t make sense, and you’d be reaffirming something that was false. But there’s something between arguing and apologizing and that involves perspective taking, simply saying. I shouldn’t say simply because it’s really hard. I think you’re upset about this. I think your experience has been that I’d like to know more about it. Here’s how I wish I could have done things differently so that you wouldn’t have had this thought. So it’s you building the bridge, you going across it and looking with your son. With him. Back to his childhood …”

I hope you’ll listen and write a similar letter to your daughter. In the meantime, go ahead and send the gifts.

Q. Too old for this sh*t: I’m in my 60s caring for my mother in her 90s. We live together and she’s physically frail but mentally sharp. The problem is the rest of the family: my brother and my nephews and nieces almost never visit us, rarely phone, and I have to beg them to come up and stay for a few days if I need to be away. When I get back, I find they have fed and watered her, so to speak, but that’s it—it never occurs to them to take her out or do anything with her, and she has said to me sadly that they “don’t love us.” It all came to a head a few months ago when I fell ill: they were furious I’d “forbidden them the house” (I messaged them I had a virus and we’d be very glad to see them but we’d understand if they didn’t want to take the risk). Should I just accept that they really don’t love us, or can you see a way forward?

A: Your mom is really lucky to have you, and I think both of you will be happier if you lower your expectations of other relatives. You are dedicated and loving and thoughtful and selfless but sadly, most people are not, sometimes because they simply don’t have the bandwidth to be. Which is why many older people only have a single caretaker. Your brother and nephews and nieces simply don’t feel the same responsibility you do, or don’t have as much to offer. If there are concrete ways they can help you—fixing things around the house, running errands, or helping out in emergencies—ask them directly. But I don’t want you and your mother to waste any of her last years expecting them to be people they are not.

Q. Re: Mother in the middle: Outside of her wanting to please Ada, have you played out scripts with her about how to respond to any bait from Ada along the lines of proving she ‘isn’t a retard too’? I think this is also a step needed. When she understands the importance of being kind and not being led by others, she needs tools to be able to implement that.

A: That’s a really good idea. Tools—and practice using them—could make a big difference here.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Thanks, everyone. That’s all we have time for today. Meet me back here next week.

