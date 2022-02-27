Help! My Husband Bought a Burial Plot For Himself. And Not Me.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns—your first month is only $1.

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I are in our early 40s and have been together about 15 years. We have two kids and a good life. After my father-in-law passed away a couple of years ago, my husband mentioned that we needed to be more diligent about getting our affairs in order—wills, guardianships, etc. I agreed, and we’ve had some discussions about it. I found out today that he bought and paid for a single plot next to his father, and apparently his mother and siblings did the same. I was not consulted and had no idea.

Understandably, I am hurt and confused. I assumed we would make this sort of decision together, and I thought we would purchase plots together. I feel blindsided that he did this without my knowledge. Worse, his parents live in a different city than we do, one that I have no connection to or ever thought I would want to be buried in. When I confronted my husband about his actions—gently, I might add—he was totally dismissive and defensive. He said the plot could be sold and didn’t apologize.

Am I way off base here? Isn’t this the sort of decision couples should make together? Or is this not a big deal since we’ll be dead anyway and won’t care where we are buried?

You are not wrong to be upset.﻿ It is very difficult for a person to be wrong to be upset, although it is possible to act badly as a result of feeling upset. You feel upset and want to talk to your partner about your feelings—that’s a perfectly legitimate position. It’s not a sign that you need to care less simply because your husband does not agree with you. That’s what respectful fighting is for, when two people who love one another feel differently about a fraught, mutually significant decision.

I don’t think you should get especially hung up on whether this is the sort of decision “couples should make together.” What’s important is that this is a decision you want to make together. While he’s right that you can sell the plot, you’re also right to want to have a conversation together about when and where to make burial arrangements for yourselves. Revisit the conversation, not in the interest of convincing him that he was objectively right and owes you an apology, but in the interest of letting him know that you felt left out and that you want to make decisions like this together. —Danny M. Lavery

From: “Help! My Husband Bought a Gravesite Without Telling Me, and He Didn’t Save Me a Spot.” (June 11, 2018)

Dear Prudence,

I am the proud mother of a beautiful 22-year-old daughter. She’s been a stellar student—she graduated from an Ivy League school—and a terrific kid, and we have a great relationship. She’s living back at home after completing college and working part-time as she prepares to apply to law school. Recently, I forgot something I needed and hurriedly ran into the house. As I went by her room I saw her naked and performing sexually on camera. When we spoke about it later she didn’t seem embarrassed and explained that while it was not any of my business, it was something that she and her boyfriend do frequently when they cannot be together physically. I’m not proud of this, but the next day while she was out I sneaked a peek at her computer. I found literally hundreds of explicit pictures of my daughter with men and women, and I do mean explicit. Knowing that I violated her privacy, I’m a little apprehensive to come clean and tell her what I found while snooping on her personal computer. But I want to find out more about her extracurricular activities and express my concerns that theses types of things could have a way of coming back to haunt her later in life.

I share your concern about your daughter’s judgment given that she has neglected to put password protection on a computer loaded with explicit images. I understand your shock, but it’s also true that her sex life is none of your business. Philip Larkin wrote in “Annus Mirabilis”: “Sexual intercourse began/ In nineteen sixty-three/ (which was rather late for me).” You are of proper vintage, Mom, to have experienced sexual liberation. What’s different for your generation from your daughter’s is that once the deed was done, it remained only as a memory (or a baby, or an STD). But today there can be an electronic file that can follow someone the rest of his or her days. I know some young people will argue that recording and sharing such intimate moments is going to be so much the norm that if these images get loose, all they will rate is a shrug. (Experimenting with drugs was once thought to disqualify someone for the presidency, and then Barack Obama wrote a memoir in which he portrayed his youthful reliance on marijuana.) You just don’t know what she’s done with this sex file, whether it’s private and for her own pleasure, or whether she is engaging in some sort of pornographic activity. So there is the possibility that these images are already out of her control. If the latter, I agree her having allowed this would be foolish in the extreme, but given that you violated her privacy to snoop, and that your daughter is an adult, you could permanently damage your relationship with her by revealing what you found. At the least you know she exchanges explicit images with her boyfriend. She is in love with him and thus certain he would never betray her. But I bet many of the women victimized by revenge porn felt the same way. Let’s hope that when your daughter goes to law school, a class about this area of jurisprudence will cause her to take her own privacy more seriously. But since you did stumble upon her during a highly personal moment you both wish you hadn’t seen, it’s fair for you to bring it up with her once more. Say you know she’s an adult and you are sorry about intruding, but your concern is not about her relationship with her boyfriend, but the nature of the internet. Tell her you want to emphasize the importance to her future of making sure any recording of intimate activity has the highest possible security protection from prying eyes. —Emily Yoffe

From: “Help! I Found Hundreds of Explicit Pictures of My Daughter.” (Dec. 24, 2014)

Dear Prudence,

I know I want kids, and I’ve used the idea of having kids with someone to help me gauge how comfortable I am with a partner. Two years ago I met someone with whom I was certain I would want to start a family. It’s a totally new and very amazing feeling.

The thing is that I’m in my mid-30s, and my partner is 10 years older. We’re rounding the corner to where getting pregnant becomes more challenging. My real concern is I don’t feel any more emotionally ready for the total life change that is having kids. I still feel as I did in my 20s, that I’ll want them in 10 years.

I’m scared I’m watching our window close as I wait for the moment I feel ready to take on total responsibility for brand new human. Or is no one ever really prepared for the changes of having a child?

I have no idea. I don’t have children. I’ve seen a lot of movies where someone has said, “You’re never really prepared to have children,” and then the protagonist decides to have children as a result, but that’s about the extent of it.

The fact that you’ve wanted children for a long time suggests to me that these are standard-issue nerves, rather than a genuine shift in desire, but you should still pay attention to these fears. Everyone is entitled to change his or her mind. Be honest about what you’re afraid of (the same should go for your partner). What does it feel like when you picture yourself at 50 with no children? What does it feel like when you picture yourself with a newborn? A teenager? An adult child who might make choices you can’t stand? What do you stand to lose in both scenarios? What do you stand to gain? I don’t think you’ll feel complete acceptance and fearlessness about either prospect, since that’s not really how life works, but I imagine you’ll find yourself leaning more toward one future than the other.

And if you really can’t make up your mind after all that—if it’s an absolutely even 50/50 split—err on the side of not having any. Better to not have children and regret it (one can still foster, or mentor, or find other ways to nurture children in a nonparental capacity), than to have actual children you regret.

From: “Help! I Don’t Know If I’m Ready to Be a Mom.” (Sept. 26, 2016)

Dear Prudence,

My fiancé and I have been ridiculously happy for three years. But now that the wedding is being planned something has come up that I find ridiculous. He’s American, and I grew up in Europe, where I went to an orthodontist as a child. I now have perfectly healthy set of teeth. However they are not Hollywood-style teeth—perfect, snow white, and identical. My fiancé is pressuring me to get them “fixed” before the wedding. In Europe, it’s just not part of the culture to get what I see as plastic surgery on healthy teeth. If he asked me to get a boob job to fit in, I’d be horribly insulted. I see this request as something similar, he doesn’t. How do I convince him that there’s beauty in idiosyncrasy?

I agree about the beauty of the imperfect, and I wish Hollywood would show us more real noses, snaggleteeth, and baggy eyes. But Hollywood standards aside, suggesting physical improvements to your partner is as tricky and dangerous as snake handling. If you contemplate your intended and see the need for a major overhaul ahead, you should move on. But I disagree with those who say an intimate should never give advice on enhancements. I struck an aesthetic blow for mankind when I convinced more than one balding boyfriend to embrace his hair loss and snip the comb-over. Several boyfriends in turn justifiably critiqued my wardrobe. So, to teeth. You’re not someone who is missing a front tooth, which I think does require fixing because that can be a personal turn-off and a professional handicap. But it’s one thing if your boyfriend says, “We both drink a lot of coffee and red wine. Let’s do white strips together.” It’s another to try to get your betrothed to have her life savings chewed up by unnecessary porcelain veneers. If you conclude whitening your teeth could make you even more dazzling, then go ahead. But hold firm on your unique smile. If your fiancé won’t back off, you can always break it off and marry a Brit.

From: “Help! My Husband Has Fallen in Love With Our 16-Year-Old Exchange Student.” (March 13, 2014)

I dated my first girlfriend, “Rebecca,” from 19 till we were almost 30; our families were close friends and I had known her since elementary school. I kissed her for the first time behind the baseball stands when I was 10 and she was eight. But I wanted a family and she didn’t. We made a commitment to stay best friends, which we upheld. I married a wonderful woman and had three children. She was in my wedding and good friends with my wife, but stayed single, eventually having a daughter by a sperm donor after a long-term relationship ended. But then my wife died in a car accident. It was awful, but my best friend, along with my family, got us through it. It’s been three years, and recently, the two of us started dating again.