Help! Should I Tell My Dying Friend About Her Husband’s Horrible Sexts?

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns—your first month is only $1.

Dear Prudence,

I am a woman in my early 30s in an artistic freelance service job and I routinely communicate with clients via text. Early in my career, I became friends with a woman I completely adored. We spent a lot of time together before having children and our lives drifted apart, but we stayed in touch through social media. A few years ago, her husband began contacting me through texts under the ruse of a professional project but quickly turned the conversation to sexually explicit suggestions. I was extremely uncomfortable as I’ve always felt a deep friendship-type love for his wife and wanted nothing to do with his nasty suggestions. I didn’t tell her because I didn’t want to cause problems and simply laughed him off and told him I’m only available to discuss art projects. I wish I had told him to eat shit, and then forwarded the texts to his wife.

Now his wife has reached out to me requesting to spend more time together, because she has been diagnosed with an untreatable cancer and was given about a year. She and her husband are still married, and I hope to be spending more time with her. I feel I shouldn’t mention the horrible texts from her husband a few years ago but am now wracked with guilt for having not said something previously.

This is something I should keep to myself, right? Unless she brings up other misdeeds her husband has fessed up to in the meantime?

I think your instinct is right, unfortunately, as frustrating as it must be to contemplate being friendly to him. (I hope that her husband is being as loving and supportive as possible.) If she’s only got a year to live and she doesn’t mention any problems in her marriage, then I don’t think it would do her any good to know now. Focus on spending as much quality time with your friend as you can. —Danny M. Lavery

From: “Help! Should I Tell My Dying Friend About Her Husband’s Creepy Sexts?” (May 13, 2019)

Dear Prudence,

I am a single dad. My late wife left me with our only child. My 4-year-old daughter is terrified of dogs, particularly large ones. Favorite relatives have just gotten a puppy that will be very large. She has begun to protest visiting. It doesn’t help that my family members refuse to crate the animal. They are saying that the puppy needs to learn to greet people. They do supervise very closely, but that doesn’t help my daughter become less afraid. When I said that we wouldn’t be visiting anymore, they said they understood and would see us at our house or a restaurant. Complicating the matter is that these relatives are my daughter’s designated guardians and my go-to babysitters. It worries me that they didn’t think ahead about her fear before getting the pet and that they refuse to put my daughter above it. They will probably be reasonable about the guardianship and babysitting as no longer working for me, but where does that leave my family? Am I being unreasonable, or are they being unkind? My little girl’s fear isn’t a matter of just not being used to animals. She is utterly terrified just seeing the puppy at the door on a leash.

Your daughter’s early life has been marked by profound loss. Lots of kids are scared of dogs, but it may be that your daughter’s terror is somehow connected in her young mind with the disappearance of her mother. Your family members are being insensitive and obtuse by not making sure your daughter is at ease in their home. All dogs need crates and the relatives with a new puppy have to teach it how to sleep quietly in one. If they won’t, they are irresponsible in every way. It’s remarkable they would prefer to lose a close connection with your daughter rather than make the puppy take a nap. I’m afraid you need a new set of go-to sitters. But for now, don’t worry about changing guardianship. That’s something you can think about more deliberately. Over time, you do want to figure out how to help your daughter get over her fear of dogs. If you know people with calm, gentle ones, you and your daughter can visit, and perhaps while she looks on from a comfortable distance, she can see you sitting with and petting the dog. That might allow her to move in closer on her own schedule. —Emily Yoffe

From: “Help! My 4-Year-Old Is Terrified of Our Close Relatives’ Huge, Wild Puppy.” (Oct. 21, 2013)

Dear Prudence,

My brother’s first wife, “Lynn,” was my dearest friend and my daughter’s namesake. She was murdered, and the killer was never caught. This has devastated our family for decades. My brother is in his mid-40s now and remarried. I liked my new sister-in-law “Karen” until she requested I redecorate my house. I was an artist in my youth; some of my best works involve Lynn and my daughter. I have them scattered through our home. Lynn was an artist as well and did some watercolors of my parents and our old childhood home. I have hung those paintings in my guest room for more than a decade.

Karen pulled me aside at my parents’ home to confront me. She told me that staying at my home was “morbid” for her, she saw it as a “shrine” to Lynn, and I was “undermining” her marriage by asking her to sleep in my guest room. I was shocked. I told Karen I never gave much thought to how she would feel about my house decor. This offended Karen greatly, and she told me flat-out that my brother would never be staying in my house again. At this point, I asked Karen if I should change my daughter’s name since it must offend her so. Karen turned red and left in a huff.

The topic has not come back up, but my brother has rejected invitations to visit over the summer and will be missing the celebration for my daughter going off to college. I asked my brother if staying at a motel rather in my home would make Karen more comfortable. He stuttered and ended the call. My brother has come to every major life event for all my children. He is especially close to my daughter. I have a wedding picture of my brother and Karen on the wall with the rest of the family photos. I haven’t spoken to anyone about my conversation with Karen. What should I do? My daughter is upset her uncle isn’t coming, and my sons miss him.

I feel like I’ve been getting a variation on this question every day for the past few months, and I’d like to take a second to offer a PSA to people who marry widows and widowers: If they or some of their relatives keep up some pictures or other mementos of the deceased, it’s free and easy to just let it go! Having a few fond memories of a dead partner does not mean that you’re going to be pushed out at arm’s length and treated like an also-ran. Don’t demand that your partner’s relatives tear down every old photograph or piece of art that features someone they loved who died. It’s cruel, it’s demanding, and if you feel that threatened by a simple reminder of the dead, it’s not going to actually soothe your anxieties in the long run.

I think the best move for you here is to prepare to celebrate your daughter heading off to college without trying to rush a reconciliation with her uncle, while also making it clear to him that the door is always open. I also think it’s worth going through your brother, rather than directly to Karen, at least in part because she seems so threatened that I’m concerned she won’t be able to listen to reason when you offer it to her. Give him a call in a few weeks when you’ve both had the chance to get a little distance, and tell him that you want to try again, that you miss him and want him and Karen to visit, that you understand if they’d rather stay in a nearby hotel (this time offering sincerely what before was offered as a gibe).

“I keep those paintings up because I love to look at them and they remind me of a friend I miss very much. That doesn’t mean I don’t care about Karen or your marriage to her, and I hope you know that. I don’t know what Karen told you about our conversation, and I certainly don’t want to put you in the middle of our disagreement. But what I mostly wanted you both to know is that, while I won’t hide those paintings, I do care about your comfort and I want to spend time together whenever we can. Do you think there’s a way for us to figure out a compromise?” —D.L.

From: “Help! I Made Paintings of My Brother’s Late Wife. His New Wife Wants Them Gone.” (March 5, 2019)

Dear Prudence,

My sister is marrying a sexually conservative man, which is to say he “saved himself” for marriage and she did not. My sister has always been honest that she had a number of sex partners (more than 20, less than 30) with her fiancé. He always seemed to understand and not care. Then his parents insisted that the couple undergo premarital counseling at their church, and my sister’s fiancé told the pastor who counsels them that my sister had premarital sex. The pastor became very judgmental. He suggested my sister had been raped as a young woman because she liked sex, and liking sex was “often” an indication of being raped. He asked my sister’s fiancé whether or not he could be happily married to my sister knowing about her multiple partners. Then he brought the fiancé’s parents in and told them. Now everyone is acting like my sister is lucky such a stand-up guy would want to marry her, and she’s miserable. She fears breaking the engagement though because she loves her fiancé and thinks this is a phase. She wants my support, but because I think her fiancé and the pastor are so gross, I’m struggling to be supportive of her marriage. Please help.

Oh, what a wedding night that will be. There’s your sister who knows her way around a mattress and is used to experienced, sophisticated lovers. And there’s her new husband trying to figure out what to do with the equipment. I can understand that after a randy youth your sister is ready to settle down, but I think she’s having an overreaction if she thinks the way to go is to enter into a situation in which seeking sexual pleasure is a sign of a previous assault. This doesn’t sound like a phase. Instead it seems that if your sister marries her fiancé she will always be considered a marked and damaged woman. Tell her the truth. Say you will always be there for her no matter what, but you are very concerned that the punitive judgment being rendered by her fiancé, his family, and church is not a phase but the start of a long, unpleasant siege. —E.Y.

From: “Help! My Sister Is Being Slut-Shamed by Her Fiancé’s Family.” (Oct. 30, 2012)

More Advice From Slate

About five years ago, I lost my wife after a lengthy illness. The first year was hard, but I got through it thanks to my in-laws, who never stopped letting me know that I would always be part of their family. (My parents are no longer with us.) Six months ago, I met a wonderful woman I love and want to marry. My problem is that she is very twitchy about my relationship with my in-laws. Any time I mention them or my former wife—such as saying something she enjoyed doing—my girlfriend gets angry or very upset.