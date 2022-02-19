Help! My Wife Got Thrown Off the HOA Board for Being Racist.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My wife of 15 years has always been more right-leaning than me. But that has become much more pronounced since the 2016 election, and it just got worse during the pandemic. I now hide who I’m voting for and avoid certain topics to avoid setting her off. She wouldn’t have gotten vaccinated except that our daughter forbade her from seeing our newborn grandsons until she was vaccinated. On many embarrassing occasions she has refused or made a scene about putting on a mask.

Recently, things came to a head when her targeting of a mixed couple in our condo complex caused her to be publicly accused of racism and kicked off the HOA board. She left the virtual meeting in tears. She threw a tantrum about how unfairly she’d been treated. I pointed out that she had indeed been targeting them—digging up archaic rules to make them change their curtains or remove their barbecue, harassing them about having family stay over, attempting to write a rule against signs in windows (they have a Black Lives Matter sign). She lashed out at me for failing to support her as a husband should. I said her behavior was mean-spirited and yes, could be seen as racist. She stayed at her sister’s for a weekend. She returned, but we haven’t talked about it.

I miss not walking on eggshells around her. Our daughter has gotten wind of this and suggested counseling, but I don’t know if my wife would listen. I can’t get through to her. I barely recognize the woman I married. But at the same time, I can’t imagine trying to start over at 57. What should I do?

— Feeling Blue

Dear Feeling Blue,

I know the feeling of not wanting to start over is very real, but I want to try to talk you out of it. So many people find love and companionship at your age. Also, being alone and living a peaceful life without the kind of conflict you’re dealing with might not be that bad! If your wife will agree to it, why don’t you try a separation for a period of time longer than a weekend (I’m thinking 6 months) to see how it might feel?

I understand that none of this is easy, as you love your wife and are deeply attached to her. And maybe, since you always knew she was to the right of you, her actual views aren’t as bothersome to you as her unhinged behavior, which she might be able to temper if she understands the seriousness of the situation. But I just don’t know that there’s a way to change a person’s deeply held values and personality—even with counseling. If you decide to stay, you should try, out of respect for yourself, to resist walking on eggshells around her. Don’t hide the way you feel. But also give up on changing her mind. That won’t happen. This is the wife you’re stuck with if you choose a miserable marriage over the unknown and all the possibilities for a better life.

Dear Prudence,

I am having some troubles with my roommate. I am a senior in college and a member of a sports team. My freshman year, our class had 10 people on the team and six of us connected really quickly and became very close friends. Throughout college, we have built these friendships. We all connect on many levels, continuously have fun as a group, and get along in a way that seems super rare. Throughout the years, people have left the team for various reasons, so my class ended with seven people (the six who are very close and one other girl: Patricia). I now live with Patricia and one of my best friends. She is a great roommate, but definitely not as close as the rest of us are. Patricia makes constant efforts to tag along with us and her feelings are obviously hurt with the six of us doing things without her. We feel bad leaving her out, but also really enjoy doing things as a friend group. Patricia is a genuine and extremely kind person, she just really doesn’t socially fit in with the rest of us. Now that we are finished with our sport, it feels like we should have the freedom to enjoy our last semester in college, but I also feel like a mean girl leaving her out. Is there a balance between fun as a friend group and being inclusive?

— Am I a Mean Girl?

Dear Am I,

It does in fact sound like you’re being a mean girl. If Patricia is a great roommate and extremely kind, what harm is done by letting her tag along? It’s possible she doesn’t socially fit in because she’s been excluded so much. And I can’t see how she could possibly ruin your fun just by being a little different. Also, a tip: Identify the people on the team who are kind to Patricia and OK with including her. These are the best people in the group, and the people who will be the best friends to you in the long run. Stay close to them, and try to be more like them.

Dear Prudence,

I am a female in my mid-40s who has always made practical decisions. I chose the local state school because it was cheap and I could live at home. I chose a career that made me financially comfortable but is rather dull. I chose the husband that I knew would be a good provider and a good father to our 12-year-old son, but whom I grew apart from over time. Needless to say, this has led to a life with many regrets over potential missed opportunities. So, when my husband wanted a divorce last year, I thought that this would be a good time to “find myself,” and I set out a deliberate plan for doing so.

Until I started dating John nine months ago. John is a widower, a couple of years older than me with two adult children, and he is many things I am not. He is passionate and outgoing. He has constantly taken career chances, and now owns a successful manufacturing company. And he has completely swept me off my feet, telling me how much he loves and cares for me. Public displays of affection are the norm. The sex is great. His children are just like him, and greet me with hugs whenever we meet. And my son really gets along with him, too.

John recently told me that another state 500 miles away has come to him with a generous relocation package. He is excited about this opportunity because it’s a place closer to his children and would make his business more competitive. And he has asked me to marry him, and for my son and me to join him. To be honest, it is all very overwhelming. The practical me thinks this may be the wrong decision. What about the plan to find myself? But my heart is telling me this is exactly what I need to do. That this is the perfect time to break the cycle of living a life of regret. What should I do?

— No More Regrets

Dear No More Regrets,

Talk with a lawyer and a family therapist about what this move might look like for your son (Are you allowed to move to another state with him per your custody agreement? Does he want to make the move? If so, how will custody and time with his dad work?) and make sure this is a reasonable and workable parenting choice. If it is, and you are definitely excited about the new place you’ll be living independent of the relationship, go for it! You say it’s what your heart is telling you to do, and although it might not be the most practical choice, practical choices have not made you happy. Plus, this doesn’t have to be permanent or irreversible. One important thing: Hold off on actually tying the knot until you’ve been there for a year, so that if it doesn’t work out for whatever reason, it’ll be easier to untangle your life from John’s. There’s no reason your journey of self-discovery can’t continue parallel to him for a while before you join your lives legally.

