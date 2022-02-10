Help! My Sister Adopted a Crazy Rescue Dog, and She’s Trying to Dump It on Me.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

I share a side business as a dog walker and pet sitter with three other people. We will trade off our regular clients as our schedules change. It has worked pretty well for the past two years.

My sister got a high energy rescue when she first started to telecommute during COVID. Once in a while, she would ask me to help out and walk her dog, which I happily did. Only now, her company is returning back to the office, and my sister doesn’t like having to use her lunch hour to run home to walk her pooch. I was sympathetic at first, but she has become increasingly more and more demanding—including calling me at the last minute and complaining when I am with clients. I have told her she needs to adjust her schedule or pay someone else to do it. My company doesn’t take on friends or family after a bad, bad incident with one of my co-worker’s family (involving small claims court).

A few weeks ago, two of my coworkers had family emergencies, leaving me to do the bulk of the runs with our regular clients. I was up at dawn and driving all around town like crazy. My only day off was in the middle of the week, so I planned to sleep in and laze around. I turned my phone off. I took a nap, only to get woken up by my sister banging on my door. She was furious that I had turned off my phone. She had an emergency at work and was gone all day. Her dog went stir crazy and ripped up the couch.

My sister blames me, and we ended up fighting there on my doorstep. I told her to leave and shut the door in her face. I am still not speaking to her. Her idea of an apology is the kind offer to let me go halfsies on getting her a new couch. My sister has been telling our family she might have to get rid of her dog because he is too much for her now and she is getting no help. Especially from me. Our mother’s birthday is coming up, and I know my sister is going to pick a fight. What can I do?

— Dog Gone Crazy

Dear Dog Gone Crazy,

Your sister is even more out of control than her dog is. And her dog destroyed a couch! It goes without saying that her pet is not your responsibility. But you seem to know this. Go to the birthday party and refuse to engage with her on this topic. Some lines you could use before stepping away to get another piece of cake include:

“I’m sorry that happened, but I never agreed to take care of your dog.”

“I want to remind you again that it’s not my job to help with your dog.”

“The couch is not my responsibility because your dog isn’t my responsibility.”

“I hear that you’re having trouble caring for your dog, but I want to gently remind you that I didn’t agree to be a co-pet parent.”

Dear Prudence,

I’m at an impasse with my parents that I no longer know how to address. I work as a nurse overnight, three nights a week. I have been doing so for eight years. I started when my son was little and now he is 13, almost old enough to stay by himself but not quite there.

My parents, of course, have gotten older as well. They are now in their mid-70s, though still in great health for the most part. They are active. My son has mostly gotten along with them and, except for the normal teenage issues, they have very little problems with him.

Here is where the issue comes in. Over the last two years (pandemic times), I have found that for my mental and physical health, working my three nights all at once is better for my health than splitting up one on, two off or two on and one off. The problem is my parents are completely against me working that. They say it’s too hard on them to deal with getting my son up and out the door on school days three times a week. But when my days are split up, I find my energy is bad, I don’t get much in terms of recovery, and I find myself easily slipping into depression. I also snack more as well which is impacting my weight.

I keep getting the push back that since they are providing child care, I should bend to them, but I don’t know if I can take the mental hit any more. Any advice for discussing this rationally? Half the time my mom either shuts the conversation down or she gets very upset. For what it’s worth, my father seems fine with the idea. I’ve been in therapy and the last therapist I had (insurance changed so I’m between at the moment) agreed that I did better with multiple in a row.

— It’s Better to Not Be Depressed

Dear It’s Better,

You need to respect your parent’s wishes here. Your son is your responsibility, not theirs, and they have let you know what their limits are. I don’t doubt that a split-up schedule is tough on your mental health, but you should direct all your energy toward managing and treating your depression rather than guilt-tripping your elderly parents into doing something that they have told you is too hard on them. Maybe there’s a compromise here: Ask them if they’ll consider continuing the current babysitting relationship until you can establish care with a new therapist and allow time for any medication you may need to kick in.

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Dear Prudence,

I am a female doctoral candidate who is recently engaged. I’ve always envisioned keeping my last name, but my fiancé is adamant I take his. I explained to him that all my research is published under my maiden name and that I want my degree to say my last name, not his. He says his parents’ divorce was traumatic for him. Keeping or even hyphenating my last name would be like me having one foot out the door of the marriage. He says this is a deal-breaker for him if I don’t take his name. I’m torn because I love him, but at the same time I’ve worked so hard under my maiden name, I don’t want to be Dr. His Name or have Dr. His Name on my diploma, not to mention I’d lose my connections to my previous publications. But is this a frivolous reason to break up? I love him, but he won’t even allow for hyphenating as a compromise. Or would I just be throwing away a great relationship for the sake of my ego?

— MRS Degree

Dear MRS Degree,

Tell him you have found a solution: He can demonstrate his commitment to the marriage by taking your last name. Otherwise you might worry that he has a foot out the door!

He’ll obviously balk at this. But it just proves how ridiculous his demand is. It’s not about having a foot in or a foot out—it’s about his wanting to feel a sense of control over you. I do think you should seriously consider ending this relationship, not because of your ego but because you want a partner who has a similar worldview to yours or at the very least respects your wishes. This is not that person, and it won’t be the last time he identifies a sexist “deal-breaker” that pressures you into doing whatever he wants.

Dear Prudence,

I (male, 30s) have been dating a really great lady “Heather” for a while now. I have a serious medical condition that affects my stomach and digestion and often makes eating difficult. I tend towards underweight and need to be careful I eat enough. I also really can’t handle particularly spicy foods at all, as I will be in pain for hours. Sometimes it’s easier to just eat a piece of plain cheese pizza or some toast and be done with it to get some calories in me. Heather is very understanding and always there for me when I feel bad. She’s also a very adventurous eater, and a lover of spicy foods in particular, who is accommodating of my food needs. We compromise on places we can both go and find food we enjoy or things we can make at either of our homes that we both like. She’s not really fussy though and is always happy to cater to me when needed, as she finds something she likes anywhere. She has never complained when, for example, the date for Thai or Indian food that she had been looking forward to turns into making a grilled cheese at home because I am having a flair up, or it turns into me in bed for days and her coming over with Gatorade.

However, she does sometimes say things that are a bit thoughtless. She has on occasion, maybe three or so times, looked over at my very plain food and said it would make her miserable to live without flavor. Once, she said in what was obviously meant to be jest that she’d “rather die” than live without hot sauce as she dug into a dish she was enjoying. I quietly reminded her that I actually have almost died of my condition and manage to keep going despite not being able to put habanero salsa on my tacos. She was deeply apologetic and hasn’t said anything like that since, but I find myself still thinking about it. How can I talk to her about this? This is not a deal-breaker, because she’s lovely and her support and flexibility far outweigh the annoyance from these comments, but I would love to find a way to let her know that this is still on my mind without being overly punitive.

— Can’t Take the Heat

Dear Can’t Take the Heat,

How about this: “Heather, can I talk to you about something that’s been bothering me? This is not a deal-breaker, because you’ve been lovely and your support and flexibility far outweigh the annoyance from these comments, but I want to let you know how it bothered me when you said [insert comments]. Again, you’ve been great and extremely accommodating and I know you didn’t mean any harm, but I am sensitive about these food issues and since we are getting to know each other better, I just wanted to open up and tell you.”

Dear Prudence Uncensored

“I can understand the impulse to just be like ‘wtf.’”

Jenée Desmond-Harris and friends discuss a letter in this week’s Dear Prudence Uncensored—only for Slate Plus members.

Dear Prudence,

Potential bridesmaid-to-be/definite mom-to-be question. I recently accepted my friend’s request to be at her wedding in eight months. Weeks after saying yes, I found out I am pregnant. My question is, when do I tell the bride-to-be? I can say honestly, without hesitation, I would not be upset if my friend decided she’d rather not have me as a bridesmaid. She’s not the Bridezilla type—far from it!—and I think she’d probably just keep things as they are. But I want to give her the chance to decide. Again, I would really have no hard feelings.

It’s super early in the pregnancy, so I haven’t even had my first OB appointment, let alone told anyone other than my spouse. Ideally it would be 10ish more weeks before we’d tell the family. Do I wait to tell her then? Tell her earlier so she can think about it, and if she decides she wants to ask someone else then that gives her and the other prospective bridesmaid time?

— To Be in the Wedding, Or Not to Be

Dear to Be in the Wedding,

Pregnant women are totally qualified to be in wedding parties. It happens all the time! While some brides are known to make inappropriate requests about their bridesmaids’ weight or hair color, and might have a “no pregnancy” rule, it sounds like your friend isn’t that type.

If anything, I’d give her the opportunity to replace you just because the time the wedding will take place will be very late in your pregnancy, and anything from an early labor to bedrest could interfere with your ability to stand up at the altar with her. Chances are, everything will be fine, but it would be nice to give her a heads up. Telling her at 10 weeks, when you tell your family about your pregnancy, or at the end of your first trimester, would be totally reasonable.

Give Prudie a Hand in “We’re Prudence”

Sometimes even Prudence needs a little help. Every Thursday in this column, we’ll post a question that has her stumped. This week’s tricky situation is below. Join the conversation about it on Twitter with Jenée @jdesmondharris on Thursday, and then look back for the final answer here on Friday.

Dear Prudence, My late wife was adopted, and the circumstances were not happy (her birth mother was 13, for a start). She discovered the information early in our marriage, and it shook her up. Even with counseling, it took nine years before she was comfortable having children. Her adoptive parents died when our kids were young, and my wife was an only child, so there is a void on the maternal side. It was made even deeper when my wife died from breast cancer when our children were in high school. I miss her every day. My wife requested that the past stayed buried; she didn’t want to give our children the same horrors she discovered. My problem is my 20-year-old daughter is extremely curious about her mother’s biological origins (not my wife’s actual parents). Her coloring is dark, and she is often mistaken for other nationalities. Her friends have encouraged her to dig deeper because they have done ancestry tests themselves and been happily surprised. I kept the truth from my kids, and I have told my daughter that her mother never wanted to look into her past and she should respect her wishes. My daughter got mad and told me she had a God given right to know her roots. I told her I would pay for genetic counseling if she was worried about carrying certain hereditary factors, but otherwise to stop this. I think I only fan the flames. What should I do? My daughter is stubborn but a sensitive soul. I don’t want to see her suffer like my wife did. Help. — Skeletons in the Closet

Dear Prudence,

I have a cousin that I once was quite close with, but we have grown apart in adulthood, largely due to differing political views. I love his children, and we are still in touch regularly. Their family goes to a very conservative church that has views that I find offensive, particularly related towards the LGBTQ+ community. My cousin’s son recently asked me to donate money towards a mission trip he plans to take. I try to be supportive of the kids, but feel conflicted about donating money to an organization whose views I find so hateful. Should I support the kid because I love him, or stick to my morals and forego a donation?

— Queer Cuz

Dear Queer Cuz,

Your love for your cousin does not mean you have to make a monetary donation to support homo- or transphobia. Not at all! There are so many other ways to show your support. Send a gift card to Bed Bath and Beyond when he goes to college. Cashapp him and tell him to enjoy a meal out with his friends. Send him a few boxes of Girl Scout cookies. And honestly, another way you can support him as he approaches adulthood is by being the one voice in his life that tells him—kindly and gently and without suggesting that he’s a bad person—that the church he’s working for has views that are harmful to people like you. He’s going to hear it eventually, and it will be more meaningful coming from someone who wants the best for him.

Classic Prudie

I work closely with a lady who is very sweet, smart, and easy to work with. However, she has really bad grammar. She mispronounces words (drownding, warsh) and uses “I seen” and “I had went.” I occasionally correct her, but I know it wears on her. Well, it wears on me to hear this on a daily basis! I want to tell her that she sounds like a bumpkin and probably does not make a good impression on others because of this, but I don’t want to hurt her feelings. I cringe every time she butchers the English language; it’s like fingernails on a chalkboard to me. What can I do?