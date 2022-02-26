Help! My High School Archnemesis Is Ranting and Lying About Me All Over Social Media.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

In the early 2000s, when I was in high school, there was another girl who was my arch-nemesis. We said catty, mean things to each other, and even had a physical altercation or two—and then we graduated and never spoke again.

We’re not friends on social media—some snooping indicates that I’m blocked—but over the past couple of years, I’ve been getting messages from other people we went to school with about the rants she posts about me, and how I “bullied her,” including some things that never happened.

I haven’t thought much about this person in two decades, but I get a “thought-you-should-know” message with a screenshot of a rambling post about every two months. I’ve gathered from others that things haven’t been easy for her: There are a lot of posts about abusive relationships, mental illness, and poverty, but I think it’s really creepy for a woman her age to be so hung up on some drama from high school, particularly when in retrospect, it seems like typical high school girl nonsense.

I have no interest in speaking with this woman, but should I do something about this? Is there anything I can do? Or should I just say “huh, that’s weird” when someone sends me a screenshot and leave it at that?

— This Is Creepy, Right?

Dear Creepy,

This is indeed creepy, and you’ve done everything right by steering clear of her and not giving her too much thought. The only other thing I would suggest would be to politely but firmly ask every friend who sends you a screenshot to refrain from doing that ever again.

Dear Prudence,

My best friend, I just learned, has a crush on me—which is fine, I guess, only I don’t like him. Even worse, there was a “secret admirer” note yesterday, and he got so jealous, annoyed, touchy, and generally overprotective that I got annoyed. I asked him why, and he said “You know why,” which was annoying, making it sound like we were automatically a couple, or something. I feel like he’s kind of restricting, almost, because I actually have a crush on another guy, and we’re not dating or anything. Sometimes I hate him. The worst part is that he’s nice, most of the time, because nice people are harder to tell off than mean ones. My friends say I should ask him to back off, but I know that he can’t handle it as he’s annoyingly sensitive.

— Hate Handling Him

Dear Hate Handling,

Your friends are right. Listen to them! He’s being possessive and annoying, and you owe it to yourself to tell him how it affects you and ask him to stop. You say he can’t handle being asked to back off, but the truth is, he’s not handling the current situation well either. So, let’s choose the option that doesn’t involve you being antagonized by a guy who can’t manage his own feelings.

Dear Prudence,

I’m a 63-year-old single woman. My last boyfriend died years ago, and I haven’t been in a relationship since. But I’m happy with my life. Yesterday I Googled an old boyfriend, something I do occasionally. I think of him as “the one who got away,” and have a fantasy of reconnecting with him. I never reach out in any other way. And I found his obituary. He died last month.

I am really sad about this. Not so much because now that reconnection will never happen, I know that was a fantasy. But I think he was a really special person. One of the good guys. And I am sorry that he is gone. According to the obituary, his only survivors were an aunt and some cousins. This adds to my feelings, because I know he wanted to find happiness with someone, and would have been a great partner. I always hoped he was doing that.

How do I deal with my sadness and sense of loss?

— Too Sad

Dear Too Sad,

I’m so sorry for your loss and for what feels like the loss of an opportunity to reconnect. You definitely have a lot to mourn here. I would do three things: First, take the opportunity to talk about him with others who knew him when you did, or even your friends who never had a chance to meet him. Second, do something to honor his memory. Maybe that’s doing an activity he loved, or donating to a cause that was special to him or something that reminds you of the way he lived. Finally, take some time to think about and write down the qualities you admired so much in him. It sounds like at least part of you may be ready to start thinking about a new relationship, and things you loved about him can serve as a roadmap to choosing someone who is another one of “the good guys” and who you think is equally special.

