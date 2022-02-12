Help! My Fiancé Refuses to Call Me by My Actual Name.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I am a 45-year-old divorced woman who goes by a very common nickname to my more formal name (think Jenny/Jennifer, Mandy/Amanda). While I know some people use both their formal names and nicknames, I really don’t. Indeed, my closest friend from childhood goes by “Jennifer” and so I really don’t think about it as my name at all. I am dating a terrific guy who, for some reason, insists on calling me “Jennifer.” I have asked why, and pointed out that I don’t call myself “Jennifer,” but it seems to be sticking. Indeed, we went out for dinner with friends last night for the first time and he introduced me as “Jennifer.”

Not sure how to proceed? When I asked him he sort of blew it off …

— Don’t Know What My Name Is

Dear Don’t Know,

I’m going to give the guy you’re dating the benefit of the doubt and guess that he’s simply not as clear as he could be about your preference here. Maybe he’s known a lot of Jennifers, and it’s just kind of rolling off his tongue. So, have one more very direct talk with him and make clear that it’s not just that you typically go by Jenny, it’s that this is your actual name, and you do not want to be called Jennifer, at all, ever. “I need to talk to you. I really don’t like it when you call me Jennifer” will sound different from “Hey, why do you call me Jenny?” If that doesn’t work—or if you feel you have already been super clear with him—this is a bit of a red flag. You should make a note to yourself about the fact that he’s disrespecting your wishes and decide if that’s something you want to put up with. As you’re making up your mind, correct him every single time he calls you by the wrong name.

Dear Prudence,

I am a single woman with a kind-of boyfriend who is on the same page as I am pandemic-wise. We spend time together and occasionally go to a movie or dinner, depending on crowd levels. We’re both fully vaxxed and boosted and wear masks when we go out, except when we’re eating. Recently, two of my girlfriends invited me to an out of town trip (shared condo, mostly outside hiking) for a couple of days. While I was figuring out work-juggling, they emailed to say I needed to be isolated for five days before and told my boyfriend I couldn’t see him until after the trip. Everyone is on different pages about COVID, and I respect their desire to be safe, but I feel really annoyed at the specificity and intrusiveness of their parameters. One of the two is married, and the other is single with lots of workmen in her house for remodeling. Not going, but also kind of pissed off.

— Space Invaded

Dear Space Invaded,

I can totally understand people requiring too much or too little as they do their best to create pandemic protocols to keep themselves safe, in the face of unclear and constantly shifting messages about how to be responsible. But the rules should be the same for everyone! Meaning, either all three of you should have isolated from all other humans for five days, or you all should have avoided indoor gatherings outside your home (or whatever) and tested before the trip. A wedding ring doesn’t make someone less likely to transmit the virus to you, so there’s no reason your friend could see her husband and you couldn’t see your boyfriend. I wish you would have pointed out how nonsensical their plan was before canceling the trip. But either way, you’re right to be pissed off.

Dear Prudence,

A few years ago, my mom went to Greece and volunteered with an NGO in a camp serving refugees leaving the middle east, particularly Syria. I am immensely proud of her generosity and kind work. While she was there, she became very close with a woman in her early twenties, “Farah.” She has stayed in touch with Farah and her family as they sought and gained asylum in Europe and rebuilt their lives in a new place. She texts with Farah all the time, calls Farah her daughter, and has visited them multiple times (before the pandemic.) They love her as well, and Farah named her new baby after my mother. My mom talks about them often, keeping my brothers and me up to date on Farah’s work, her two kids’ health and schooling, and small things about their life like whether their landlord fixed a leaky pipe.

I am glad for Farah and her family that after such massive trauma and upheaval, they have a steady source of uncomplicated love and unconditional support in my mom. I am also so very, very envious, because I have not always had that from her. I feel like Farah is exactly the daughter my mom wants, not just because of who she is (absolutely perfect, according to my mom) but because my mom can see herself as an “angel” in Farah’s life, someone totally good to help her fight against so much pain caused by the world. In my life she is a complicated person who has made mistakes and caused me pain, even if we’re on better terms now.

My mom has started talking about after the pandemic, and when all of her children can meet each other. This terrifies me. I can handle my mom sharing her happiness and celebration of Farah’s life with me, but visiting and engaging with Farah directly feels impossible. I don’t think that I’d be able to be genuinely friendly to her, just polite. I simply don’t have the deep well of love and generosity for her that my mom does, and I know that if my mom saw me actually interact with Farah, she would realize this and be hurt and confused. I have never talked to my mom about these feelings, and I don’t want to, but I know I won’t be able to put it off forever.

Do you have any advice for how I can lower the stakes in my own mind and start to even try?

— The Other Daughter

Dear Other Daughter,

“My mom can see herself as an ‘angel’ in Farah’s life, someone totally good to help her fight against so much pain caused by the world,” is such an insightful way of looking at this. Part of you knows that yes, your mom has been very caring and generous toward this woman, but also that she’s getting something she needs to bolster her self-image out of the dynamic they have. And that has nothing to do with your role as her daughter. I think it would be more than fair for you to tell her that you admire what she’s done for Farah and are happy that she has the relationship, but that you feel uneasy about meeting her. You can point to the delicate relationship the two of you have, and be honest about your resulting insecurity about the ways in which her connection with Farrah is less complicated. Explain that because of this tension you are worried you wouldn’t be as warm to Farah as she deserves. And tell her that you’ll let her know when and if you feel ready.

