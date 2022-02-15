Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I need help regulating my 15-year-old’s use of Instagram. Many of the more “common” pitfalls (like cyberbullying, eating disorders, sexual harassment, etc.) have thankfully not been part of my daughter’s experience with the app, as far as I know—my daughter is pretty open with me. The issue is around comparison and instant gratification. My daughter is weirdly grateful and not super “teen angst” -y, about 90 percent of the time. The other 10 percent of the time she becomes a crying mess that says she doesn’t have as many friends as other people, her birthday didn’t look as fun as other people’s, she doesn’t have the right clothes or the right aesthetic, I don’t let her go on cool trips, etc. After a few cycles of this, I got curious and started tracking her Instagram use. I realized nearly 100 percent of the “meltdowns” followed periods of higher-than-average use. I don’t personally use Instagram so I asked a friend who does for her opinion.

She said it’s likely that my daughter is feeling pretty satisfied with life until she uses Instagram, sees other people’s highlight reels, and starts comparing herself. This makes a lot of sense to me. But, it doesn’t solve the problem. My instinct would be to have a conversation with my daughter about this and stop her Instagram use until she’s better able to self-regulate her feelings of comparison that are brought on by the app. However, I also know that tech companies make these apps to become addictive, so is it really my daughter’s fault she’s addicted? Another option is to put up guardrails around the times she can use Instagram—but if she’s on her phone in general, I don’t know there’s a way to specifically limit the use of that app only. Am I even on the right track here? Please help.

—Insta-Less Mom in Illinois

Dear Insta-Less,

As a wise person once said, “comparison is the thief of joy,” which is the main reason why there are so many miserable people on social media—especially teenagers. She may not be experiencing the common pitfalls that you listed yet, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t potentially around the corner. Harboring jealousy and resentment from someone else’s social media highlight reel can be the “gateway drug” to more potentially dangerous activities for teens and young adults.

It’s time to have that frank conversation with your daughter. Tell her what you notice about her when she uses the app. Talk to her about her feelings. Remind her that while you know she’s growing up, you also have a duty to protect her. Watch Screenagers with her. Talk to her about the very real need for her to curb her use. Give her a chance to do so. Then, if things don’t improve, you may need to ratchet things up a bit. You wouldn’t let her drive a car on her own until she has proven to be responsible enough to do so, right? This shouldn’t be viewed any differently.

Depending on how responsibly your daughter’s using social media, you also might consider some of the software out there that allows you to limit your child’s access to the internet and social media, and monitor their posts. Remember, because you paid for it, that phone is technically yours not hers. You make the rules on how long and when she can use it. She has to prove that she can handle using Instagram without it negatively impacting her mental health.

When you two talk, remind her that social media isn’t real life. One of the most tragic examples of this is the recent death by suicide of the former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst. If we judged her life based on her social media posts, it would look as if she had it all—but in reality she was suffering so mightily that she took the most drastic of measures to end her pain. The bottom line is we really don’t know what anyone is going through—especially if all we see is what people want us to see on social media. It’s not the easiest thing for a teenager to master, but true happiness comes when we ditch the comparison to others and focus on being the best humans we can be.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have been seeing my boyfriend, “Alan” for the last four years. He has a young son, a 9-year-old named “Andrew” from his marriage; his wife passed away when Andrew was a toddler. I have been involved in their lives for long enough that I can see myself with Alan for years to come, and I have a lot of love for Andrew. Recently, marriage came up and Alan and I were both eager for the idea. However, Alan made a request that left me floored. Once we’re married, he wants me to adopt Andrew, meaning I won’t just be his stepmother; I’ll be his legal mother. Yes, I love Andrew, but I see our relationship as that between an aunt and her beloved nephew. I don’t actually see myself as a mom; dating Alan would never have gone farther if he wanted more kids.

I know that if he and I married I would become Andrew’s stepmother, but I figured our dynamic would remain the same. Adopting him would bring responsibilities I don’t think I can handle. I told Alan that I was uncomfortable with the idea and told him why. To say he was livid would be an understatement. He wants Andrew to have the benefit of a mother, not necessarily a random female figure. He also accused me of really just using the idea as an “escape chute”: by simply being the “fun aunt,” I would always have the option of walking away easily, a divorce just serving as another small obstacle. An adoption would make a breakup much more difficult.

Honestly, the more I think about it, the more I think he might be right. Maybe I do like the freedom of being able to walk away, although I don’t see that happening. We’re still together now, but things have definitely gotten tense. Talk of marriage has ceased, so I have no idea if Alan still desires it or has decided I’m not the right woman for him and Andrew. I wouldn’t blame him, and I’m wondering if it’s better to end the relationship now and free him to find a better woman.

—Willing Aunt, Uncertain Mother

Dear Willing Aunt,

In your boyfriend’s defense, that must’ve been a brutal conversation to endure. I’m not saying you were wrong for being honest, but I wouldn’t fault him for feeling that you don’t love his son enough to commit to him as his mother.

Believe it or not, I’m on your side here. Personally, I always prefer honesty, no matter how devastating it may be to hear. You did the hard thing telling the truth without allowing yourself to be pressured into a humongous role that you’re not willing to fill.

I think your decision will have a deep effect on your relationship. If you want to fight for your relationship, I would hammer home that you plan to be the most amazing parenting partner to his son and that a specific “title” doesn’t indicate a person’s aptitude for the job (assuming that’s how you feel). This will be difficult; I imagine it will be hard to come back from what you told him.

If you truly have no desire to be a mom to his son (in the traditional sense) then you should let him go find someone who will. Again, it’s not your fault for feeling this way, but it would be your fault to drag this on any longer if he chooses not to budge from his position.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I need some help and perspective on a Covid parenting predicament. Last summer, when cases were hitting a low point and vaccines for kids were on the horizon, my ex asked if it would be okay for members of his family to take our now 12-year-old daughter to Disney World for school break in early spring 2022 (neither I nor my ex would be going). This is very generous of them and definitely not something I’d ever be able to afford to do for my child. Feeling optimistic at the time, I said the trip itself was okay but ultimately depended on where things were at with the pandemic later, which I couldn’t predict. At the time, our kid’s doctor also said travel was okay once she was vaccinated.

Well, the trip is now just several weeks away, and the pandemic is in a much different place, with high case counts and Omicron and an overwhelmed health care system. Even though my daughter is now vaccinated, I’m not comfortable with this trip. For her own safety, and also the safety of others. This kind of travel seems morally wrong to me and not the behavior I want to model for her—I feel like this kind of stuff is part of why the pandemic is still going. I’m also resentful that these family members have even put us in this position, and the fact that they think this is okay makes me doubt that they would follow other Covid safety precautions while on the trip, and neither I nor my ex will be there to know what’s going on.

This might be a last trip for one of the family members (an aging grandfather). Would it be unreasonable for me to say no to this trip? If I cancel the trip, how do I hold my ground and protect my peace, when I’m sure to face a torrent of anger and disagreement from my daughter, my ex, and his family? Everyone has taken my “maybe” for a yes and seems to think this trip is happening for sure. (In the past I’ve often given in when my ex pressures me on these kinds of issues, but I know in this case if I hold my ground he or his family legally cannot take my daughter to another state without my permission). And finally, do you have any advice on how to break the news to my daughter?

—Pandemic Parenting Predicament

Dear PPP,

The short answer is no, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to cancel this trip for your daughter. There’s no way on earth I would consider having either of my young daughters travel to Florida (which is not exactly a Covid-safe zone) without my wife or me present, particularly because you have no idea how your extended family feel about Covid protocols and general safety.

On the flipside, I’m sure some people reading this think we have to stop living in fear of this virus, and I can respect that. To me, the issue is less that your daughter is going to Florida, and more that I would want my eyes on my kiddo at all times to ensure the choices they’re making on the trip would keep them as safe as possible. I think it would be fine if you or your ex was present on this trip, but to me, it would be a hard no if neither parent is around.

If you decide you do feel too uncomfortable to let her go, I always recommend the truth. Try something along the lines of, “Honey, I know you want to go to Florida, but it simply isn’t safe right now. I don’t feel comfortable sending you somewhere without your dad or me present, especially in this Covid world we live in. I will find a way to make it up to you, but unfortunately you can’t go.” Yes, she will be upset—but leadership/parenting is all about making unpopular decisions for the greater good. Everyone will eventually get over this decision — including your daughter.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am the father to three teenagers. When I was growing up, my father was not very involved in my life, and I never felt like I really knew him. As a result, I want my own children to be able to understand and relate to their father. I have dedicated my life and career to my greatest passion. I love my job and the fact that my work allows me to explore my area of interest. You cannot separate my identity from my work. I like to teach my kids about what I do: the ins and outs of my field, details of projects I’m involved with, my colleagues, my career history, the history of my field and people who are “famous” within my line of work, and the nitty-gritty on how my work is done. The problem is that my kids act bored when I talk about my career and have asked for a ban on “work chat.” To be honest, it’s a bit insulting that my kids don’t seem interested in my life. I wish that my own father had told me about his life, but I never had that opportunity. My kids are animated, insightful, and funny when they talk to their mother or amongst themselves, but when I talk to them they sit there with blank looks on their faces and quietly nod or say “okay” and “mmhmm” in monotone voices. How am I even supposed to relate to them if I can’t discuss my work? I have put my heart and soul into my career and you cannot separate who I am from what I do. This is what I enjoy discussing and I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do to have meaningful conversations with my children. How can I get my kids to be more interested in our conversations?

—Kid Talk

Dear Kid Talk,

We have in common that we’re both dads, and we both have careers that we’re extremely passionate about. But I don’t take it at all personally that my kids don’t have the same level of interest in my work that I do. I’m self-aware enough to know they would be bored out of their minds if all I talked about was my work. It’s simply not that interesting to them.

You mentioned that your career is what you enjoy discussing, but have you given any thought as to what your kids want to talk about? I don’t have any interest in tween YouTube personalities, Pokémon, and fidget toys, but I’m happy to sit with my daughters and learn more about this stuff because it’s important to them. If you’re truly interested in bonding with your kids, don’t make connecting with your kids about you. Make it about your kids.

I also think if you finally take a break from talking about or thinking about your work, it might benefit you, too.

—Doyin

