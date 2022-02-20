Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m trying to help my 15-year-old daughter navigate a pretty awful friend breakup, and I’m struggling. My daughter, “Tess,” is a quiet introvert who typically has a small but close circle, and her friendships run deep. She has been close with “Allie” since the beginning of middle school. The girls stuck together through thick and thin, including the isolation of the pandemic. They were both excited to go back to school in person this past fall. Well, things did not go as planned. I’m still not sure exactly what happened but it seems Allie has become close with a group of girls around whom Tess does not feel comfortable (there may be some social exclusion going on, but it’s hard to tell). Allie has distanced herself from Tess by not responding to texts, flaking on hangouts, and generally pulling back emotionally from the friendship. Now the final blow has come: Allie sent Tess a series of texts this weekend telling her the friendship was over. She asked Tess to stop reaching out to her (she said she’d “appreciate some space”). My daughter is devastated, and I don’t know what to do for her. There are a lot of resources out there for how to help kids get over romantic breakups, but none about friendship breakups. My instinct was to have her get involved in other activities that can serve as both a source of distraction and a font of potential new friends, but Tess refuses. How can I help her get through this?

—Mom in Memphis

Dear MiM,

Poor Tess, and poor you, Mom. I know this feels like uncharted territory. Which is pretty strange, when you think about it, because friendship is such a big part (possibly the biggest part, and certainly a formative part) of a child’s life, and friendship breakups are just as devastating as romantic breakups. Teenagers suffer greatly when a close friendship ends, particularly when it ends suddenly and (emotionally) violently, as Tess’s friendship with Allie has.

I’d take this a step further, actually. Adult friendships, it seems to me, are taken insufficiently seriously by a culture that puts romantic relationships on a pedestal. While we’re not ashamed to need support when a romantic relationship dissolves, when a friendship crashes and burns, we usually suffer and grieve in private, even in shame. And it’s been my experience that getting over a breakup with a close friend is harder and takes longer—in part because there isn’t a name for it or a general understanding of how much such a breakup can upend one’s life.

Advice on how to help your teen through a romantic breakup is absolutely applicable here: be available and supportive but not intrusive, check in with her often to see if she wants to talk, and really listen to her when she does; don’t try to talk her out of her sadness or minimize it; acknowledge her grief and assure her that although it will take time to heal, she will. I probably don’t have to tell you, but I will just in case, that you mustn’t lecture her, badmouth Allie, or get involved yourself (by contacting Allie or her parents or the parents of Allie’s new friends). Help her to recognize that Allie is not the arbiter of how lovable and valuable she is.

Make it clear to her that you don’t think she’s being silly, is overreacting, or should quickly pull herself together and move on. I understand your instinct to urge her to throw herself into new activities as a distraction (and, yes, so that she might make some new friends to replace Allie)—you’re worried about her and can’t stand to see her so distraught and sad—but it will do no good to hurry her along. Be patient. Even as you promise your daughter that she will eventually get over this, and that she will have other friends to whom she’ll feel as close as she felt to Allie, I am here to promise you that, too—and to remind you of the various close friendships you have had in the course of your own life, some that are now lost to you, some that have endured. You might share some of this with Tess. It might be reassuring to her to hear something of what these friendships have meant to you, what it was like for you when some of them ended, and how different stages of your life brought new friends into it.

Dear Care and Feeding,

This is a follow up to the question I asked, and which you answered, about my sister refusing to vaccinate her kids or get her own booster. My family has stood firm, and so my sister has said she “no longer wants to maintain a relationship” with any of us. We haven’t spoken in more than a month. My parents are upset over this, but the person taking it the worst is my 5-year- old. Her cousin is her best friend, and they have seen each other at minimum twice a week since they were six months old. My daughter asks me every day when she can see her cousin again. I’ve told her that since her cousin isn’t vaccinated, we can’t get together, but that hasn’t stopped the questions. She is more sad every day that goes by without seeing my niece. And now it’s looking like it could be a very long time—and maybe never—before we see my sister and her kids again. I don’t know what to tell my brokenhearted daughter. How do I talk about this in an age-appropriate way?

—Collateral Damage

Dear CD,

I feel for your daughter. I’m sorry she’s lost her best friend. With a child this young, I think it makes sense to repeat, as often as necessary, in the simplest possible language, the reason your family and your sister’s family are estranged: “It’s not safe for us to spend time with them—I wish it were.” If you haven’t yet explained why it’s dangerous, it’s time to do that (if you need help with this, there are plenty of resources online—even a downloadable picture book). You’ve already told her that her cousin isn’t vaccinated, and now you’ve made clear why you and your family are; if she asks (and she will, if she hasn’t yet) why her cousin isn’t vaccinated, if vaccination makes everybody safer, you can tell her that your sister has made a decision you think is unwise, but there’s nothing you can do about that. And I would leave it at that. (A 5-year-old might press: “But why is Aunt Cathy doing something unwise?” Don’t get into the weeds. Be honest, but don’t let this become a long back-and-forth with a child too young to process this. A simple “I don’t know” should suffice.)

If she continues to harp on it, or be sad: Be sympathetic, don’t minimize her sadness, let her talk through her feelings. Don’t be tempted not to take her grief over this loss. But she’s young enough that you will be able to help her move on a lot faster than she’d be able (or willing) to do ten years from now. Do whatever you can to encourage and foster friendships with other children whose families are fully vaccinated.

It will definitely also help if you can keep from talking about how angry you are at your sister, even if you’re “sure” your daughter can’t hear you. I’m sure your own sense of loss—not to mention your parents’—is making ushering your daughter through this much more difficult for you. Do your best to keep what you’re feeling about your sister separate from what your child is experiencing: Her loss is less complicated than yours. That doesn’t mean it isn’t hard. But it is very specific, and soothing her through it and helping her get past it will be much more straightforward than what’s ahead for you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My amazing daughter is 2, and we’re trying to get her used to (safely) socializing in real life, since her whole life has been COVID lockdowns so far. I’m starting to discover that despite being a mom for two years, there are some parts of motherhood that I have yet to learn how to navigate—namely, dealing with other people interacting with my kid. We went to the park recently and my daughter immediately befriended a little boy around her age the way only little kids can. As the other child’s mom and I talked, she kept referring to the kids as “boyfriend-girlfriend”; every interaction between them was “flirting.” I’ve always found the concept of projecting romantic relationships onto little kids, who can’t be lady-killers or flirts or heartbreakers or whatever yet, really weird, and now that I’m a mom of a little girl I found it even more unsettling.

I tried to laugh it off, but after the first two descriptions of my toddler’s actions as romantic overtures didn’t get the reaction the mom was hoping for—agreeing with her, I guess?—she became more insistent. So I responded with insistence of my own, pointing out firmly that these two children didn’t even understand the concept of boyfriend-girlfriend yet. I could tell that other mom thought I was rude, and we both left the conversation kind of miffed. I texted my mom friends after, who said this was common, and I should be even more assertive in shutting it down, but now that I’m out of the situation I wonder if I took it a bit too personally. While I still think I was right, that doesn’t mean I have to go through life convincing everyone else of that, does it?

I’m sure I’ll encounter other parents with ideas I don’t agree with as we get out into the world, so how do I pick my battles? Especially since, as the mother of a girl, I’m bound to run up against a lot of ideas I don’t like, but which others don’t think are a big deal. It hasn’t escaped my notice, of course, that when my daughter befriends other girls, none of their moms has ever said these things—and this makes me want to dig my heels in about this even more. How am I supposed to handle this sort of thing?

—My Toddler is not a Heartthrob

Dear MTinaH,

I think we might try to reframe this—not because I don’t agree with you (oh, I do, I do!), but because being “more assertive in shutting it down” or “digging [your] heels in” is likely to make life on the playground more unpleasant for you, when one of the goals here is antithetical to that.

A hard fact about motherhood (and fatherhood too), which you’ve just encountered for the first time, is that your child will befriend children with parents you would never choose as friends, but with whom you are regularly thrown into contact. This playground contretemps is small potatoes compared to what’s likely to be ahead: You have years before you of being in social situations with parents who don’t share your way of thinking, values, or approaches to child-rearing. (I’ve talked about this before, in the context of a vegan mom who felt judged by the parents of her kids’ friends and classmates.)

A generous interpretation of this woman’s inane and absurd (and creepy, too) remarks would be that it simply hasn’t occurred to her how pernicious it is to sexualize children in this way. I have no doubt it hasn’t crossed her mind that it’s also sexist and homophobic. But I don’t believe you’re going to get anywhere trying to educate her, debating (or outright arguing with) her, or scolding her. None of which would be fun for you, anyway.

How about a brisk, cheery dismissal at the first such comment?—“Oh, that’s silly!” or “Goodness, what a way to talk about a pair of toddlers!” or even just a snort and “Yikes”—and a change of subject (“Look at the way your kid mounds that sand! It’s genius!” “Where’d you find that super-cute hat for him?”). Repeat as necessary. And if she escalates, gets testy or combative, or wants to know what you’ve got against your kid dating her kid, throw in the towel. Life’s too short—and child-rearing when you’ve got a toddler too long—to suffer fools gladly. Walk away.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Hi there! I am a woman in my 30s, childless by choice. I love babies and kids, but I am happy with my life as it is, with no interest in being a mom. A good friend recently had her first baby and suffered a very rough and traumatizing recovery period. I have volunteered (and she’s accepted my offer!) to spend a week with her and her family as she recovers, to do whatever she needs. My question is: How can I best support this new family while giving them the space they need to fully recover and bond? I don’t want to insert myself into their family time and I am not super knowledgeable about newborns, but I want to make sure I am being as helpful as I can and not another burden in an already stressful time. Any tips?

—I Just Want to Help!

Dear IJWtH,

Well, a thousand blessings upon your head. You’re a good friend. It’s wonderful that you want to help, that you’ve made this generous offer (and meant it!), and—maybe especially—that you’re being thoughtful and intentional about how you can be of the greatest use to your friend and her family. So often, people try to help—they think they want to help—and don’t take the time to consider what the person they’re helping really needs.

And when people are as stressed as your friend is right now, she might not be able to tell you. You can ask, of course: What can I do for you right now? But there’s a good chance she won’t know or can’t say. If this question overwhelms her, forget the niceties. “If it’s all right with you, I’m going to make you some dinner now.” Or: “Just point me in the direction of the laundry and let me get started on that.” (There will be a lot of dirty laundry.)

A few basic suggestions:

Bring groceries (if you are someone who can cook) or takeout/prepared food (if you’re not). (One of the best things people did for me in those early weeks was bring me food they’d made or had bought already made and left on my porch. I remember bursting into tears when a friend dropped off an enormous bowl of cut-up seedless watermelon. How did she know that was just what I yearned for?) Be prepared to do grocery runs or otherwise take care of the new parents’ food needs.

Doing laundry, as I’ve said, is a huge help (gather, wash, dry, fold, and put away).

Do the dishes. Empty the dishwasher. Repeat.

Tidy up.

When the place is tidy, the laundry (temporarily) all done, dinner on the stove, ask your friend if she’d like you to keep her company while she feeds the baby, if she wants to talk, if there’s music you can put on for her—if she’d like to be read to, or have her hair brushed, depending on how close you are.

You might have noticed that none of these suggestions are about taking care of the newborn. In my experience, people are eager to hold a baby (whether the mother wants to hand the baby off or not). At most, you might say, “Would you like me to hold the baby while you take a shower?”—or nap for a few minutes, or do some other thing for herself that she has not been able to do since she gave birth.

As the hours and then days pass, your friend will probably let you know, even if you don’t ask, if she wants help with her infant. But it’s a pretty sure bet that she will be grateful to have help with everything else. You don’t need to take a crash course in baby care, trust me.

—Michelle

I feel like I am in crisis. I have three wonderful, adorable young children. For years, I have been unsatisfied in my marriage for very typical reasons. My husband and I have no physical and little emotional intimacy, though we do have a low-conflict household. I carry the bulk of the labor in our household concerning all domestic and child care responsibilities, despite the fact that I work full time at a stressful career. My husband is impatient with the kids and does not seem to like being around them. I can’t help but feel I’d be happier divorced. What should I do?