How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I have been dating my boyfriend for about 10 months now. I’m struggling with information he shared with me very early on.

At the beginning of our relationship, he told me that he has seen escorts before. I didn’t ask any questions, because I thought I could get over it. A week later after letting me know, he told me that he has been seeing escorts for a span of a decade, from 18 to 27 years old. I have been tested and came back negative for any STDs. As time went on, I find myself questioning his past a lot. He has a high sex drive and I wonder if he is able to control his urges. Sex is something I enjoy doing with him, but not something I really desire or think about otherwise. I find myself occasionally wanting to be single again so that I can have a break from sex. I’m afraid of further developing my relationship with him because I’m worried about my libido dropping after pregnancy or as I age and he will want to seek pleasure from escorts again. He has told me multiple times that he would never cheat, and to my knowledge he never has. My boyfriend treats me well and we have great chemistry. Sex for him is at the top of his needs list in a relationship, whereas for me, it’s closer to the bottom. Is his use of escorts an extreme red flag? Is our sexual incompatibility something that can be worked on? What questions should I ask him to understand him more? Or should I just learn to accept his past and not let it bother me?

—Actual Girlfriend Experience

Dear Girlfriend,

You should know my bias before we proceed. We have opposing first principles. You see patronization of sex workers as something to “get over” and question whether it’s an “extreme red flag.” I have been a sex worker for over 15 years, mostly as a performer in pornographic videos, but I’ve also done physical contact work such as professional domination, professional submission, and lap dances. So that’s me.

Your boyfriend saw escorts for 10 years and has a much higher sex drive than you do. To me, these two facts together look like a perfect match—the two of you can have sex when you’re interested in engaging, and he can get his other desires met through channels. Something tells me this structure wouldn’t be comfortable for you at this time, though. There are other ways to navigate mismatched libidos, including, if he’s willing, a life of solo masturbation for him with occasional interactions when you wish. But I agree a conversation is in order to find out what will work for both of you.

Before you ask your boyfriend questions, I think you would do well to ask yourself some. Do you think sex workers, who generally get tested very regularly, are more likely to pass on an STD? Do you think sex work or the people who use it are immoral? What else is coming up? The core of what I’m asking is, do you judge sex workers and your boyfriend, and, if so, how? How much of this is social programming and fear, and how much is what you actually believe? Now, finally, can you—with your beliefs—be comfortable dating someone who was a significant sex worker customer?

As for what to ask him, I suspect you’ll have plenty of questions once you’re coming from a stance of curiosity. Details, like how often, are great starting points. So are broad questions like “Is it different from recreational sex?” Start a real conversation and ask the questions that you want to know the answers to.

Dear How to Do It,

How do you politely inform your other partners that you and your spouse are at least (temporarily) closing your relationship?

Background: Between an STD scare and fertility treatments, my husband and I both agree that for the time being we want to close our relationship for an indeterminate but not permanent period of time. We both have other partners on the level of friends with benefits (think a couple of times a month) and he has a casual girlfriend, with whom he spends maybe one night a week.

Neither my spouse nor I are looking to end our friendships nor his relationship, but we both think for now, it needs to close sexually. How do we have this awkward conversation best?

—Time Out

Dear Time Out,

It is awkward! Telling someone that we need to stop doing something we both enjoy is hard. And your other partners may feel a sense of loss. You might, too.

I think your husband and his girlfriend should be the first talk—she’s the most significant relationship, and she should find out first. In each case, in y’alls’ own words, communicate that you value the relationship—a couple of specifics are great here, especially if they’re about aspects that you want to continue during this monogamous period—the reason you’ve made the decision to close your relationship sexually, and an idea of how you’d like to be in each others’ lives for the next while. Give them time to process and respond. Look for signs that they want to speak, and make space for that.

Whatever each of you agree on, whether that’s to have platonic coffee every week or to text each other memes every once in a while, you’ll need to follow through if you want to send the message that you’re invested in maintaining this connection.

I’m also wondering what sexually “closed” means to you. This is prompted by an upsetting potential STD exposure, and the process of trying to procreate, and those strike me as issues that can be solved by closing physical sexual interaction, or even more narrowly, fluid exchange. If you’re both OK with continuing to exchange sexual energy through breathing, sexting, cam sex, or physical touch on areas other than the genitals, those are all wonderful avenues to try. Good luck.

Dear How to Do It,

I would like to hear your thoughts on the risk of acting on a fantasy and ruining it versus just continuing to enjoy it in my mind. My partner of 15 years and I recently agreed to open our relationship to friends with benefits. There’s an aquaintance that I had a crush on in high school, and I’ve enjoyed the resurgence of those feelings over the last few months as we’ve bumped into each other a few times. I don’t even know his situation, if he’s partnered, monogamous, etc. Now that I have the permission to approach him, I’m nervous that the answer would be a firm no, and in that case my fun fantasies would be tainted by embarrassment and disappear. The reward would be great but the risk is also huge because in reality there’s a big chance that he’s not available, open to what I’m offering, or just plain not interested in me. The possibility of a hookup actually happening in real life has been fueling my desire, which my partner and I have both been benefiting from. I’d hate to lose that and wait who knows how long for the next opportunity to come along. This situation is making me feel like an inexperienced teenager again.

—Final Fantasy

Dear FF,

There will be new crushes, and new acquaintances. You’ve just opened up your relationship—the real possibility of a hookup with anyone is a new thing. At the end of the day, it’s your choice whether to risk losing the fantasy or risk losing the experience. But unless you rarely find people attractive, I don’t think the stakes are as high as they feel.

You seem to be enjoying the question mark status very much, so I’d have fun with that until it stops working for you and there’s less to lose. Good luck.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 51-year-old straight woman who is recently divorced and would like to start dating. My last three relationships, including the marriage, were back-to-back long-term relationships with men who I met at work. I’m done dating co-workers and the opportunities to meet someone in real life outside of work don’t exist. I have zero experience with online dating. Even as I work past my discomfort in putting myself out there on the internet, I really don’t know what I’m doing. All of my close friends are all long-married people who can’t really advise me on online dating either.

Here’s the thing. I think I have a pretty clear idea of what I want, or at least, of what I’m looking for to start. I’m not looking for a boyfriend or the other extreme, a one-night stand. Somewhere in the middle would be great: a FWB situation or even being a secondary partner to a man in an open relationship (with another man or woman). I would probably read medium-high on a kink meter, but my last two relationships were very, very vanilla. One of the things I’m looking forward to about dating is the opportunity to let that part of me out of the box again. I think Feeld might be a good fit.

At the same time, Feeld also seems like Advanced Placement online dating. For everyone involved, I’m wondering if a starter course on a more mainstream app might be a wiser place for me to begin. For all I’ve read about Feeld, it seems like you can be very forthright about your interests, that it’s part of the culture. My fear is if I were to be as frank on a mainstream app, creeps of all sorts come calling. Not to say that Feeld is creep-free, but I think you know what I mean.

So, if I withhold some details on that mainstream app and manage to attract some interest, I imagine that would take a little bit of time to get to the point where I could talk openly with my match. My hesitation with the mainstream app is I feel like I would be wasting the other person’s time just so I can get some practice and confidence with online dating. That doesn’t seem fair. How and where do you think I should start?

—Remedial Class

Dear Remedial Class,

One of the few upsides to dating co-workers is you’ve had an opportunity to see them interact with others and tackle problems, and get to know each other. Dating apps involve deciding whether to spend time alone with someone based on a profile, some text chatting, and possibly a few video calls. That’s a different kind of risk.

There are some basic safety concerns. Meet in public places until you feel you have a sense of them. Make sure a reliable friend has their profile photo, name, where you’re meeting, and when to expect to hear from you. Do check in with that friend at the end of the night.

Now that that’s out of the way, I think Feeld would be a great fit for you. There are plenty of people on that app who state that they’re exploring, or they aren’t sure what they want. And out of all the apps I’ve tried, OKCupid and Feeld were the most non-monogamy friendly, meaning that they attract people who are open to, or even expecting of, relationship structures outside of the heteronormative script. And while there are still legions of men with barebones profiles who open with “Hey,” they both do seem to have more people who are interested in making casual connections and navigating shared kinks with nuance. That said, you absolutely might find the kinkster of your dreams on Tinder. Most app users have profiles on several apps at a time, and most of us have several more that we tried and gave up on. After using apps in a city for long enough, a new one starts to feel like a yearbook of previous dates.

The creeps will come calling regardless. Use the block function liberally. Some apps allow you to choose from several reasons, such as “abusive behavior” or “we just didn’t match,” after you’ve blocked someone. Taking the time to choose the correct reason helps the community, so it’s worth putting in the extra thought and thumb movement. If you start to feel overwhelmed, take a break.

As for how to comport yourself, most of the apps have social media accounts, and many of those have done posts on successful opening lines, how to communicate, and other tips for having a good time. The OKCupid blog is a significant resource as well. Good luck.

